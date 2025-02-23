✨ Sun Bum Curls Conditioner | Vegan and Cruelty Free Moisturizing Hair Treatment for Wavy and Curly Hair | 10 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (2025)

Table of Contents
Product Description Customers who viewed this frequently purchased HKJWYES Depression Concave Microscope Slides Kit, 50 Pcs Pre-Cleaned Microscope Slides and 100 Pcs Square Coverslips Cover Glass for Monocular Binocular Trinocular Microscopes (Single Concave Slides) EMD Millipore S-Pak HAWG047S6 Mixed Cellulose Ester Sterile Filter Membrane, 0.45µm Pore Size, 47mm Filter Diameter, White, Gridded Surface (Pack of 600) HAYEAR Full Set 16MP Full HD 1080P 60FPS HDMI USB Output Industry C-Mount Microscope Video Camera with 150X Zoom Lens Hatonseyan Wash Bottles – 2pcs 250ml Safety Wash Bottle Watering Tools, Economy Plastic Squeeze Bottle for Medical Label Tattoo Supplies Green Soap Cleaning Washing Bottle TREND ENTERPRISES, INC. White 4″ Casual Uppercase Ready Letters,T-1567 200 Pieces Disposable Plates Plastic Party Plates with Rim Hard Plastic Appetizer Salad Dessert Plates 7.5 Inch Elegant Heavy Duty Plates for Dinner Wedding Party Supplies(Gold Rim) Telescopes for Adults 70mm Aperture 400mm AZ Mount, Astronomical Refractor Portable Telescope for Kids and Beginners with Backpack to Travel and View Moon Proctor Silex Easy Slice Electric Knife for Carving Meats, Poultry, Bread, Crafting Foam and More, Lightweight with Contoured Grip, White Muscles and Skeletal Anatomy Pocket Charts AmScope T120B-M Digital Professional Siedentopf Trinocular Compound Microscope, 40X-2000X Magnification, WF10x and WF20x Eyepieces, Brightfield, LED Illumination, Abbe Condenser with Iris Diaphragm, Double-Layer Mechanical Stage, 100-240VAC, Includes 1.3M AmScope SE303-P-E Digital Binocular Stereo Microscope, WF10x Eyepieces, 10X and 30X Magnification, 1X and 3X Objectives, Tungsten Lighting, Reversible Black/White Stage Plate, Pillar Stand, 110V, Includes 0.3MP Camera and Software Lenox Federal Platinum Bone China Oval Platter, 13-in -, White More from Sun Bum Sun Bum Skin Care Essentials Travel Kit | Cleanse, Protect, and Restore with Daily Facial Cleanser, SPF 30 Sunscreen Face Moisturizer, and Restoring Face Mask | TSA Approved Sun Bum Cool Down Aloe Vera Spray | Vegan After Sun Care with Cocoa Butter to Soothe and Hydrate Sunburn Pain Relief | 6 oz Sun Bum Revitalizing Conditioner| Smoothing and Shine Enhancing |Paraben Free, Gluten Free, Vegan, UV Protection | Daily Conditioner for All Hair Types | 10 oz bottle Sun Bum Beach Football Sun Bum Revitalizing Dry Shampoo | Hair Refreshing Texture and Volumizing Spray | Paraben Free, Oil Free, Gluten Free, Vegan | 4.2 OZ Bottle Sun Bum Revitalizing Deep Conditioning Hair Mask | Vegan and Cruelty Free Moisturizing and Restoring Hair Treatment for Damaged Hair | 6 oz Customers who viewed this frequently purchased Muscles and Skeletal Anatomy Pocket Charts SP Bel-Art White Velveteen Squares; Sterile, Cotton, 6 x 6 in. (Pack of 36) (H37848-0001) HAYEAR Full Set 16MP Full HD 1080P 60FPS HDMI USB Output Industry C-Mount Microscope Video Camera with 150X Zoom Lens TREND ENTERPRISES, INC. White 4″ Casual Uppercase Ready Letters,T-1567 AmScope SE303-P-E Digital Binocular Stereo Microscope, WF10x Eyepieces, 10X and 30X Magnification, 1X and 3X Objectives, Tungsten Lighting, Reversible Black/White Stage Plate, Pillar Stand, 110V, Includes 0.3MP Camera and Software Fitter Ninja Coffee Mug,Fitter Ninja, Unique Cool Gifts For Professionals and co-workers EMD Millipore S-Pak HAWG047S6 Mixed Cellulose Ester Sterile Filter Membrane, 0.45µm Pore Size, 47mm Filter Diameter, White, Gridded Surface (Pack of 600) Lenox Federal Platinum Bone China Oval Platter, 13-in -, White Dinosaur Kids Chore Chart Magnetic, Reward Chart for Kids, Good Behavior Chart for Kids at Home, My Responsibility Chart for Kids, Magnetic Reward Chart for Kids Behavior, Chore Chart for One Child 150 Sheets Sentence Strips for Teacher Word Strips Ruled Sentence Strips School Learning Sentence Strips, 3 x 12 Inch for School Office Supplies, 6 Pieces (White) 200 Pieces Disposable Plates Plastic Party Plates with Rim Hard Plastic Appetizer Salad Dessert Plates 7.5 Inch Elegant Heavy Duty Plates for Dinner Wedding Party Supplies(Gold Rim) HKJWYES Depression Concave Microscope Slides Kit, 50 Pcs Pre-Cleaned Microscope Slides and 100 Pcs Square Coverslips Cover Glass for Monocular Binocular Trinocular Microscopes (Single Concave Slides) Deals from across the Beauty department VIP 3 in 1 Hair Color Shampoo (180 ml / 6.08 fl oz) Natural Born Oils Cucumber Seed Oil. 4oz. 100% Pure and Natural, Organic, Cold-pressed, Unrefined, Moisturizer for Skin and Hair TASALON Ultimate Salon Trolley Cart for Salon Station Space Saving Salon Rolling Cart for Extra Storage Hair Salon Beauty Cart New upgrade Lockable 6 Trays 2 Tray Holders Multipurpose Tool Cart -White SWEETV Rose Gold Wedding Crown for Bride, 3-pack Tiara Earrings Necklace, Queen Crown Jewelry Set, Crystal Costume Party Birthday Prom Pageant Jewelry for Women,Genesis XPRESS ECOMMERCE NAIL ART STICKER WITH GEL NAIL POLISH COMBO SIZE 15ML – 0.5 FL OZ COLOR: You’ve Got that Glas-glow Silk Elements MegaSilk Olive Conditioner, 33.8oz 14x30x1 (13.5 x 29.5) Accumulair Emerald 1-Inch Filter (MERV 6) (6 Pack) Vivivalue Wedding Floral Crown Women Flower Headband Hair Wreath Floral Headpiece Halo Boho Party Prom Photos 24 Pcs Press on Nails Long Fake Nails Acrylic Ballet French White Illuminate Butterfly adhesive tape on Nails Design Nails for Women and Girls Kiehl’s Men’s Oil Eliminator 24 Hour Anti-Shine Moisturizer, 2.5 Fl Oz Picks from theSun Bum,Beauty and 2018collections UCANBE 60 Colors Naked Eyeshadow Palette + 15Pcs Makeup Brush Set, All in One Nude Neutral Smokey Makeup Pallet with Brushes Tools, Pigmented Warm Matte Shimmer Powder Eye Shadows Cosmetic Halloween Beauty Kit Kistreao Shamrock Bow Headband St. Patrick’s Hair Band Green Clover Hair Accessories for Girls Women St. Patrick’s Day Party Gift Canon EOS Rebel T6 Digital SLR Camera Kit with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 is II Lens, Built-in WiFi and NFC – Black (Renewed) Flash Tattoos Winter Frost Metallic Temporary tattoos-2 sheet mini pack | Includes over 36 premium silver foil snowflake tattoos | snowflake glitter, snowflake sticker, Frozen party favor, winter wonderland party supplies BenQ MX819ST 3000 ANSI Lumens XGA SmartEco Short Throw 3D Projector FRAGONARD BELLE CHERIE PERFUME, 60 ML,(THE BOUQUET OF FLOWERS FRUIT AND WOOD TO CELEBRATE THIS BEAUTIFUL CAREFREE), AUTHENTIC 100% FROM FRANCE, BEAUTYFULL PACKAGE , LONG LASTING Pai-Shau Opulent Volume Cleanser, Opulent Volume Conditioner, Biphasic Infusion Trio Set , 1 Count (Pack of 1) 2 Pieces Fish Bone Tweezers, Stainless Steel Flat and Slant Tweezers Pliers Remover Tool (4.6″) Eyeliner Stencils For Pencil Stamp Liquid Liner Gel Pen Beginners Eye Brush All Waterproof Makeup Wing Tips Eyeshadow Brushes Eyebrow Kit Stencil Sharpener Black Fine Point Angled Small Winged Tip Pot EvoShield Youth E304 Performance Pullover Tech Tee, Royal – Medium Stim-U-Dent Plaque Removers Mint 100 Each (Pack of 5) Product Inquiry References

✨ Sun Bum Curls Conditioner | Vegan and Cruelty Free Moisturizing Hair Treatment for Wavy and Curly Hair | 10 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (1)

✨ Sun Bum Curls Conditioner | Vegan and Cruelty Free Moisturizing Hair Treatment for Wavy and Curly Hair | 10 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (2)

✨ Sun Bum Curls Conditioner | Vegan and Cruelty Free Moisturizing Hair Treatment for Wavy and Curly Hair | 10 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (3)

✨ Sun Bum Curls Conditioner | Vegan and Cruelty Free Moisturizing Hair Treatment for Wavy and Curly Hair | 10 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (4)

✨ Sun Bum Curls Conditioner | Vegan and Cruelty Free Moisturizing Hair Treatment for Wavy and Curly Hair | 10 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (5)

✨ Sun Bum Curls Conditioner | Vegan and Cruelty Free Moisturizing Hair Treatment for Wavy and Curly Hair | 10 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (6)✨ Sun Bum Curls Conditioner | Vegan and Cruelty Free Moisturizing Hair Treatment for Wavy and Curly Hair | 10 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (7)✨ Sun Bum Curls Conditioner | Vegan and Cruelty Free Moisturizing Hair Treatment for Wavy and Curly Hair | 10 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (8)✨ Sun Bum Curls Conditioner | Vegan and Cruelty Free Moisturizing Hair Treatment for Wavy and Curly Hair | 10 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (9)✨ Sun Bum Curls Conditioner | Vegan and Cruelty Free Moisturizing Hair Treatment for Wavy and Curly Hair | 10 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (10)

SKU: RP1942375461In Stock

$21.49 $32.99

🏡 » Catalog » Beauty » Sun Bum Curls Conditioner | Vegan and Cruelty Free Moisturizing Hair Treatment for Wavy and Curly Hair | 10 oz

Product Description

Brand: Sun Bum

Color: white

Features:

  • CURLS CONDITIONER. Our curly and wavy haired crew loves this conditioner! It gently detangles and softens your hair while infusing it with intense moisture so that every bend, curl and wave feels healthy and loved!
  • This special vegan blend uses Kukui Nut Oil and Monoi Coconut Oil to protect your hair from damaging UV rays and shield your locks from becoming dull, brittle, frizzy and discolored.
  • PROTECT YOUR HAIR. The key to maintaining healthy locks is healthy, natural ingredients. Our Curls & Waves hair products are enriched with Monoi Coconut Oil and Seaweed Protein, and are Gluten, Cruelty, Sulfate and Paraben Free.

Details: Curl Conditioner instantly softens and detangles while infusing curls with intense moisture and frizz-free shine.

Release Date: 12-12-2018

Package Dimensions: 47x217x340

UPC: 871760005365

Department: Beauty

Tags: 2018 Beauty Sun Bum White

Customers who viewed this frequently purchased

HKJWYES Depression Concave Microscope Slides Kit, 50 Pcs Pre-Cleaned Microscope Slides and 100 Pcs Square Coverslips Cover Glass for Monocular Binocular Trinocular Microscopes (Single Concave Slides)

HKJWYES

$4949$66.99

EMD Millipore S-Pak HAWG047S6 Mixed Cellulose Ester Sterile Filter Membrane, 0.45µm Pore Size, 47mm Filter Diameter, White, Gridded Surface (Pack of 600)

Millipore

$1,07149$1,344.99

HAYEAR Full Set 16MP Full HD 1080P 60FPS HDMI USB Output Industry C-Mount Microscope Video Camera with 150X Zoom Lens

HAYEAR

$27249$345.99

Hatonseyan Wash Bottles – 2pcs 250ml Safety Wash Bottle Watering Tools, Economy Plastic Squeeze Bottle for Medical Label Tattoo Supplies Green Soap Cleaning Washing Bottle

Hatonseyan

$1649$25.99

TREND ENTERPRISES, INC. White 4″ Casual Uppercase Ready Letters,T-1567

Trend Enterprises

$1649$21.99

200 Pieces Disposable Plates Plastic Party Plates with Rim Hard Plastic Appetizer Salad Dessert Plates 7.5 Inch Elegant Heavy Duty Plates for Dinner Wedding Party Supplies(Gold Rim)

Sieral

$9149$119.99

Telescopes for Adults 70mm Aperture 400mm AZ Mount, Astronomical Refractor Portable Telescope for Kids and Beginners with Backpack to Travel and View Moon

SOLOMARK

$12449$145.99

Proctor Silex Easy Slice Electric Knife for Carving Meats, Poultry, Bread, Crafting Foam and More, Lightweight with Contoured Grip, White

Proctor Silex

$3649$50.99

Muscles and Skeletal Anatomy Pocket Charts

Blue Tree Publishing

$3149$44.99

AmScope T120B-M Digital Professional Siedentopf Trinocular Compound Microscope, 40X-2000X Magnification, WF10x and WF20x Eyepieces, Brightfield, LED Illumination, Abbe Condenser with Iris Diaphragm, Double-Layer Mechanical Stage, 100-240VAC, Includes 1.3M

AmScope

$62849$724.99

AmScope SE303-P-E Digital Binocular Stereo Microscope, WF10x Eyepieces, 10X and 30X Magnification, 1X and 3X Objectives, Tungsten Lighting, Reversible Black/White Stage Plate, Pillar Stand, 110V, Includes 0.3MP Camera and Software

AmScope

$25349$321.99

More from Sun Bum

Sun Bum Skin Care Essentials Travel Kit | Cleanse, Protect, and Restore with Daily Facial Cleanser, SPF 30 Sunscreen Face Moisturizer, and Restoring Face Mask | TSA Approved

Sun Bum

$4149$57.99

Sun Bum Cool Down Aloe Vera Spray | Vegan After Sun Care with Cocoa Butter to Soothe and Hydrate Sunburn Pain Relief | 6 oz

Sun Bum

$2549$37.99

Sun Bum

$3549$49.99

Sun Bum Revitalizing Conditioner| Smoothing and Shine Enhancing |Paraben Free, Gluten Free, Vegan, UV Protection | Daily Conditioner for All Hair Types | 10 oz bottle

Sun Bum

$2249$33.99

Sun Bum

$6049$80.99

Sun Bum

Currently Unavailable

Sun Bum

$1349$21.99

Sun Bum Beach Football

Sun Bum

$3449$48.99

Sun Bum

$2449$36.99

Sun Bum Revitalizing Dry Shampoo | Hair Refreshing Texture and Volumizing Spray | Paraben Free, Oil Free, Gluten Free, Vegan | 4.2 OZ Bottle

Sun Bum

Currently Unavailable

Sun Bum

$3049$42.99

Sun Bum Revitalizing Deep Conditioning Hair Mask | Vegan and Cruelty Free Moisturizing and Restoring Hair Treatment for Damaged Hair | 6 oz

Sun Bum

$3149$44.99

Customers who viewed this frequently purchased

Muscles and Skeletal Anatomy Pocket Charts

Blue Tree Publishing

$3149$44.99

SP Bel-Art White Velveteen Squares; Sterile, Cotton, 6 x 6 in. (Pack of 36) (H37848-0001)

SP Bel-Art

$18249$233.99

HAYEAR Full Set 16MP Full HD 1080P 60FPS HDMI USB Output Industry C-Mount Microscope Video Camera with 150X Zoom Lens

HAYEAR

$27249$345.99

TREND ENTERPRISES, INC. White 4″ Casual Uppercase Ready Letters,T-1567

Trend Enterprises

$1649$21.99

See Also
Curl Manifesto: Miracle For Wavy Hair?

AmScope SE303-P-E Digital Binocular Stereo Microscope, WF10x Eyepieces, 10X and 30X Magnification, 1X and 3X Objectives, Tungsten Lighting, Reversible Black/White Stage Plate, Pillar Stand, 110V, Includes 0.3MP Camera and Software

AmScope

$25349$321.99

Fitter Ninja Coffee Mug,Fitter Ninja, Unique Cool Gifts For Professionals and co-workers

The Retail Market

$3549$49.99

EMD Millipore S-Pak HAWG047S6 Mixed Cellulose Ester Sterile Filter Membrane, 0.45µm Pore Size, 47mm Filter Diameter, White, Gridded Surface (Pack of 600)

Millipore

$1,07149$1,344.99

Lenox Federal Platinum Bone China Oval Platter, 13-in -, White

Lenox

$16949$216.99

Dinosaur Kids Chore Chart Magnetic, Reward Chart for Kids, Good Behavior Chart for Kids at Home, My Responsibility Chart for Kids, Magnetic Reward Chart for Kids Behavior, Chore Chart for One Child

Hadley Designs

$2649$38.99

150 Sheets Sentence Strips for Teacher Word Strips Ruled Sentence Strips School Learning Sentence Strips, 3 x 12 Inch for School Office Supplies, 6 Pieces (White)

Outus

$2149$31.99

200 Pieces Disposable Plates Plastic Party Plates with Rim Hard Plastic Appetizer Salad Dessert Plates 7.5 Inch Elegant Heavy Duty Plates for Dinner Wedding Party Supplies(Gold Rim)

Sieral

$9149$119.99

HKJWYES Depression Concave Microscope Slides Kit, 50 Pcs Pre-Cleaned Microscope Slides and 100 Pcs Square Coverslips Cover Glass for Monocular Binocular Trinocular Microscopes (Single Concave Slides)

HKJWYES

$4949$66.99

Deals from across the Beauty department

VIP 3 in 1 Hair Color Shampoo (180 ml / 6.08 fl oz)

VIP HAIR COLOUR SHAMPOO

$2349$34.99

Diirglus

$4149$56.99

Natural Born Oils Cucumber Seed Oil. 4oz. 100% Pure and Natural, Organic, Cold-pressed, Unrefined, Moisturizer for Skin and Hair

Natural Born Oils

$3049$43.99

TASALON Ultimate Salon Trolley Cart for Salon Station Space Saving Salon Rolling Cart for Extra Storage Hair Salon Beauty Cart New upgrade Lockable 6 Trays 2 Tray Holders Multipurpose Tool Cart -White

TASALON

$17749$227.99

WIZCHARK

$4249$58.99

SWEETV Rose Gold Wedding Crown for Bride, 3-pack Tiara Earrings Necklace, Queen Crown Jewelry Set, Crystal Costume Party Birthday Prom Pageant Jewelry for Women,Genesis

SWEETV

$5049$67.99

XPRESS ECOMMERCE NAIL ART STICKER WITH GEL NAIL POLISH COMBO SIZE 15ML – 0.5 FL OZ COLOR: You’ve Got that Glas-glow

XPRESS ECOMMERCE

$4949$67.99

Silk Elements MegaSilk Olive Conditioner, 33.8oz

Silk Elements

$3249$45.99

14x30x1 (13.5 x 29.5) Accumulair Emerald 1-Inch Filter (MERV 6) (6 Pack)

Accumulair

Currently Unavailable

Vivivalue Wedding Floral Crown Women Flower Headband Hair Wreath Floral Headpiece Halo Boho Party Prom Photos

Vivivalue

$2649$38.99

24 Pcs Press on Nails Long Fake Nails Acrylic Ballet French White Illuminate Butterfly adhesive tape on Nails Design Nails for Women and Girls

ZEYER

$1749$26.99

Kiehl’s Men’s Oil Eliminator 24 Hour Anti-Shine Moisturizer, 2.5 Fl Oz

Kiehl's

$6749$89.99

Picks from theSun Bum,Beauty and 2018collections

UCANBE 60 Colors Naked Eyeshadow Palette + 15Pcs Makeup Brush Set, All in One Nude Neutral Smokey Makeup Pallet with Brushes Tools, Pigmented Warm Matte Shimmer Powder Eye Shadows Cosmetic Halloween Beauty Kit

UCANBE

$3349$46.99

Kistreao Shamrock Bow Headband St. Patrick’s Hair Band Green Clover Hair Accessories for Girls Women St. Patrick’s Day Party Gift

Kistreao

$1549$24.99

Canon EOS Rebel T6 Digital SLR Camera Kit with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 is II Lens, Built-in WiFi and NFC – Black (Renewed)

Canon

$63149$794.99

Flash Tattoos Winter Frost Metallic Temporary tattoos-2 sheet mini pack | Includes over 36 premium silver foil snowflake tattoos | snowflake glitter, snowflake sticker, Frozen party favor, winter wonderland party supplies

Flash Tattoos

$2049$30.99

BenQ MX819ST 3000 ANSI Lumens XGA SmartEco Short Throw 3D Projector

BenQ

$1,33549$1,673.99

$4049$55.99

FRAGONARD BELLE CHERIE PERFUME, 60 ML,(THE BOUQUET OF FLOWERS FRUIT AND WOOD TO CELEBRATE THIS BEAUTIFUL CAREFREE), AUTHENTIC 100% FROM FRANCE, BEAUTYFULL PACKAGE , LONG LASTING

Fragonard

$15449$198.99

Pai-Shau Opulent Volume Cleanser, Opulent Volume Conditioner, Biphasic Infusion Trio Set , 1 Count (Pack of 1)

Pai-Shau

$14849$190.99

2 Pieces Fish Bone Tweezers, Stainless Steel Flat and Slant Tweezers Pliers Remover Tool (4.6″)

iziusy

$1849$28.99

Eyeliner Stencils For Pencil Stamp Liquid Liner Gel Pen Beginners Eye Brush All Waterproof Makeup Wing Tips Eyeshadow Brushes Eyebrow Kit Stencil Sharpener Black Fine Point Angled Small Winged Tip Pot

Vertex

$1649$25.99

EvoShield Youth E304 Performance Pullover Tech Tee, Royal – Medium

EvoShield

$2849$41.99

Stim-U-Dent Plaque Removers Mint 100 Each (Pack of 5)

Stim-U-Dent

$3049$42.99

Product Inquiry

Have a question about this product? Fill out the form below and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

✨ Sun Bum Curls Conditioner | Vegan and Cruelty Free Moisturizing Hair Treatment for Wavy and Curly Hair | 10 oz — 🛍️ The Retail Market (2025)

References

Top Articles
„Elementary“-Ende: Das geschah im Serienfinale
Massage Therapy Equipment List: Essential Gear for Success
8 Massage Tools for Massage Therapists - FloridaMassage.com
Latest Posts
All the Best Massage Tools We’ve Ever Written About
Massage Therapy Equipment List: Essential Gear Guide
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Clemencia Bogisich Ret

Last Updated:

Views: 5799

Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Clemencia Bogisich Ret

Birthday: 2001-07-17

Address: Suite 794 53887 Geri Spring, West Cristentown, KY 54855

Phone: +5934435460663

Job: Central Hospitality Director

Hobby: Yoga, Electronics, Rafting, Lockpicking, Inline skating, Puzzles, scrapbook

Introduction: My name is Clemencia Bogisich Ret, I am a super, outstanding, graceful, friendly, vast, comfortable, agreeable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.