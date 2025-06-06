Sustainable Solutions for Recycling Contact Lenses (2025)

Sarah Smith is a research optometrist with Eurolens Research at The University of Manchester, United Kingdom. She is closely involved in the planning and delivery of clinical studies related to the clinical performance of soft contact lenses.

Sustainability is no longer a peripheral concern in eyecare and is becoming a core component of how services are designed and delivered.1 Climate change and pollutants are expected to impact directly on ocular health, driving an increased incidence of conjunctivitis, keratitis, dry eye disease, and pterygium.2 Within current contact lens practice, there are changing patient expectations, and emerging industry initiatives to address challenges around sustainability.3-6

In a recent study, when experienced soft contact lens wearers were asked “How important to you is the environmental impact of contact lens wear?” 87.5% answered “important” or “very important”, and 95% of wearers felt that the environmental impact of contact lens wear was “medium” or “high”.7

The public response to high-profile media coverage of plastic pollution, including the 2017 documentary Blue Planet II which documented marine plastic pollution, sparked a shift in consumer attitudes and the use of single-use plastic products came under increasing scrutiny. A paper published in 2020 reported that 21% of contact lens wearers in the United States disposed of their worn contact lenses down the sink or toilet.8 Researchers estimated that this amounted to 44 tonnes of plastic waste entering water waste in the United States each year, a proportion of which was expected to reach the environment in the form of microplastic waste.8-11

For modern soft contact lenses—products inherently reliant on plastic and disposability—the challenge is acute. Daily disposable contact lenses have transformed the landscape of contact lens wear since their introduction in the 1990s,12 offering patients a convenient, hygienic, and relatively safe option for vision correction. However, anecdotal reports from eye care practitioners indicate they are increasingly navigating conversations with patients concerned about the environmental footprint of contact lenses. Common questions include inquiring whether daily disposable lenses are “bad for the planet” and what to do with plastic contact lens waste. Answers to these questions require evidence-based research and a clear understanding of the waste generated by contact lens wear, as well as knowledge of the infrastructure and innovations around sustainability in contemporary contact lens practice. With an aim to quantify contact lens waste and to explore responsible disposal options, Smith et al.5 sought to provide clarity in an area often dominated by assumption.

A material waste audit was conducted to compare daily disposable lenses to a monthly reusable lens used in conjunction with multipurpose solution. The results indicated that full-time daily disposable contact lens wear generates 27% more dry waste annually than reusable contact lens wear (1.06 kg and 0.83 kg, respectively).5 While the higher figure for daily disposable lenses may seem concerning, this needs to be viewed in context. Both figures represent only a small fraction of annual household waste equivalent 0.20-0.26% of annual household waste generated in the United Kingdom.5 Waste from homes and businesses is generated at a rate of 2.33 kg per person per day in Canada and 2.58kg per person per day in the United States;13 therefore, contact lens wear represents only a small fraction of >850kg of waste generated annually by each person in North America.

For the many patients who favor part-time lens wear, in addition to the established benefits of ease of use and cost-effectiveness of daily disposable contact lenses,14 less waste is produced annually. In addition, if lenses are worn three days per week, then the waste generated is similar between modalities.5 This is largely due to the fixed replacement schedule of reusable lenses, including lens cases and expired solutions, assuming lenses are worn on a compliant basis.

However, the waste audit figures only reported dry waste. When liquids are included from the blister packing solution or multipurpose solution, the total waste for reusable systems increases to 3.9 kg annually versus 1.9 kg for daily disposable lenses.5 The added mass associated with reusable lens care— driven by the mass of care solution—potentially contributes to an increased environmental footprint, principally associated with the manufacturing and transport of bulky and heavy multipurpose solutions.

It can be difficult for consumers to navigate recycling options, not least due to geographic differences based on factors such as government policy, economic viability and local infrastructure.15 To understand the responsible disposal options for contact lens waste, Smith et al.5 considered the consumer recycling options available within Greater Manchester, the second largest urban area in the United Kingdom. Following local guidance on curbside recycling; paper, cardboard and plastic bottles were included in household recycling figures. For contact lens wearers, this would include exterior cardboard packaging, instructional leaflets and empty multipurpose solution bottles. By accepting only plastic bottles, the city sought to prioritize easy-to-sort, high-volume plastics with intrinsic economic value, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) or high-density polyethylene (HDPE). Results showed that using curbside schemes alone, 78% of waste from monthly reusable lens wear can be recycled, compared to only 19% of waste from daily disposable lens wear.5 This disparity is driven by the significant proportion of daily disposable lens waste which comprises plastic polypropylene lens trays or blister packs, which are not economically feasible to recycle in standard municipal recycling facilities. Similarly, laminated foil packaging, used to seal contact lens blister packs, is also economically challenging to recycle due to its small size and composite material design.

The first consumer recycling program for contact lenses was launched in the United States in 2016.16 Similar schemes, backed with support from the contact lens industry, launched in select European markets,17 including the United Kingdom in 2019, and in Canada in 2020.18 The schemes operating in Europe and North America are typically located within optometry practices. Worn lenses, opened blister packs and foils can be deposited in collection points and are sent for processing through dedicated recycling streams. The waste is manually separated, the rigid plastic is shredded, cleaned and turned into recycled plastic raw materials that are then used to make plastic lumber. The lumber is used in a range of products including decks, fences, and for applications such as community playgrounds. Flexible plastics are similarly shredded and melted down into a reusable flake or pellet for similar applications. Metals are separated by specific type and melted into ingots for re-use.

An insight from auditing contact lens waste, and investigating disposal, is that in regions where dedicated contact lens recycling schemes operate, 100% of daily disposable lens waste can be recycled. By using curbside recycling schemes to recycle cardboard packaging, and engaging with specialist schemes to collect worn lenses, foils and plastic blister trays, zero waste from daily disposable lens wear heads to the landfill. In contrast, some components of reusable systems, notably lens cases, may not be accepted via curbside or specialist recycling schemes, and potentially go to the landfill.

In reality, the sustainability of any contact lens modality depends not only on product design, but also on the available infrastructure and patient behavior. Many patients remain unaware that contact lens recycling schemes exist, or assume (often incorrectly) that their local county will accept all plastics. This aspirational recycling, also known as “wishcycling,” while well-meaning, can contaminate waste streams and reduce overall recycling rates.

In regions where specialist recycling schemes are not available, or where patients are unwilling to engage, opportunities to recycle plastic waste are lost. Wearers may also underestimate the environmental significance of flushing lenses down the toilet or sink, despite evidence that this contributes to microplastic pollution in aquatic and land environments. This reinforces the importance of eye care practitioners as educators. By integrating sustainability into lens wear habits—just as with hygiene, compliance, and ocular health—eye care practitioners can foster habits that will not only benefit their individual patients, but also the broader environment.

Reducing the environmental impact of contact lenses is a shared responsibility. While visible consumer waste is clearly of concern to our patients, it is also important to consider the environmental impact across the entire life cycle of a product. With a global emphasis on sustainability, contact lens manufacturers are embracing environmental, social and governance reporting as stakeholders demand increasing transparency beyond financial reporting. Sustainable actions are now reported across many areas of the manufacturing process. Manufacturers have re-designed packaging to reduce the use of raw materials. During production, manufacturing sites have shifted toward using renewable energy sources and reducing water usage. The carbon footprint of transporting contact lenses has been reportedly reduced by switching from air to ocean freight. Recycling of production waste is now common practice across the industry, with recycling rates frequently exceeding 90%. In the community, manufacturers support plastic recycling and plastic recovery programs.4

The future could see plastics, both in contact lens packaging and hydrogel materials, manufactured from renewable, plant-based sources.19,20 However, as medical devices are subject to strict regulation, the safety, durability and biocompatibility of any change in manufacturing or materials has to be clearly demonstrated. As a result, changes in manufacturing require significant lead-time and investment, and a detailed understanding of the economic and environmental returns.

In clinical practice, eye care practitioners are in a privileged position to support patients seeking information about contact lenses. This involves acknowledging that for some wearers sustainability may be a factor in lens selection. Practitioners are familiar with having conversations with their patients around clinical21 and non-clinical needs,14 and should feel equally confident in offering simple factual guidance on the subject of sustainability, bridging the gap between public concern and practical guidance.

Conversations about sustainability can be promoted for new and established lens wearers at all stages of the patient journey – during the initial consultation, handling session and also at aftercare appointments. In many cases, these conversations not only support environmental responsibility, but can also strengthen patient trust and loyalty.

Practical Recommendations for Sustainable Lens Practice

Practitioners can adopt a number of practical strategies to support sustainable use of contact lenses including:

Promote Recycling Programs

In available regions, promote and signpost to contact lens recycling schemes. Having visible, well-labelled collection points for lens waste within practices can normalize sustainable behavior and reinforce the practice’s environmental commitment. Encourage patients to collect and return used lenses, blisters, and foils.

Provide Disposal Guidance

Remind patients that lenses should never be disposed of down the sink or toilet. Offer clear, simple advice about which items go in household recycling, which go to specialist schemes, and which must be discarded (Figure 1). (Infographics can be found in this month’s Clinical Insight .)

Support Industry Efforts

Stay informed about your suppliers’ sustainability initiatives. This allows you to reinforce messages of responsibility and align patient choices with environmental progress.

Educate and Empower

Use patient communication, such as newsletters, emails, social media, to share updates about recycling schemes and lens innovations.

Lead by Example

Consider reducing environmental impact within your practice through responsible sourcing of energy, water and consumables. Reduce waste and dispose of clinical and confidential waste responsibly.

Modern soft contact lenses, including daily disposable lenses, offer undeniable benefits for vision and quality of life. As eye care practitioners, we must ensure that these benefits are promoted and not undermined by misconceptions about the environmental impact. Contact lens wear generates only a small fraction of household waste and there are options to recycle some, or potentially, all of the waste associated with lens wear, depending on geographic location. By staying informed, engaging in open conversations, and leading on sustainability, eye care practitioners can play a pivotal role in promoting safe and responsible soft contact lens wear.

REFERENCES