Style News: Marc Jacobs Fragrances and Shiseido’s new drops and pop-ups (2025)

Marc Jacobs Fragrances’ new drop and pop-up

Marc Jacobs Fragrances is celebrating the launch of its latest scent, Daisy Wild Eau So Intense, with a pop-up at Bugis Haus until April 7.

Visitors get a free Daisy Discovery Kit, complete with trial sizes of Daisy Wild Eau So Intense and the original Daisy Eau de Parfum. You can also get a whiff of the bold new fragrance ($190 for 50ml), as well as other Daisy classics by the American fashion brand.

For those who buy a full-sized bottle, exclusive gift-with-purchase sets, worth up to $185, are up for grabs. These include a mini Daisy EDT, an AirPods case and a full-sized Daisy Wild shower gel. You will also get to play on a sure-win claw machine packed with prizes, including mini fragrances, Daisy coin pouches and tote bags.

If you are shopping between April 4 and 6, your bottle could get a one-of-a-kind glow-up. There will be a painter on site from 6 to 9pm on April 4 and from 2 to 5pm on April 5 and 6, who will transform your bottle into a personalised work of art.

Over at Sephora VivoCity, a special Marc Jacobs Fragrances counter will be set up from April 4 to 6 and April 11 to 13, and customers get a chance to walk away with a customised Daisy bag charm.

Info: Bugis Haus is at Bugis Junction Level 1, Malay Street Atrium, 200 Victoria Street (near InterContinental Hotel); Sephora is at 01-71 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk

Shiseido celebrates new serum with pop-up

Shiseido is hosting The Gift Pop-up in Ion Orchard until April 13 to celebrate the launch of the new Ultimune Power Infusing Serum. Following its debut in Tokyo in early 2025, the Singapore edition of the pop-up is set to recreate the same immersive experience.

Priced from $138 for 30ml and $168 for a 50ml refill, the new serum features Power Fermented Camellia+, a potent extract from camellias grown on Japan’s Goto Islands that is said to work on a cellular level to eliminate ageing skin cells before they surface.

At the pop-up, guests are invited to step into a multisensory journey through the world of Ultimune. Scan a digital pass, dive into educational displays, play an augmented reality game and explore an interactive kinetic wall blooming with camellia flowers.

There is also a Camellia Tea Bar serving antioxidant-rich blends and a photo booth with themed frames featuring Thai actor Win Metawin, the first Friend of Shiseido appointed in South-east Asia. Fans of the popular idol can catch a glimpse of him at the pop-up on April 3 at 7pm.

There are several stations to explore and those who go through all of them will receive an Ultimune trial kit and an artisanal lollipop.

Visitors can also enjoy 20 per cent off all single items at the pop-up. There are two limited-edition Win Metawin Ultimune kits available there. The First Experience Kit ($138) includes a 30ml bottle of Ultimune, a camellia diffuser, a pouch and two digital signed message cards. The Ultimune Kit ($238) ups the ante with a 75ml bottle, a tote bag, an acrylic standee of the star, a diffuser and four message cards.

Info: Level 1 Atrium Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

Plaza Singapura unveils Spring/Summer 2025 campaign

Plaza Singapura is hitting the ground running this season with Style On Track, a fashion-forward celebration of athleisure. From now until April 27, the mall is rolling out a series of promotions designed to refresh your wardrobe. Shoppers can discover the latest Spring/Summer trends along the Level 1 Walkway near Sephora, featuring pieces from home-grown fashion labels like Fash Mob, Pedro and Playdress.

Fans of British footwear brand Hunter can post an Instagram Story at its Plaza Singapura store (01-26/28), follow @hunterboots.sg on the social media platform and walk away with a free bag charm. Or swing by Chinese sportswear brand Li-Ning (03-07/08) and follow both @lining.sg and @plazasingapura on Instagram to get your hands on a free Jimmy Butler wristband. Both giveaways are available while stocks last.

Shoppers can redeem a $10 eVoucher in the CapitaStar app using the code “PSXSS25”, valid at selected stores including Aldo, Asics, Ecco, Fila and Ray-Ban.

One lucky shopper will get everything he or she spent at Plaza Singapura back in eCapitaVouchers (up to $3,000). Every CapitaStar member gets 10 chances (one for every $50 spent).

Info: 68 Orchard Road

3CE’s lipstick launch

South Korean beauty giant 3CE has dropped its latest must-have, the Cashmere Hug Lipstick ($29), which promises serious colour pay-off with a feather-light feel.

Owned by the L’Oreal Group, 3CE is no stranger to cult-favourite products, from its lipsticks to its eyeshadow palettes.

The Cashmere Hug Lipstick’s 10 shades range from effortlessly chic neutrals to bolder mood-lifting hues. With its blurred, soft-focus finish, the velvety-matt texture is rich in pigment and – as the name suggests – made to hug your lips like soft cashmere all day long.

Info: Available on 3CE’s official Shopee store atshopee.sg/3cesg

Singapore Fashion Council launches inclusive design competition

The Singapore Fashion Council has teamed up with Singapore-based online fashion giant Shein to launch their first competition aimed at celebrating diversity and inclusivity in fashion.

The Every Body Matters Inclusive Design Fashion Competition invites emerging designers to rethink traditional beauty standards and create pieces that reflect people of every size, shape and identity.

Open to aspiring fashion designers and industry professionals around the world, it includes eight key components aimed at nurturing talent and amplifying diverse voices.

Finalists will receive training and mentorship from industry professionals, attend master classes on inclusive design and sustainability, and participate in field trips to expand their creative perspectives, among other things.

Their designs will take centre stage in a runway show and physical showcase, all broadcast via live streaming to audiences worldwide.

Applications are open until June 1, with the competition culminating in a runway show and awards ceremony on Sept 26.

Info: Find out more at www.ebmsgfashioncouncil.org

