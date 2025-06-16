Suzuki Swift (2025) Price & Specs (2025)













The new Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular cars sold in South Africa, powered by a fresh 3-cylinder engine. Here’s how much the Swift will cost you…

The new Suzuki Swift arrived in South Africa in the last quarter of 2024 and has since risen to the top of Suzuki’s sales chart.

Interestingly, the Swift range (excluding the Swift Sport warm hatch) again comprises 5 derivatives. The previous base GA grade falls away, meaning the line-up now kicks off with the GL specification. A new GL+ trim level slots in as the mid-tier option, with GLX again topping the portfolio.

While the outgoing Swift range ran from R213 900 to R272 900, the new line-up kicks off at R219 900 and tops out at R284 900 (respective increases of R6 000 and R12 000). As before, the SA-spec Swift is sourced from Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar facility in India, rather than from the brand’s domestic market of Japan.

What engine does the new Swift use?

All derivatives are powered by Suzuki’s new Z-Series (Z12E) engine. The new naturally aspirated 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol motor generates 60 kW at 5 700 rpm and 112 Nm at 4 300 rpm. As a reminder, all derivatives in the outgoing Swift range in Mzansi (again, bar the Japanese-built Swift Sport 1.4T variants) used a likewise atmospheric 1.2-litre, with similar maximum outputs of 61 kW and 113 Nm but 4 cylinders rather than 3.

The Swift’s front wheels are driven via either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The latter replaces the previous-gen model’s automated manual transmission (AMT). Only the entry-level GL is not available with the CVT at launch.

What standard features are offered on the Swift?

The new Swift 1.2 GL 5MT is priced at R219 900 and rides on 14-inch steel wheels. It ships standard with electric windows all round, electrically adjustable (and folding) side mirrors, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, air conditioning, rear parking sensors, an immobiliser and an alarm. Safety features standard across the range include 6 airbags, hill-hold control, ABS, electronic stability control and rear-outboard ISOfix child-seat anchors.

Meanwhile the Swift 1.2 GL+ 5MT (R239 900) and Swift 1.2 GL+ CVT (R259 900) gain features like a 7-inch infotainment screen, a reverse-view camera, steering-wheel controls (for the audio system) and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Finally, the flagship Swift 1.2 GLX 5MT (R264 900) and Swift 1.2 GLX CVT (R284 900) upgrade to a 9-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, a leather-clad steering wheel (with cruise-control buttons), auto-folding side mirrors, keyless entry (with push-button start), automatic LED headlights, 15-inch diamond-cut alloys and shift paddles in the case of the CVT derivative.

How many Swift cars are sold in South Africa?

In the first quarter of 2025, Suzuki confidently became South Africa’s second-best-selling car brand behind Toyota, claiming the long-held position from Volkswagen Group Africa. The Swift was the best-selling passenger car in Q1 2025 with a total of 6 587 units sold, representing an increase of 42.4% year-on-year.

How much does the new Suzuki Swift cost in South Africa?

Note that pricing is accurate as of April 2025.

Swift 1.2 GL 5MT – R219 900

Swift 1.2 GL+ 5MT – R239 900

Swift 1.2 GL+ CVT – R259 900

Swift 1.2 GLX 5MT – R264 900

Swift 1.2 GLX CVT – R284 900

The new Swift ships standard with Suzuki’s 5-year/200 000 km warranty and a 2-year/30 000 km service plan.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s)

1. Q: How many doors does the Swift have?

A: The Swift has 5 doors including the bootlid.

2. Q: How big is the fuel tank for the 2025 Suzuki Swift?

A: The Swift has a 37-litre fuel tank.

3. Q: How many kilometres can you drive per tank with a 2025 Suzuki Swift?

A: The estimated range of a 2025 Swift is approximately 804 km.

4. Q: What is the fuel consumption of a Swift?

A: Suzuki claims between 4.4 – and 4.6 L/100km for the Swift.

5. Q: How much is the Swift on finance?

A: Pricing for a financed Swift GL starts from an estimated R4 414 calculated over 72 months with an interest rate of 13%. Use our Finance Calculator to work out monthly payments!