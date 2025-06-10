Tanke Biosciences Corp Announces the Appointment of John P. Hopkins Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors (2025)

Las Vegas, Nevada, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanke Biosciences Corp (the “Company”) (OTC: TNBI) announced today that John P. Hopkins has been appointed Executive Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective March 31st, 2025.

Mr. Hopkins has 40 years of experience in senior accounting, finance and operations, business turnarounds and M&A. Most recently, Mr. Hopkins served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Professional Security Broadband Inc., where he was responsible for organically quadrupling revenue prior to being acquired by a private equity firm. John’s first public CFO appointment was at Measurement Specialties, a NASDAQ company, that is a leading global designer and manufacturer of sensors and sensor-based systems. Joining during a critical SEC investigation, he successfully led the financial restructuring efforts, returning the company to profitability and laying the groundwork for an eventual sale of the company for $1.7b (including assumption of net debt). After Measurement Specialties, Mr. Hopkins joined Henry Bros. Electronics, a NASDAQ company, as CFO where he was instrumental in a financial and operational turnaround, increasing the market cap by 130% prior to being acquired.



CEO, Vincent Renz, stated “John’s extensive experiences in leading businesses will greatly compliment the seasoned management, advisory and operational team that we are assembling.John has actively been involved in academia and in 2020 he joined NYU’s Stern School of Business as an adjunct associate professor, where he teaches a number of courses to both undergraduate and MBA students.



Mr. Hopkins stated, “There is no replacement for business acumen and experience in successful companies and I look forward as Executive Chairman of The Board to working with Vinnie in assembling a deeply talented and experienced management and advisory team to identify, build and invest in businesses positioned to scale.”



Mr. Hopkins is a certified public accountant and holds an MBA from Villanova University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from West Chester University. John volunteers teaching eighth graders as part of the Junior Achievement in the West Kensington section of Philadelphia. John also remains engaged competitively in rowing crew on boathouse row in Philadelphia.

Tanke Biosciences Corp

Tanke Biosciences Corp (OTC: TNBI) is an emerging diversified holding company focused on identifying emerging, growth stage businesses, which have achieved some level of revenue traction, proof of concept, and/or customer/market adoption, in order to provide them with the capital and management resources to scale profitable growth and drive shareholder value through leadership in their respective market areas. Based in Delray Beach, Florida and Newark, New Jersey, the management, advisors and the Board of Directors of the Company bring decades of tangible leadership expertise driving strong growth in organizations of all sizes through strategic capital injection, revenue growth & expansion and operational excellence.

See Also ValoTx Appoints Marcella Origgi from Johnson & Johnson Innovation as CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," and "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements in this press release pertaining to our expectations constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, capital requirements and need for additional financing, our ability to operate our business and generate profits, decline in global financial markets and economic downturns, unforeseen business interruptions, and general risk factors affecting our industry.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We expressly disclaim any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

For further information please reach out to:



hello(at)brandcraftholdings.com

Source: Tanke Biosciences Corp.