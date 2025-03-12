Supplies List for Nail Techs: A Complete Guide (2025)

Owning and operating a nail salon is no small feat. You've got customers to impress, trends to keep up with, and of course, supplies to manage.

With our nail tech supplies list, you'll discover not only the essentials but also those little extras that can set your salon apart. From furniture equipment to tiny nail salon tools, we've got you covered. Let's get started!

Furniture Equipment For Your Nail Salon

The foundation of any successful nail salon starts with quality furniture. These aren't just pieces; they're the backbone of your business, literally supporting the services you provide.

1. Manicure Tables

Every nail tech knows that a good manicure table is worth its weight in gold. Not only do they provide a comfortable, padded surface for your client's hands, but they also often come with built-in drawers or compartments to keep your supplies organized and within reach.

When you’re choosing a table, consider one with a sleek design that complements your salon's aesthetic. Out of all the items on our beginner nail tech kit list, this is one you’ll want to splurge a bit on. After all, appearance matters just as much as functionality.

Some tables even have built-in ventilation systems to keep dust and fumes at bay, ensuring a healthier environment for everyone involved.

2. Pedicure Chairs

Moving on to the pedicure side of things in our nail salon equipment list, a comfortable pedicure chair is an absolute must-have.

These chairs often come equipped with a footrest and a basin for soaking feet, allowing you to provide your clients with a relaxing, spa-like experience. Look for chairs with massage features for that extra touch of luxury – your clients will love it!

The basin is also an essential component. Opt for a chair with an easy-to-clean, hygienic basin. Some models even offer pipeless technology, which minimizes the risk of bacteria build-up and ensures each client gets a fresh start.

3. Shelving and Storage Units

Next up on our nail tech supplies list is storage solutions.

Consider clear acrylic shelves for an aesthetically pleasing way to display your vast array of nail colors. Also, remember that storage units with adjustable shelves allow you to customize the space according to your needs. They also help you maximize every square inch of your salon, leaving more room for creativity and service.

Don't forget to label everything! Clearly labeled shelves and bins will help you and your team locate items quickly, reducing downtime and keeping the focus on your clients (not on searching for lost items).

4. Reception Area Seating

The reception area is the first impression your clients will have of your nail salon - make sure it’s inviting, while also being functional. Invest in a stylish reception desk with ample organization features so you can easily manage appointments.

Also, consider adding comfortable seating options for clients who are waiting, like chairs or sofas that are coordinated with the salon’s overall aesthetic. These are nail tech must-haves!

Basic Nail Salon Supplies

Imagine trying to cook without a pan – it’s just not happening. For nail salon owners, the same is true about doing nails. You need to start with the basics. Here’s a core nail tech supplies list:

Nail Clippers

These handy little nail salon tools trim and shape nails with precision, making them an absolute must. Whether your client prefers their nails short and sweet or a bit on the longer side, clippers are here to save the day.

Nail Files

Nail files help you shape nails into any desired style, from classic ovals to trendy stilettos. The choice of grit here is essential, as it determines the level of coarseness. A finer grit is perfect for natural nails, while a coarser one helps with extensions.

Buffers

Buffers are also nail tech must-haves. They work wonders by smoothing the surface of your clients' nails, removing ridges, and leaving a glossy finish. A good buffer can make even the dullest nails shine. Keep these around to give each client a polished look they'll love.

Cuticle Pusher

A cuticle pusher gently reveals more of the nail plate, creating a clean canvas for your art. It's all about that neat, well-groomed look.

Cuticle Nippers

Cuticle nippers help remove any excess cuticle skin, ensuring a tidy appearance. They require a gentle hand and a keen eye, as precision is key.

Cuticle Oil

Cuticle oil keeps dryness and cracking at bay. Apply a drop or two to moisturize and soften cuticles, leaving your clients with healthy-looking nails.

Sanitizing Solutions

Sanitizing solutions help you maintain a hygienic environment. This is another item on our beginner nail tech kit list not to skip. You need to be able to disinfect your tools and surfaces to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria.

Base Coat

A base coat provides a smooth foundation for nail polish, enhancing adherence and durability. Think of it as the primer for your masterpiece. It makes sure your client's nails stay chic and chip-free.

Top Coat

The top coat is the final flourish that seals and protects your work of art. It prevents chipping and fading while adding a glossy finish that'll leave your clients mesmerized.

Essential Nail Extension Tools

Now that you've nailed the basic items on our nail tech supplies list, let’s go one step further with nail extension tools. These are helpful when it comes to creating stunning, longer nails:

Acrylic Nail Tips: Acrylic nail tips are the canvas upon which you build your extensions. They come in various shapes and sizes to suit your client's preferences. Whether they want classic almond-shaped nails or bold coffin tips, acrylic nail tips have got you covered.

Acrylic nail tips are the canvas upon which you build your extensions. They come in various shapes and sizes to suit your client's preferences. Whether they want classic almond-shaped nails or bold coffin tips, acrylic nail tips have got you covered. Acrylic Dip Powder: Acrylic dip powder creates durable, long-lasting nail extensions that can withstand the test of time. It's easy to apply and offers endless creative possibilities .

Acrylic dip powder creates durable, long-lasting nail extensions that can withstand the test of time. It's easy to apply and . Acrylic Brushes: Acrylic brushes shape liquid acrylic into beautiful nails. They come in different sizes and shapes to cater to various techniques.

Acrylic brushes shape liquid acrylic into beautiful nails. They come in different sizes and shapes to cater to various techniques. Liquid Acrylic: Liquid acrylic is the magic potion that, when mixed with acrylic powder, creates a workable paste for sculpting nails. It's the secret ingredient that turns dreams into reality.

Liquid acrylic is the magic potion that, when mixed with acrylic powder, creates a workable paste for sculpting nails. It's the secret ingredient that turns dreams into reality. Nail Dehydrator: A nail dehydrator removes natural oils from the nails, ensuring better adhesion of acrylic. It's the secret to long-lasting extensions that stay put.

A nail dehydrator removes natural oils from the nails, ensuring better adhesion of acrylic. It's the secret to long-lasting extensions that stay put. Dappen Dish: A dappen dish holds liquid acrylic and acrylic powder during the application process. It's a handy little tool that keeps your workspace organized and your creativity flowing. Plus, it's the perfect size for mixing just the right amount of product.

Nail Art Supplies

Nail art is growing rapidly in popularity, and it’s especially popular around the holidays when clients are looking for that little extra (festive) something.

Here are a few tools you’ll need on hand to help your creativity shine:

Nail Art Brush: A nail art brush is your trusty sidekick for creating intricate designs. From flowers to stripes to geometric shapes, this brush does it all.

A nail art brush is your trusty sidekick for creating intricate designs. From flowers to stripes to geometric shapes, this brush does it all. Nail Glue: Nail glue is essential for attaching nail tips and embellishments to nails. It helps everything stay in place, no matter how daring the design.

Nail glue is essential for attaching nail tips and embellishments to nails. It helps everything stay in place, no matter how daring the design. Glitter: Glitter adds a touch of magic to your nail art. Whether you want to create a shimmery effect or go all-out with glamorous glitter bombs, this is your go-to supply. Sprinkle, shine, and sparkle away!

Must-Have Pedicure Tools

Imagine trying to paint the Mona Lisa with a broom – it's just not going to work. Here are some must-haves for every pedicure station.

Toe Separators

These tools sound trivial, but they’re absolutely essential. Nothing ruins a fresh pedicure like smeared polish. Toe separators keep everything in place and prevent polish from smudging. They also make applying cuticle oil or lotion a breeze.

Foot File

A foot file works wonders for softening rough patches and smoothing out calluses. Investing in a high-quality foot file can significantly improve your client's foot health and adds an extra layer of pampering your clients will love (and that you can advertise to create a more luxurious, high-value service).

Lotion

A client walking away with cracked heels? Not on your watch! A hydrating lotion will help keep your clients’ feet moisturized and prevent dryness and cracking. Choose a product that’s rich in nutrients and smells divine.

Towelettes

Cleanliness is next to godliness, or so they say. Towelettes are essential for wiping away dirt, oils, and polish residue. They are your go-to for keeping things neat and tidy.

Pedicure Chair

The crown jewel of any nail salon is the pedicure chair. It's where your clients spend most of their time, so comfort is key. Look for chairs with adjustable settings, massaging features, and premium materials.

Essential Electric Equipment for Salons

Thanks to our nail salon equipment list, you’ve now got the foundational tools, but electric equipment is where the magic happens. These gadgets not only make your job easier but also elevate the quality of services you can offer.

Nail Drill: The Swiss Army knife of the salon world. A nail drill is versatile enough for shaping, filing, and even removing extensions. It's a time-saver, allowing you to work more efficiently.

The Swiss Army knife of the salon world. A nail drill is versatile enough for shaping, filing, and even removing extensions. It's a time-saver, allowing you to work more efficiently. LED Nail Lamps: LED nail lamps are indispensable for hardening and setting gel polish and acrylic extensions. They speed up the process, allowing you to serve more clients in less time.

LED nail lamps are indispensable for hardening and setting gel polish and acrylic extensions. They speed up the process, allowing you to serve more clients in less time. UV Lamps: UV lamps are your best friend when it comes to setting UV gel polish. They're fast and efficient, ensuring a flawless finish that lasts.

UV lamps are your best friend when it comes to setting UV gel polish. They're fast and efficient, ensuring a flawless finish that lasts. Electric Nail File: If you’re still using a manual file, you’re living in the past. An electric nail file can shape and smooth nails more efficiently, saving you time and effort. Plus, it provides a more consistent result.

If you’re still using a manual file, you’re living in the past. An electric nail file can shape and smooth nails more efficiently, saving you time and effort. Plus, it provides a more consistent result. Sterilizer Box A sterilizer box keeps your tools clean and safe, preventing the spread of bacteria and germs.

Necessary Equipment You Need for Nail Salon Management

The front-end services are just one piece of the puzzle. Here are a few more must-haves:

Laptop or PC: A reliable computer is essential for running salon software, processing payments, and communicating with clients. Make sure it has plenty of storage for all your data.

A reliable computer is essential for running salon software, processing payments, and communicating with clients. Make sure it has plenty of storage for all your data. Phone: A phone is indispensable for making and receiving calls, sending messages, and scheduling appointments. It's your lifeline to clients and suppliers, so make sure you have a reliable system in place.

A phone is indispensable for making and receiving calls, sending messages, and scheduling appointments. It's your lifeline to clients and suppliers, so make sure you have a reliable system in place. Cash Register: A modern cash register can track sales, generate reports, and even integrate with your inventory system.

A modern cash register can track sales, generate reports, and even integrate with your inventory system. Appointment Booking and Scheduling Software: Streamline your operations with appointment booking software. GlossGenius offers an all-in-one platform for beauty and wellness businesses, complete with online booking features .

FAQ

What supplies do nail techs use?

Nail technicians commonly use a variety of supplies, including nail files, buffers, cuticle pushers, and nippers.

What supplies do you need to do acrylic nails?

For acrylic nails, you'll need acrylic powder and liquid monomer, a dappen dish, an acrylic brush, nail tips, adhesive, and a nail file or buffer.

What to buy as a beginner nail tech?

As a beginner nail tech, start with the essentials: a basic nail kit that includes files, buffers, cuticle pushers, and nippers. Purchase a range of nail polishes, a UV or LED lamp, and a practice hand to refine your skills.

What liquid do nail techs use with acrylic powder?

Nail techs use a liquid monomer in combination with acrylic powder to create a malleable bead that can be sculpted on the nail.