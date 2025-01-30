Street Of The Cats Musician (2025)

One day as he strolls down the street he finds a little kitten. He takes her home, telling her they will “make beautiful music together.” Truer words were never ...

Illustrated by Amy June Bates Candlewick Press, October 2015 Moshe Cotel is a composer who lives in a noisy building on a noisy street in...