Superstition as Ideology in Iranian Politics: From Majlesi to Ahmadinejad (2025)

Review article of Superstition as Ideology in Iranian Politics: From Majlesi to Ahmadinejad by Ali Rahnema Eskandar Sadeghi-Boroujerdi Iranian Studies , 2014 View PDFchevron_right

The Position of Superstition and Anti-Superstition in Iran's Political Thought with an Emphasis on the Qajar Era Mahmoud Ketabi During Qajar era, superstition and anti-superstition have had great impact on Iran's political thought. Superstitious context as an irrational process and major obstacle to the growth of political thought in Iran, exhorted the society towards subjectivist and reductionist approach. Rational intellectuals, on the other hand, endeavored to erode superstitious trends for pushing the society towards rationality and development. This article with a qualitative historical and analytical methodology and through collecting the library data tries to answer the question that "how superstitious culture had influenced the political thought of Iran during the Qajar period?" The hypothesis of the research is that the culture of superstition and irrationality through subjectivism and reductionism influenced the political thought of Iran during Qajar era, which in its turn led to the "intellectual despotism" and consequently to the "political tyranny". Based on the Giddens conception of the interaction between structure and agency, the article concludes that the contextual factors notably the superstitious culture led to the despotic mindset of Iranian rulers during Qajar period. View PDFchevron_right

Continuity and Change in the Role of Mysticism under the Islamic Republic of Iran Elisheva Machlis The current study will evaluate the role of 'irfān [the inner perception of knowledge; combining elements of philosophy, theosophy, mysticism and Shi'i thought] within the Islamic Republic of Iran as a significant component of Iran's cultural heritage. It will focus on several prominent clerics and intellectuals who represent the regime's diverse political factions. This article will demonstrate that under the Islamic Republic, 'irfān evolved from a marginalized area to a central phenomenon and became a tool to debate the political direction of the state and the relationship between its revolutionary and republican elements. While mysticism in the service of politics was more widespread among the reformist camp, ardent supporters of the regime resorted to 'irfān to enhance an exclusive perception of authority based on the rule of the Supreme Jurist. It also created a shared spiritual basis among the Islamic State's diverse voices. The result was a new blend between mysticism, philosophy, Western thought, politics, Islamic law, and even messianism, within an inter-connectivity between the mystical path and the Shari'a. Consequently, a complex understanding of 'irfān has to take into consideration the multiple fusions between Islamic mysticism and other trends and evaluate the result in a specific socio-political context. View PDFchevron_right

Neo-Iranian Nationalism: Pre-Islamic Grandeur and Shi‘i Eschatology in President Mahmud Ahmadinejad’s Rhetoric. The Middle East Journal 70 (2), 227-248, 2016 Navid Fozi 2016 In 2009, Iranian president Mahmud Ahmadinejad began to invoke nationalist sen-timents by paying homage to Iran’s pre-Islamic history; a signiﬁcant shift from 30 years of disparaging this period. Tracing the religious and political genealogies of Ahmadinejad’s discourse, this article analyzes the climate that rendered both the Islamic Republic’s Shi‘i-oriented nationalism and the secular alternative pro- posed by the Pahlavi dynasty politically inadequate. Such a climate provided con-ditions to amalgamate, albeit incompletely, a “neo-Iranian” nationalist discourse based on restoring ancient Persia’s grandeur and bolstered by Shi‘i eschatology. View PDFchevron_right

Wrestling with Modernity: Contending Visions of Religion and Religiosity in Iran since 1941 See Also Nursing students’ experiences of professional competence evaluation by Objective Structured Clinical examination method: a qualitative content analysis study Iran 1400 Project Iran 1400 Project, 2020 This article explores the role of religion in the formation of social-political culture in Iran. Additionally, the general public's attitude, as well as those of the intellectuals toward religion since the middle of the 20th century, is addressed here. In fact, this article goes back even before the stated date of 1941 in order to set the stage for these religious-intellectual developments. Accordingly, the anti-religious sentiments, opinions and movements are also covered in this article. The connection between peoples' religious beliefs and the ongoing social-political and cultural sensibilities is systematically addressed here. This is a well-researched work, probing into various schools of Shia and Islamic thoughts toward religion, society and politics. The political ramifications of these religious beliefs and attitudes are also thoroughly discussed along with the role of institutions, organizations and practices which were formed because of them. This article also sheds light on Iran's encounter with the West and modernity vis-à-vis religion and religiosity. View PDFchevron_right

Review of 'God and Man in Tehran: Contending Visions of the Divine from the Qajars to the Islamic Republic' by Hossein Kamaly Eskandar Sadeghi-Boroujerdi International Journal of Middle East Studies View PDFchevron_right

Religion, culture and politics in Iran: from the Qajars to Khomeini Joanna De Groot 2007 Narratives of nineteenth-century communities and hierarchies | 14 Narratives of transition, 1890s to 1940s | 32 Identities and communities, 1950s to 1970s | 40 View PDFchevron_right

Review: God and Man in Tehran: Contending Visions of the Divine from the Qajars to the Islamic Republic, Hossein Kamaly (New York: Columbia University Press, 2018), ISBN hardcover: 9780231176828; IBSN e-book: 9780231541084), pps. 234. Rebecca Masterton Journal of Shi'a Islamic Studies, London, 2018 God and Man in Tehran, by Hossein Kamaly, Associate Professor at the Hartford Seminary, surveys the shifting and often tumultuous interactions between the religious, political, social and ideological components of nineteenth- and twentieth-century Tehran, providing a useful introduction for those who may not be familiar with the details of this particular historical period in Iran. At the same time, the book has a personal touch to it, written almost in a journalistic, conversational style and offering the author’s own views on the various personalities that he presents to the audience. It is divided into seven chapters: ‘O God, O Heaven, O Nature’; ‘Mediatory Theology and Its Discontents’; ‘God with Us’; ‘The Law: God’s and Man’s’; ‘Falsafeh and the Madraseh’; ‘Sufism Returns, and with a Vengeance’ and ‘Varieties of Skeptical Expression’. The book has an encyclopaedic quality, packed full of detail, but at the same time – at least for about the first three chapters – lacks a degree of focus and depth. View PDFchevron_right