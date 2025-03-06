T-Mobile® Scam Shield App – Block Scam & Unwanted Calls (Free & Premium) (2025)

We do our best to block spam and scam calls. Our network defenses update every 6 minutes. However, scammers sometimes still find a way around these network protections. While we continue to improve our network filters to block a higher percentage of all spam and scam calls, we encourage all our customers to report any spam or scam calls that we are unable to block. You can also report calls that you deem safe that might have been incorrectly blocked. There are two ways you can report calls:

From the app (Basic):

1. In theT-Life app, tap the Activity tab. A call log appears.

2. Select the number that needs to be reported, then tap Report

3. Choose the best category that represents the type of call, then tap Send Report > Done

From the app (Premium):

1. In theT-Life app, tap the Activity tab. Select the menu icon (three dots).

2. Tap Report and select the number that needs to be reported.

3. Choose the best category that represents the type of call, then tap Send Report > Done

From a web browser:

1. In a web browser, visit https://callreporting.t-mobile.com/

2. Fill out the form, then choose Review. Corrections are made within 48 hours of a verified request.