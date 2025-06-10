Superman Actor Reveals Surprising Favorite Costume (& It’s a Classic) (2025)

star Tyler Hoechlin has revealed his favorite version of the Superman suit from his tenure as the Man of Steel, and his choice is both surprising and endearing. During a panel discussion at 2025’s Puerto Rico Comic Con, Hoechlin responded to a question from one of the moderators about what his favorite of his numerous Superman suits was. Hoechlin replied, “The one that stands out the most to me is the Fleischer suit that we did in the pilot and the flashback episodes.” Hoechlin also added, “I only got to wear it a few times, and I think because of that and the nostalgia of it, that’s the one that stands out the most.”

The suit Hoechlin is referring to is modeled on the animated Superman serials from the early 1940s produced by Fleischer Studios. As Superman’s first major adaptation outside of the comics, the Fleischer Superman serials were pivotal in establishing public awareness and perception of Superman in his first few years after his debut in Action Comics #1 in 1938. This was included in the Fleischer cartoon’s version of the suit, which was modeled on Superman’s suit in the comics but given its own distinctive look for the animated shorts.

Hoechlin’s first wears the Fleischer-inspired Superman suit during a scene in the Superman & Lois pilot, in which Superman saves a kid from being killed by a car falling from an overpass (with Superman gently lowering the car to the ground in a recreation of the cover image of Action Comics #1.) The kid then compliments Superman’s suit, with Superman responding, “Thanks, my Mom made it for me!” before flying off. Superman & Lois‘ Fleischer-style suit was subsequently seen in the show’s 11th episode “A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events”, in which Superman has a flashback to the early days of his superheroic life, including his first time meeting Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and his battle with Atom Man (Paul Lazenby) in Metropolis.

Since beginning his time as the Man of Steel on Supergirl, Tyler Hoechlin has worn a wide variety of Superman suits, with the Arrowverse version being completely different from the Kryptonian attire worn by Hoechlin on Superman & Lois. This is in large part due to the twist of Superman & Lois‘ season two finale, which establishes the show as taking place in a different reality from the Arrowverse’s Earth, and therefore revealing Hoechlin’s Clark Kent in the Arrowverse and on Superman & Lois as different versions of the Last Son of Krypton in different corners of DC’s multiverse. Even once Superman & Lois established a mainline suit for Hoechlin’s Superman, it underwent numerous different variations throughout the show’s four-season run.

In creating a Fleischer-based version of Superman’s red and blue garb, Superman & Lois holds the distinction of being the first Superman movie or TV show to bring the Fleischer suit to life in live-action. Honoring the entirety of Superman’s comic book, animated, movie, and TV history was one of Superman & Lois’ greatest strengths throughout its four seasons, with the series often making overt visual and character tributes to virtually every Superman movie and TV show, along with many different stories from the comics, including the show’s adaptation of The Death of Superman told in season three’s finale and into season four. This respect for Superman’s history, along with the show’s epic, big-screen-worthy visual effects and action scenes, captivating performances by Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, and the supporting cast, and other elements have also given Superman & Lois a strong reputation as arguably the best Superman TV series ever made.

While the Fleischer-based suit was only seen a few times on Superman & Lois, it was both a surprisingly well-realized live-action rendition of the suit and one of many Superman Easter eggs and references sprinkled throughout the show. With its unique design and place in the story of Superman & Lois, the Fleischer-inspired suit is undeniably one of the most memorable Superman costumes ever showcased in live-action.

All four seasons of Superman & Lois are available to stream on Max.