Swimmer's ear-Swimmer's ear - Symptoms & causes - Mayo Clinic (2025)

Swimmer's ear is an infection in the outer ear canal, which runs from your eardrum to the outside of your head. It's often brought on by water that remains in your ear, creating a moist environment that aids the growth of bacteria.

Putting fingers, cotton swabs or other objects in your ears also can lead to swimmer's ear by damaging the thin layer of skin lining your ear canal.

Swimmer's ear is also known as otitis externa. Usually you can treat swimmer's ear with eardrops. Prompt treatment can help prevent complications and more-serious infections.