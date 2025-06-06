Superman Is Heading to Theaters Sooner Than Expected (2025)

Superman is soaring into theaters ahead of schedule to offer fans a glimpse at the new DC film. While the adult-animated series Creature Commandos kicked off the new DC Universe, the first movie on the slate is arguably its most important. Superman is the tentpole project for the universe-wide reboot, as David Corenswet steps into the role of the Man of Steel. Superman isn’t due in theaters until July, but that’s not stopping DC Studios from bringing it to fans early with the release of another anticipated movie.

“See the #Superman Extended Preview in Theaters on @AMinecraftMovie,” a post from the official Superman account on X (formerly Twitter) reads. It also came with a short video from Superman stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, inviting fans to head to the theaters to support not only Superman, but also A Minecraft Movie.

James Gunn reshared the post and added, “This weekend is your opportunity to see an extended preview of #Superman before it arrives in theaters July 11!”

What’s not known is exactly how long the extended preview of Superman will be. Is it just going to be the first five or so minutes, or will it run longer than that? How much footage is Warner Bros. willing to give away to audiences? It could also simply be a new trailer for Superman that we’re getting. Of course, if you’re not in the market to go see A Minecraft Movie, you can always wait for the Superman extended preview to make its way online.

There’s been a bit of friendly rivalry between a Superman actor and a cast member of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. This summer will see Marvel and DC compete outside of comics with the release of newFantastic FourandSupermanfilms. Both movies reboot their respective properties and feature stars of HBO’sThe Last of Usin central roles. Pedro Pascal leadsThe Last of Usas Joel, with Isabela Merced joining Season 2 as Dina. Pascal is also playing Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards, and Merced suits up as Hawkgirl inSuperman.

While doing press for The Last of Us, Merced transitioned into promoting Superman andThe Fantastic Four: First Stepsboth coming out this summer. “See you this summer!” Pedro Pascal teased hisThe Last of Usco-star, with Merced jokingly responding, “I hate you!”

The reported runtime on Superman is 2 hours, 20 minutes, making it 140 minutes long. That figure is in the same ballpark as Zack Snyder’sMan of Steel, which was 143 minutes long. It’s important to keep in mind that this reported run time forSupermanis not official and the number could change before its premiere this July. Compared to the other DC Extended Universe installments featuring Superman, Gunn’s film would be shorter thanBatman v Superman: Dawn of Justice(152 minutes), but longer than the theatrical cut ofJustice League(120 minutes).Supermanis also shaping up to be shorter than 2006’sSuperman Returns, which ran for 154 minutes.

