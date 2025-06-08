SZBox C0B launches as new affordable mini PC with Intel Twin Lake CPU (2025)

The SZBox C0B has made its debut as a new affordable mini PC with the Intel N150 CPU, which is the entry-level option within the Twin Lake lineup. It currently starts at $109.89 on AliExpress.

Intel Mini PC Launch

Chinese manufacturer SZBox has introduced a new mini PC, the C0B. Featuring the Intel N150, it stands as an entry-level system that's designed for entertainment and office tasks. Its starting price tag is affordable as well, with the barebone variant currently going for $109.89 on AliExpress.

The Intel Twin Lake CPU inside can be paired with up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory running at a single channel and 2 TB of storage. While SZBox mentions that the mini PC has one 2280 M.2 slot, the company doesn't specify the generation of the interface. However, given the price and the Intel N150 inside, it's likely a PCIe 3.0 slot (2 TB SanDisk SSD Plus curr. $109.99 on Amazon).

SZBox also highlights the cooling system inside the C0B. It's said to let the mini PC run silently during heavy loads. The port selection is quite decent as well, with the C0B featuring the following:

  • 2x USB 3.0
  • 1x HDMI
  • 1x DisplayPort
  • 1x Ethernet
  • 1x 3.5 mm audio

Thanks to featuring the DisplayPort and HDMI ports, the mini PC has support for dual display output, and SZBox mentions support for 4K outputthrough both of them. For wireless connections, the C0B sports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Design-wise, the SZBox C0B sports a metallic chassis that seems to be compact enough to easily fit into most workspaces. While the company showcased the mini PC in silver and gunmetal, it appears that only the former is available to purchase.

Speaking of which, besides the barebone variant, the C0B is available in multiple different configurations. The top-end config with 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage currently costs $221.34, while the middle-line option with 16 GB memory and 512 GB SSD is $163.09.

Source(s)

AliExpress (linked above) via: AndroidPC (machine translated from Spanish)

Abid Ahsan Shanto, 2025-04-9

