Strategic Powerhouse: Viatris Taps 20-Year Healthcare Expert to Lead Growth Vision (2025)

PITTSBURGH , April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) today announced that Hemanth J. Varghese has joined the Company as Chief Strategy Officer. Varghese will be a member of the Company's Executive Leadership Team.

Varghese is an accomplished healthcare leader with more than 20 years of strategy, operations and corporate development experience. He brings broad experience leading growth initiatives and strategic transformations in diversified multi-national healthcare companies.

Prior to joining Viatris, Varghese was President and Chief Operating Officer at Venus Concept, an innovative global medical aesthetic technology company. He previously served as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Operations at HLS Therapeutics. He also held multiple roles at Endo International, including Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy and President, International Pharmaceuticals, several roles of increasing responsibility at Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Bausch & Lomb, and worked in corporate development at Biovail Corporation. Varghese earned a bachelor's degree and a Ph.D. in medical biophysics from the University of Western Ontario in Ontario, Canada , and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

"We are excited to welcome Hemanth to Viatris in the role of Chief Strategy Officer," said Scott A. Smith, CEO, Viatris. "Hemanth adds another valuable perspective to our Executive Leadership Team. I believe his skills and expertise will be integral as we continue to shape our company for growth in 2026 and beyond."

"I am honored to be joining Viatris at such a transformative time for the company," said Varghese. "I'm looking forward to partnering with Scott , the Executive Leadership Team and others across the organization as we continue to build a strong company for the future."

