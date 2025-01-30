Submissions - Adult Swim (2025)

Game Pitch Guidelines

We know that there are talented artists and programmers looking for someone to pay them to do what they do best: make fun games. If you make flash/browser-based games and think you've got a great idea for one that'd be right at home next to Viva Caligula, Amateur Surgeon or Five Minutes to Kill Yourself, we want to hear from you.

We're open to pitches for any game you want to show us, but we're looking for a unique tone and good gameplay. Take chances with atmosphere and character; try new things with interface and gameplay. We want weird, funny, fast-paced, stupid, thought-provoking, twitchy, epic, ironic or violent -- whatever you can think up. The only pitches we don't want are kiddy and unoriginal. We also do not want show-based pitches. The more unusual the better.

Pitch us games you want to make (and are prepared to make), not what you think we want to see. And we're going to want to see some games you've already done. That's a must.

Where To Start

Pitches are generally 1-2 pages and outline the basic game, story (if applicable), gameplay, and may include sample visuals and any links to any information on games you think might be similar to what you are pitching. Complete and sign our standard idea submission agreement. You can download a copy here. Get everything (pitch and submission agreement) to us. There are two ways to do this: Send a hard copy of the submission agreement plus your game pitch to: Adult Swim Digital and Games

c/o Game Submission

1065 Williams Street

Atlanta, Georgia 30309

If you want to get the ball rolling early, you can also fax (or scan and email) the completed submission form to us along with your pitch. Send to game.submission@adultswim.com . But we'll also need a hard copy sent to the address above. NOTE: Your pitch materials will not be reviewed or considered if they are not accompanied by your fully completed and signed idea submission agreement. You may send more than one pitch at a time, but you should complete a separate idea submission agreement for each game pitch. Be sure to also send us a few web links to any of your previous work so we can check that out too. If we are interested in your pitch we'll arrange to talk over the phone. If we're not interested we'll let you down easy via email. If we're satisfied with the game you've proposed, we'll need you to draw up a more detailed proposal with schedule and budget information. Then we'll get to work on a contract. At that time we'll also want you to flesh out the concept and create a Game Design Document that fleshes out the full game in detail. From there we're off and running! We'll provide more details about project milestones when we get to this point.

Tech Specs

All games must be developed in current or next-generation versions of Flash. (Games developed using Flash 10 or Unity are also acceptable pending Adult Swim approval.)

File Size: The initial load should not exceed 2.0 MB (approximately 30 seconds over a 512 kbps DSL connection). The total file size must not exceed 10 MB unless given prior approval from AdultSwim.com.

Recommended Dimensions: 600 (width) x 400 (height) in pixels. Games that differ from these dimensions must get approval from AdultSwim.com. Vertical resolution must not exceed 600 pixels.

Browser Compatibility: Must run on Internet Explorer 6.0 and Mozilla Firefox 1.5 and up.

Platform Compatibility: Must run on Windows 98 and Up (including the NT, XP, 2000 and Vista variants) and Macintosh OS9 and higher with 512 MB of RAM.

What We Expect From You

As the game developer, you will be expected to provide at least the following services should the game be approved for production.

Develop characters and all game screens, including introductory story, instruction, win, lose, and level information screens as needed.

Create backgrounds, animations, sound effects, original music and game objects.

Add a scoring mechanism and integrate with our high score system (the component will be provided by AdultSwim.com).

Create and program the game in a browser-based web version, exclusive to AdultSwim.com.

Develop a title card with game title and artwork and a separate vector file to be used in the creation of promotional materials for the site.

Add a saving functionality (if applicable).

Write, record and implement voice-over (if applicable).

Add three (3) or more cheat codes to the game as directed by us, for testing purposes.

Provide footage of game play in .mov format for on-air use on television. This footage should be full-screen and contain at least sixty seconds (:60) of footage. The footage must be 720 pixels (width) x 486 pixels (height) and should be delivered as an uncompressed QuickTime (.mov) file at 30fps or in any other format we may request.

Add "AdultSwim.com Presents" to the credits page of the game (accessible via a button on the title card) along with your company's name and logo.

If you have any questions about this process, please contact game.submission@adultswim.com.