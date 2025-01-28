SURPRISING BENEFITS OF ROSE OIL FOR AROMATHERAPY, SKIN, HAIR AND NAILS - Green Herbology (2025)

Rose Oil has been used in beauty and health treatments for thousands of years. Known as the “Queen of Oils,” Rose oil is highly sought after for its aroma and powerful topical and emotional benefits. Rose oil supports the appearance of youthful, healthy-looking skin, which is why it is so popular in skincare industry ! Another effect of Rose oil is that it has a balancing aroma that can be used to help create a luxurious and romantic atmosphere.

It is not only about the smell but because when applied topically or used in aromatherapy, Rose oil has been shown to have other numerous benefits. Besides the fact that rose petals are full of antioxidants, vitamins, essential fatty acids, and minerals – they also have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Benefits include anti aging, assisting skin heal from scars, moisturizing, fighting inflammation, relieving stress and promoting circulation.

WHAT IS ROSE OIL INFUSION VS. ESSENTIAL ROSE OIL?

Rose infused oil is done by gathering the petals of the rose flower and soak them in a carrier oil for an extended period of time. This allows the beneficial chemical compounds from the flower to extract/infuse into the oil. On the contrary, Rose essential oil yields a potent aroma that requires some technology and significant plant material of a higher cash outlay and store bought Rose essential oil uses the benefit of distillation to really concentrate all that aroma. For this reason, infusing oil with rose petals comes into the picture. This process is simple, less expensive and will result in Rose oil, though a milder smelling version than an essential oil but the benefits still remain.

Rose essential oil is the most expensive essential oil which is commonly present in the majority of commercial cosmetic products. The basis for its cost is the low content of oil in the rose blooms so for each ml of oil you need to harvest 3L of rose petals. Nevertheless, making Rose infused oil is a simple and pleasant process that is easy to do at home and its aroma is more gentle but has many skin and health benefits.

WHAT ARE THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN ROSE OIL AND ROSEHIP SEED OIL?

Rosehip oil is also known as rosehip seed oil and unlike Rose oil, which is extracted from rose petals, Rosehip seed oil is pressed from the fruit and seeds of the rose plant. Rosehip oil is loaded with skin-nourishing vitamins and essential fatty acids and it is commonly used as a vitamin and mineral-rich carrier oil similar to almond or avocado oils. For the skin, this oil can firm up and tighten the complexion together with fading blemishes, pigmentation and even stretchmarks.

Rose oil is infusion of fresh or dried rose petals of the rose flowers with any pure unrefined oil.Homemade Rose oil has multiple uses as it has hydrating and moisturizing properties that plump skin up and make it softer and smoother. Its astringent properties are believed to soothe irritations and even reduce the symptoms of acne scars and eczema. Rose oil contains Vitamin A and linoleic acid which help reduces sun spots, age spots and skin discoloration.

Both types of oil can double up as a moisturizer and a massage oil. Applying either one on the face keeps the skin supple and smooth and since it is full of antioxidants, it helps fight off free radicals which are the major cause of premature aging of our skin and hair. Due to their anti aging properties, regular use will help keep the skin young and glowing.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF ROSE OIL FOR HEALTH?

Rose petals contain polyphenols, a type of antioxidantsthat work to protect your body from cell damage.Aside from that, it has other benefits such as healing, antidepressant, antiphlogistic, anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, antispasmodic, and antiviral. Rose oil delivers incredible therapeutic and wellness benefits and people have been using Rose oil as a natural tension reliever and mood booster. Its gorgeously sweet sent is relaxing and balancing, has been known to stimulate a sense of positivity which is good for the mind and spirit.

Eases Digestive Problem And Relief From Menstrual Discomfort

Rose oil impacts your digestive system in many different ways, it cancalmyour stomach and provide you relief from symptoms of gas, indigestion, irritable bowel syndrome,bloating and abdominal cramps. Frequent massage with this oil helps ensure that you do not have prolonged acidity.

Rose has been used for centuries as a folk remedy to reduce pain related to the menstrual cycle. In two studies conducted, abdominal massage usingRose infusedin Almond oil reduced the severity of menstrual cramps, alleviating menstrual pain and bleeding heaviness. Even inhaling the rose scent can reduce menstrual pain. Rose oil inhalation eases pain significantly, due to the release of endorphins, the feel-good hormones.

Decreases Depression, Anxiety And Stress

Rose oil is known for fighting off depression and this is one of the reasons why it is so popular inaromatherapy. It can drive awayfeelingsof anxiety, unhappiness and stress and create an uplifting atmosphere. Rose’s refreshing fragrance is capable of boosting up your mood and confidence and is good for relaxation – physically, mentally and spiritually. Add this oil to a diffuser to allow yourself to benefit from these properties. It can create a happier and an uplifting mood when inhaled.

Antibacterial, Anti-fungal And Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Rose oil is a good remedy for inflammation of any kind and it works well on both internal and external inflammation. By simply massaging onto your body, it can relax the muscles and its sedative nature helps in calming down the body and restoring it back to normal. It slowly relaxes your muscles, relieves spasms and reduces inflammation.

This oil has strong antiseptic properties and can be used to prevent wounds from becoming septic or developingtetanus. You can safely use Rose oil on wounds, cuts, abrasions, andburns, without thefearof any side effects. Its antibacterial properties help to reduce redness and combat inflammation.

Stimulates Sex Drive

Rose oil is a known aphrodisiac as its seductive fragrance can arouse you and boost libido. It also invokes the romantic feelings essential for a successful sexual life. This could be the reason why roses are often associated with love. If you suffer from any sexual dysfunction, such as impotency, or frigidity, this oil can help you overcome these problems as well. Rose oil is, therefore, a popular aphrodisiac and widely linked with intimacy and romance together with enhancing sensual and sexual energy. Try rubbing a couple of drops on your cuticles or taking in a nice big whiff.

WHY IS ROSE OIL GOOD FOR OUR SKIN?

Rose Oil is good for skincare and is used in various skincare products such as lotions, creams, lip balm, and soaps. Because of rose petals’ antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties, this oil is an excellent fighter of acne, redness, blemishes and inflammation skin. It is also rich in healthy compounds including essential fatty acids, minerals, and antioxidants which makes Rose oil a ‘must have’ ingredient for the skincare. Remarkably moisturizing, its incredible emollient properties provides the dermis with deep hydration, helping to transform a dry, dull and lackluster complexion into one that is healthy, supple and glowing.

Anti-Aging

Rose oil is an incredibly popular ingredient for anti-aging formulations. It is often found in recipes for mature and aging skin and can easily be incorporated into your custom facial oil. Rose oil is a potent antioxidant, and it works its way to scavenge free radicals that contribute to skin damage and visible signs of aging. Other than full of antioxidants, Rose oil is also packed with vitamin A and C, which can help with smoothing the appearance of wrinkles, reducing age spots on the skin and aid with collagen production. This composition enables wrinkles to be smoothed away, and the skin becomes tighter, fresher and younger. With its ability to regenerate, heal and protect the epidermis, Rose oil is an essential ingredient to promote a youthful complexion.

Moisturize Skin

Rose oil has moisturizing and nourishing properties that can leave your complexion bouncier, brighter and more luminous. It has natural emollient properties and vitamins which help the skin appear more supple and plump. Rose oil is believed to be a natural substitute for hyaluronic acid – a common ingredient in anti-aging beauty products. While roses are suitable for all skin types, it is especially great for dry skin due to its extremely moisturizing properties that can help to soothe itchiness, while protecting it from moisture loss, keeping the moisture barrier strong and helps to balance the hydration in the skin

Fights Acne And Oil Reducer

The astringent and antibacterial properties of Rose oil helps prevent blemishes and acne from appearing. By applying a few drops of Rose oil directly to the blemish will help reduce inflammation and redness and soothe the irritation to promote faster healing. The skin pores are stimulated so that they open sufficiently to absorb the beneficial components of Rose oil. Applying the mixture should be done regularly, two or three times daily until the acne or pimples disappear. Its antibacterial properties makes it a great natural product to apply to wounds to help prevent irritation and bacteria growth.

When it comes to moisturizing the skin, Rose oil helps to balance out moisture, meaning it can help to control excess oil production.With this ingredient being so deeply hydrating, it increases water content in the skin. There are also astringent properties in roses that help to lift dirt and oil from the skin to help it maintain its natural pH balance.

Firming Skin And Boosts Collagen Formation

You can use Rose oil as a skin toner, with its astringent abilities it can tighten your skin and help you obtain youthful skin texture. Rose oil helps to firm, nourish, restore and draw moisture to skin. Not only that, but Rose has an incredibly luxurious, and sought-after aroma that is sure to entice those around you. Do enhance the look of your skin with this oil daily.

Rose oil is anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antioxidant and locks in moisture to stimulate collagen and prevent fine lines or wrinkles. The composition, comprising Vitamin A, B, E, C, K and antioxidants, enables it to stimulate collagen production which can combat signs of ageing. It is also repleted with astringent properties and nutrient compounds that can increase Hyaluronic acid and elastin levels and help your skin become firmer.

Reducing Scars And Lightening Skin Tone

Rose oil can be applied directly to scars and blemishes so that they can be made less prominent or even disappear. By rubbing a small amount on the scar or blemish will treat it, but you just need perseverance when applying. Rose oil’s natural astringent and anti-inflammatory properties reduce redness, helping skin appear brighter and even toned. It improves skin tone and brightens the complexion by reducing blemishes, acne scars, and dark spots. Massaging with this oil at night gives skin the brightening and lightening results and at the same time, treats lines and scars on the skin.

HOW TO MAKE DIY ROSE INFUSED OIL FOR HEALTHY SKIN, HAIR, NAILS & AROMATHERAPY

Hi beautiful people❗️❗️. This is how to make Rose Infused OilRose bud infused in Grapeseed Oil to create a moisturizing Rose Infused Oil with so many benefits❗️. Rose Oil is great at treating acne, diminishing scars, combating dry and aging skin, and promoting hair and nail growth.🌹. It also reduces stress, can be good as aromatherapy for people dealing with anxiety and depression and also an amazing aphrodisiac (to arouse sexual desire)🌹 Apply directly to your skin or add it to face creams, lotions, or cleansers❗️

What are the ingredients that you need?

🌹 HOW TO MAKE ?

🌹 Firstly, spray glass jar with alcohol to sanitize it

🌹 Pour in rose buds into the jar

🌹 Add in 50ml of Grapeseed Oil

🌹 Store in room temperature for 1 week, to let rose infused into oil

🌹 After 1 week, rose buds would have already infused into the oil, now we can add another ingredient!

🌹 Filter out the rose buds

🌹 Add 2 drops of Frankincense essential oil

🌹 Add 2 drops of Rose Geranium essential oil

🌹 Add 2-3 drops of Vitamin E oil

🌹 Stir until well mixed

🌹 Sanitize glass bottle with alcohol

🌹 Pour in all the oil into the glass bottle

🌹 Can add more rose buds into the glass bottle

🌹 Ready to use❗️

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF ROSE OIL FOR HAIR?

The primary benefit of using Rose oil on hair, is the fact that it hydrates dry hair, calms curly hair and promotes healthy scalp. Rose oil works to hydrate your hair from the roots to ends without leaving a greasy or heavy residue. This is especially beneficial for those with dry, damaged, brittle or curly hair. Rose oil can be applied directly to hair, and should be run through from roots to tips, or it may be added to shampoo and other hair care products. Massaging Rose oil into your scalp can also help stimulate the follicles, prevent hair loss, and fight any scalp issues you may experience.

Strengthens Hair

Rose oil acts as an emollient, with its moisturizing properties and essential vitamins and nutrients that help to moisturize the hair by strengthening each individual strand, nourishing it with vitamins that may smoothe over frayed ends and prevent breakage. By massaging the oil into the scalp can make hair follicles stronger, and the hair may hold more firmly to the roots making the hair follicles stronger over time.

Improves Hair Shine

Hair becomes shiny and healthier looking with the aid of Rose oil. It is a great nutrient to enhance hair health, as it acts as a hydrating product. Because Rose oil has the ability to provide nourishment and moisturize dry hair, it also increases the appearance of shiny, glossy and healthy hair. On natural hair, applying a few drops of Rose oil to your hair a few times a week, after you wash it, preferably, can help it stay shiny and moisturized, preventing unwanted frizz and breakage that makes it harder to manage. Furthermore, Rose oil is excellent for soothing dry, irritated, inflamed scalp and adding that it can also help heal flaky skin, whether that be on the face or the scalp, thanks to its anti-microbial properties.

Stimulates New Hair Growth

The antiseptic properties of the oil deal away with bacteria and dirt, so the cleaned follicles are strong and powerful, therefore hair loss is hampered.Good circulation has also been known to improve and speed up hair growth, and ingredients like Rose oil is a common in shampoos and other hair care products that promise to stimulate new hair growth. Thisoilsupports existing hair and new growth in staying healthy and avoiding breakage. Rose oil also works to create a healthy environment for hair to grow.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF ROLE OIL FOR NAILS ?

Just as Rose oil nourishes skin and hair follicles, itcan nourish the nail bed and cuticles, improving healthy nail growth and reducing brittle nail. Long-lasting hydration from the oil protects cuticles from the environment and provides anti-aging benefits . Thanks to the fungus-fighting powers ofrosesandcarrier oils, Rose oil delivers vitamins and essential fatty acids to strengthen and moisturize your nails and cuticles.

ARE THERE ANY SIDE EFFECTS OF ROSE OIL ?

When inhaled or used topically on a person with no allergies, there are currentlynoknown side effects of Rose oil. But you can always conduct a patch test to see the way your skin or body reacts to it. However, there is an important point we need to remember. Infusing oils with herbs is relatively easy and has a good shelf-life provided you do it the proper way.You can use either dried or fresh flowers to make Rose infused oil, but before starting the process, you need to plan and consider properly. Dried flowers are much easier and safer to use since they do not introduce moisture into the oil. Water in oil leads to oxidation, and increased risk of the oil going rancid. Dried flowers also have no risk of contaminating your oil with botulism but fresh flowers do. Despite this, you can still use fresh flowers to make herbal infused oil, though. The trick with using fresh flowers is that you need to either infuse the flowers quickly and/or ensure that it stays submerged below the surface of the oil, or else the plant material will mold, rot and introduce pathogens into the oil.

CAN WE USE ROSE OIL EVERY DAY? IS THERE ANY PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE ?

You can use Rose oil in many different ways. Apply it directly to the skin or add a few drops to your daily moisturizer, shower gel, or face cream for a hint of rose scent and hydration. You can also apply Rose oil to your scars when they are healing. Use it in a full body massage to reap the moisturizing and pain relief benefits over your whole body. You can even put it in a diffuser for emotional benefits. As a natural room freshener, put a few drops of Rose oil along with water into a spritz bottle.

Carrier oils for Rose infused oil include safflower oil and olive oil, and the best quality oil will be types that are mechanically pressed (squeezed). Much of the goodness of the plant is released with the oil. Organic, cold-pressed and/or extra virgin is often the best choice carrier oil for making Rose-infused oil. Roses infused with good quality carrier oil are free of adverse side effects and safe to use everyday. Probably you need to pay attention to the shelf-life as you should use your Rose-infused oil by the ‘best-by’ date of the carrier oil you used or one year before expiry, whichever is fresher.

Rose oil, as long as it is not ingested, it is pretty safe to use. You can apply Rose oil topically by putting a small amount on your arm as an initial test. If there is no adverse or allergic reaction within 24 hours it can be safely applied elsewhere.