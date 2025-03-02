Super King Size Leather Bed with Tempur Protected Mattress (200 x 180 cm). • £719.70 (2025)

Seller: lascaridis! ✉️ (337) 100%, Location: Ascot, GB, Ships to: GB, Item: 267161128565 Super King Size Leather Bed with Tempur Protected Mattress (200 x 180 cm).. Great Condition is like new. The included Tempur mattress technology ensures that your body is perfectly cradled as you drift off into a peaceful sleep, making it an essential addition to your sleeping space. Experience ultimate comfort and luxury with a Super King Size Leather Bed, complete with a Tempur mattress that offers unparalleled support and relaxation. Great Condition is like new. This bed design is a statement piece in any bedroom, featuring a robust metal structure that ensures durability while the rich black leather upholstery adds a touch of elegance. The included Tempur mattress technology ensures that your body is perfectly cradled as you drift off into a peaceful sleep, making it an essential addition to your sleeping space. Specifications: Premium TEMPUR® memory foam mattress Firm comfort grade for exceptional support From TEMPUR®'s coolest ever mattress range Exclusive Pro Air SmartCool™ cover reduces heat throughout the night Born from NASA technology Luxurious 30cm depth Removable cover is machine washable at 40 degrees Feel the supreme comfort of TEMPUR Luxe mattress range. Experience for yourself TEMPUR®'s most adaptive and coolest ever mattress1, with all-new TEMPUR® Advanced Material for best-ever pressure relief and motion absorption. As you relax into your perfect sleeping position, billions of ultra-sensitive cells adapt to your unique weight, shape and warmth, contouring to every inch of your body. The mattress surface is complete with a removeable, refreshing Pro Air SmartCool™ cover to transfer heat away from your body and lull you into a peaceful sleep. This mattress has a firm comfort grade to help soothe any troublesome aches and pains. Initial RRP for Tempur mattress was £3500 and £2800 for bed from Harrods. Cash on collection only please. Collection from Ascot SL58TQ.

  • Condition: Used
  • Headboard Height: 80 cm
  • Item Length: 250cm
  • Mattress Included: Yes
  • Footboard Height: 20cm
  • Compatible Mattress Size: King
  • Colour: Black
  • Brand: Be&D
  • Department: Adults
  • Type: Bed Frame
  • Mattress Firmness: Medium Firm
  • Item Height: 40 cm
  • Frame Material: Metal
  • Room: Bedroom
  • Upholstery Fabric: Leather

    Super King Size Leather Bed with Tempur Protected Mattress (200 x 180 cm). • £719.70

