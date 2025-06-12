Strictly's Janette in tears over huge career change and fears as first time mum (2025)

EXCLUSIVE: Janette Manrara speaks to the Mirror about her hectic schedule, caring for daughter Lyra, her huge new role on stage and her worries about becoming a mum

06 Apr 2025

It's been a very busy few years for Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec after welcoming their miracle daughter Lyra, who it's clear they absolutely adore. But, as any parent knows all too well, with a child comes endless responsibilites and an intense amount of planning.

Despite that, Janette, 41, certainly hasn't slowed down - and her schedule is even more hectic than ever with an upcoming 19-day tour with Aljaz, the Strictly Live Tour, It Takes Two and a huge role in musical Chicago. But how does she and Aljaz do it?

"I'm used to doing It Takes Two and the Strictly Live Tour and then, you know, a tour with Aljaz. The only added curve ball in there is that I'm doing Chicago and dipping my toes into musical theatre," she exclusively tells the Mirror. "So when the opportunity in the contract came through, it was too good to say no to because it was one of my favorite musicals ever, and I've been wanting to do it for such a long time. I cried the day that I got the job! So I couldn't turn it down, I couldn't say no to it."

But she continues: "So it was more about Lyra. Is she going to be okay? Is she going to be at home? Is she going to be with Aljaz? What's the plan with Lyra? And then number two, I kind of put the horse blinds on and I just go. I remind myself, ‘It’s this one big, hectic year, but all of the things that I'm doing, I'm immensely happy about doing.’ The Strictly Live Tour, Chicago (obviously a huge dream come true), dancing with Aljaz again."

The couple still aren't entirely sure if they'll be part of Strictly again next year, but they're hopeful. "And then, fingers crossed, I'll be back with Fleur at the end of the year on It Takes Two," she says. "At the end of the year, oddly enough, when Aljaz is getting busier, that's when it slows down for me. Because now, if I’m back, I'll have It Takes Two two or three days a week and then the rest of the time I can be at home with Lyra. That's like my time to be mummy!"

One time of the year that they do get to slow down is Christmas. "Christmas for us is family," she says. "We either go to Slovenia or Miami. We're contemplating whether or not this year we're gonna do something with just the three of us at home. Christmas, we definitely celebrate family, family, family."

While Janette and Aljaz had always dreamed of having a child together, she couldn't help but feel worried about how it could potentially affect her career. "I think the biggest thing for me was I'm a bit of a workaholic," she says. "I love my job, I love being busy, I love doing things, I love challenging myself with new projects and having Lyra.

"Although I am still doing those things, I have had to really kind of consider the schedule and while this year is manic, I've never wanted to be home more now she’s in my life. I want to be home now more than ever. If I've got time off, I don't book anything, I don't see friends anymore these days. I go straight home to be with Aljaz and Lyra.

"So I think the biggest difference, really, I would say, is the amount of planning so I can make sure I'm really spending as much possible time as I can with her and she's just now the priority of my life in every way, more than work. She is everything. And so that kind of pedestal that she's on really has changed, in my eyes, what really matters, you know.

"Aljaz and I have always been really in love and had a beautiful marriage, and we really feel like we've always been a team in life, and now we're a team as parents. She's become the new priority of us and I think that's been the biggest change. Which we want, of course, that's what we want to experience! We’re obsessed and we love her."

It's hard not feel nervous at the prospect of first-time parenthood - even when it's planned! So what advice would she give to anyone scared about taking such a huge step?

"That it's not impossible," she tells us. "It's hard, and you have to really kind of manage your time and prioritize family. Coming from someone like me who loves what I do and loves my job, I have really felt that I have found a good balance. But that also stems from having a good partner. You need to have someone by your side that has the same kind of attitude as you do, that they love to work, but they also love to be a parent. And then between the two of you, that communication, that teamwork, prioritising the baby and making sure that you know they are the forefront of any decision you make as a family, is there.

"And then between the two of you, you figure out the work, you figure out the job to figure out the things that you want to do. If you would have told me that at 41 I was going to be a mother to a two year old and that I was going to be doing my first ever musical, I wouldn't have believed you a few years back, because it's quite a big ask. But it's not impossible.

"I really struggled with kind of like, am I gonna, you know, am I gonna not want to go to work? Am I gonna only want to go to work? I over-thought it too much. But as soon as the baby arrives, you will just feel you will just do what feels right, whether that's be with your baby all day, every day, and forget about work, or go back to work when you can and be back with a baby when you can like none of it is wrong, and all of it is yours. It's your decision to make, not putting pressure on yourself. There's no point in overthinking it."

Aljaž and Janette: A Night To Remember begins on May 14 until June 14. Tickets are on sale now at all venues, Ticketmaster and www.ANightToRememberShow.com

