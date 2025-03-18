Superhero Roles That Caused Serious Damage To Actors' Bodies - Looper (2025)

Some actors, like Samuel L. Jackson, refuse to do their own stunts, happily handing over the dangerous bits to the professionals. Otherstars, like Keanu Reeves, Tom Cruise, Charlize Theron, and Harrison Ford, take pride in pulling off the coolest moves themselves.No matter what, any movie that requires stunt work comes with an inherent level of risk. But when the lead actors perform their own stunts, their injuries can delay or even halt production entirely.

There's an argument for having lead actors perform their own stunts: According to some, it lends authenticity and visual consistency to the film. These days, many actors who play superheroes are totally game, and do a significant amount of their own stunt work. The downside of this willingness to take risks means some superhero roles get their actors injured. This can happen during production of films, television series, and even Broadway musicals.

No one ever said it was easy to be a superhero, but these actors learned this the hard way. While most of these injuries were remedied with rest and medical care, some exacted the ultimate price for taking on the cape and cowl. Keep reading to learn which superhero roles caused serious damage to actors' bodies.