T-Mobile® Scam Shield App – Block Scam & Unwanted Calls (Free & Premium) (2025)

Table of Contents
Take advantage of T-Mobile’s free advanced anti-scam features like Scam Likely, Scam Block, and Caller ID. Get it on your T-Life app.

Qual’g service & capable device req’d. Turning on Scam Block might block calls you want; disable any time.

​​Stop scammers before you take the call by turning on Scam Block. Keep track of scam calls you've blocked or received with the Scam Counter.​

​​Reduce unidentified calls by displaying a caller's information, even if they’re not in your contact list. You can also see if a call is in a spam category such as telemarketing.​

​​Report suspicious callers or robocalls as scams to help prevent their calls from being received by you—or others—in the future.​

​Advanced network technology.​

Our supercharged network analyzes every call and text using A.I., machine learning, and patented technologies to identify dangerous scams and annoying spam. Our defenses update every six minutes to keep your phone as spam-free as possible.

Upgrade to Scam Shield Premium.

Get features that help you optimize and organize your mobile life. With Premium, you can:

​​Manage your block list and send calls to voicemail.​

​​Send categorized call types to voicemail.​

​​Get more information with reverse phone number lookup.​

​​Get voicemails transcribed and texted to you automatically.​

All for only $4/month per line.

Qualifying service & capable device required. Turning on Scam Block might block calls you want; disable any time.

Got questions?

  • When our network filters detect a potential scam call, we flag it and display it as Scam Likely on your device. This is made possible by our Scam ID technology which is embedded in our network and is enabled by default for all T-Mobile customers. No action is required on the part of customers to enable it, and it’s free.

  • There are a few ways to turn on Scam Block:

    • Download the freeT-Life app and toggle on Scam Block
    • Dial #662# from your T-Mobile device
    • Log in to My T-Mobile or the T-Mobile app, where you'll see an option to turn on Scam Block
    • Turn Scam Block on for your DIGITS numbers by dialing 611 from your T-Mobile device to speak to a mobile expert
    • T-Mobile pre-paid customers can turn on Scam Block by dialing #662#, visiting a retail store, or dialing 611 to speak to Care

    Qual’g service & capable device req’d. Turning on Scam Block might block calls you want; disable any time.

  • We've had an anti-spam solution for mobile messaging including SMS, MMS, and RCS since 2014, and we include it at no additional charge for T-Mobile customers. Here’s how it works:

    • Our anti-spam message solution is updated regularly with spam message fingerprints and signatures. Whenever a mobile message is received on the network, it's checked against the anti-spam solution. If a message is determined to be spam or unwanted, we'll block it. Otherwise, the message will be delivered.
    • Customers can report spam or unwanted messages by simply forwarding the messages to 7726. We'll reply with a confirmation text and forward the message to the Security Center for analysis. The message and your details are encrypted, so your identity won't be shared.
    • Replying "STOP" is usually a convenient way to quickly opt out of a message program. However, for unwanted spam texts, we recommend forwarding messages to 7726 and not replying. Similar to picking up an unknown robocall, spammers will use any texted reply (including "STOP") as confirmation that they've reached a real person.

  • Caller ID is the name of the caller as displayed on incoming calls made by the caller, and it’s a free feature for all T-Mobile customers with a capable device.

  • T-Mobile customers can download the new T-Life app to get started. Eligible T-Mobile customers can also opt in by dialing #436#, via logging in to My T-Mobile, by visiting a T-Mobile retail store, or by dialing 611 from their T-Mobile phone to speak to a mobile expert.

  • To edit the way your own Caller ID displays when you make calls, log in to My T-Mobile or the T-Mobile app and select >Profile>Line Settings>Caller ID, and enter your legal name or a commonly accepted variation. Profanity is not allowed. Changes will display within 72 hours.
    If your name change isn't working, please dial 611 from your phone and we'll connect you to your Team of Experts.

  • We do our best to block spam and scam calls. Our network defenses update every 6 minutes. However, scammers sometimes still find a way around these network protections. While we continue to improve our network filters to block a higher percentage of all spam and scam calls, we encourage all our customers to report any spam or scam calls that we are unable to block. You can also report calls that you deem safe that might have been incorrectly blocked. There are two ways you can report calls:
    From the app (Basic):
    1. In theT-Life app, tap the Activity tab. A call log appears.
    2. Select the number that needs to be reported, then tap Report
    3. Choose the best category that represents the type of call, then tap Send Report > Done
    From the app (Premium):
    1. In theT-Life app, tap the Activity tab. Select the menu icon (three dots).
    2. Tap Report and select the number that needs to be reported.
    3. Choose the best category that represents the type of call, then tap Send Report > Done
    From a web browser:
    1. In a web browser, visit https://callreporting.t-mobile.com/
    2. Fill out the form, then choose Review. Corrections are made within 48 hours of a verified request.

  • The free website https://calltransparency.com/ lets businesses register their business number(s) and name, so their calls to customers are recognized as legitimate.

  • Scam Shield Premium delivers advanced call controls beyond the free services included with Scam Shield to help combat unwanted robocalls and manage nuisance calls. Features include:

    • Sending entire categories of calls directly to voicemail, including telemarketers, political solicitations, and fundraising calls
    • Reverse Number Lookup for unknown callers, and the option to create Always Block lists that live on the network—not just your contact list—so your preferences will stay, even if you delete the app or get a new device
    • Voicemail-to-text, which sends you a transcription of a voicemail via an SMS message, email, or in the Visual Voicemail app
