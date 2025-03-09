Stress and high blood pressure: What's the connection? (2025)

Stress and high blood pressure: What's the connection?
Stress can cause short-term spikes in blood pressure. Taking steps to reduce stress can improve your heart health.
Stress can cause short-term spikes in blood pressure. Taking steps to reduce stress can improve your heart health.By Mayo Clinic Staff
Being under stress can cause your blood pressure to spike briefly. But researchers aren't sure whether stress can cause blood pressure to rise long-term.
Experts do know that exercising 3 to 5 times a week for 30 minutes can lower stress. For people with high blood pressure, doing activities that help manage stress and improve health can help lower blood pressure.
Reactions to stress can affect blood pressure
The body releases a surge of hormones when under stress. These hormones cause the heart to beat faster and the blood vessels to narrow. These actions increase blood pressure for a time.
There's no proof that stress by itself causes long-term high blood pressure. But reacting to stress in unhealthy ways can raise blood pressure and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. Behaviors linked to higher blood pressure include:
- Drinking too much alcohol or caffeine.
- Eating unhealthy foods.
- Eating too much.
- Not moving enough.
Heart disease also might be linked to certain health conditions related to stress, such as:
- Anxiety.
- Depression.
- Being cut off from friends and family.
There's no proof that these conditions are directly linked to high blood pressure. But the hormones the body makes when under emotional stress might damage arteries. The artery damage might lead to heart disease. And symptoms of depression and anxiety might cause some people to forget to take medicines to control high blood pressure or other heart conditions.
Stress can cause a steep rise in blood pressure. But when stress goes away, blood pressure returns to what it was before the stress. However, short spikes in blood pressure can cause heart attacks or strokes and also may damage blood vessels, the heart, and the kidneys over time. The damage is like the damage from long-term high blood pressure.
Stress-reducing activities can help lower blood pressure
Although people with high stress and high blood pressure would generally see blood pressure go down after controlling stress, reducing stress might not lower blood pressure in everyone. But managing stress can help improve health in other ways. Learning how to manage stress can lead to healthy behavior changes — including those that lower blood pressure.
Here are some ways to manage stress:
- Adjust your schedule. If you have too much to do, look at your calendar and to-do lists. Ask others to do some things. Schedule less time for activities that aren't important to you. Say no to things you don't want to do.
- Breathe to relax. Taking deep, slow breaths can help you relax.
- Exercise regularly. Physical activity eases stress. Before starting an exercise program, get your healthcare professional's OK. This is even more important for those with high blood pressure.
- Try yoga and meditation. Yoga and meditation help you relax.
- Get enough sleep. Too little sleep can make problems seem worse than they are.
- Change how you see challenges. Accept your feelings about a situation. Then find ways to solve it.
Learn what works for you. Be willing to try new things. Get the health benefits, which might include lowering blood pressure.
From Mayo Clinic to your inbox
Sign up for free and stay up to date on research advancements, health tips, current health topics, and expertise on managing health. Click here for an email preview.
To provide you with the most relevant and helpful information, and understand which information is beneficial, we may combine your email and website usage information with other information we have about you. If you are a Mayo Clinic patient, this could include protected health information. If we combine this information with your protected health information, we will treat all of that information as protected health information and will only use or disclose that information as set forth in our notice of privacy practices. You may opt-out of email communications at any time by clicking on the unsubscribe link in the e-mail.
Nov. 23, 2024
- Managing stress to control high blood pressure. American Heart Association. https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/high-blood-pressure/changes-you-can-make-to-manage-high-blood-pressure/managing-stress-to-control-high-blood-pressure. Accessed Oct. 17, 2022.
- Stress and hypertension: Symptoms and treatment. The American Institute of Stress. https://www.stress.org/hypertension/. Accessed Oct. 19, 2022.
- Libby P, et al., eds. Primary prevention of cardiovascular disease. In: Braunwald's Heart Disease: A Textbook of Cardiovascular Medicine. 12th ed. Elsevier; 2022. https://www.clinicalkey.com. Accessed Oct. 17, 2022.
- How can I manage stress? American Heart Association. https://www.heart.org/en/health-topics/high-blood-pressure/changes-you-can-make-to-manage-high-blood-pressure/managing-stress-to-control-high-blood-pressure. Accessed Oct. 18, 2022.
- Kalinowski J, et al. Stress interventions and hypertension in Black women. Women's Health. 2021; doi:10.1177/17455065211009751.
- Tofler GH. Psychosocial factors in coronary and cerebral vascular disease. https://www.uptodate.com/contents/search. Accessed Oct. 19, 2022.
- Elsaid N, et al. Impact of stress and hypertension on the cerebrovasculature. Frontiers in Bioscience-Landmark. 2021; doi:10.52586/5057.
See more In-depth
Products and Services
- A Book: Mayo Clinic on High Blood Pressure
- Blood Pressure Monitors at Mayo Clinic Store
- The Mayo Clinic Diet Online
See also
- Medication-free hypertension control
- Alcohol: Does it affect blood pressure?
- Alpha blockers
- Amputation and diabetes
- Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors
- Angiotensin II receptor blockers
- Anxiety: A cause of high blood pressure?
- Arteriosclerosis / atherosclerosis
- Artificial sweeteners: Any effect on blood sugar?
- #AskMayoMom Pediatric Urology
- Beta blockers
- Beta blockers: Do they cause weight gain?
- Beta blockers: How do they affect exercise?
- Birth control pill FAQ
- Blood glucose meters
- Blood glucose monitors
- Blood pressure: Can it be higher in one arm?
- Blood pressure chart
- Blood pressure cuff: Does size matter?
- Blood pressure: Does it have a daily pattern?
- Blood pressure: Is it affected by cold weather?
- Blood pressure medication: Still necessary if I lose weight?
- Blood pressure medications: Can they raise my triglycerides?
- Blood pressure readings: Why higher at home?
- Blood pressure test
- Blood sugar levels can fluctuate for many reasons
- Blood sugar testing: Why, when and how
- Bone and joint problems associated with diabetes
- How kidneys work
- Bump on the head: When is it a serious head injury?
- Caffeine and hypertension
- Calcium channel blockers
- Calcium supplements: Do they interfere with blood pressure drugs?
- Can whole-grain foods lower blood pressure?
- Central-acting agents
- Choosing blood pressure medicines
- Chronic daily headaches
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic kidney disease: Is a clinical trial right for me?
- Coarctation of the aorta
- COVID-19: Who's at higher risk of serious symptoms?
- Cushing syndrome
- DASH diet
- DASH diet: Recommended servings
- Sample DASH menus
- Diabetes
- Diabetes and depression: Coping with the two conditions
- Diabetes and exercise: When to monitor your blood sugar
- Diabetes and heat
- 10 ways to avoid diabetes complications
- Diabetes diet: Should I avoid sweet fruits?
- Diabetes diet: Create your healthy-eating plan
- Diabetes foods: Can I substitute honey for sugar?
- Diabetes and liver
- Diabetes management: How lifestyle, daily routine affect blood sugar
- Diabetes symptoms
- Diabetes treatment: Can cinnamon lower blood sugar?
- Using insulin
- Diuretics
- Diuretics: A cause of low potassium?
- Diuretics: Cause of gout?
- Dizziness
- Do infrared saunas have any health benefits?
- Drug addiction (substance use disorder)
- Eating right for chronic kidney disease
- High blood pressure and exercise
- Fibromuscular dysplasia
- Free blood pressure machines: Are they accurate?
- Home blood pressure monitoring
- Glomerulonephritis
- Glycemic index: A helpful tool for diabetes?
- Guillain-Barre syndrome
- Headaches and hormones
- Headaches: Treatment depends on your diagnosis and symptoms
- Heart and Blood Health
- Herbal supplements and heart drugs
- High blood pressure (hypertension)
- High blood pressure and cold remedies: Which are safe?
- High blood pressure and sex
- High blood pressure dangers
- How does IgA nephropathy (Berger's disease) cause kidney damage?
- How opioid use disorder occurs
- How to tell if a loved one is abusing opioids
- What is hypertension? A Mayo Clinic expert explains.
- Hypertension FAQs
- Hypertensive crisis: What are the symptoms?
- Hypothermia
- I have IgA nephrology. Will I need a kidney transplant?
- IgA nephropathy (Berger disease)
- Insulin and weight gain
- Intracranial hematoma
- Isolated systolic hypertension: A health concern?
- What is kidney disease? An expert explains
- Kidney disease FAQs
- Kratom: Unsafe and ineffective
- Kratom for opioid withdrawal
- L-arginine: Does it lower blood pressure?
- Late-night eating: OK if you have diabetes?
- Lead poisoning
- Living with IgA nephropathy (Berger's disease) and C3G
- Low-phosphorus diet: Helpful for kidney disease?
- Medications and supplements that can raise your blood pressure
- Menopause and high blood pressure: What's the connection?
- Molar pregnancy
- MRI: Is gadolinium safe for people with kidney problems?
- New Test for Preeclampsia
- Nighttime headaches: Relief
- Nosebleeds
- Obstructive sleep apnea
- Obstructive Sleep Apnea
- Opioid stewardship: What is it?
- Pain Management
- Pheochromocytoma
- Picnic Problems: High Sodium
- Pituitary tumors
- Polycystic kidney disease
- Polypill: Does it treat heart disease?
- Poppy seed tea: Beneficial or dangerous?
- Porphyria
- Postpartum preeclampsia
- Preeclampsia
- Prescription drug abuse
- Primary aldosteronism
- Pulse pressure: An indicator of heart health?
- Mayo Clinic Minute: Rattlesnakes, scorpions and other desert dangers
- Reactive hypoglycemia: What can I do?
- Renal diet for vegetarians
- Resperate: Can it help reduce blood pressure?
- Scorpion sting
- Secondary hypertension
- Serotonin syndrome
- Sleep deprivation: A cause of high blood pressure?
- Sleep tips
- Snoring
- Sodium
- Spider bites
- Symptom Checker
- Takayasu's arteritis
- Tapering off opioids: When and how
- Tetanus
- Tetanus shots: Is it risky to receive 'extra' boosters?
- The dawn phenomenon: What can you do?
- Understanding complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G)
- Understanding IgA nephropathy (Berger's disease)
- Vasodilators
- Vegetarian diet: Can it help me control my diabetes?
- Vesicoureteral reflux
- Video: Heart and circulatory system
- How to measure blood pressure using a manual monitor
- How to measure blood pressure using an automatic monitor
- Obstructive sleep apnea: What happens?
- What is blood pressure?
- Can a lack of vitamin D cause high blood pressure?
- What are opioids and why are they dangerous?
- White coat hypertension
- Wrist blood pressure monitors: Are they accurate?
- Xylazine
- Effectively managing chronic kidney disease
- Mayo Clinic Minute: Do not share pain medication
- Mayo Clinic Minute: Avoid opioids for chronic pain
- Mayo Clinic Minute: Be careful not to pop pain pills
- Mayo Clinic Minute: Out of shape kids and diabetes
.