Supra 5 in 1 Microdermabrasion Machine (2025)

1. Diamond Microdermabrasion Function

The diamond microdermabrasion system utilizes a diamond tip wand instead of micro-crystals for a more precise abrasion, especially in delicate areas near the eyes and mouth. This machine guarantees a safe and effective exfoliation process without the risk of stray crystals causing harm or being ingested. This top-of-the-line Diamond Microdermabrasion machine is backed by a one-year warranty, ensuring its quality and durability.

Experience a non-invasive skin resurfacing treatment with our Diamond Microdermabrasion machine, which uses sterile diamond heads to remove dead skin cells, dirt, and other impurities from the skin's surface. This procedure helps eliminate skin debris, scars, blemishes, wrinkles, and uneven pigmentation, resulting in healthier and rejuvenated skin. Regular use of diamond dermabrasion in conjunction with skincare products that penetrate deep into the skin promotes cell regeneration and enhances the skin's overall health.

Discover the numerous benefits of treatments with our Diamond Microdermabrasion machine, including smoother, clearer, and more radiant skin.

Rejuvenation of sun damaged skin - face, neck, shoulders, back, arms, and legs

Reduction of age spots

Minimization of blotchy skin coloring

Reduction of acne and superficial scars from past injury

Extraction of blackheads and whiteheads

Reduction of oily skin

Improvement of overall skin health

Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine Has 3 Different Tips 3 Large: Fine, Medium, Course

3 Medium: Fine, Medium, Course

3 Small: Fine, Medium, Course

2. The Hot & Cold Hammer Treatment Function & Benefits

The hot side is utilized to open up the pores, typically performed prior to cleansing the skin. On the other hand, the cold treatment function is specifically created to close the pores and provide a soothing effect on the skin. This step is usually carried out after diamond dermabrasion or peeling, as it helps calm down the sensitive skin. It is important to note that the skin becomes more sensitive after peeling treatment, making the cold treatment procedure necessary. Conversely, the hot treatment function is designed to enhance the absorption of nutrients into the skin, aiding in the process of nourishment.

The cold hammer function, on the other hand, is intended to cool down the skin after dermabrasion treatment, effectively reducing any redness. Conversely, the hot hammer function is designed to accelerate the absorption of nutrients into the skin, promoting better nourishment.

3. Ultrasonic Function & Benefits

The ultrasonic wave enhances skin tissue and boosts membrane permeability to enhance collagen production, diminishing wrinkles and fine lines. Additionally, ultrasound lifts the skin, resulting in a more youthful and radiant appearance.

Ultrasound penetrates beneath the skin, increasing blood circulation, expanding capillaries, relaxing muscles, promoting lymphatic flow, and breaking down cellulite to eliminate unwanted subcutaneous fat. Sonic vibrations are also utilized to reduce lines, leaving the skin feeling soft and smooth.

Our Ultrasound feature includes 2 probes: the flat probe is suitable for general skin areas (such as the back and stomach), while the smaller probe is designed for use around the eyes.

4. LED Light Therapy - LED Light Colors & Benefits

Red: Collagen production plays a crucial role in the anti-aging process, and red light therapy effectively stimulates collagen production. Collagen is responsible for maintaining the elasticity and firmness of the skin, resulting in the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles. Additionally, collagen is a vital protein that aids in repairing damaged skin cells. As a result, your skin appears younger and healthier.

Blue: Blue light therapy targets and eliminates the Propionibacterium acnes bacteria, which is one of the main causes of acne. This bacteria is sensitive to light within a specific range (405 to 420 nm). When the bacteria absorbs the light, it is effectively killed, leading to the disappearance of acne. Furthermore, red light, known as the "healing light," is also utilized for acne treatment. It helps reduce inflammation caused by acne, minimizes scarring, and regulates sebum and oil production. As a result, your skin appears improved and clear.

Green: The green LED treatment is specifically designed to lighten hyperpigmentation spots on the face and neck area. By stimulating cell growth, the green light enables the skin to repair the affected areas. This treatment effectively lightens the skin and alleviates dark spots on the skin's surface, leaving you with a bright and even complexion.

5. Microcurrent - Microcurrent Treatment Benefits

Tone and condition facial muscles

Smooth laughter lines, wrinkles and fine lines

Tighten skin and improve elasticity

Boost circulation and increase supplies of nutrients to skin

Body sculpting and toning

Lymphatic drainage

Minimize eye bags and dark circles

Improves skin complexion