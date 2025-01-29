Sunflower Liquid Lecithin 16 Fl Oz By Now Foods • £33.94 (2025)

Sunflower Liquid Lecithin 16 Fl Oz By Now Foods

Sunflower Liquid Lecithin 16 Fl Oz By Now Foods Product Details Product Name : Sunflower Liquid Lecithin UPC : 733739023728 Brand : Now Food Size : 16 Fl Oz Ship Weight : 1.45 Description Since 1968 Natural Phospholipids Naturally Occurring Phosphatidyl Choline & Other Phosphatides Soy-Free Vegetarian/Vegan Ingredients Supplement Facts Serving Size: 1 Tablespoon (15 ml) Amount Per Serving %DV Calories 120 Calories from Fat 90 Total Fat 10 g 15% Saturated Fat 1.5 g 8% Trans Fat 0 g Polyunsaturated Fat 5 g Monounsaturated Fat 3 g Cholesterol 0 mg 0% Sodium 0 mg 0% Total Carbohydrate 0 g 0% Dietary Fiber 0 g 0% Sugars 0 g Protein 0 g Calcium 2% Phosphorus 25% Not a significant source of vitamin A, vitamin c or iron. † Daily Value not established. *Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Other Ingredients: Liquid Sunflower Lecithin (Non-GMO). Dosage Blend 1 tablespoon into milk, protein shakes or vegetable juice. May also be used in salad dressings/sauces (as an emulsifier of fats) or as a non-stick coating on pots and pans. Extra Info Not manufactured with yeast, wheat, gluten, soy, milk, egg, fish, shellfish or tree nut ingredients. Produced in a GMP facility that processes other ingredients containing these allergens.

