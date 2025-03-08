Study on the biotransformation and activities of three isoflavone glycosides from Radix Astragali by human feces <i>in vitro</i> - Arabian Journal of Chemistry (2025)

Some researches of the transformation processes of isoflavones in intestinal tract have been reported, which were studied by incubating compounds in vitro with human or animal feces in anaerobic condition, simulating the intestinal microbiota environment in vivo . However, a considerable number studies focus solely on the types of metabolites and their reactions, while the quantitative changes of the metabolites in the transformation were seriously neglected. Therefore, in this study, three isoflavone glycosides from RA, including calycosin-7-O-glucoside, ononin and genistin, were transformed by mixed human feces under anoxic conditions. In order to clarify the metabolism of calycosin-7-O-glucoside, ononin and genistin, the metabolites were qualitatively analyzed by UHPLC-HRMS and 1 H-NMR, and quantitatively analyzed by HPLC at different times. The antioxidative and anti-inflammatory activities of the metabolites were also tested in vitro . Finally, the network pharmacology was used to explain the relationships between anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities and the metabolites.

However, most isoflavones in RA are existed as glycosides, which limits the absorption of them in the intestine. The published researches have shown that isoflavone glycosides can be hydrolyzed by intestinal bacteria, and converted to low molecular metabolites with some reactions such as deglycation, demethylation, dehydroxylation their compositions (Murota et al., 2018). The metabolites of isoflavone glycosides possessed more significant activities than their prototypes. For example, naringenin afforded higher treatment effects for antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, metabolic syndrome and obesity than naringin in Citrus fruit extracts (Alam et al., 2014). Genistin and daidzin were transformed into genistein and daidzein through the associated enzyme reactions in soymilk, and the secondary metabolites showed higher potential for anti-inflammatory and treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (Hiramatsu et al., 2020). Therefore, the biotransformation of the isoflavone glycosides in RA by intestinal bacteria or enzymes is extremely essential to improve their bioavailability.

The modern chemical studies show that isoflavones are the main bioactive compounds of RA (Xiao et al., 2008). In particular, calycosin-7-O-glucoside is considered to be the signature ingredient of RA in the Chinese Pharmacopoeia. Moreover, ononin and genistin were also taken for the major active components of RA in many studies (Lv et al., 2011; Huang et al., 2018). These foodborne isoflavones are natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant agents. Isoflavones are a kind of phenolic compounds with 2-phenyl chromophorone basic skeleton mainly found in legumes plants, such as RA. These compounds are good nucleophiles due to the strong electron donor effect of the multiple active hydroxyl groups in the structure. They are also easy to lose electrons and be oxidized, thus directly scavenging ROS and reducing the release of inflammatory cytokines. Previous studies have shown that a variety of isoflavones have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities, including daidzein, genistein, formononetin, puerarin, biochanin A and so on.

RA, as the dried root of Astragalus membranaceus (Fisch.) Bge. var. mongholicus (Bge.) Hsiao and Astragalus membranaceus (Fisch.) Bge, is treated as traditional spice and food additives for thousands of years in East Asia and the Middle East (Bi et al., 2020; Chen et al., 2020). RA possesses a variety of therapeutic effects, including anti-inflammation, antioxidation, anti-cancer, immunomodulation, cardio-protection, treatment of diabetes and hypertension, and so on (Yang et al., 2020; Chen et al., 2020; Su et al., 2021; Yang et al., 2021; Tang and Huang, 2022). Among them, inflammation and oxidative stress, as a defensive pathological response of the body tissues to infections, tissue injury and other harmful stimulants, are both predisposing factors for other diseases (Adesso et al., 2018). Oxidation stress is an imbalance state in the body between the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and the capacity of antioxidant system. ROS include dioxide (O 2 ), hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ), nitric oxide (NO), and hydroxide (OH). Excessive ROS caused by environmental factors, physical or chemical stimulation and infection can induce DNA damage, cell death and tissue injury. Oxidative stress is also a propellant of inflammation by promoting the release of inflammatory cytokines. Inflammation is a defensive pathological response of the body tissues to infections, tissue injury and other harmful stimulants. As inflammation progresses, local vascular permeability increases, white blood cells accumulate to injured tissue and inflammatory cytokines like NO, tumor necrosis factor α (TNF-α), interferon γ (IFN-γ) and interleukins (IL) are released.

Network pharmacology was applied to reveal the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant mechanisms of all metabolites. Firstly, the targets of the metabolites were obtained from the SwissTargetPrediction database ( http://www.swisstargetprediction.ch/ ) when the species were selected as homo sapiens. Then, the GeneCards database ( http://www.genecards.org/ ) was consulted to search for targets associated with “inflammation” and “oxidation”. The targets of metabolites and inflammation / oxidation were imported into Cytoscape (Version 3.7.2) for visualization to construct the network. Next, the DAVID database ( https://david.ncifcrf.gov/summary.jsp ) was used as the functional annotation of Gene ontologies (GO) and KyotoEncyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathways. The bubble diagrams of GO and KEGG enrichment were plotted by an online platform for data analysis and visualization ( https://www.bioinformatics.com.cn ). In order to better evaluate the relationship between the metabolites in every transformation series and the targets, the targets of the metabolites in series A, B and C were respectively imported into the String database ( https://string-db.org/ ) to obtain the protein–protein interaction (PPI) network with the species of homo sapiens and confidence data≥0.9. Finally, the pivotal targets were screened out based on Degree centrality (DC), Eigenvector centrality (EC), Betweenness centrality (BC) and Closeness centrality (CC) to construct the interaction networks with the biotransformation metabolites in every series.

Anti-inflammatory and antioxidative activities were measured using the NO assay Kit (Beyotime, Shanghai, China) and the Total antioxidant capacity (T-AOC) assay Kit (FRAP method) (Jiancheng, Nanjing, China), respectively. In brief, referring to the process in the manual, the culture medium was added to the 96-well plates and mixed with the above Kits. The absorbances at 540nm and 593nm were determined with a microplate reader (BioTek, Winooski, VT, USA), respectively.

Lipopolysaccharides (LPS) is a unique component in the cell wall of Gram-negative bacteria. LPS-stimulated RAW264.7 is often used as a model for anti-inflammation and antioxidation, whose production of NO increased and reduction capacity of ferric ion decreased. 1.25×10 5 RAW264.7 cells were plated in 24-well plates and divided into the control group, the LPS model group and the treatment groups (treated by the metabolite solutions of calycosin-7-O-glucoside, ononin and genistin of 0h, 2h, 6h, 12h, 16h and 24h, respectively). All cells were incubated for 24h, and then the treatment groups were pre-treated with the metabolites (1% diluted in complete medium) for another 1h. After that the LPS model group and treatment groups were challenged with LPS (1µg/mL, Yuanye, Shanghai, China) for an additional 24h.

The capacity in scavenging 2,2-diphenyl-1-picrylhydrazyl (DPPH) free radical can be used to determine the antioxidant activity of metabolites. The method for determining DPPH scavenging activity with minor modifications was as follows: 100μL biotransformation solution at different time were added to the 96-well plate mixed with the same amount of DPPH solution (0.2mmol/L, dissolved in 75% methanol). Then the mixture in plate was react for 30min in the dark at 37℃ before measuring absorbance at 517nm. All measures were repeated three times to acquire the accurate results. The antioxidant activity of the metabolites was expressed by DPPH scavenging rate (%): DPPH s c a v e n g i n g r a t e % = 1 - A i - A j / A c × 100 % where “A i ”, “A j ” and “A c ” were absorbance of the sample with DPPH, sample with 75% methanol, and 75% methanol with DPPH, respectively.

1 H-NMR analysis was performed on an AMX spectrometer equipped with a PATXT Bruker probe (5-mm) (Bruker Corporation, Karlsruhe, Germany). The spectrometer was operated at 400.13MHz and the temperature was set at 298K. The unsearchable metabolites were dissolved in CD 3 OD containing chloroform in NMR tubes (5-mm). The residual signal of CD 3 OD (δ 1 H=3.31ppm) was used for chemical shift calibration. The frequency sweep was set at 12.33kHz. 128 scans of 32K data points each were acquired with a relaxation delay of 1.5s, acquisition time of 4.00s, and mixing time of 400ms. The spectra were Fourier transformed with a line-broadening factor of 0.3Hz. The NMR spectra were processed by MestReNova software (Version 6.1.0). Baseline correction and phase correction were performed manually.

The unsearchable metabolites were determined by UHPLC-HRMS. Firstly, the LC analysis was performed on a DIONEX Ultimate 300 UHPLC system (Thermo Fisher Scientific, MA, USA) with a binary pump, an autosampler and a column oven. Chromatographic separation was performed on an ACQUITY UPLC BEH C18 column (2.1mm×100mm, 17μm, Waters, Milford, MA, USA). The column temperature was maintained at 35°C, and 3μL sample was injected at a flow rate of 0.3mL/min. The mobile phase consisted of 0.1% formic acid aqueous solution (A) and acetonitrile (B). The elution gradient was set as follow: 0∼5min, 5%-30% (B); 5%∼10min, 30%-50% (B); 10∼27min, 50%-90% (B); 27∼27.1min, 90%-5% (B); 27.1∼30min, 5% (B). Subsequently, HRMS analysis was performed on a Q-Exactive Orbitrap mass spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific, MA, USA). Data acquisition parameters in the positive and negative ion mode were set as follows: spray voltage, 3 000V (positive) /3 500V (negative); capillary voltage, −35V; sheath gas flow rate, 30 arb; auxiliary gas flow rate, 10 arb; capillary temperature, 325℃ (positive) /350℃ (negative); tube lens, + 110V (positive) /- 110V (negative). Metabolites were detected using full-scan MS analysis ( m / z 70–1 050) at a resolving power of 70 000 FWHM. The resolution of dd-MS 2 was set as 17 500 FWHM. The collision energy of collision-induced dissociation (CID) was 30eV. The data were acquired with Thermo Xcalibur software (Version 2.2).

In order to characterize the structure of the unknown metabolites, the metabolites were separated by semi-preparative LC using the previous method in “2.2” with minor modifications. A Shim-pack GIS C18 preparative column (20mm×250mm, 10μm, Shimadzu, Kyoto, Japan) was used as the separate medium, and the flow rate was increased to 10mL/min. The unknown peaks with the same retention time were collected after 100 repetitions. They were dried using a lyophilizer, and purities were detected by HPLC.

The final transformation solution was composed as followed: 50% fecal slurry, 49% GAM broth, and 1% standard compound solution (calycosin-7-O-glucoside, ononin or genistin dissolved in SPSS with 1.0mg/mL final concentration). The mixture was incubated in anaerobic bags with oxygen indicator (MGC, Tokyo, Japan) at 37°C, and the samples were collected at 0h, 2h, 6h, 12h, 18h and 24h, respectively. All studies were repeated six times to acquire the accurate results, and the transformation solution without standard (calycosin-7-O-glucoside, ononin or genistin) was included as the negative control. All samples were collected and added cold methanol to precipitate the impurities at 4°C for 12h. The supernatant was obtained after centrifugation at 12 000rpm/min for 5min, and then determined to 5mL. Hereafter, these samples were analyzed by HPLC with the method under “2.2”. Certainly, we also classified different metabolites as follows: the metabolites of calycosin-7-O-glucoside were named as series A, these of ononin were as series B, and genistin as series C.

Fresh fecal samples were collected on the day of the experiment from 10 healthy volunteers (6 males and 4 females), who did not have previous intestinal disease and were not treated with antibiotics during 3months (the ethical committee of Binzhou Medical University: 2022–351). All feces were immediately mixed and stored in the anaerobic bag (Anaero Pack, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, MGC, Tokyo, Japan), then diluted and homogenized with stroke-physiological saline solution (SPSS), and homogenized to obtain a 10% (w/v) slurry, which was used as the biotransformation incubation starter.

All samples were analyzed using an HPLC, which consisted of two LC-20AT solvent delivery systems, a DGU-20A3R degasser, a CTO-20A column oven, an SIL-20AXR autosampler, an SPD-20A UV detection and a Labsolution workstation (Shimadzu, Kyoto, Japan). Based on the method in the Chinese Pharmacopoeia (2020), a Kromasil 100–5-C18 column (250mm×4.6mm, 5μm, AKZO NOBEL, Bohus, Sweden) was set as a separating medium. The mobile phase consisted of 0.2% formic acid aqueous solution (A) and acetonitrile (B). The gradient elution program was set as follows: 0∼20min, 20%-40% (B); 20∼30min, 40% (B); 30∼35min, 40%-20% (B). The UV absorption spectra were measured using a flow rate of 1.0mL/min, a column temperature of 35℃, and the wavelength of 260nm.

According to the literature, three isoflavone glycosides (calycosin-7-O-glucoside, ononin and genistin) and their aglycones (calycosin, formononetin and genistein) could be regarded as the representative components of RA. 12 RAs from different regions were collected to evaluate the quantitative differences of 6 isoflavones, and the information of 12 RAs are shown in Table S1 and Fig.S1 . 12 RAs were powdered and sieved, and 1g powder was added into 50mL methanol for ultrasonic extraction for 1.0h. 25.0mL extract was filtered and condensed. The residue was transferred to a 5.0mL volumetric flask, and diluted with methanol. All solutions were stored at 4℃ until use.

Methanol, acetonitrile and formic acid of HPLC grade were purchased from Kemiou (Tianjin, China). General anaerobic medium (GAM) broth, vitamin K1 and hematin chloride were purchased from Hopebio (Qingdao, China). The pure water for the experiment was gained from Wahaha (Hangzhou, China). Reference standards of calycosin-7-O-glucoside, ononin, genistin, calycosin, formononetin, genistein and daidzein were purchased from Must Bio-tech Co., Ltd (Chengdu, China). 3′,4′,7-Trihydroxyisoflavone was from Shenzhen Bamboo Bio-tech Co., Ltd (Shenzhen, China). Pratensein and dihydrodaidzein were from Taopu Biological Co., Ltd (Shanghai, China). Dihydrogenistein and dihydroformononetin were from TRC (Toronto, Canada). All reference standards were detected by HPLC, and their purities were more than 98%.

Interestingly, different metabolites from three series could treat inflammation and oxidative stress by different targets. For series A, the activities of calycosin against inflammation and oxidative stress was closely related to the targets of ESR1, EGFR and CYP19A1, while it had an unremarkable number of targets. Conversely, 3′,4′,7-trihydroxyisoflavone and genistein, which possessed multiple phenolic hydroxyl groups, could present their activities through 8 key targets of CDK5, EGFR, ESR1, CDK1, CDK6, CYP19A1, PARP1 and IGFBP3. For series B, ononin was closely related to 3 targets of ABL1, MAPK14 and SRC, and this was the same as formononetin (EGFR, ESR1 and RAF1). Dihydroformononetin, whose polarity was stronger than that of formononetin, was strongly associated with 12 key targets, including SRC, PIK3R1, PIK3CA, CDK1, LCK, CCND1, ABL1, MAP2K1, ESR1, HCK, GSK3B and RAF1. In series C, genistein was closely related to CDK1, EGFR, ESR1 and SNCA. O-desmethylangolensin was connected to 8 targets, including HSP90AA1, PIK3CA, CDK1, EGFR, ESR1, RAF1, PDPK1 and SNCA. These results illustrated that metabolites of natural compounds seems to be more partial advantages in treating diseases, and the polarity and the functional groups of metabolites could also enhance their activities. Combined with activity experiments in this study, the above results also indirectly confirmed that the activities of metabolites should be also related to their levels in three series.

For series A (the metabolites of calycosin-7-O-glucoside), the network comprised 111 nodes and 87 edges and the average node degree was 1.57. A total of 9 key targets whose DC≥5, EC≥0.011, BC≥226 and CC≥0.04 were used to construct the interaction network with the metabolites of series A. The color and the size of the key target nodes represented the reaction degree. Consequently, the key targets were AKR1C3, CDK5, EGFR, ESR1, CDK1, CDK6, CYP19A1, PARP1 and IGFBP3. For series B (the metabolites of ononin), the network comprised 201 nodes and 452 edges and the average node degree was 4.23. A total of 15 key targets whose DC≥12, EC≥0.049, BC≥360 and CC≥0.07 were used to construct the interaction network with the metabolites. Consequently, the key targets were SRC, PIK3CA, CDK1, EGFR, MAPK14, LCK, CCND1, ABL1, MAP2K1, ESR1, HCK, SNCA, PDPK1, GSK3B and RAF1. For series C (the metabolites of genistin), the network comprised 162 nodes and 288 edges and the average node degree was 3.56. A total of 10 key targets whose DC≥10, EC≥0.055, BC≥291 and CC≥0.08 were used to construct the interaction network with the metabolites. Consequently, the key targets were HSP90AA1, SRC, PIK3CA, CDK1, EGFR, ESR1, RAF1, PDPK1, SNCA and DNM1.

As shown in Fig. 7, 111, 201 and 162 targets of the metabolites in series A, B and C were respectively screened by drawing a Venn diagram intersected with the genes related to inflammation and oxidation. These intersection genes in the Venn diagram were inputted into the String database to construct the PPI network. The greater the degree, the more the connected edges, and the more important the target protein corresponding to this node in the network. Then the key target nodes were selected with DC, EC, BC and CC higher than the corresponding average values. Fig. 7 The metabolite target PPI network (Series A: the metabolites of calycosin-7-O-glucoside, Series B: the metabolites of ononin, Series C: the metabolites of genistin).

The GO enrichment analysis yielded 676 biological processes (BPs), 98 cellular components (CCs) and 191 molecular functions (MFs). Based on the p value arranged incrementally, the top 10 projects with lower P value of BP ( p ≤1.73×10 -15 ), CC ( p ≤2.15×10 -7 ) and MF ( p ≤1.33×10 -11 ) for targets of 18 metabolites against inflammation and oxidation were selected for functional analysis, respectively (Fig. 6 B ). The results showed that the BPs enrichment items comprised protein phosphorylation, protein autophosphorylation, peptidyl-serine phosphorylation, response to xenobiotic stimulus, peptidyl-tyrosine phosphorylation, etc .; the CCs enrichment items contained cyclin-dependent protein kinase holoenzyme complex, cytosol, plasma membrane, membrane, neuronal cell body, etc .; the MFs enrichment items included protein kinase activity, transmembrane receptor protein tyrosine kinase activity, ATP binding, protein serine/threonine kinase activity, protein tyrosine kinase activity and so on. Furthermore, a total of 149 pathways were obtained from the KEGG pathway enrichment analysis, and the top 20 pathways were screened according to the p value ( p ≤3.35×10 -9 ) for functional analysis (Fig. 6 B ). 18 metabolites exerted their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities through the following enriched pathways: prostate cancer, pathways in cancer, progesterone-mediated oocyte maturation, nitrogen metabolism, cellular senescence, cell cycle, endocrine resistance, PI3K-Akt signaling pathway, non-small cell lung cancer, EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor resistance and so on.

249 biological targets with probability＞0 of the 18 metabolites (10 of series A, 10 of series B and 11 of series C) were obtained from the SwissTargetPrediction database. Based on the GeneCards database, 233 targets about “inflammation” and 242 about “oxidation” related to the 18 compounds were obtained. The “compounds-targets-disease” network is constructed in Fig. 6 A . The yellow nodes represented the metabolic components, green nodes represented the targets, and red nodes represented the diseases (inflammation and oxidation). Fig. 6 A: “compounds-targets-disease” network analysis; B: GO enrichment and KEGG pathway analysis.

Coincidentally, this phenomenon was consistent with the contents of calycosin at 2h, formononetin at 2h and genistein at 12h, which were transformed from calycosin-7-O-glucoside, ononin and genistin. Speculating that the contents of glycosides were directly correlated with biological activities of biotransformation systems, and the results of DPPH experiments also confirmed the above speculations. However, the low biological activities at other times could not be attributed to the incomplete transformation, but rather to the low levels of other metabolites.

Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities of calycosin-7-O-glucoside, ononin and genistin at different transformation times were evaluated based on LPS-induced RAW264.7 cells. As shown in Fig. 5, the level of NO was significantly increased ( p <0.01), while T-AOC was obviously decreased compared with control group ( p <0.01), indicating the success of the model. For series A, the levels of NO at 0h, 2h, 6h and 12h were obviously decreased ( p <0.05), and the level of NO at 2h was lower than that of other times. In addition, the levels of T-AOC at different times were also altered. Among them, the levels at 0h, 2h and 18h were significantly increased ( p <0.05), and T-AOC content at 2h was higher than that of the other two times. For series B, the metabolites of ononin at 0h, 2h and 6h could significantly inhibit the production of NO in LPS-induced RAW264.7 cells ( p <0.05), and this inhibitory effect at 2h was more pronounced ( p <0.01). For T-AOC, the metabolites of ononin at all times could all significantly elevate the level of T-AOC ( p <0.05), and the growth effect at 2h was more violent than that of other times ( p <0.01). In series C, on the one hand, the metabolites of genistin could only significantly decrease the levels of NO at 6h and 12h (p<0.05), and this suppression ratio at 12h was more obvious. On the other hand, the metabolites of genistin contributed to the level of T-AOC at 0h, 2h, 12h, 18h and 24h ( p <0.05), and the beneficial effect was optimized at 12h ( p <0.05). Overall, the metabolites of calycosin-7-O-glucoside, ononin and genistin at different transformation times exhibit different antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activities. Among them, the metabolites of calycosin-7-O-glucoside and ononin at 2h could both significantly inhibited NO secretion, and increased the level of T-AOC. While the metabolites of genistin at 12h could only perform the same function.

The removal capacity of DPPH free radical is considered to be commonly associated with the antioxidant activity in vitro of plant extracts, and the DPPHs of series A, B and C (the metabolites of calycosin-7-O-glucoside, ononin and genistin, respectively) are shown in Fig. 5. For series A, the metabolites before 6h had effective antioxidant activities with DPPHs＞90%. The levels of DPPH were 91.96±0.24% at 0h, 94.59±0.59% at 2h, and 93.60±0.41% at 6h, respectively. And the removal capacity of DPPH at 2h was more visible than other times, which was consistent with the content of calycosin at this time. For series B, similar to that of series A, the DPPHs of the metabolites before 6h were＞90%. The levels of DPPH were 91.29±0.56% at 0h, 94.93±0.27% at 2h, and 91.60±0.25% at 6h, respectively, and the peak level was appeared at 2h. This was consistent with the growth trend of formononetin. Moreover, for series C, the metabolites at 0h, 2h, 6h and 12h showed beneficial DPPH scavenging effects with 90.76±0.67%, 91.64±0.41%, 92.13±0.37% and 94.39±0.20%, respectively. Meanwhile, the DPPH at 12h was more than that of others times. Significantly, this result was closely related to the formation of genistein. Fig. 5 DPPH scavenging rate (%), NO production and T-AOC of the metabolites of A: calycosin-7-O-glucoside, B: ononin and C: genistin (n=3, data are presented as mean±SD; * p <0.05, ** p <0.01, *** p <0.001 vs LPS group).

B5 , C8 and C9 showed the same [M−H] - ion at m / z 257.08193 (C 15 H 14 O 4 ). B5 and C8 were observed at 7.22min, while C9 was at 9.33min. They were all 16Da less than that of dihydrogenistein ( m / z 271), and 2Da more than that of dihydrodaidzein ( m / z 255). The fragment ions [M−H−2H 2 O] - at m / z 221 were found in both B5 and C8 , and the [M−H−H 2 O] - ion at m / z 239 was in C9 , suggesting the presence of hydroxyl groups. While in C9 , the [M−H−CO 2 ] - ion at m / z 213 was found due to the loss of carbonyl group. With the results in the literature, B5 and C8 were identified as 5-hydroxyequol (Yanjing and Xiumei 2015) , which was the deoxidation metabolite of dihydrogenistein. Furthermore, C9 was characterized as O-desmethylangolensin (Maruo et al., 2008; Murota et al., 2018), the product of C-ring cleavage of dihydrodaidzein.

C5 could generate the [M+H] + ion at m / z 417.11800, and was 162Da more than that of daidzein ( m / z 255). Meanwhile, its cleavage behavior was highly similar to daidzein. This proved that it might be the glucoside of daidzein. Thus, C5 wa s identified as daidzin.

C7 with the [M−H] - ion at m / z 255.06628 (C 15 H 11 O 4 ) was appeared in the transformation of genistin. It was 2Da more than that of daidzein ( m / z 253), while daidzein was the dehydroxylation product of genistein, suggesting that C7 might be the hydrogenation metabolite of daidzein. Meanwhile, the fragment ion at m / z 149 ([M−H−C 6 H 4 (-C)–OH] - ) could be characterized as the product of B-ring removal, illustrating that there was a hydroxyl group on the B ring. Therefore, C7 was tentatively identified as dihydrodaidzein (Shimada et al., 2010; Park et al., 2011).

B8 with the [M−H] - ion at m / z 269.08193 (C 16 H 13 O 4 ) was found in the transformation of ononin. It was 2Da more than that of formononetin ( m / z 267), indicating that B8 might be the hydrogenation metabolite of formononetin. Moreover, the [M−H−CH 3 ] - ion at m / z 254 suggested the presence of methyl group. Therefore, according to the literature ( Park et al., 2011) and comparing with the transformation of dihydrogenistein, B8 was tentatively identified as dihydroformononetin.

A4 afforded [M−H] - ion at m / z 181.05063, and their formula were calculated as C 9 H 9 O 4 . It was 16Da more than that of A5 , B4 and C6 , suggesting the existence of an extra hydroxyl group. Similar to A5 , B4 and C6 , the fragment ion at m / z 91 proved the presence of benzene ring. The [M−H−CO 2 ] - ion at m / z 137 was detected due to the loss of carboxyl group. Moreover, the [M−H−CO 2 −CH 3 ] - ion at m / z 123 was 14Da less than the ion at m / z 137, illustrating the existence of methyl group. Compared with the structures of calycosin and 3′,4′,7-trihydroxyisoflavone, A4 was tentatively characterized as 2-(3,4-dihydroxyphenyl)-propionic acid.

A5 , B4 and C6 yielded the same [M−H] - ion at m / z 165.05571 with formula of C 9 H 9 O 3 . The [M−H−CO 2 ] - ion at m / z 121 reminded the presence of carboxyl group. Meanwhile, the [M−H−H 2 O] - ion at m / z 147 was detected due to the neutral loss of H 2 O (18Da), suggesting the presence of hydroxyl group. Therefore, according to the literature (Peiroten et al., 2020), A5 , B4 and C6 were tentatively identified as 2-(4-hydroxyphenyl)-propanoic acid.

A3 , B3 and C4 showed the same [M+H] + ion at m / z 165.05462, and their formula were calculated as C 9 H 9 O 3 . They all yielded the fragment ion at m / z 147 ([M+H-H 2 O] + ) due to the neutral loss of H 2 O (18Da), suggesting the presence of hydroxyl group. In addition, the fragment ion at m / z 95 suggested that there was a hydroxyl group on the benzene ring. Therefore, according to the literature (Matthies et al., 2009), A3 , B3 and C4 were tentatively characterized as benzopyran-4,7-diol, as a B-ring removal product of calycosin, formononetin and genistein.

Except for the above metabolites, other metabolites were further discovered, which were not detected in HPLC, while in LC-MS/MS. As shown in Table 2, 10 metabolites of calycosin-7-O-glucoside, 10 of ononin, and 11 of genistin were identified within error 10ppm. The metabolic network was constructed from a total of 18 metabolites of them by human feces (Fig. 4). The network indicated that deglycosylation, hydrogenation, B-ring removal, C-ring cleavage, hydroxylation or dihydroxylation, and O-methylation or O-demethylation reactions were the major metabolism. Table 2 LC-MS/MS data of the identified metabolites. A. the metabolites of Calycosin-7-O-glucoside No. identification RT (min) formula ion mode m/zcalculated m / z measured error (ppm) MS/MS fragment ions A00 Calycosin-7-O-glucoside 5.33 C 22 H 22 O 10 [M+H] + 447.12857 447.12735 −2.736 MS 2 [4 4 7]: 285(1 0 0), 270(54.69), 253(20.97), 225(17.69), 137(13.08) A0 Calycosin 7.49 C 16 H 12 O 5 [M+H] + 285.07575 285.07510 −2.280 MS 2 [2 8 5]: 270(1 0 0), 225(47.10), 285(45.73), 137(41.87), 253(37.95) [M−H] - 283.06119 283.06110 3.533 MS 2 [2 8 3]: 268(1 0 0), 211(24.91), 239(16.24), 240(15.66), 184(10.56) A1 3′,4′,7-trihydroxyisoflavone 6.19 C 15 H 10 O 5 [M+H] + 271.06009 271.05945 −2.398 MS 2 [2 7 1]: 271(1 0 0), 225(56.44), 215(50.41), 253(29.45), 243(5.02) [M−H] - 269.04554 269.04562 4.349 MS 2 [2 6 9]: 269(1 0 0), 213(87.58), 241(70.07), 211(13.78), 225(7.81) A2 Pratensein 8.92 C 16 H 12 O 6 [M+H] + 301.07066 301.07056 −0.347 MS 2 [3 0 1]: 301(1 0 0), 286(36.72), 269(21.23), 153(16.71), 229(13.45) [M−H] - 299.05611 299.05615 3.797 MS 2 [2 9 9]: 284(1 0 0), 299(31.52), 227(5.86), 255(4.69), 200(1.34) A3 Benzopyran-4,7-diol 1.17 C 9 H 8 O 3 [M+H] + 165.05462 165.05457 −0.307 MS 2 [1 6 5]: 123(1 0 0), 95(88.73), 119(46.07), 147(7.00), 165(3.16) A4 2-(3,4-dihydroxyphenyl)-propionic acid 3.14 C 9 H 10 O 4 [M−H] - 181.05063 181.04997 2.401 MS 2 [1 8 1]: 91(1 0 0), 153(8.49), 137(2.89), 123(1.13) A5 2-(4-hydroxyphenyl)-propanoic acid 5.37 C 9 H 10 O 3 [M−H] - 165.05571 165.05467 0.299 MS 2 [1 6 5]: 147(1 0 0), 119(77.33), 165(10.21), 103(5.64), 121(4.77) A6 Daidzein 7.01 C 15 H 10 O 4 [M−H] - 253.05063 253.05049 3.773 MS 2 [2 5 3]: 253(1 0 0), 225(4.89), 135(3.71), 133(3.41), 223(1.79) A7 Genistein 8.22 C 15 H 10 O 5 [M−H] - 269.04554 269.04562 4.349 MS 2 [2 6 9]: 269(1 0 0), 133(19.43), 181(8.12), 224(7.17), 107(6.79) A8 Formononetin 9.54 C 16 H 12 O 4 [M−H] - 267.06628 267.06631 4.211 MS 2 [2 6 7]: 252(1 0 0), 251(15.41), 223(14.52), 132(8.32), 267(5.35) B. the metabolites of Ononin No. identification RT (min) formula ion mode m / z calculated m / z measured error (ppm) MS/MS fragment ions B00 Ononin 6.94 C 22 H 22 O 9 [M+H] + 431.13366 431.13272 −2.177 MS 2 [4 3 1]: 269(1 0 0), 254(12.34), 213(9.59), 237(6.00), 253(3.73) B0 Formononetin 9.57 C 16 H 12 O 4 [M+H] + 269.08083 269.08029 −2.027 MS 2 [2 6 9]: 269(1 0 0), 254(34.02), 237(28.65), 226(19.75), 107(10.26) [M−H] - 267.06628 267.06622 3.874 MS 2 [2 6 7]: 252(1 0 0), 223(16.64), 251(12.90), 132(8.29), 224(6.92) B1 Dihydrogenistein 7.96 C 15 H 12 O 5 [M−H] - 271.06119 271.06116 3.911 MS 2 [2 7 1]: 135(1 0 0), 199(21.81), 227(15.51), 271(7.94), 243(4.08) B2 Pratensein 8.91 C 16 H 12 O 6 [M+H] + 301.07066 301.07062 −0.148 MS 2 [3 0 1]: 301(1 0 0), 286(39.24), 153(33.07), 241(31.10), 269(26.45) [M−H] - 299.05611 299.05627 4.198 MS 2 [2 9 9]: 284(1 0 0), 299(20.78), 227(7.04), 255(5.50), 200(1.40) B3 Benzopyran-4,7-diol 1.17 C 9 H 8 O 3 [M+H] + 165.05462 165.05453 −0.549 MS 2 [1 6 5]: 123(1 0 0), 95(85.06), 119(48.61), 147(8.27), 165(7.20) B4 2-(4-hydroxyphenyl)-propanoic acid 5.36 C 9 H 10 O 3 [M−H] - 165.05571 165.05478 0.965 MS 2 [1 6 5]: 147(1 0 0), 119(68.88), 165(10.19), 103(3.64), 121(1.49) B5 5-hydroxyequol 7.24 C 15 H 14 O 4 [M−H] - 257.08193 257.08182 3.830 MS 2 [2 5 7]: 221(1 0 0), 219(58.50), 135(12.06), 121(3.54), 137(3.00) B6 Calycosin 7.49 C 16 H 12 O 5 [M+H] + 285.07575 285.0752 −1.929 MS 2 [2 8 5]: 270(1 0 0), 285(44.82), 137(42.84), 225(40.86), 253(39.81) B7 Genistein 8.22 C 15 H 10 O 5 [M−H] - 269.04554 269.04553 4.015 MS 2 [2 6 9]: 269(1 0 0), 133(19.15), 107(8.98), 181(8.46), 224(3.84) B8 Dihydroformononetin 9.67 C 16 H 14 O 4 [M−H] - 269.08193 269.08185 3.771 MS 2 [2 6 9]: 135(1 0 0), 269(76.49), 254(18.45), 239(1.48), 121(1.16) C. the metabolites of Genistin No. identification RT (min) formula ion mode m / z calculated m / z measured error (ppm) MS/MS fragment ions C00 Genistin 5.57 C 21 H 20 O 10 [M+H] + 433.11292 433.11200 −2.132 MS 2 [4 3 3]: 271(1 0 0), 153(9.19), 215(8.32), 243(7.11), 145(2.33) [M−H] - 431.09837 431.09793 1.524 MS 2 [4 3 1]: 268(1 0 0), 269(53.56), 239(14.89), 224(5.99), 133(1.91) C0 Genistein 8.24 C 15 H 10 O 5 [M+H] + 271.06010 271.05960 −1.844 MS 2 [2 7 1]: 271(1 0 0), 153(37.65), 215(31.74), 243(21.89), 145(9.60) [M−H] - 269.04554 269.04562 4.349 MS 2 [2 6 9]: 269(1 0 0), 133(18.95), 181(9.79), 224(6.65), 107(6.65) C1 Daidzein 7.00 C 15 H 10 O 4 [M+H] + 255.06518 255.06465 −2.099 MS 2 [2 5 5]: 255(1 0 0), 199(42.35), 137(27.50), 227(19.52), 181(9.02) [M−H] - 253.05063 253.05052 3.891 MS 2 [2 5 3]: 253(1 0 0), 225(4.92), 133(4.20), 135(3.75), 223(2.24) C2 Dihydrogenistein 7.97 C 15 H 12 O 5 [M−H] - 271.06119 271.06122 4.132 MS 2 [2 7 1]: 165(1 0 0), 137(11.65), 107(7.30), 151(4.42), 271(1.51) C3 Pratensein 8.93 C 16 H 12 O 6 [M+H] + 301.07066 301.07059 −0.248 MS 2 [3 0 1]: 301(1 0 0), 286(34.18), 269(26.45), 153(26.31), 229(23.35) [M−H] - 299.05611 299.05621 3.997 MS 2 [2 9 9]: 284(1 0 0), 299(21.62), 227(7.06), 255(5.39), 200(2.37) C4 Benzopyran-4,7-diol 1.17 C 9 H 8 O 3 [M+H] + 165.05462 165.05444 −0.181 MS 2 [1 6 5]: 123(1 0 0), 95(89.13), 119(49.29), 147(8.11), 165(3.53) C5 Daidzin 4.74 C 21 H 20 O 9 [M+H] + 417.11800 417.11740 −1.459 MS 2 [4 1 7]: 255(1 0 0), 199(12.05), 137(6.00), 227(5.56), 181(1.33) C6 2-(4-hydroxyphenyl)-propanoic acid 5.36 C 9 H 10 O 3 [M−H] - 165.05571 165.05476 0.844 MS 2 [1 6 5]: 147(1 0 0), 119(86.68), 136(18.15), 121(16.88), 165(8.95) C7 Dihydrodaidzein 7.11 C 15 H 12 O 4 [M−H] - 255.06628 255.06615 3.782 MS 2 [2 5 5]: 149(1 0 0), 91(29.48), 135(21.56), 119(2.13), 255(1.08) C8 5-hydroxyequol 7.22 C 15 H 14 O 4 [M−H] - 257.08193 257.08185 3.947 MS 2 [2 5 7]: 221(1 0 0), 219(48.56), 151(2.79), 107(2.36) C9 O-desmethylangolensin 9.33 C 15 H 14 O 4 [M−H] - 257.08193 257.08185 3.947 MS 2 [2 5 7]: 109(1 0 0), 135(26.04), 257(18.29), 239(16.73), 213(5.93) Fig. 4 Metabolic pathways of calycosin-7-O-glucoside (orange line), ononin (blue line) and genistin (black line) by human intestinal bacteria; red-labeled metabolites were quantified by HPLC.

In addition, the level trends of dihydrogenistein in series B and series C were consistent, and the levels of pratensein showed the same trend in three transformation series. Meanwhile, the levels of these metabolites were negative correlated with that of calycosin, formononetin and genistein, illustrating that these metabolites should be transformed from calycosin, formononetin and genisteins. In particular, the level of daidzein began to decrease at 12h with further transformation, it also showed that daidzein should be further transformed into other metabolites.

The unknown metabolites of calycosin-7-O-glucoside, ononin and genistin were quantified using HPLC (Fig. 3 E ), and the linear functions based on their standards are shown in Table S3. Meanwhile, the metabolites of calycosin-7-O-glucoside, ononin and genistin were named as series A, B and C, respectively. For series A (Fig. 3 Ei ), 3′,4′,7-trihydroxyisoflavone ( A1 ) was appeared at 12h with the content of 0.0062±0.0004mg/mL, and then increased continuously to 0.0210±0.0005mg/mL at 24h. Meanwhile, pratensein ( A2 ) was appeared at 0h with 0.0004±8.31×10 -5 mg/mL. Then its level was dramatically increased from 0.0019±0.0001mg/mL at 12h to 0.0188±0.0015mg/mL at 18h. Afterwards, this growth was slowed down and the content at 24h was increased to 0.0218±0.0012mg/mL. Coincidentally, the level trend of calycosin was contrary to that of the above metabolites, suggesting that A1 and A2 seemed more likely to be transformed from calycosin. For series B (Fig. 3 Eii ), dihydrogenistein ( B1 ) was appeared at 12h with 0.0118±0.0014mg/mL, and increased continuously to 0.0228±0.0015mg/mL at 24h. Moreover, pratensein ( B2 ) was appeared at 0h with the level of 0.0010±0.0003mg/mL, and then its content was significantly increased from 0.0027±0.0001mg/mL at 6h to 0.0817±0.0046mg/mL at 24h. In contrast, for series C (Fig. 3 Eiii ), the level of daidzein ( C1 ) was appeared at 2h with 0.0003±9.31×10 -6 mg/mL. Next it was increased to the maximum level of 0.0012±3.87×10 -5 mg/mL at 12h. After that, this level of daidzein was decreased until could not be detected by HPLC after 18h. This situation might be mainly related to the further degradation of daidzein. Subsequently, dihydrogenistein ( C2 ) was appeared at 6h with the level of 0.0003±2.89×10 -5 mg/mL, and then its content was increased to 0.0028±8.09×10 -5 mg/mL at 24h. Similar to that in series A, pratensein ( C3 ) was appeared at 0h with 0.0002±3.87×10 -5 mg/mL. Next, it was significantly elevated to from 0.0005±0.0001mg/mL at 6h to 0.0117±0.0002mg/mL at 18h. However, its content seemed to be very stable in the next 6h, that the content at 24h was 0.0118±0.0003mg/mL.

C1 was eluted at 7.02min, and afforded [M−H] - ion at m / z 253.05063 with the formula of C 15 H 9 O 4 . It was 16Da less than that of genistein ( m / z 269), suggesting that it might be a dehydroxylation metabolite of genistein, who has three hydroxyl groups on its structure (one on the B ring and two on the A ring). The fragment ions at m / z 225 [M−H−C 2 H 4 ] - and m / z 223 [M−H−CHOH] - were generated based on the B-ring cleavage, prompting that there was one hydroxyl group on the B ring, while another hydroxyl group was on the A ring alone. The 1 H NMR was as follows: δ 8.05 (d, J =8.8Hz, H-5), 7.93 (s, H-2), 7.35–7.31 (m, H-2′/H-6′), 6.90 (dd, J =8.8, 2.3Hz, H-6), 6.87–6.83 (m, H-3′/H-5′), 6.81 (d, J =2.3Hz, H-8). And thus, C1 could be attributed to be daidzein by comparing the standard (Fig. 3 D ).

B1 and C2 generated the deprotonated molecular [M−H]- ions at m / z 271.06119 (C 18 H 15 O 11 ) with the retention time at 7.96min. They were 2Da more than that of genistein ( m / z 269), suggesting that they might be the hydrogenation metabolite of genistein. The fragment ion at m / z 242 ([M−H−COH] - ) was detected based on the C-ring cleavage. This result illustrated that there was no double bond between C-2 and C-3. Their 1 H NMR were as follows: δ 7.34–7.29 (m, H-2′/H-6′), 6.76 (dd, J =6.5, 2.1Hz, H-3′/H-5′), 5.92 (d, J =0.5Hz, H-6), 5.89 (d, J =1.0Hz, H-8), 4.52–4.40 (m, H-2), 3.80 (dd, J =8.1, 5.2Hz, H-3). Therefore, B1 and C2 were speculated to be dihydrogenistein by comparing with the standard (Fig. 3 C ) (Peiroten et al., 2020).

A2 , B2 and C3 , which generated [M−H] - ions at m / z 299.05611, were eluted at 8.93min with formula of C 16 H 11 O 6 . They were 16Da more than that of calycosin ( m / z 283), indicating that a hydroxylation reaction has been occurred. Additionally, they were obtained not only from the metabolites of calycosin, but also from that of genistein, which has a hydroxyl group at C-5. Thus, the hydroxyl group should be added at C-5 position. In their MS/MS spectrums, the fragment ion at m / z 284 [M−H−CH 3 ] - was generated, suggesting the presence of methyl group. The fragment ions at m / z 255 [M−H−C 2 H 3 −OH] - and m / z 227 [M−H−C 2 (OH)OCH 3 ] - were generated due to B-ring cleavage. These results proved that the hydroxyl group and methoxy group should both stabilized on the B ring. Above all, their 1 H NMR data was as follows: δ 7.97 (s, H-2), 7.73 (s, H-2′), 7.02 (d, J =1.7Hz, H-6′), 6.98–6.92 (m, H-3′), 6.33 (d, J =2.2Hz, H-8), 6.23 (d, J =2.2Hz, H-6), 4.77 (s), 3.88 (s, CH 3 ). Consequently, compared with the standard, A2 , B2 and C3 were unambiguously identified as pratensein, which was a hydroxylation metabolite of calycosin and formononetin, and a methylation and hydroxylation metabolite of genistein (Fig. 3 B ).

A1 was eluted at 6.19min with [M−H] - ion at m / z 269.04554, whose formula was calculated as C 15 H 9 O 5 . It was 14Da less than that of calycosin, suggesting that A1 might be a demethylation metabolite of calycosin. In its MS/MS spectrum, the fragment ions at m / z 241 ([M−H−CO] - ) and m / z 251 ([M−H−H 2 O] - ) were generated due to the neutral loss of CO (28Da) and H 2 O (18Da) respectively, suggesting the presence of hydroxyl and carbonyl group. The 1 H NMR data was as follows: δ 8.04 (d, J =8.8Hz, H-5), 7.92 (s, H-2), 7.42 (s, H-6′), 6.99 (s, H-2′), 6.89 (dd, J =8.8, 2.3Hz, H-6), 6.83–6.82 (m, H-5′), 6.80 (d, J =2.3Hz, H-8). Consequently, according the literature (Zhang et al., 2014), A1 should be identified as 3′,4′,7-trihydroxyisoflavone based on the comparison of the retention time, ESI-MS/MS spectra and 1 H NMR data of its standard (Fig. 3 A ).

Firstly, calycosin-7-O-glucoside, ononin and genistin were named as A00 , B00 and C00 , respectively, and their aglycons, calycosin, formononetin and genistein, were named as A0 , B0 and C0 . As the prototypes of the above unknown metabolites, they were first analyzed by UHPLC-HRMS, and the results are shown in Fig. S2. Subsequently, the other unknown metabolites were separated by semi-preparative LC and their purities were more than 95% according to HPLC analysis. Additionally, they were identified by UHPLC- HRMS and 1 H NMR, and the results are shown in Fig. 3 and Fig. S3. Fig. 3 Mass spectra in the negative ion mode and chemical shift in 1H NMR of the metabolites A: 3′,4′,7-trihydroxyisoflavone, B: pratensein, C: dihydrogenistein and D: daidzein; E: HPLC analysis of the metabolites of i: calycosin-7-O-glucoside, ii: ononin and iii: genistin (n=6, data are presented as mean±SD).

The metabolites in vitro of calycosin-7-O-glucoside, ononin and genistin were analyzed by HPLC, and the chromatograms are shown in Fig. 2. Meanwhile, their metabolites were named as series A, B and C, respectively. For series A (Fig. 2 A ), the content of calycosin-7-O-glucoside was 0.2533±0.0077mg/mL at 0h, and decreased to 0.0006±4.47×10 -6 mg/mL at 6h, and then could not be detected after 12h. Surprisingly, calycosin, the aglycone of calycosin-7-O-glucoside, appeared at the beginning of transformation with the content of 0.0101±0.0004mg/mL, and the maximum level of calycosin occurred at 2h with 0.0422±0.0028mg/mL, suggesting efficient deglycosylation of calycosin-7-O-glucoside. However, its content was not constant. As the transformation went on, the level of calycosin decreased within 2 to 24h, persistently. This might be attributed to the transformation of calycosin to other metabolites. Coincidentally, 2 unknown compounds were obviously eluted at 10.8min and 26.5min, which were named as A1 and A2 . Similarly, for series B (Fig. 2 B ), the content of ononin decreased continuously from 0.2344±0.0183mg/mL at 0h to 0.0122±0.0007mg/mL at 2h, and then could no longer be detected after 6h. As for the aglycon of ononin, formononetin increased from 0.0063±0.0006mg/mL at 0h to 0.0517±0.0035mg/mL at 2h, and then decreased continuously. At the same time, the unknown metabolites named as B1 and B2 were found at 20.6min and 26.5min, respectively. As shown in Fig. 2 C for series C, genistin was reduced from 0.1710±0.0074mg/mL at 0h to 0.0005±1.46×10 -5 mg/mL at 24h, while genistein was increased from 0.0012±4.20×10 -5 mg/mL at 0h to 0.0412±0.0019mg/mL at 12h, and then continuously decreased in the remaining time. The unknown metabolites with the retention times of 15.3min, 20.6min and 26.5min were named as C1 , C2 and C3 , respectively. Coincidentally, compared with their retention times, A2 , B2 and C3 should be the same metabolites, and B1 should be the same as C2 . Fig. 2 HPLC analysis of the biotransformation products of A: calycosin-7-O-glucoside, B: ononin and C: genistin (n=6, data are presented as mean±SD).

The HPLC method of the 6 isoflavones was used based on the Chinese Pharmacopoeia (2020), and the results of the methodological investigation are shown in Table S2. As shown in Table 1 and Fig. 1, six isoflavones all could be detected in 12 RAs from A. membranaceus (Fisch.) Bge. var. mongholicus (Bge.) Hsiao (AMMH) and A. membranaceus (Fisch.) Bge. (AM). Calycosin-7-O-glucoside, ononin and genistin were eluted at 3.9min, 5.8min and 13.8min, respectively, calycosin, formononetin and genistein were eluted at 17.5min, 21.8min and 27.7min. Unsurprisingly, the levels of calycosin-7-O-glucoside of 12 RAs all conformed to the minimum limit of the Chinese Pharmacopoeia (2020) (0.02%), while its content in AMMH was 1.90 times higher than that in AM. At the same time, the contents of calycosin, ononin and formononetin in AMMH were 1.88 times, 2.81 times and 2.11 times higher than those in AM, respectively. On the contrary, genistin and genistein in AM were 1.42 times and 1.41 times higher than those in AMMH, respectively. For all RA, the fourth batch (from Hunyuan, Shanxi Province, 20211107) showed better quality than other RAs with higher levels of calycosin-7-O-glucoside, calycosin, ononin and formononetin. Table 1 The contents of 6 isoflavones in 12 RAs (mg/g). AMMH* Mean SD AM* Mean SD 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Calycosin-7-O-glucoside 0.627387 0.662410 0.660534 0.876403 0.832411 0.739145 0.733048 0.1019 0.375758 0.384194 0.393817 0.370189 0.397613 0.394772 0.386057 0.0112 Genistin 0.004973 0.004764 0.004898 0.004901 0.004829 0.005031 0.004899 0.0001 0.003755 0.008401 0.010354 0.007862 0.003770 0.007667 0.006968 0.0027 Ononin 0.263020 0.270929 0.267357 0.283622 0.267100 0.223401 0.262572 0.0204 0.090639 0.092237 0.096607 0.090301 0.094365 0.095785 0.093322 0.0027 Calycosin 0.252286 0.248427 0.242568 0.252587 0.24044 0.146292 0.230433 0.0415 0.120003 0.119373 0.129414 0.119073 0.120611 0.127037 0.122585 0.0045 Genistein 0.003936 0.003652 0.003555 0.003721 0.003137 0.002916 0.003486 0.0004 0.005136 0.005582 0.005068 0.004403 0.004540 0.004850 0.004930 0.0004 Formononetin 0.136863 0.130156 0.130316 0.137912 0.129385 0.120893 0.130921 0.0061 0.060152 0.060457 0.066875 0.062170 0.056991 0.066155 0.062133 0.0038 Note : *AMMH: A. membranaceus (Fisch.) Bge. var. mongholicus (Bge.) Hsiao; AM: A.membranaceus (Fisch.) Bge. Fig. 1 A: the structure of calycosin-7-O-glucoside, calycosin, ononin, formononetin, genistin and genistein; B: contents of the six isoflavones in two different varieties of RA (n=6, data are presented as mean±SD); C: HPLC chromatograms of the six isoflavones in two different varieties of RA. See Also Gingko Biloba 30 Tablets Choosing the Right Ginkgo Biloba: A Comprehensive Guide

4

4 Discussion

Macromolecular compounds, especially glucosides, were difficult to be absorbed into the circulation system, and their bioavailability can only be manifested based on the substances after being degraded. In this process, intestinal microorganisms play of importance role in the degradation of these compounds. In this study, we first determined the contents of 6 isoflavones in RAs from 12 regions, the results showed that these contents showed differences in RAs of different origins and different species. Next, 3 isoflavone glycosides in RA, including calycosin-7-O-glucoside, ononin and genistin, were transformed by human feces in vitro. Their levels were drastically reduced, while the levels of their aglycones were increased with transformation. This result also confirmed the fact that glucosides can be converted into their aglycones. Certainly, 4 other metabolites, including 3′,4′,7-trihydroxyisoflavone, pratensein, dihydrogenistein and daidzein, were also identified by UHPLC-HRMS and 1H NMR, and the levels of them at different times were not stereotyped. This means the existence of other metabolic pathways of the 3 isoflavone glycosides. Other metabolites which could not be detected by HPLC were visualized by UHPLC-HRMS. A total of 18 metabolites were identified and a metabolic pathway network was constructed based on them. The network indicated that deglycosylation, hydrogenation, B-ring removal, C-ring cleavage, hydroxylation or dihydroxylation, and O-methylation or O-demethylation were the major metabolic reactions of the isoflavone glycoside in RA by human feces. The above experiments will be essential for the interpretation of metabolic profiles of calycosin-7-O-glucoside, ononin and genistin.

Gut microbes can convert glycosides into aglycones by secreting β-D-glucosidase, which can improve the bioavailability of glycosides by cutting off their sugar ligands. Lactobacillus spp., Bifidobacterium spp. and Bacteroides spp. in the human intestine have been reported to be all contribute to the conversion of glycosides (Zhang et al., 2014; Murota et al., 2018; Peiroten et al., 2020). In this study, the transformation of the 3 isoflavone glycosides into their aglycones may be completed with the participation of gut microbes.

However, equol, as the reduction metabolite of daidzein produced in most literature (Shimada et al., 2010), was not found in our study, suggesting that the metabolism by intestinal bacterial is diverse between individuals due to different daily diet composition, the physiological environment in intestine and the state of host–microbial symbiosis. Whereas, 5-hydroxyequol was found as the metabolite of genistein, which has one more hydroxyl group than equol. Three enzymes include daidzein reductase (DZNR), dihydrodaidzein reductase (DHDR) and tetrahydrodaidzein reductase (THDR) produced by gut microbes (‘Hugonella massiliensis’ DSM 101782 and Senegalimassilia faecalis KGMB 04484) (Soukup et al., 2021), are considered to be associated with the reduction of daidzein, and they can convert daidzein into dihydrodaidzein, tetrahydrodaidzein and equol, respectively. In addition to dihydrodaidzein, O-desmethylangolensin, which was reported to be another metabolite of daidzein (Maruo et al., 2008; Soukup et al., 2021), was identified in our study. Likewise, dihydrogenistein and dihydroformononetin were also found in metabolic profiles of genistein and formononetin. The above metabolites proved that the metabolic behaviors of these aglycones were highly similar, and intestinal flora were closely linked to their metabolism. The related literature has reported that the partial intestinal bacteria such as HGH6 can convert daidzein and genistein into dihydrodaidzein and dihydrogenistein, respectively, which reduction of the double bond between C-2 and C-3 is specific for isoflavone (Hur et al., 2000). The another specifically hydrogenase, which named as flavone reductase (FLR), has been discovered from the gut bacterium, Flavonifractor plautii (ATCC 49531) (Yang et al., 2021). FLR can reduce the C2-C3 double bond of flavonoids.

Genistein and daidzein can be first metabolized to 6′-hydroxy-O-desmethylangolensin or O-desmethylangolensin through the fragmentation of the C-ring, and then re-metabolized to 2-(4-hydroxyphenyl)-propanoic acid by the loss of B-ring (Peiroten et al., 2020). Likewise, 2-(3,4-dihydroxyphenyl)-propionic acid might be transformed from 3′,4′,7-trihydroxyisoflavone, which has one more hydroxyl group at C-3′ than that of genistein and daidzein. Whereas, benzopyran-4,7-diol has been found as the metabolite of daidzein by human fecal under anoxic conditions in the literature (Matthies et al., 2009). However, the specific bacteria or enzymatic reaction involved in this metabolism are blurry, that deserves to be explored in further study.

The reactions of hydroxylation, O-methylation and O-demethylation are often driven by the involvement of gut microbes. The C-4′ hydroxyl group of genistein and daidzein can be substituted by a methoxyl group to form biochanin A and formononetin, respectively. The other researchers have found that Eubacterium limosum (ATCC 8486) from human intestine, possess the O-demethylation effect on biochanin A and formononetin (Hur and Rafii 2000). Meanwhile, the demethylation rate by E. limosum in vitro was less than that in vivo, suggesting the presence of other bacteria in intestine with similar functions. In our study, the transformation processes from calycosin and formononetin to genistein and pratensein were discovered for the first time. For the above-mentioned or other unmentioned bacteria involved in the metabolic reaction, it is necessary for further screening and research.

As we known, the aglycone is the bioactive form of the isoflavone glycoside. Calycosin, formononetin and genistein show more excellent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities than their prototypes. On the LPS-induced zebrafish models, formononetin showed higher anti‑inflammatory effects than ononin, and formononetin can also decrease the levels of triacylglycerols (TAGs), and regulate the glycosylphosphatidylinositol (GPI) -anchor biosynthesis, while ononin not (Luo et al., 2019). Genistin in fermented soymilk was converted into genistein, and showed higher potential for anti-inflammatory and treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (Hiramatsu et al., 2020). In our study, calycosin, formononetin and genistein show the significant therapeutic effects of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant (p<0.05) when their levels reach the maximum value. With the further metabolism of these aglycones, the therapeutic effect was gradually weakened. Whereas, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities are measured only in vitro in this study, thus the experiment in vivo needs to be supplemented in the further research. Additionally, although other metabolites, such as dihydrogenistein and pratensein, also have certain anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, they cannot reverse this trend of the therapeutic effect because of their limited contents. However, the roles of these metabolites against inflammation and oxidative stress in the whole transformation system are mysterious.

For network pharmacology. Firstly, the relevant targets were obtained from the SwissTargetPrediction and GeneCards databases, and the “compounds-targets-disease” network was constructed. Next, these targets were analyzed by GO enrichment and KEGG pathway analysis. Several of these pathways, including nitrogen metabolism, cellular senescence, cell cycle, PI3K-Akt signaling pathway and EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor, resistance, attracted our attention. Nitrogen metabolism suggested that these metabolites can exert anti-inflammatory effects by affecting the production of NO, which was one of the inflammatory factors. Cellular senescence and cell cycle proved that these metabolites contributed to the recovery of cell damage caused by inflammation and oxidative stress. PI3K-Akt pathway is an intracellular signal transduction pathway that responds to extracellular signals and promotes metabolism, proliferation, cell survival, and angiogenesis. The inhibition of PI3K-Akt pathway can enhance the expression of nitric oxide synthase, which can induce inflammation and oxidative stress (Mayer and Arteaga 2016). EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor can inhibit abnormal cell proliferation and exert anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities by inhibiting the overexpression of EGFR (Rayego-Mateos et al., 2018).

Especially, in the PPI core network analysis, the key targets of EGFR, ESR1 and CDK1 were screened out in three transformation series. EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor) is a member of human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER) family and a membrane tyrosine kinase receptor expressed in the kidney. Activation of the EGFR signaling pathway is linked to the regulation of several cellular responses, including cell proliferation, inflammatory processes, and extracellular matrix regulation. The decreased expression of EGFR exerts anti-inflammatory activity in inflammatory diseases such as asthma and enteritis. (Rayego-Mateos et al., 2018). ESR1 (estrogen receptor 1) and ESR2 genes encode estrogen receptor, which is related to the estrogenic effect of isoflavones. However, ESR1 is more involved in the cell differentiation process and apoptosis whereas ESR2 is more competent in spermiogenesis regulation (Krela-Kazmierczak et al., 2019). CDK1 (cyclin-dependent kinase 1) play an important role in the cell cycle of eukaryotic cells, controlling DNA replication and segregation, transcriptional programs, resumption of meiosis and cell morphogenesis (Bielak-Zmijewska et al., 2010). These targets may be the common mechanism of the three series against inflammation and oxidative stress.

Additionally, by comparing the number of edges on the metabolic components connecting the targets, 3′,4′,7-trihydroxyisoflavone and genistein with each 8 edges might play a more important role in the anti-oxidative and anti-inflammatory effects of series A. Subsequently, dihydroformononetin (12 edges) and O-desmethylangolensin (8 edges) were the key metabolites of series B and C, respectively. Consequently, the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant mechanisms about the key targets and the comparison of the activities of these key metabolites with their prototype components are worthy of further study.