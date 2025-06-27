Sydney Sweeney poses without her engagement ring (2025)

Sydney Sweeneyhas posed without her diamond engagement ring from fiancéJonathan Davino.

The 27-year-old actress was on a beach as she showed off her stunning figure in a pink-and-white Dior minidress in images taken by photographer Amber Asaly.

She was made up for the camera as she moved about a sandy beach before sunset.

Glen Powell, whom she flirted with when promoting their 2023 film Anyone But You, hit the like button.

This comes after the siren'called off their wedding' as she shared a video of herself underwater on Thursday.

Amid reports that she andDavino,41, are figuring out whether or not their relationship can be saved, the actress appeared to be seeking solace by going for a swim.

The actress, 27, and Davino, 41, arereportedly keeping their distance as they figure out whether or not their relationship can be saved; seen in September 2018

The Anyone But You star could be seen striking various poses as she floated in a large pool, blew bubbles and reached up toward the surface while rocking a white string bikini in footage captured by celebrity photographerAmber Asaly.

The Euphoriaactress showed off her toned frame in the tiny two piece as she leaned back and looked toward the sky.

The sultry clip was tellingly soundtracked to heartbreak anthem, Wicked Game by Chris Isaak.

Within an hour, she received more than 1.6 million likes from her Instagram followers as well as thousands of comments from fans describing her as a 'real life mermaid.'

The Emmy nominee and her longtime partner started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2022, but for the most part kept their relationship assiduously private.

However a source recently revealed to DailyMail.com that the pair have postponed their wedding, which was planned to take place this May.

The insider explained that the couple were undergoing a 'rough patch' and trying to 'reassess' whether they ought to remain together at all.

Sydney further fueled speculationthis week when she deleted a picture of her and Jonathan kissing from an Instagram album she had posted to celebrate the new year.

Earlier this week, anothersource claimed the pair 'called off the wedding' altogether but have yet to break up, via Us Weekly.

Jonathan and Sydney have not been seen together since January, and she has purportedly been staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel since mid-February.

'Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split. Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now,' the insider said.

'They were supposed to get married this spring. The wedding is not happening, and they aren’t having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress,' the source alleged.

The day before she posed in a bikini while underwater

In 2023, when Sydney and Glen Powell were promoting their romantic comedy Anyone But You, they were hit with rumors they had an on-set affair - and deliberately played into the conjecture in order to drum up publicity for the movie - pictured 2023

'A lot of their issues stem from Sydney being extremely busy with work commitments,' the insider claimed further.

Sydney has a cavalcade of projects in the pipeline, including a return to her star-making show Euphoria, on which she plays Cassie Howard.

She is slated to star in remake of the 1960s Jane Fonda classic Barbarella, and has already filmed a biopic of pioneering 1980s boxer Christy Martin.

The actress also recently wrapped a movie called The Housemaid alongside It Ends With Us actor Brandon Sklenar, and she is signed to the role of Kim Novak in the film Scandalous! about the Old Hollywood icon's romance with Sammy Davis Jr.

Sydney, according the insider, 'doesn’t have a lot of downtime, and it causes tension in their relationship. Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together.'

The source added: 'Things are also always tense between them when she is promoting a movie because she has to give her full attention to the project, and people always speculate about their relationship and Sydney being close to her costars. It’s a tough dynamic for Jonathan.'

In 2023, when Sydney and Glen Powell were promoting their romantic comedy Anyone But You, they were hit with rumors they had an on-set affair - and deliberately played into the conjecture in order to drum up publicity for the movie.

Glen freely admitted that the gambit 'worked wonderfully,' as the picture was a smash hit, and he added to the New York Times: 'Sydney is very smart.'

The fresh claims come after a source informed DailyMail.com: 'Sydney and Jonathan are in a rough patch with their relationship, and they have decided to stay away from each other to reassess if it is more important to save their relationship or move on.'

Sydney's 'career is booming, and she is nurturing that,’ the insider observed. ‘To settle down now might be the wrong thing to do. Sydney wants a family, wants to be married, but not as soon as she originally anticipated and not as soon as Jonathan wants. So, there is a disconnect between them both.'

The source added that they 'don't want to break up officially, but friends fear that is where they are heading,' noting: 'He's older than her and she is just getting into a big part of her life professionally. She has to figure out what is most important to her.’

As long ago as 2023, Sydney confessed that she was not able to focus on her wedding plans because 'I am so busy working! I'm a workaholic and I love it, I love it,' in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

A source recently revealed to DailyMail.com that the pair have postponed their wedding, which was planned to take place this May; the pair seen in 2024 in New York

Last year, Sydney candidly shared that her drive to earn money was rooted in the financial difficulties she saw her family suffer during her upbringing.

'I come from a family where I saw my parents lose everything, and I am terrified of that. That fear will always be instilled in me,' she told Glamour.

'I’m a huge saver. I don’t just go and spend money. I like to invest. I like real estate. I like making, hopefully, smart choices with the money I’m making. But I don’t think I’ll ever actually feel comfortable.'

In addition to being romantically involved, Sydney and Jonathan are business partners, running the production company Fifty-Fifty Films.

She recently repudiated rumors that Jonathan provides the monetary backing for the whole enterprise, insisting: 'You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man. We’re teammates. We’re in it together. And we want to see each other succeed.'