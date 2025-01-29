Support De Capteur Radar De Recul Pour Bmw Série 5 E39 + Touring Break X5 E53 • EUR 28,59 (2025)

Auto, moto - pièces, accessoires Automobile pièces et accessoires Systèmes d'aide à la conduite (ADAS) Aide au stationnement Capteurs de stationnement Support De Capteur Radar De Recul Pour Bmw Série 5 E39 + Touring Break X5 E53

Informations techniques Système de fixation pour capteur d'aide au stationnement Équipement pour voiture : pour véhicules avec aide au stationnement Type de montage : à coller Modèle Moteur Année de production KW CH cm3 Restriction BMW 1 (E81) 116 d 11.08 - 12.11 85 116 1995 BMW 1 (E81) 116 d 01.11 - 12.11 66 90 1995 BMW 1 (E81) 116 i 09.07 - 12.11 85 115 1596 BMW 1 (E81) 116 i 03.07 - 12.11 90 122 1599 BMW 1 (E81) 116 i 11.08 - 12.11 90 122 1995 BMW 1 (E81) 118 d 09.06 - 12.11 105 143 1995 BMW 1 (E81) 118 d 09.06 - 12.11 100 136 1995 BMW 1 (E81) 118 i 09.06 - 12.11 105 143 1995 BMW 1 (E81) 118 i 09.06 - 12.11 100 136 1995 BMW 1 (E81) 118 i 09.06 - 02.08 95 129 1995 BMW 1 (E81) 120 d 03.07 - 12.11 120 163 1995 BMW 1 (E81) 120 d 03.07 - 12.11 130 177 1995 BMW 1 (E81) 120 d 03.07 - 12.11 145 197 1995 BMW 1 (E81) 120 i 03.07 - 09.12 125 170 1995 BMW 1 (E81) 120 i 03.07 - 12.11 115 156 1995 BMW 1 (E81) 120 i 03.07 - 12.11 120 163 1995 BMW 1 (E81) 123 d 03.07 - 12.11 150 204 1995 BMW 1 (E81) 130 i 09.06 - 12.11 195 265 2996 BMW 1 (E81) 130 i 09.06 - 12.11 190 258 2996 BMW 1 (E87) 116 d 03.09 - 06.11 85 116 1995 BMW 1 (E87) 116 d 01.11 - 12.11 66 90 1995 BMW 1 (E87) 116 i 06.04 - 06.11 85 115 1596 BMW 1 (E87) 116 i 09.07 - 06.11 90 122 1599 BMW 1 (E87) 116 i 01.09 - 06.11 90 122 1995 BMW 1 (E87) 118 d 06.04 - 02.07 90 122 1995 BMW 1 (E87) 118 d 03.07 - 06.11 100 136 1995 BMW 1 (E87) 118 d 03.07 - 06.11 105 143 1995 BMW 1 (E87) 118 i 07.04 - 02.07 95 129 1995 BMW 1 (E87) 118 i 10.06 - 06.11 100 136 1995 BMW 1 (E87) 118 i 09.06 - 06.11 105 143 1995 BMW 1 (E87) 120 d 06.04 - 06.11 120 163 1995 BMW 1 (E87) 120 d 03.07 - 06.11 130 177 1995 BMW 1 (E87) 120 d 06.04 - 02.07 110 150 1995 BMW 1 (E87) 120 i 06.04 - 02.07 110 150 1995 BMW 1 (E87) 120 i 03.07 - 06.11 115 156 1995 BMW 1 (E87) 120 i 03.07 - 06.11 120 163 1995 BMW 1 (E87) 120 i 03.07 - 06.11 125 170 1995 BMW 1 (E87) 123 d 03.07 - 06.11 150 204 1995 BMW 1 (E87) 130 i 03.07 - 06.11 190 258 2996 BMW 1 (E87) 130 i 09.05 - 02.07 195 265 2996 BMW 1 Coupé (E82) 118 d 09.09 - 10.13 100 136 1995 BMW 1 Coupé (E82) 118 d 09.09 - 10.13 105 143 1995 BMW 1 Coupé (E82) 120 d 09.07 - 10.13 130 177 1995 BMW 1 Coupé (E82) 120 d 09.07 - 10.13 120 163 1995 BMW 1 Coupé (E82) 120 d 09.07 - 10.13 145 197 1995 BMW 1 Coupé (E82) 120 i 10.07 - 10.13 125 170 1995 BMW 1 Coupé (E82) 120 i 09.09 - 10.13 115 156 1995 BMW 1 Coupé (E82) 123 d 10.07 - 09.13 150 204 1995 BMW 1 Coupé (E82) 125 i 03.08 - 10.13 160 218 2996 BMW 1 Coupé (E82) 135 i 10.07 - 10.13 225 306 2979 BMW 1 Coupé (E82) 135 i 10.07 - 10.13 240 326 2979 BMW 1 Coupé (E82) M 03.11 - 06.12 250 340 2979 BMW 1 Décapotable (E88) 118 d 09.08 - 12.13 105 143 1995 BMW 1 Décapotable (E88) 118 d 09.08 - 12.13 100 136 1995 BMW 1 Décapotable (E88) 118 i 03.08 - 10.13 105 143 1995 BMW 1 Décapotable (E88) 118 i 09.08 - 12.13 100 136 1995 BMW 1 Décapotable (E88) 120 d 03.08 - 12.13 130 177 1995 BMW 1 Décapotable (E88) 120 d 03.08 - 12.13 120 163 1995 BMW 1 Décapotable (E88) 120 d 03.08 - 12.13 145 197 1995 BMW 1 Décapotable (E88) 120 i 12.07 - 10.13 125 170 1995 BMW 1 Décapotable (E88) 120 i 03.08 - 12.13 120 163 1995 BMW 1 Décapotable (E88) 120 i 03.08 - 12.13 115 156 1995 BMW 1 Décapotable (E88) 123 d 09.08 - 12.13 150 204 1995 BMW 1 Décapotable (E88) 125 i 12.07 - 10.13 160 218 2996 BMW 1 Décapotable (E88) 128 i 12.07 - 10.13 172 234 2996 BMW 1 Décapotable (E88) 135 i 03.08 - 10.13 225 306 2979 BMW 1 Décapotable (E88) 135 i 03.08 - 12.13 240 326 2979 BMW 3 (E90) 316 d 07.09 - 12.11 85 116 1995 BMW 3 (E90) 316 i 09.05 - 10.11 85 115 1596 BMW 3 (E90) 316 i 09.07 - 10.11 90 122 1599 BMW 3 (E90) 318 d 09.07 - 10.11 100 136 1995 BMW 3 (E90) 318 d 03.05 - 08.07 90 122 1995 BMW 3 (E90) 318 d 02.07 - 10.11 105 143 1995 BMW 3 (E90) 318 i 09.05 - 08.07 95 129 1995 BMW 3 (E90) 318 i 09.07 - 10.11 105 143 1995 BMW 3 (E90) 318 i 09.07 - 10.11 100 136 1995 BMW 3 (E90) 320 d 12.04 - 10.11 120 163 1995 BMW 3 (E90) 320 d 12.04 - 09.07 110 150 1995 BMW 3 (E90) 320 d 09.07 - 02.10 130 177 1995 BMW 3 (E90) 320 d 03.10 - 10.11 135 184 1995 BMW 3 (E90) 320 d xDrive 09.08 - 10.11 120 163 1995 BMW 3 (E90) 320 d xDrive 09.08 - 02.10 130 177 1995 BMW 3 (E90) 320 d xDrive 03.10 - 10.11 135 184 1995 BMW 3 (E90) 320 i 12.04 - 08.07 110 150 1995 BMW 3 (E90) 320 i 09.07 - 10.11 125 170 1995 BMW 3 (E90) 320 i 02.07 - 12.11 115 156 1995 BMW 3 (E90) 320 i 03.07 - 12.11 120 163 1995 BMW 3 (E90) 320 si 09.05 - 08.06 127 173 1997 BMW 3 (E90) 323 i 09.05 - 02.07 130 177 2497 BMW 3 (E90) 323 i 03.07 - 12.11 140 190 2497 BMW 3 (E90) 325 d 09.06 - 02.10 145 197 2993 BMW 3 (E90) 325 d 03.10 - 10.11 150 204 2993 BMW 3 (E90) 325 i 12.04 - 12.11 160 218 2497 BMW 3 (E90) 325 i 03.07 - 12.11 160 218 2996 BMW 3 (E90) 325 i 01.06 - 12.11 155 211 2497 BMW 3 (E90) 325 i 03.07 - 12.11 155 211 2996 BMW 3 (E90) 325 i xDrive 09.08 - 10.11 160 218 2996 BMW 3 (E90) 325 xi 09.05 - 08.08 160 218 2497 BMW 3 (E90) 325 xi 09.07 - 08.08 160 218 2996 BMW 3 (E90) 328 i 09.06 - 12.11 172 234 2996 BMW 3 (E90) 330 d 09.05 - 09.08 170 231 2993 BMW 3 (E90) 330 d 09.08 - 10.11 180 245 2993 BMW 3 (E90) 330 d 09.05 - 12.11 155 211 2993 BMW 3 (E90) 330 d xDrive 09.08 - 10.11 180 245 2993 BMW 3 (E90) 330 i 12.04 - 10.11 190 258 2996 BMW 3 (E90) 330 i 09.07 - 10.11 200 272 2996 BMW 3 (E90) 330 i 03.07 - 12.11 200 272 2996 BMW 3 (E90) 330 i xDrive 09.08 - 10.11 200 272 2996 BMW 3 (E90) 330 xd 09.05 - 08.08 170 231 2993 BMW 3 (E90) 330 xi 09.05 - 08.07 190 258 2996 BMW 3 (E90) 330 xi 09.07 - 08.08 200 272 2996 BMW 3 (E90) 335 d 09.06 - 12.11 210 286 2993 BMW 3 (E90) 335 i 09.06 - 12.11 225 306 2979 BMW 3 (E90) 335 i 03.06 - 12.11 240 326 2979 BMW 3 (E90) 335 i xDrive 09.08 - 10.11 225 306 2979 BMW 3 (E90) 335 i xDrive 05.08 - 10.11 240 326 2979 BMW 3 (E90) 335 xi 03.07 - 08.08 225 306 2979 BMW 3 (E90) 335 xi 09.06 - 06.08 240 326 2979 BMW 3 (E90) M3 12.07 - 10.11 309 420 3999 BMW 3 (E90) M3 CRT 03.11 - 12.11 331 450 4361 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 316 i 09.07 - 06.13 90 122 1599 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 318 i 03.10 - 12.13 105 143 1995 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 320 d 09.06 - 02.10 130 177 1995 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 320 d 03.10 - 06.13 135 184 1995 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 320 d 03.07 - 06.13 120 163 1995 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 320 d 03.10 - 06.13 147 200 1995 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 320 d 09.06 - 02.10 145 197 1995 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 320 d xDrive 09.08 - 02.10 130 177 1995 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 320 d xDrive 03.10 - 06.13 135 184 1995 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 320 d xDrive 03.10 - 06.13 147 200 1995 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 320 d xDrive 09.08 - 02.10 145 197 1995 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 320 d xDrive 09.08 - 06.13 120 163 1995 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 320 i 03.07 - 06.13 125 170 1995 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 320 i 01.07 - 06.13 120 163 1995 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 320 i 06.07 - 12.13 115 156 1995 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 323 i 04.06 - 02.12 140 190 2497 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 325 d 02.07 - 02.10 145 197 2993 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 325 d 09.09 - 06.13 150 204 2993 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 325 d 02.07 - 02.10 155 211 2993 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 325 i 06.06 - 02.10 160 218 2497 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 325 i 09.07 - 06.13 160 218 2996 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 325 i 03.10 - 06.13 155 211 2497 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 325 i 03.10 - 06.13 155 211 2996 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 325 i xDrive 09.08 - 12.13 160 218 2996 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 325 i xDrive 03.10 - 04.13 150 204 2497 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 325 i xDrive 03.10 - 04.13 155 211 2497 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 325 xi 09.06 - 02.10 160 218 2497 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 325 xi 09.07 - 08.08 160 218 2996 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 328 i 06.06 - 06.13 172 234 2996 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 330 d 03.06 - 08.08 170 231 2993 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 330 d 01.09 - 06.13 180 245 2993 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 330 d xDrive 02.10 - 06.13 180 245 2993 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 330 i 09.06 - 02.10 200 272 2996 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 330 i 03.10 - 06.13 190 258 2996 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 330 i 09.07 - 06.13 200 272 2996 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 330 i xDrive 03.10 - 06.13 200 272 2996 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 330 xd 03.06 - 08.08 170 231 2993 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 330 xd 03.08 - 02.10 180 245 2993 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 330 xi 09.06 - 08.07 200 272 2996 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 330 xi 03.07 - 02.10 200 272 2996 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 335 d 03.06 - 03.13 210 286 2993 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 335 i 06.06 - 06.13 225 306 2979 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 335 i 06.06 - 06.13 240 326 2979 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 335 i xDrive 11.08 - 12.13 225 306 2979 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 335 i xDrive 11.08 - 06.13 240 326 2979 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 335 i xDrive 01.09 - 06.13 224 305 2979 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 335 xi 03.07 - 02.10 225 306 2979 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) 335 xi 03.07 - 02.10 240 326 2979 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) M3 06.07 - 06.13 309 420 3999 BMW 3 Coupé (E92) M3 GTS 03.07 - 06.13 331 450 4361 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 318 i 03.10 - 12.13 105 143 1995 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 320 d 03.08 - 02.10 130 177 1995 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 320 d 03.10 - 10.13 135 184 1995 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 320 d 01.08 - 12.13 120 163 1995 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 320 d 03.10 - 10.13 147 200 1995 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 320 d 09.07 - 02.10 145 197 1995 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 320 i 03.07 - 10.13 125 170 1995 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 320 i 01.07 - 08.13 115 156 1995 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 320 i 09.06 - 10.13 120 163 1995 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 323 i 03.07 - 09.11 140 190 2497 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 325 d 09.09 - 09.13 150 204 2993 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 325 d 03.07 - 12.10 145 197 2993 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 325 d 03.07 - 12.10 155 211 2993 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 325 i 03.07 - 12.13 160 218 2996 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 325 i 12.06 - 02.10 160 218 2497 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 325 i 10.06 - 12.13 155 211 2996 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 330 d 03.07 - 12.13 170 231 2993 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 330 d 01.09 - 09.13 180 245 2993 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 330 i 03.07 - 10.13 200 272 2996 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 330 i 03.10 - 10.13 190 258 2996 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 330 i 03.07 - 02.10 200 272 2996 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 335 i 12.06 - 10.13 225 306 2979 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) 335 i 05.06 - 10.13 240 326 2979 BMW 3 Décapotable (E93) M3 03.08 - 10.13 309 420 3999 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 316 d 09.09 - 06.12 85 116 1995 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 316 i 09.08 - 06.12 90 122 1599 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 318 d 07.07 - 06.12 100 136 1995 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 318 d 09.05 - 08.07 90 122 1995 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 318 d 09.07 - 06.12 105 143 1995 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 318 i 09.07 - 03.12 100 136 1995 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 318 i 01.06 - 08.07 95 129 1995 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 318 i 05.07 - 05.12 105 143 1995 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 320 d 06.05 - 06.12 120 163 1995 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 320 d 12.04 - 08.07 110 150 1995 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 320 d 02.07 - 12.10 130 177 1995 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 320 d 03.10 - 05.12 135 184 1995 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 320 d 03.10 - 05.12 147 200 1995 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 320 d 02.07 - 02.10 145 197 1995 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 320 d xDrive 09.08 - 02.10 130 177 1995 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 320 d xDrive 03.10 - 06.12 135 184 1995 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 320 d xDrive 07.09 - 06.12 120 163 1995 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 320 d xDrive 03.10 - 05.12 147 200 1995 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 320 d xDrive 02.08 - 02.10 145 197 1995 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 320 i 09.05 - 06.12 110 150 1995 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 320 i 02.07 - 12.12 125 170 1995 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 320 i 09.05 - 06.12 115 156 1995 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 320 i 02.07 - 05.12 120 163 1995 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 323 i 04.06 - 06.07 130 177 2497 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 323 i 09.06 - 07.08 140 190 2497 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 325 d 09.06 - 06.12 145 197 2993 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 325 d 02.10 - 06.12 150 204 2993 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 325 i 09.07 - 06.12 155 211 2996 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 325 i 12.04 - 08.08 160 218 2497 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 325 i 09.07 - 06.12 160 218 2996 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 325 i 12.04 - 12.10 155 211 2497 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 325 i xDrive 09.08 - 06.12 160 218 2996 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 325 xi 08.05 - 08.08 160 218 2497 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 325 xi 09.07 - 08.08 160 218 2996 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 330 d 12.04 - 08.08 170 231 2993 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 330 d 02.08 - 05.12 180 245 2993 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 330 d 06.05 - 05.12 155 211 2993 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 330 d xDrive 01.09 - 06.12 180 245 2993 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 330 i 08.05 - 08.07 190 258 2996 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 330 i 09.07 - 06.12 200 272 2996 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 330 i xDrive 09.07 - 06.12 200 272 2996 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 330 xd 09.05 - 06.12 170 231 2993 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 330 xi 09.05 - 08.07 190 258 2996 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 330 xi 09.07 - 06.12 200 272 2996 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 335 d 09.06 - 06.12 210 286 2993 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 335 i 09.06 - 06.12 225 306 2979 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 335 i 09.06 - 06.12 240 326 2979 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 335 i xDrive 09.08 - 06.12 225 306 2979 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 335 i xDrive 09.08 - 06.12 240 326 2979 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 335 xi 03.07 - 08.08 225 306 2979 BMW 3 Touring (E91) 335 xi 03.07 - 08.08 240 326 2979 BMW 5 (E39) 520 d 02.00 - 06.03 100 136 1951 BMW 5 (E39) 520 i 01.96 - 06.03 110 150 1990 BMW 5 (E39) 520 i 01.96 - 06.03 100 136 1990 BMW 5 (E39) 520 i 09.00 - 06.03 125 170 2171 BMW 5 (E39) 520 i 09.00 - 06.03 120 163 2171 BMW 5 (E39) 523 i 09.95 - 08.00 125 170 2494 BMW 5 (E39) 525 d 02.00 - 06.03 120 163 2497 BMW 5 (E39) 525 i 09.00 - 06.03 141 192 2494 BMW 5 (E39) 525 td 01.97 - 06.03 85 116 2497 BMW 5 (E39) 525 tds 01.96 - 06.03 105 143 2497 BMW 5 (E39) 528 i 09.95 - 08.00 142 193 2793 BMW 5 (E39) 530 d 08.98 - 09.00 135 184 2926 BMW 5 (E39) 530 d 09.98 - 06.03 142 193 2926 BMW 5 (E39) 530 i 09.00 - 06.03 170 231 2979 BMW 5 (E39) 535 i 06.96 - 08.98 173 235 3498 BMW 5 (E39) 535 i 09.98 - 06.03 180 245 3498 BMW 5 (E39) 540 i 03.96 - 06.03 210 286 4398 BMW 5 (E39) M5 10.98 - 06.03 294 400 4941 BMW 5 Touring (E39) 520 d 02.00 - 09.03 100 136 1951 BMW 5 Touring (E39) 520 i 03.97 - 08.01 110 150 1990 BMW 5 Touring (E39) 520 i 03.97 - 08.01 100 136 1990 BMW 5 Touring (E39) 520 i 09.00 - 12.03 125 170 2171 BMW 5 Touring (E39) 520 i 09.00 - 12.03 120 163 2171 BMW 5 Touring (E39) 523 i 03.97 - 08.00 125 170 2494 BMW 5 Touring (E39) 523 i 09.98 - 08.00 120 163 2494 BMW 5 Touring (E39) 525 d 02.00 - 05.04 120 163 2497 BMW 5 Touring (E39) 525 i 09.00 - 05.04 141 192 2494 BMW 5 Touring (E39) 525 tds 03.97 - 05.04 105 143 2497 BMW 5 Touring (E39) 528 i 11.96 - 08.00 142 193 2793 BMW 5 Touring (E39) 530 d 08.98 - 09.00 135 184 2926 BMW 5 Touring (E39) 530 d 09.00 - 05.04 142 193 2926 BMW 5 Touring (E39) 530 i 09.00 - 12.03 170 231 2979 BMW 5 Touring (E39) 540 i 04.97 - 12.03 210 286 4398 BMW X5 (E53) 3.0 d 04.01 - 09.03 135 184 2926 BMW X5 (E53) 3.0 d 10.03 - 09.06 160 218 2993 BMW X5 (E53) 3.0 d 10.03 - 09.06 155 211 2993 BMW X5 (E53) 3.0 i 04.00 - 10.06 170 231 2979 BMW X5 (E53) 4.4 i 01.00 - 09.03 210 286 4398 BMW X5 (E53) 4.4 i 10.03 - 10.06 235 320 4398 BMW X5 (E53) 4.6 is 10.01 - 09.03 255 347 4619 BMW X5 (E53) 4.8 is 04.04 - 09.06 265 360 4799 BMW Z4 Coupé (E86) 3.0 si 04.06 - 08.08 195 265 2996 BMW Z4 Coupé (E86) M 04.06 - 08.08 252 343 3246 BMW Z4 Roadster (E85) 2.0 i 03.05 - 02.09 110 150 1995 BMW Z4 Roadster (E85) 2.2 i 10.03 - 10.05 125 170 2171 BMW Z4 Roadster (E85) 2.5 i 12.02 - 12.05 141 192 2494 BMW Z4 Roadster (E85) 2.5 i 09.05 - 02.09 130 177 2497 BMW Z4 Roadster (E85) 2.5 si 01.06 - 08.08 160 218 2497 BMW Z4 Roadster (E85) 2.5 si 09.05 - 02.09 155 211 2497 BMW Z4 Roadster (E85) 3.0 i 12.02 - 12.05 170 231 2979 BMW Z4 Roadster (E85) 3.0 si 01.06 - 08.08 195 265 2996 BMW Z4 Roadster (E85) M 01.06 - 08.08 252 343 3246 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE A (W169) A 150 (169.031, 169.331) 09.04 - 06.12 70 95 1498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE A (W169) A 160 (169.031, 169.331) 04.09 - 06.12 70 95 1498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE A (W169) A 160 CDI (169.006, 169.306) 09.04 - 06.12 60 82 1991 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE A (W169) A 170 (169.032, 169.332) 09.04 - 06.12 85 116 1699 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE A (W169) A 180 (169.032, 169.332) 04.09 - 06.12 85 116 1699 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE A (W169) A 180 CDI (169.007, 169.307) 09.04 - 06.12 80 109 1991 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE A (W169) A 200 (169.033, 169.333) 09.04 - 06.12 100 136 2034 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE A (W169) A 200 CDI (169.008, 169.308) 09.04 - 06.12 103 140 1991 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE A (W169) A 200 CDI (169.308, 169.008) 09.04 - 06.12 100 136 1991 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE A (W169) A 200 TURBO (169.034, 169.334) 09.05 - 06.12 142 193 2034 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE A (W169) E-CELL (169.090) 12.10 - 06.12 50 68 0 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE B Sports Tourer (W245) B 150 (245.231) 03.05 - 11.11 70 95 1498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE B Sports Tourer (W245) B 160 (245.231) 04.09 - 11.11 70 95 1498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE B Sports Tourer (W245) B 170 (245.232) 03.05 - 11.11 85 116 1699 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE B Sports Tourer (W245) B 170 NGT (245.233) 04.08 - 11.11 85 116 2034 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE B Sports Tourer (W245) B 180 (245.232) 04.09 - 11.11 85 116 1699 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE B Sports Tourer (W245) B 180 CDI (245.207) 03.05 - 11.11 80 109 1991 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE B Sports Tourer (W245) B 180 NGT (245.233) 04.08 - 11.11 85 116 2034 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE B Sports Tourer (W245) B 200 (245.233) 03.05 - 11.11 100 136 2034 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE B Sports Tourer (W245) B 200 CDI (245.208) 03.05 - 11.11 103 140 1991 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE B Sports Tourer (W245) B 200 CDI (245.208) 03.05 - 11.11 100 136 1991 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE B Sports Tourer (W245) B 200 TURBO (245.234) 03.05 - 11.11 142 193 2034 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE B Sports Tourer (W245) F-CELL (242.890) 01.10 - 11.11 100 136 0 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 180 CDI (204.000) 04.10 - 03.14 88 120 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 180 CGI (204.031) 01.08 - 01.14 115 156 1595 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 180 CGI (204.049) 01.07 - 01.14 115 156 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 180 Kompressor (204.044, 204.045) 01.08 - 01.14 115 156 1597 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 180 Kompressor (204.046) 01.07 - 01.14 115 156 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 200 CDI (204.001) 11.09 - 03.14 100 136 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 200 CDI (204.007, 204.006) 01.07 - 12.09 100 136 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 200 CGI (204.048) 01.07 - 01.14 135 184 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 200 Kompressor (204.041) 01.07 - 01.14 135 184 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 220 CDI (204.002) 12.08 - 01.14 125 170 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 220 CDI (204.002) 10.08 - 01.14 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 220 CDI (204.008) 01.07 - 11.08 125 170 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 220 CDI (204.008) 01.07 - 11.08 120 163 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 220 CDI 4-matic (204.084) 02.13 - 01.14 125 170 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 230 (204.052) 01.07 - 01.14 150 204 2496 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 230 4-matic (204.085) 07.07 - 01.14 150 204 2496 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 250 CDI (204.003) 08.08 - 01.14 150 204 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 250 CDI 4-matic (204.082) 01.11 - 01.14 150 204 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 250 CGI (204.047) 07.09 - 01.14 150 204 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 280 (204.054) 01.07 - 01.14 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 280 4-matic (204.081) 07.07 - 01.14 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 300 (204.054) 07.09 - 01.14 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 300 (204.055) 02.11 - 01.14 185 252 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 300 4-matic (204.080) 02.11 - 01.14 185 252 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 300 4-matic (204.081) 07.07 - 01.14 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 300 CDI 4-matic (204.092) 01.11 - 01.14 170 231 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 320 CDI (204.022) 01.07 - 01.14 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 320 CDI 4-matic (204.089) 07.07 - 01.14 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 350 (204.056) 01.07 - 01.14 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 350 (204.057) 01.11 - 01.14 225 306 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 350 4-matic (204.087) 07.07 - 01.14 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 350 4-matic (204.088) 01.11 - 01.14 225 306 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 350 CDI (204.022) 07.09 - 01.14 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 350 CDI (204.023) 06.11 - 01.14 195 265 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 350 CDI (204.025) 10.09 - 01.14 170 231 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 350 CDI 4-matic (204.089) 07.09 - 01.14 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 350 CDI 4-matic (204.092) 10.09 - 01.14 170 231 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 350 CGI (204.065) 09.08 - 01.14 215 292 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 63 AMG (204.077) 02.08 - 01.14 358 487 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 63 AMG (204.077) 02.08 - 01.14 336 457 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C (W204) C 63 AMG (204.077) 02.08 - 01.14 373 507 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (C204) C 180 (204.331) 01.13 - 115 156 1595 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (C204) C 180 (204.349) 06.11 - 115 156 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (C204) C 200 CGI (204.348) 06.11 - 135 184 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (C204) C 220 CDI (204.302) 06.11 - 125 170 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (C204) C 220 CDI (204.302) 06.11 - 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (C204) C 250 (204.347) 06.11 - 150 204 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (C204) C 250 CDI (204.303) 06.11 - 150 204 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (C204) C 350 (204.357) 06.11 - 225 306 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (C204) C 63 AMG (204.377) 01.12 - 358 487 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (C204) C 63 AMG (204.377) 01.12 - 380 517 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (C204) C 63 AMG (204.377) 06.11 - 336 457 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (C204) C 63 AMG (204.377) 11.12 - 373 507 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (CL203) C 160 Kompressor (203.730) 05.02 - 05.08 90 122 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (CL203) C 180 (203.735) 03.01 - 05.02 95 129 1998 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (CL203) C 180 Kompressor (203.746) 05.02 - 05.08 105 143 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (CL203) C 200 CDI (203.707) 03.03 - 05.08 90 122 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (CL203) C 200 CGI Kompressor (203.743) 03.03 - 05.08 125 170 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (CL203) C 200 Kompressor (203.742) 05.02 - 05.08 120 163 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (CL203) C 200 Kompressor (203.745) 03.01 - 05.02 120 163 1998 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (CL203) C 220 05.02 - 05.08 120 163 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (CL203) C 220 CDI 03.01 - 01.04 100 136 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (CL203) C 220 CDI (203.706) 03.01 - 01.04 105 143 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (CL203) C 220 CDI (203.708) 02.04 - 05.08 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (CL203) C 230 (203.752) 01.05 - 05.08 150 204 2496 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (CL203) C 230 Kompressor (203.740) 05.02 - 05.08 141 192 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (CL203) C 230 Kompressor (203.747) 03.01 - 05.02 145 197 2295 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (CL203) C 30 CDI AMG (203.718) 09.02 - 05.08 170 231 2950 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (CL203) C 32 AMG Kompressor (203.765) 05.02 - 05.08 260 354 3199 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (CL203) C 320 (203.764) 09.02 - 05.08 160 218 3199 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C Coupé (CL203) C 350 (203.756) 01.05 - 05.08 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 180 (204.231) 02.12 - 08.14 115 156 1595 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 180 CDI (204.200) 04.10 - 08.14 88 120 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 180 CGI (204.249) 11.09 - 08.14 115 156 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 180 Kompressor (204.245) 01.08 - 08.14 115 156 1597 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 180 Kompressor (204.246) 08.07 - 08.14 115 156 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 200 CDI (204.201) 08.10 - 08.14 100 136 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 200 CDI (204.207) 08.07 - 12.09 100 136 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 200 CGI (204.248) 08.07 - 08.14 135 184 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 200 Kompressor (204.241) 08.07 - 08.14 135 184 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 220 CDI (204.202) 12.08 - 08.14 125 170 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 220 CDI (204.202) 12.08 - 08.14 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 220 CDI (204.208) 08.07 - 11.08 125 170 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 220 CDI (204.208) 08.07 - 11.08 120 163 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 220 CDI 4-matic (204.284) 02.13 - 08.14 125 170 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 230 (204.252) 08.07 - 08.14 150 204 2496 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 250 (204.252) 02.08 - 12.12 150 204 2496 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 250 CDI (204.203) 01.09 - 08.14 150 204 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 250 CDI 4-matic (204.282) 04.10 - 08.14 150 204 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 250 CGI (204.247) 07.09 - 08.14 150 204 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 280 (204.254) 08.07 - 08.14 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 300 (204.254) 08.07 - 08.14 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 320 CDI (204.222) 08.07 - 08.14 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 320 CDI 4-matic (204.289) 08.07 - 12.11 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 350 (204.256) 08.07 - 08.14 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 350 CDI (204.223) 06.11 - 08.14 195 265 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 350 CDI (204.225) 10.09 - 08.14 170 231 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 350 CDI (204.225) 08.07 - 08.14 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 350 CDI 4-matic (204.289) 08.07 - 12.11 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 350 CDI 4-matic (204.292) 10.09 - 08.14 170 231 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 350 CGI (204.257) 06.11 - 08.14 225 306 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 63 AMG 06.13 - 08.14 373 507 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 63 AMG (204.277) 01.12 - 08.14 358 487 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE C T-Model (S204) C 63 AMG (204.277) 02.08 - 08.14 336 457 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE CLC (CL203) CLC 160 (203.731) 02.09 - 06.11 95 129 1597 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE CLC (CL203) CLC 180 Kompressor (203.746) 05.08 - 06.11 105 143 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE CLC (CL203) CLC 200 CDI (203.707) 05.08 - 06.11 90 122 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE CLC (CL203) CLC 200 Kompressor (203.741) 05.08 - 06.11 135 184 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE CLC (CL203) CLC 220 CDI (203.708) 05.08 - 06.11 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE CLC (CL203) CLC 230 (203.752) 05.08 - 06.11 150 204 2496 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE CLC (CL203) CLC 250 06.09 - 06.11 150 204 2496 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE CLC (CL203) CLC 350 (203.756) 05.08 - 06.11 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 200 CDI (211.004) 07.02 - 12.08 75 102 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 200 CDI (211.004) 07.02 - 12.08 90 122 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 200 CDI (211.007) 04.06 - 12.08 100 136 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 200 Kompressor (211.041) 04.06 - 12.08 135 184 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 200 Kompressor (211.042) 11.02 - 12.08 120 163 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 200 NGT (211.042) 03.04 - 12.08 120 163 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 220 CDI 03.03 - 12.08 120 163 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 220 CDI (211.006) 03.02 - 12.08 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 220 CDI (211.006) 03.02 - 12.08 100 136 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 220 CDI (211.008) 04.06 - 12.08 125 170 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 230 (211.052) 09.07 - 12.08 150 204 2496 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 240 (211.061) 03.02 - 12.08 130 177 2597 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 240 4-matic (211.080) 03.03 - 12.08 130 177 2597 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 270 CDI (211.016) 03.02 - 12.08 130 177 2685 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 270 CDI (211.016) 03.02 - 12.08 120 163 2685 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 280 (211.054) 03.05 - 12.08 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 280 4-matic (211.092) 01.06 - 12.08 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 280 CDI (211.020) 03.05 - 12.08 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 280 CDI (211.023) 05.04 - 12.08 130 177 3222 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 280 CDI 4-matic (211.084) 03.05 - 12.08 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 300 BlueTEC (211.024) 09.07 - 12.08 155 211 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 320 (211.065) 03.02 - 12.08 165 224 3199 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 320 4-matic (211.082) 03.03 - 12.08 165 224 3199 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 320 CDI (211.022) 03.05 - 12.08 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 320 CDI (211.026) 11.02 - 12.08 150 204 3222 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 320 CDI 4-matic (211.089) 03.05 - 12.08 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 350 (211.056) 03.05 - 12.08 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 350 4-matic (211.087) 03.05 - 12.08 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 350 CGI (211.057) 09.07 - 12.08 215 292 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 400 CDI (211.028) 02.03 - 12.08 191 260 3996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 420 CDI (211.029) 01.06 - 12.08 231 314 3996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 500 (211.070) 03.02 - 12.08 225 306 4966 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 500 (211.072) 04.06 - 12.08 285 388 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 500 4-matic (211.083) 10.03 - 12.08 225 306 4966 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 500 4-matic (211.090) 04.06 - 12.08 285 388 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 55 AMG Kompressor (211.076) 10.02 - 12.08 350 476 5439 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W211) E 63 AMG (211.077) 03.06 - 12.08 378 514 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 180 (212.040) 08.13 - 12.15 115 156 1595 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 200 (212.034) 01.13 - 12.16 135 184 1991 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 200 CDI / BlueTEC (212.005, 212.006) 01.09 - 12.15 100 136 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 200 CGI (212.048, 212.148) 08.09 - 12.15 135 184 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 200 NGT (212.035) 07.13 - 12.15 115 156 1991 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 200 NGT (212.041) 03.11 - 12.15 120 163 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 220 BlueTEC (212.001) 05.14 - 12.15 130 177 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 220 BlueTEC 4-matic (212.011) 01.15 - 12.15 125 170 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 220 CDI 01.09 - 12.15 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 220 CDI / BlueTEC (212.001, 212.002) 01.09 - 12.16 125 170 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 250 (212.036) 01.13 - 12.16 155 211 1991 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 250 CDI / BlueTEC (212.003, 212.004) 01.09 - 12.16 150 204 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 250 CDI / BlueTEC 4-matic (212.082, 212.097) 01.11 - 12.15 150 204 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 250 CGI (212.047, 212.147) 01.09 - 12.15 150 204 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 300 (212.054) 01.09 - 12.13 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 300 (212.055) 07.11 - 12.15 185 252 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 300 4-matic (212.080) 07.11 - 12.15 185 252 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 300 CDI (212.020) 12.09 - 12.10 150 204 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 300 CDI / BlueTEC (212.020, 212.021, 212.027) 03.11 - 12.15 170 231 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 300 Hybrid / BlueTEC Hybrid (212.098) 12.11 - 12.16 150 204 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 350 (212.056) 01.09 - 12.13 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 350 (212.059) 09.11 - 12.15 225 306 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 350 4-matic (212.087) 01.09 - 08.11 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 350 4-matic (212.088) 09.11 - 12.15 225 306 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 350 BlueTEC 01.13 - 12.15 185 252 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 350 BlueTEC (212.024) 01.09 - 12.15 155 211 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 350 BlueTEC (212.026) 05.14 - 12.15 190 258 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 350 BlueTEC 4-matic (212.094) 01.13 - 12.15 185 252 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 350 BlueTEC 4-matic (212.094) 05.14 - 12.15 190 258 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 350 CDI (212.023) 03.11 - 12.15 195 265 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 350 CDI (212.025) 01.09 - 12.15 170 231 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 350 CDI 4-matic (212.089) 09.09 - 08.11 170 231 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 350 CDI 4-matic (212.093) 03.11 - 12.15 195 265 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 350 CGI (212.057) 01.09 - 08.11 215 292 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 400 (212.061) 07.14 - 12.15 245 333 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 400 (212.065) 01.13 - 12.16 245 333 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 400 4-matic (212.067) 01.13 - 12.16 245 333 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 400 4-matic (212.099) 07.14 - 12.15 245 333 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 500 (212.072) 01.09 - 12.11 285 388 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 500 (212.073) 09.11 - 12.15 300 408 4663 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 500 4-matic (212.090) 01.09 - 12.11 285 388 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 500 4-matic (212.091) 09.11 - 12.15 300 408 4663 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 63 AMG (212.074) 02.11 - 12.16 386 525 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 63 AMG (212.074) 02.11 - 12.16 410 558 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 63 AMG (212.075) 02.13 - 12.16 430 585 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 63 AMG (212.077) 12.09 - 12.15 386 525 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 63 AMG 4-matic (212.076) 02.13 - 12.16 430 585 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E (W212) E 63 AMG 4-matic (212.092) 01.13 - 12.16 410 558 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Coupé (C207) E 200 (207.334) 06.13 - 12.16 135 184 1991 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Coupé (C207) E 200 CGI (207.348) 01.10 - 12.16 135 184 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Coupé (C207) E 220 BlueTEC (207.301) 05.14 - 12.16 130 177 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Coupé (C207) E 220 CDI (207.302) 02.10 - 12.14 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Coupé (C207) E 220 CDI / d (207.302, 207.301) 01.10 - 12.16 125 170 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Coupé (C207) E 250 (207.336) 06.13 - 12.16 155 211 1991 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Coupé (C207) E 250 CDI / BlueTEC / d (207.303, 207.304) 01.09 - 12.16 150 204 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Coupé (C207) E 250 CGI (207.347) 01.09 - 12.16 150 204 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Coupé (C207) E 300 (207.355) 04.11 - 06.16 185 252 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Coupé (C207) E 320 (207.362) 07.14 - 12.16 200 272 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Coupé (C207) E 350 (207.356) 01.10 - 12.11 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Coupé (C207) E 350 (207.359) 04.11 - 12.14 225 306 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Coupé (C207) E 350 4-matic (207.388) 02.13 - 12.16 225 306 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Coupé (C207) E 350 BlueTEC (207.326) 06.13 - 12.16 185 252 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Coupé (C207) E 350 BlueTEC / d (207.326) 05.14 - 12.16 190 258 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Coupé (C207) E 350 CDI (207.322) 01.09 - 06.11 170 231 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Coupé (C207) E 350 CDI (207.323) 06.11 - 06.13 195 265 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Coupé (C207) E 350 CGI (207.357) 01.09 - 12.11 215 292 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Coupé (C207) E 400 (207.361) 07.14 - 12.16 245 333 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Coupé (C207) E 400 (207.365) 06.13 - 12.16 245 333 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Coupé (C207) E 500 (207.372) 01.09 - 12.16 285 388 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Coupé (C207) E 500 (207.373) 09.11 - 12.16 300 408 4663 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Décapotable (A207) E 200 (207.434) 03.13 - 12.16 135 184 1991 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Décapotable (A207) E 200 CGI (207.448) 01.10 - 12.16 135 184 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Décapotable (A207) E 220 BlueTEC (207.401) 05.14 - 12.16 130 177 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Décapotable (A207) E 220 CDI (207.402) 02.10 - 12.16 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Décapotable (A207) E 220 CDI / BlueTEC / d (207.402, 207.401) 01.10 - 12.16 125 170 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Décapotable (A207) E 250 (207.436) 06.13 - 12.16 155 211 1991 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Décapotable (A207) E 250 CDI / BlueTEC / d (207.403, 207.404) 01.10 - 12.16 150 204 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Décapotable (A207) E 250 CGI (207.447) 01.10 - 12.16 150 204 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Décapotable (A207) E 300 (207.455) 04.11 - 12.16 185 252 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Décapotable (A207) E 320 (207.462) 07.14 - 12.16 200 272 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Décapotable (A207) E 350 (207.456) 03.10 - 12.11 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Décapotable (A207) E 350 (207.459) 04.11 - 12.14 225 306 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Décapotable (A207) E 350 BlueTEC (207.426) 06.13 - 12.16 185 252 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Décapotable (A207) E 350 BlueTEC/ d (207.426) 05.14 - 12.16 190 258 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Décapotable (A207) E 350 CDI (207.422) 01.10 - 12.11 170 231 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Décapotable (A207) E 350 CDI (207.423) 04.11 - 12.13 195 265 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Décapotable (A207) E 350 CGI (207.457) 01.10 - 12.14 215 292 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Décapotable (A207) E 400 (207.461) 07.14 - 12.16 245 333 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Décapotable (A207) E 400 (207.465) 06.13 - 12.16 245 333 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Décapotable (A207) E 500 (207.472) 01.10 - 12.11 285 388 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E Décapotable (A207) E 500 (207.473) 09.11 - 12.16 300 408 4663 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) 350 CGI (211.257) 05.06 - 07.09 215 292 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 200 CDI (211.207) 04.06 - 07.09 100 136 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 200 Kompressor (211.241) 04.06 - 07.09 135 184 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 200 T Kompressor (211.242) 03.03 - 07.09 120 163 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 220 CDI (211.206) 03.03 - 07.09 100 136 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 220 T CDI 03.03 - 07.09 120 163 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 220 T CDI (211.206) 03.03 - 07.09 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 220 T CDI (211.208) 04.06 - 07.09 125 170 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 230 T (211.252) 05.07 - 07.09 150 204 2496 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 240 T (211.261) 03.03 - 07.09 130 177 2597 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 240 T 4-matic (211.280) 07.03 - 07.09 130 177 2597 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 270 T CDI (211.216) 03.03 - 07.09 130 177 2685 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 270 T CDI (211.216) 03.03 - 07.09 120 163 2685 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 280 T (211.254) 03.05 - 07.09 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 280 T 4-matic (211.292) 03.05 - 07.09 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 280 T CDI (211.220) 03.05 - 07.09 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 280 T CDI (211.223) 05.04 - 07.09 130 177 3222 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 280 T CDI 4-matic (211.284) 03.05 - 07.09 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 320 T (211.265) 03.03 - 07.09 165 224 3199 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 320 T 4-matic (211.282) 07.03 - 07.09 165 224 3199 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 320 T CDI (211.222) 03.05 - 07.09 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 320 T CDI (211.222) 11.07 - 07.09 155 211 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 320 T CDI (211.226) 03.03 - 07.09 150 204 3222 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 320 T CDI 4-matic (211.289) 03.05 - 07.09 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 350 T (211.256) 03.05 - 07.09 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 350 T 4-matic (211.287) 03.05 - 07.09 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 500 T (211.270) 10.03 - 07.09 225 306 4966 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 500 T (211.272) 04.06 - 07.09 285 388 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 500 T 4-matic (211.283) 10.03 - 07.09 225 306 4966 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 500 T 4-matic (211.290) 04.06 - 07.09 285 388 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 55 T AMG Kompressor (211.276) 07.03 - 07.09 350 476 5439 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S211) E 63 AMG (211.277) 03.06 - 07.09 378 514 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 200 (212.234) 11.12 - 12.16 135 184 1991 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 200 CDI / BlueTEC (212.205, 212.206) 11.09 - 12.16 100 136 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 200 CGI (212.248) 11.09 - 12.16 135 184 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 220 BlueTEC 05.15 - 12.16 130 177 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 220 BlueTEC 4-matic (212.211) 12.14 - 12.16 125 170 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 220 CDI (212.202) 08.09 - 08.14 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 220 CDI / BlueTEC (212.202, 212.201) 11.09 - 12.16 125 170 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 250 (212.236) 11.12 - 12.16 155 211 1991 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 250 CDI / BlueTEC (212.203, 212.204) 11.09 - 12.16 150 204 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 250 CDI / BlueTEC 4-matic (212.282, 212.297) 07.10 - 12.16 150 204 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 250 CGI (212.247) 11.09 - 12.13 150 204 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 300 (212.254) 11.09 - 12.11 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 300 (212.255) 07.11 - 12.16 185 252 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 300 4-matic (212.280) 07.11 - 12.16 185 252 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 300 CDI (212.220) 12.09 - 12.10 150 204 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 300 CDI / BlueTEC (212.227, 212.221) 11.09 - 12.16 170 231 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 300 Hybrid / BlueTEC Hybrid (212.298) 12.11 - 12.16 150 204 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 350 (212.256) 08.09 - 12.11 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 350 (212.259) 09.11 - 12.14 225 306 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 350 4-matic (212.287) 11.09 - 12.11 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 350 4-matic (212.288) 09.11 - 12.16 225 306 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 350 BlueTEC 11.12 - 12.16 185 252 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 350 BlueTEC (212.224) 11.09 - 12.13 155 211 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 350 BlueTEC (212.226) 07.14 - 12.16 190 258 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 350 BlueTEC 4-matic (212.294) 11.12 - 12.16 185 252 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 350 BlueTEC 4-matic (212.294) 07.14 - 12.16 190 258 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 350 CDI (212.223) 07.11 - 12.13 195 265 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 350 CDI (212.225) 11.09 - 12.11 170 231 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 350 CDI 4-matic (212.289) 11.09 - 12.11 170 231 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 350 CDI 4-matic (212.293) 07.11 - 12.13 195 265 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 350 CGI (212.257) 11.09 - 12.11 215 292 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 400 (212.261) 07.14 - 12.16 245 333 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 400 (212.265) 01.13 - 12.16 245 333 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 400 4-matic (212.267) 01.13 - 12.16 245 333 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 400 4-matic (212.299) 07.14 - 12.16 245 333 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 500 (212.272) 11.09 - 12.11 285 388 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 500 (212.273) 09.11 - 12.16 300 408 4663 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 500 4-matic (212.291) 09.11 - 12.16 300 408 4663 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 63 AMG (212.274) 02.11 - 12.16 386 525 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 63 AMG (212.274) 02.11 - 12.16 410 558 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 63 AMG (212.275) 02.13 - 12.16 430 585 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 63 AMG (212.277) 08.09 - 12.11 386 525 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 63 AMG 4-matic (212.276) 02.13 - 12.16 430 585 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE E T-Model (S212) E 63 AMG 4-matic (212.292) 02.11 - 12.16 410 558 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GL (X164) GL 320 CDI / 350 BlueTEC 4-matic (164.824, 164.825) 12.09 - 08.12 155 211 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GL (X164) GL 320 CDI 4-matic (164.822) 09.06 - 05.09 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GL (X164) GL 350 CDI 4-matic (164.822) 05.09 - 08.12 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GL (X164) GL 350 CDI 4-matic (164.823) 10.10 - 08.12 195 265 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GL (X164) GL 420 CDI 4-matic (164.828) 09.06 - 05.09 225 306 3996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GL (X164) GL 450 4-matic (164.871) 09.06 - 08.12 250 340 4663 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GL (X164) GL 450 CDI 4-matic (164.828) 05.09 - 08.12 225 306 3996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GL (X164) GL 500 4-matic (164.886) 09.06 - 12.12 285 388 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GLK (X204) 200 (204.934) 08.13 - 06.15 135 184 1991 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GLK (X204) 200 CDI (204.901) 07.10 - 06.15 105 143 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GLK (X204) 200 CDI (204.901) 12.13 - 06.15 100 136 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GLK (X204) 220 CDI (204.902) 12.08 - 06.15 125 170 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GLK (X204) 220 CDI (204.902) 12.08 - 06.15 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GLK (X204) 220 CDI 4-matic (204.984) 12.08 - 06.15 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GLK (X204) 220 CDI 4-matic (204.984, 204.997) 12.08 - 06.15 125 170 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GLK (X204) 250 (204.936) 08.13 - 06.15 155 211 1991 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GLK (X204) 250 4-matic (204.937) 08.13 - 06.15 155 211 1991 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GLK (X204) 250 CDI 4-matic (204.982, 204.904) 09.09 - 06.15 150 204 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GLK (X204) 280 4-matic (204.981) 06.08 - 06.09 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GLK (X204) 300 4-matic (204.981) 07.09 - 12.15 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GLK (X204) 300 4-matic (204.990) 09.09 - 06.15 185 252 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GLK (X204) 320 CDI 4-matic (204.983) 06.08 - 06.15 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GLK (X204) 350 (204.956) 04.09 - 06.15 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GLK (X204) 350 4-matic (204.987) 06.08 - 04.11 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GLK (X204) 350 4-matic (204.988) 06.08 - 06.15 225 306 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GLK (X204) 350 CDI 4-matic (204.992) 02.10 - 06.15 170 231 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GLK (X204) 350 CDI 4-matic (204.992) 07.09 - 01.10 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE GLK (X204) 350 CDI 4-matic (204.993) 07.12 - 06.15 195 265 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE M (W164) ML 280 CDI 4-matic (164.120) 07.05 - 07.09 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE M (W164) ML 300 CDI 4-matic (164.120) 07.09 - 12.11 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE M (W164) ML 300 CDI 4-matic (164.121) 02.10 - 12.11 150 204 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE M (W164) ML 320 CDI 4-matic (164.122) 07.05 - 07.09 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE M (W164) ML 320 CDI 4-matic (164.124, 164.125, 164.122) 07.05 - 07.11 155 211 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE M (W164) ML 350 4-matic (164.186) 02.05 - 12.11 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE M (W164) ML 350 CDI 4-matic (164.122) 07.09 - 12.11 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE M (W164) ML 350 CDI 4-matic (164.125, 164.124) 09.09 - 12.11 155 211 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE M (W164) ML 350 CDI 4-matic (164.125, 164.124) 02.10 - 12.11 170 231 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE M (W164) ML 420 CDI 4-matic (164.128) 02.06 - 09.09 225 306 3996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE M (W164) ML 450 CDI 4-matic (164.128) 09.09 - 12.11 225 306 3996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE M (W164) ML 500 4-matic (164.172) 12.07 - 12.11 285 388 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE M (W164) ML 500 4-matic (164.175) 07.05 - 12.11 225 306 4966 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE M (W164) ML 63 AMG 4-matic (164.177) 01.06 - 12.11 375 510 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE R (W251, V251) R 280 (251.054, 251.154) 01.07 - 12.14 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE R (W251, V251) R 280 CDI (251.121, 251.026, 251.126) 05.06 - 12.12 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE R (W251, V251) R 280 CDI 4-matic (251.020) 05.06 - 12.12 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE R (W251, V251) R 300 (251.054, 251.154) 07.09 - 12.14 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE R (W251, V251) R 300 CDI (251.021, 251.121, 251.026, 251.126) 07.09 - 12.12 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE R (W251, V251) R 300 CDI 4-matic (251.020) 07.09 - 12.12 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE R (W251, V251) R 320 CDI 4-matic (251.022, 251.122) 01.06 - 07.10 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE R (W251, V251) R 320 CDI 4-matic (251.125) 01.06 - 12.12 155 211 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE R (W251, V251) R 350 (251.056, 251.156) 01.07 - 12.12 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE R (W251, V251) R 350 4-matic (251.065, 251.165) 08.05 - 12.12 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE R (W251, V251) R 350 CDI 4-matic (251.022, 251.122) 07.09 - 12.12 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE R (W251, V251) R 350 CDI 4-matic (251.023, 251.123) 08.10 - 12.14 195 265 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE R (W251, V251) R 350 CDI 4-matic (251.124, 251.125) 01.06 - 12.14 155 211 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE R (W251, V251) R 350 CGI 4-matic (251.057, 251.157) 10.11 - 12.14 225 306 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE R (W251, V251) R 500 4-matic (251.072, 251.172) 05.07 - 12.14 285 388 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE R (W251, V251) R 500 4-matic (251.075, 251.175) 08.05 - 12.14 225 306 4966 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE R (W251, V251) R 63 AMG 4-matic (251.077, 251.177) 02.06 - 12.10 375 510 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 250 CDI (221.003, 221.103) 01.11 - 12.13 150 204 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 280 (221.054) 08.06 - 12.13 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 300 (221.054, 221.154) 08.06 - 12.13 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 320 CDI 10.05 - 12.13 155 211 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 320 CDI (221.022, 221.122) 12.05 - 06.09 173 235 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 320 CDI 4-matic (221.080, 221.180) 10.06 - 12.13 173 235 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 320 CDI 4-matic (221.080, 221.180) 10.05 - 12.13 155 211 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 350 (221.056, 221.156) 10.05 - 12.13 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 350 4-matic (221.087, 221.187) 02.08 - 12.13 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 350 BlueTec (221.026, 221.126) 04.11 - 12.13 190 258 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 350 BlueTEC 4-matic (221.083, 221.183) 04.11 - 12.13 190 258 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 350 CDI 06.09 - 12.13 155 211 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 350 CDI (221.022, 221.122) 06.09 - 12.13 173 235 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 350 CDI 4-matic (221.080, 221.081) 01.09 - 12.10 155 211 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 350 CDI 4-matic (221.080, 221.180) 06.09 - 07.13 173 235 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 350 CGI (221.057, 221.157) 04.11 - 12.13 225 306 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 350 CGI 4-matic (221.082, 221.182) 04.11 - 12.13 225 306 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 400 Hybrid (221.095, 221.195) 01.09 - 12.13 205 279 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 420 CDI (221.028, 221.128) 10.06 - 12.09 235 320 3996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 450 (221.070, 221.170) 12.05 - 12.13 250 340 4663 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 450 4-matic (221.084, 221.184) 12.05 - 12.13 250 340 4663 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 450 CDI (221.028, 221.128) 01.09 - 12.13 235 320 3996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 500 (221.071, 221.171) 10.05 - 12.13 285 388 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 500 4-matic (221.086, 221.186) 10.05 - 12.13 285 388 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 500 CGI (221.073, 221.173) 04.11 - 12.13 320 435 4663 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 500 CGI 4-matic (221.094, 221.194) 03.11 - 12.13 320 435 4663 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 600 (221.176) 12.05 - 12.13 380 517 5513 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 63 AMG (221.074, 221.174) 02.12 - 12.13 420 571 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 63 AMG (221.074, 221.174) 03.11 - 12.13 400 544 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 63 AMG (221.077, 221.177) 10.06 - 12.13 386 525 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 65 AMG (221.179) 10.10 - 12.13 463 630 5980 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S (W221, V221) S 65 AMG (221.179) 12.05 - 12.13 450 612 5980 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S Coupé (C216) CL 500 (216.371) 06.06 - 12.13 285 388 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S Coupé (C216) CL 500 (216.373) 02.11 - 12.13 320 435 4663 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S Coupé (C216) CL 500 4-matic (216.386) 02.08 - 12.13 285 388 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S Coupé (C216) CL 500 4-matic (216.394) 02.11 - 12.13 320 435 4663 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S Coupé (C216) CL 600 (216.376) 05.06 - 12.13 380 517 5513 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S Coupé (C216) CL 63 AMG (216.374) 02.11 - 12.13 400 544 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S Coupé (C216) CL 63 AMG (216.374) 01.10 - 12.13 420 571 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S Coupé (C216) CL 63 AMG (216.377) 10.06 - 12.13 386 525 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S Coupé (C216) CL 65 AMG (216.379) 02.11 - 12.13 463 630 5980 MERCEDES-BENZ CLASSE S Coupé (C216) CL 65 AMG (216.379) 10.06 - 12.10 450 612 5980 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS (C219) CLS 280 (219.354) 07.08 - 12.10 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS (C219) CLS 300 (219.354) 04.09 - 12.10 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS (C219) CLS 320 CDI 01.05 - 12.10 155 211 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS (C219) CLS 320 CDI (219.322) 01.05 - 12.10 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS (C219) CLS 350 (219.356) 10.04 - 12.10 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS (C219) CLS 350 (219.357) 04.06 - 12.10 215 292 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS (C219) CLS 350 CDI (219.322) 04.09 - 12.10 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS (C219) CLS 500 (219.372) 04.06 - 12.10 285 388 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS (C219) CLS 500 (219.375) 10.04 - 12.10 225 306 4966 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS (C219) CLS 55 AMG (219.376) 01.05 - 12.10 350 476 5439 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS (C219) CLS 63 AMG (219.377) 04.06 - 12.10 378 514 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ SL (R230) 280 (230.454) 03.08 - 01.12 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ SL (R230) 300 (230.454) 04.09 - 01.12 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ SL (R230) 350 (230.456) 03.06 - 01.12 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ SL (R230) 350 (230.458) 04.08 - 01.12 232 316 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ SL (R230) 350 (230.467) 03.03 - 01.12 180 245 3724 MERCEDES-BENZ SL (R230) 500 (230.471) 03.06 - 01.12 285 388 5461 MERCEDES-BENZ SL (R230) 500 (230.475) 10.01 - 01.12 225 306 4966 MERCEDES-BENZ SL (R230) 55 AMG (230.472) 03.06 - 01.12 380 517 5439 MERCEDES-BENZ SL (R230) 55 AMG (230.474) 10.01 - 06.02 350 476 5439 MERCEDES-BENZ SL (R230) 55 AMG Kompressor (230.474) 06.02 - 01.12 368 500 5439 MERCEDES-BENZ SL (R230) 600 (230.476) 04.03 - 01.12 368 500 5513 MERCEDES-BENZ SL (R230) 600 (230.477) 03.06 - 01.12 380 517 5513 MERCEDES-BENZ SL (R230) 63 AMG (230.470) 03.08 - 01.12 386 525 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ SL (R230) 65 AMG (230.479) 03.04 - 01.12 450 612 5980 MERCEDES-BENZ SL (R230) 65 AMG Black Series (230.479) 07.08 - 01.12 493 670 5980 MERCEDES-BENZ SLK (R171) 200 Kompressor (171.442) 03.04 - 02.11 120 163 1795 MERCEDES-BENZ SLK (R171) 200 Kompressor (171.445) 01.08 - 02.11 135 184 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ SLK (R171) 280 (171.454) 01.05 - 02.11 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ SLK (R171) 300 (171.454) 04.09 - 02.11 170 231 2996 MERCEDES-BENZ SLK (R171) 350 (171.456) 06.04 - 02.11 200 272 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ SLK (R171) 350 (171.458) 01.08 - 02.11 224 305 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ SLK (R171) 55 AMG (171.473) 06.04 - 02.11 265 360 5439 MERCEDES-BENZ SLK (R171) 55 AMG (171.473) 06.06 - 02.11 294 400 5439 MERCEDES-BENZ SLS AMG (C197) 6.2 06.13 - 464 631 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ SLS AMG (C197) 6.2 (197.377) 03.10 - 420 571 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ SLS AMG (C197) 6.2 GT 06.13 - 435 592 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ SLS AMG Roadster (R197) 6.2 (197.477) 06.11 - 420 571 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ SLS AMG Roadster (R197) 6.2 GT (197.478) 06.13 - 435 592 6208 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 310 CDI (906.731, 906.733, 906.735) 03.09 - 12.16 70 95 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 311 CDI (906.731, 906.733, 906.735) 06.06 - 12.09 80 109 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 311 CDI (906.731, 906.733, 906.735) 05.16 - 12.18 84 114 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 311 CDI 4x4 (906.731, 906.733, 906.735) 02.08 - 12.09 80 109 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 313 CDI (906.731, 906.733, 906.735) 08.11 - 12.16 95 129 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 313 CDI 4x4 (906.731, 906.733, 906.735) 08.11 - 12.16 95 129 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 314 CDI (906.731, 906.733, 906.735) 05.16 - 12.18 105 143 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 314 CDI 4x4 (906.731, 906.733, 906.735) 05.16 - 12.18 105 143 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 315 CDI (906.731, 906.733, 906.735) 06.06 - 12.09 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 315 CDI 4x4 (906.731, 906.733, 906.735) 02.08 - 12.09 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 316 (906.733, 906.735) 09.08 - 12.18 115 156 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 316 CDI (906.731, 906.733, 906.735) 08.11 - 12.18 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 316 CDI 4x4 (906.731, 906.733, 906.735) 08.11 - 12.18 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 316 LGT 09.08 - 12.18 115 156 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 318 CDI (906.731, 906.733, 906.735) 02.08 - 12.09 135 184 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 318 CDI 4x4 (906.731, 906.733, 906.735) 02.08 - 12.09 135 184 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 319 CDI / BlueTEC (906.731, 906.733, 906.735) 03.09 - 12.18 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 319 CDI / BlueTEC 4x4 (906.731, 906.733, 906.735) 03.09 - 12.18 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 324 (906.733, 906.735) 06.06 - 12.16 190 258 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 309 CDI (906.131, 906.133, 906.135, 906.231, 906.233,... 06.06 - 12.09 65 88 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 310 CDI (906.131, 906.133, 906.135, 906.231, 906.233,... 03.09 - 12.16 70 95 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 311 CDI (906.131, 906.133, 906.135, 906.231, 906.233,... 06.06 - 12.09 80 109 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 311 CDI (906.131, 906.133, 906.135, 906.231, 906.233,... 05.16 - 12.18 84 114 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 311 CDI 4x4 (906.131, 906.133, 906.135, 906.231, 906.233... 02.08 - 12.09 80 109 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 313 CDI (906.131, 906.133, 906.135, 906.231, 906.233,... 06.06 - 12.16 95 129 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 313 CDI (906.131, 906.133, 906.135, 906.231, 906.233,... 06.06 - 05.16 95 129 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 313 CDI 4x4 (906.131, 906.133, 906.135, 906.231, 906.233... 06.06 - 12.16 95 129 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 314 CDI (906.131, 906.133, 906.135, 906.231, 906.233,... 04.16 - 12.18 105 143 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 314 CDI 4x4 (906.131, 906.133, 906.135, 906.231, 906.233... 05.16 - 12.18 105 143 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 315 CDI (906.131, 906.133, 906.135, 906.231, 906.233,... 06.06 - 12.09 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 315 CDI 4x4 (906.131, 906.133, 906.135, 906.231, 906.233... 02.08 - 12.09 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 316 (906.133, 906.135, 906.233, 906.235) 09.08 - 12.18 115 156 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 316 CDI (906.131, 906.133, 906.135, 906.231, 906.233,... 03.09 - 12.18 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 316 CDI 4x4 (906.131, 906.133, 906.135, 906.231, 906.233... 03.09 - 12.18 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 316 LGT (906.133, 906.135, 906.233, 906.235) 01.11 - 12.18 115 156 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 316 NGT (906.133, 906.135, 906.233, 906.235) 09.08 - 12.18 115 156 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 318 CDI (906.131, 906.133, 906.135, 906.231, 906.233,... 06.06 - 12.09 135 184 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 318 CDI 4x4 (906.131, 906.133, 906.135, 906.231, 906.233... 02.08 - 12.09 135 184 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 319 CDI / BlueTEC (906.131, 906.133, 906.135, 906.231,... 03.09 - 12.18 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 319 CDI / BlueTEC 4x4 (906.131, 906.133, 906.135,... 03.09 - 12.18 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 324 (906.133, 906.135, 906.233, 906.235, 906.132,... 06.06 - 12.16 190 258 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Fourgon (B906) 309 CDI (906.631, 906.633, 906.635, 906.637) 06.06 - 12.09 65 88 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Fourgon (B906) 310 CDI (906.631, 906.633, 906.635, 906.637) 03.09 - 12.16 70 95 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Fourgon (B906) 311 CDI (906.631, 906.633, 906.635, 906.637) 06.06 - 12.09 80 109 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Fourgon (B906) 311 CDI (906.631, 906.633, 906.635, 906.637) 05.16 - 12.18 84 114 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Fourgon (B906) 311 CDI 4x4 (906.631, 906.633, 906.635, 906.637) 02.08 - 12.09 80 109 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Fourgon (B906) 313 CDI (906.631, 906.633, 906.635, 906.637) 05.09 - 12.16 95 129 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Fourgon (B906) 313 CDI (906.631, 906.633, 906.635, 906.637) 06.06 - 12.16 95 129 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Fourgon (B906) 313 CDI 4x4 (906.631, 906.633, 906.635, 906.637) 03.09 - 12.16 95 129 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Fourgon (B906) 314 CDI (906.631, 906.633, 906.635, 906.637) 05.16 - 12.18 105 143 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Fourgon (B906) 314 CDI 4x4 (906.631, 906.633, 906.635, 906.637) 05.16 - 12.18 105 143 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Fourgon (B906) 315 CDI (906.631, 906.633, 906.635, 906.637) 06.06 - 12.09 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Fourgon (B906) 315 CDI 4x4 (906.631, 906.633, 906.635, 906.637) 02.08 - 12.09 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Fourgon (B906) 316 (906.635, 906.633) 09.08 - 12.18 115 156 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Fourgon (B906) 316 CDI (906.631, 906.633, 906.635, 906.637) 03.09 - 12.18 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Fourgon (B906) 316 CDI 4x4 (906.631, 906.633, 906.635, 906.637) 03.09 - 12.18 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Fourgon (B906) 316 LGT (906.633, 906.635) 01.11 - 12.18 115 156 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Fourgon (B906) 316 NGT (906.633, 906.635) 09.08 - 12.18 115 156 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Fourgon (B906) 318 CDI (906.631, 906.633, 906.635, 906.637) 06.06 - 12.09 135 184 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Fourgon (B906) 318 CDI 4x4 (906.631, 906.633, 906.635, 906.637) 02.08 - 12.09 135 184 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Fourgon (B906) 319 CDI / BlueTEC (906.631, 906.633, 906.635, 906.637) 03.09 - 12.18 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Fourgon (B906) 319 CDI / BlueTEC 4x4 (906.631, 906.633, 906.635,... 03.09 - 12.18 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3,5-t Fourgon (B906) 324 (906.633, 906.635, 906.637) 06.06 - 12.16 190 258 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 210 CDI (906.711, 906.713) 03.09 - 12.16 70 95 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 211 CDI (906.711, 906.713) 06.06 - 12.09 80 109 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 211 CDI (906.711, 906.713) 04.16 - 12.18 84 114 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 213 CDI (906.711, 906.713) 06.06 - 12.16 95 129 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 214 CDI (906.711, 906.713) 04.16 - 12.18 105 143 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 215 CDI (906.711, 906.713) 06.06 - 12.09 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 216 (906.713) 03.09 - 12.18 115 156 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 216 CDI (906.711, 906.713) 06.09 - 12.18 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Autobus/Autocar (B906) 224 (906.713) 06.06 - 12.13 190 258 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 209 CDI (906.111, 906.113, 906.211, 906.213) 06.06 - 12.09 65 88 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 210 CDI (906.111, 906.113, 906.211, 906.213) 03.09 - 12.16 70 95 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 211 CDI (906.111, 906.113, 906.211, 906.213) 06.06 - 12.09 80 109 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 211 CDI (906.111, 906.113, 906.211, 906.213) 04.16 - 12.18 84 114 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 213 CDI (906.111, 906.113, 906.211, 906.213) 06.06 - 12.09 95 129 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 213 CDI (906.111, 906.113, 906.211, 906.213) 03.09 - 12.16 95 129 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 214 CDI (906.111, 906.113, 906.211, 906.213) 04.16 - 12.18 105 143 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 215 CDI (906.111, 906.113, 906.211, 906.213) 06.06 - 12.09 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 216 (906.113, 906.213) 09.08 - 12.18 115 156 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 216 CDI (906.111, 906.113, 906.211, 906.213) 03.09 - 12.18 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 218 CDI (906.111, 906.113, 906.211, 906.213) 06.06 - 12.09 135 184 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 219 CDI / BlueTEC (906.111, 906.113, 906.211, 906.213) 03.09 - 12.18 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 224 (906.113, 906.213) 06.06 - 12.16 190 258 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Fourgon (B906) 209 CDI (906.611, 906.613) 06.06 - 12.09 65 88 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Fourgon (B906) 210 CDI (906.611, 906.613) 03.09 - 12.16 70 95 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Fourgon (B906) 211 CDI (906.611, 906.613) 06.06 - 12.09 80 109 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Fourgon (B906) 211 CDI (906.611, 906.613) 04.16 - 12.18 84 114 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Fourgon (B906) 213 CDI (906.611, 906.613) 06.06 - 12.09 95 129 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Fourgon (B906) 213 CDI (906.611, 906.613) 06.06 - 12.16 95 129 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Fourgon (B906) 214 CDI (906.611, 906.613) 04.16 - 12.18 105 143 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Fourgon (B906) 215 CDI (906.611, 906.613) 06.06 - 12.09 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Fourgon (B906) 216 (906.613) 09.08 - 12.18 115 156 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Fourgon (B906) 216 CDI (906.611, 906.613) 03.09 - 12.18 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Fourgon (B906) 218 CDI (906.611, 906.613) 06.06 - 12.09 135 184 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Fourgon (B906) 219 CDI / BlueTEC (906.611, 906.613) 03.09 - 12.18 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 3-t Fourgon (B906) 224 (906.613) 06.06 - 12.16 190 258 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 4,6-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 411 CDI (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 06.09 - 12.18 80 109 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 4,6-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 413 CDI (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 06.06 - 12.16 95 129 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 4,6-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 414 CDI (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 05.16 - 12.18 105 143 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 4,6-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 415 CDI (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 06.06 - 12.09 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 4,6-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 416 CDI (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 03.09 - 12.18 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 4,6-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 418 CDI (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 06.06 - 12.09 135 184 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 4,6-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 419 CDI (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 03.09 - 12.18 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 4,6-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 424 (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 06.06 - 12.16 190 258 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 4,6-t Fourgon (B906) 411 CDI (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 06.09 - 12.18 80 109 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 4,6-t Fourgon (B906) 413 CDI (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 06.06 - 12.16 95 129 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 4,6-t Fourgon (B906) 414 CDI (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 05.16 - 12.18 105 143 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 4,6-t Fourgon (B906) 414 CDI 4x4 (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 05.16 - 12.18 105 143 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 4,6-t Fourgon (B906) 415 CDI (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 06.09 - 12.09 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 4,6-t Fourgon (B906) 416 CDI (906.653, 906.655, 906.657, 906.633, 906.635,... 03.09 - 12.18 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 4,6-t Fourgon (B906) 418 CDI (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 06.09 - 05.16 135 184 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 4,6-t Fourgon (B906) 419 CDI (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 03.09 - 12.18 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 4,6-t Fourgon (B906) 424 (906.655, 906.657, 906.653) 06.06 - 12.16 190 258 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 509 CDI (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 06.06 - 12.09 65 88 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 510 CDI (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 03.09 - 12.16 70 95 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 511 CDI (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 06.06 - 12.09 80 109 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 511 CDI (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 05.16 - 12.18 84 114 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 511 CDI 4x4 (906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 06.06 - 12.09 80 109 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 513 CDI (906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 03.09 - 05.16 95 129 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 513 CDI (906.155, 906.253, 906.255, 906.153) 06.06 - 12.16 95 129 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 513 CDI 4x4 (906.155, 906.253, 906.255, 906.153) 05.11 - 12.16 95 129 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 514 CDI (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 05.16 - 12.18 105 143 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 514 CDI 4x4 (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 05.16 - 12.18 105 143 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 515 CDI (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 06.06 - 12.09 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 515 CDI 4x4 (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 06.06 - 12.09 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 516 (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 09.08 - 12.18 115 156 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 516 CDI (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 03.09 - 12.18 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 516 CDI 4x4 (906.153, 906.155, 906.255, 906.253) 03.09 - 12.18 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 516 NGT (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 09.08 - 12.18 115 156 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 518 CDI (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 06.06 - 12.09 135 184 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 518 CDI 4x4 (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 06.06 - 12.09 135 184 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 519 CDI / BlueTEC (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 03.09 - 12.18 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 519 CDI / BlueTEC 4x4 (906.153, 906.155, 906.253,... 03.09 - 12.18 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Camion plate-forme/Châssis (B906) 524 (906.153, 906.155, 906.253, 906.255) 06.06 - 12.16 190 258 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Fourgon (B906) 509 CDI (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 06.06 - 12.09 65 88 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Fourgon (B906) 510 CDI (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 03.09 - 12.16 70 95 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Fourgon (B906) 511 CDI (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 06.06 - 12.09 80 109 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Fourgon (B906) 511 CDI (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 05.16 - 12.18 84 114 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Fourgon (B906) 511 CDI 4x4 (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 06.06 - 12.09 80 109 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Fourgon (B906) 513 CDI (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 03.09 - 05.16 95 129 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Fourgon (B906) 513 CDI (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 06.06 - 12.16 95 129 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Fourgon (B906) 513 CDI 4x4 (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 03.09 - 12.16 95 129 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Fourgon (B906) 514 CDI (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 05.16 - 12.18 105 143 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Fourgon (B906) 514 CDI 4x4 (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 05.16 - 12.18 105 143 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Fourgon (B906) 515 CDI (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 06.06 - 12.09 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Fourgon (B906) 515 CDI 4x4 (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 06.06 - 12.09 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Fourgon (B906) 516 03.09 - 12.18 115 156 1796 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Fourgon (B906) 516 CDI (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 03.09 - 12.18 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Fourgon (B906) 516 CDI 4x4 (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 03.09 - 12.18 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Fourgon (B906) 518 CDI (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 06.06 - 12.09 135 184 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Fourgon (B906) 518 CDI 4x4 (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 06.06 - 12.16 135 184 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Fourgon (B906) 519 CDI / BlueTEC (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 03.09 - 12.18 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Fourgon (B906) 519 CDI / BlueTEC 4x4 (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 03.09 - 12.18 140 190 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 5-t Fourgon (B906) 524 (906.653, 906.655, 906.657) 06.06 - 12.16 190 258 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO / MIXTO Fourgon (W639) 109 CDI (639.601, 639.603, 639.605) 09.03 - 65 88 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO / MIXTO Fourgon (W639) 109 CDI (639.601, 639.603, 639.605) 08.06 - 70 95 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO / MIXTO Fourgon (W639) 110 CDI (639.601, 639.603, 639.605) 09.10 - 70 95 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO / MIXTO Fourgon (W639) 111 CDI (639.601, 639.603) 09.07 - 85 116 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO / MIXTO Fourgon (W639) 111 CDI (639.601, 639.603, 639.605) 09.03 - 80 109 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO / MIXTO Fourgon (W639) 111 CDI 4x4 (639.601, 639.603, 639.605) 09.07 - 80 109 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO / MIXTO Fourgon (W639) 113 CDI (639.601, 639.603, 639.605) 09.10 - 100 136 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO / MIXTO Fourgon (W639) 113 CDI 4x4 (639.601, 639.603, 639.605) 09.10 - 100 136 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO / MIXTO Fourgon (W639) 115 CDI (639.601, 639.603, 639.605) 09.03 - 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO / MIXTO Fourgon (W639) 115 CDI 4x4 (639.601, 639.603, 639.605) 07.06 - 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO / MIXTO Fourgon (W639) 116 CDI (639.601, 639.603, 639.605) 09.10 - 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO / MIXTO Fourgon (W639) 116 CDI 4x4 (639.601, 639.603, 639.605) 09.10 - 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO / MIXTO Fourgon (W639) 119 (639.601, 639.603, 639.605) 09.03 - 140 190 3199 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO / MIXTO Fourgon (W639) 120 CDI (639.601, 639.603, 639.605) 07.06 - 150 204 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO / MIXTO Fourgon (W639) 122 (639.601, 639.603, 639.605) 09.03 - 160 218 3199 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO / MIXTO Fourgon (W639) 122 CDI (639.601, 639.603, 639.605) 09.10 - 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO / MIXTO Fourgon (W639) 123 (639.601) 06.04 - 07.08 170 231 3724 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO / MIXTO Fourgon (W639) 123 (639.601, 639.603, 639.605) 06.04 - 07.08 165 224 3724 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO / MIXTO Fourgon (W639) 126 (639.601, 639.603, 639.605) 09.07 - 190 258 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO / MIXTO Fourgon (W639) E-CELL (639.601, 639.603, 639.605) 03.12 - 60 82 0 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO Autobus/Autocar (W639) 109 CDI (639.701, 639.703, 639.705) 09.03 - 65 88 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO Autobus/Autocar (W639) 109 CDI (639.701, 639.703, 639.705) 09.06 - 70 95 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO Autobus/Autocar (W639) 109 CDI 4x4 (639.701) 09.07 - 08.14 70 95 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO Autobus/Autocar (W639) 110 CDI (639.701, 639.703, 639.705) 09.10 - 08.14 70 95 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO Autobus/Autocar (W639) 111 CDI (639.701, 639.703, 639.705) 09.03 - 80 109 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO Autobus/Autocar (W639) 111 CDI (639.701, 639.703, 639.705) 09.07 - 85 116 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO Autobus/Autocar (W639) 111 CDI 4x4 (639.701, 639.703, 639.705) 09.07 - 08.14 80 109 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO Autobus/Autocar (W639) 113 CDI (639.701, 639.703, 639.705) 09.10 - 100 136 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO Autobus/Autocar (W639) 113 CDI 4x4 (639.701, 639.703, 639.705) 09.10 - 08.14 100 136 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO Autobus/Autocar (W639) 115 CDI (639.701, 639.703, 639.705) 09.03 - 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO Autobus/Autocar (W639) 115 CDI 4x4 (639.701, 639.705) 09.07 - 08.14 110 150 2148 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO Autobus/Autocar (W639) 116 CDI (639.701, 639.703, 639.705) 09.10 - 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO Autobus/Autocar (W639) 116 CDI 4x4 (639.701, 639.703, 639.705) 09.10 - 08.14 120 163 2143 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO Autobus/Autocar (W639) 119 (639.701, 639.703, 639.705) 09.03 - 140 190 3199 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO Autobus/Autocar (W639) 120 CDI (639.701, 639.703, 639.705) 07.06 - 150 204 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO Autobus/Autocar (W639) 122 (639.701, 639.703, 639.705) 09.03 - 160 218 3199 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO Autobus/Autocar (W639) 122 CDI (639.701, 639.703, 639.705) 09.10 - 165 224 2987 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO Autobus/Autocar (W639) 123 (639.701) 06.04 - 07.08 170 231 3724 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO Autobus/Autocar (W639) 123 (639.701, 639.703, 639.705) 06.04 - 07.08 165 224 3724 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO Autobus/Autocar (W639) 126 (639.701, 639.703, 639.705) 09.07 - 190 258 3498 MERCEDES-BENZ VITO Autobus/Autocar (W639) E-CELL (639.703) 03.12 - 60 82 0 MINI MINI (F55) Cooper 09.13 - 100 136 1499 MINI MINI (F55) Cooper D 10.13 - 85 116 1496 MINI MINI (F55) Cooper S 09.13 - 141 192 1998 MINI MINI (F55) Cooper SD 09.13 - 125 170 1995 MINI MINI (F55) One 05.14 - 10.17 75 102 1198 MINI MINI (F55) One D 02.14 - 70 95 1496 MINI MINI (R50, R53) Cooper 06.01 - 09.06 85 116 1598 MINI MINI (R50, R53) Cooper S 03.02 - 09.06 120 163 1598 MINI MINI (R50, R53) Cooper S 07.04 - 09.06 125 170 1598 MINI MINI (R50, R53) John Cooper Works 03.06 - 09.06 160 218 1598 MINI MINI (R50, R53) One 06.01 - 09.06 66 90 1598 MINI MINI (R50, R53) One 04.03 - 09.06 55 75 1398 MINI MINI (R50, R53) One D 06.03 - 09.06 55 75 1364 MINI MINI (R50, R53) One D 06.03 - 09.06 65 88 1364 MINI MINI (R50, R53) S Works 11.03 - 06.05 149 203 1598 MINI MINI (R50, R53) Works 11.03 - 09.06 155 210 1598 MINI MINI (R56) Cooper 09.06 - 11.13 85 115 1598 MINI MINI (R56) Cooper 10.06 - 02.12 88 120 1598 MINI MINI (R56) Cooper 09.09 - 11.13 90 122 1598 MINI MINI (R56) Cooper D 02.11 - 11.13 82 112 1995 MINI MINI (R56) Cooper D 11.06 - 09.10 80 109 1560 MINI MINI (R56) Cooper D 06.10 - 11.13 82 112 1598 MINI MINI (R56) Cooper S 03.10 - 11.13 120 163 1598 MINI MINI (R56) Cooper S 10.06 - 02.10 128 174 1598 MINI MINI (R56) Cooper S 03.10 - 11.13 135 184 1598 MINI MINI (R56) Cooper S John Cooper Works 01.12 - 11.13 147 200 1598 MINI MINI (R56) Cooper S John Cooper Works 11.06 - 02.10 141 192 1598 MINI MINI (R56) Cooper SD 02.11 - 11.13 100 136 1995 MINI MINI (R56) Cooper SD 02.11 - 11.13 105 143 1995 MINI MINI (R56) John Cooper Works 11.07 - 11.13 155 211 1598 MINI MINI (R56) John Cooper Works GP 09.12 - 11.13 160 218 1598 MINI MINI (R56) One 11.06 - 03.10 70 95 1397 MINI MINI (R56) One 03.09 - 03.10 55 75 1397 MINI MINI (R56) One 03.10 - 11.13 55 75 1598 MINI MINI (R56) One 03.10 - 11.13 72 98 1598 MINI MINI (R56) One D 07.10 - 11.13 66 90 1598 MINI MINI (R56) One D 06.09 - 07.10 66 90 1560 MINI MINI Décapotable (R52) Cooper 04.04 - 07.08 85 116 1598 MINI MINI Décapotable (R52) Cooper S 07.04 - 07.08 125 170 1598 MINI MINI Décapotable (R52) Cooper S 07.04 - 11.07 120 163 1598 MINI MINI Décapotable (R52) John Cooper Works 07.04 - 11.07 155 210 1598 MINI MINI Décapotable (R52) One 07.04 - 11.07 66 90 1598 MINI MINI Décapotable (R57) Cooper 12.08 - 06.15 85 116 1598 MINI MINI Décapotable (R57) Cooper 12.08 - 07.10 88 120 1598 MINI MINI Décapotable (R57) Cooper 03.10 - 06.15 90 122 1598 MINI MINI Décapotable (R57) Cooper D 02.11 - 05.15 82 112 1995 MINI MINI Décapotable (R57) Cooper D 05.09 - 11.13 82 112 1598 MINI MINI Décapotable (R57) Cooper S 02.10 - 06.15 147 200 1598 MINI MINI Décapotable (R57) Cooper S 12.08 - 07.10 128 174 1598 MINI MINI Décapotable (R57) Cooper S 02.10 - 06.15 135 184 1598 MINI MINI Décapotable (R57) Cooper S 10.07 - 06.15 120 163 1598 MINI MINI Décapotable (R57) Cooper S 04.08 - 07.10 141 192 1598 MINI MINI Décapotable (R57) Cooper SD 06.09 - 05.15 105 143 1995 MINI MINI Décapotable (R57) Cooper SD 01.11 - 05.15 100 136 1995 MINI MINI Décapotable (R57) John Cooper Works 08.08 - 05.15 155 211 1598 MINI MINI Décapotable (R57) One 09.09 - 06.15 72 98 1598 MINI MINI Roadster (R59) Cooper 11.11 - 04.15 90 122 1598 MINI MINI Roadster (R59) Cooper 11.11 - 04.15 85 115 1598 MINI MINI Roadster (R59) Cooper S 11.11 - 04.15 120 163 1598 MINI MINI Roadster (R59) Cooper S 11.11 - 04.15 135 184 1598 MINI MINI Roadster (R59) Cooper S JCW 11.11 - Correspond aux numéros OE suivants Support (capteur d'aide au stationnement) BMW: 6938738* BMW: 6911834* BMW: 66206989068 BMW: 66216911834 BMW: 66216938738 MERCEDES-BENZ: A2215420417* MERCEDES-BENZ: 2125420018* MERCEDES-BENZ: A2125420118* MERCEDES-BENZ: A2125420018* MERCEDES-BENZ: 2125420118* MERCEDES-BENZ: 2215420417* MINI: 66216938738* MINI: 66216911834* OPEL: 01235281* OPEL: 1235281* OPEL: 06236751* OPEL: 6236751* 