Tattoo tubes, tips and grips | In Tattoo Veritas (2025)

DISPOSABLE TUBES
GRIPS AND ACCESSORIES
STEEL AND DISPOSABLE TIPS
In stock first Relevance Name, A to Z Name, Z to A Cheapest first Most expensive first
12 24 36 Show all
- On sale!
In Stock
Beginning
Cohesive Elastic Bandages 4,5cm
IN TATTOO VERITAS
€1.60
In Stock
TUBE, TIPS AND GRIPS
Good Hand Disposable Toe Caps Round 50und
GOOD HAND
€8.36
*The packaging may change as we serve depending on the stock of the box*.
In Stock
TUBE, TIPS AND GRIPS
Good Hand Disposable Long Tips Round 50 und
GOOD HAND
€11.10
*The packaging may change as we serve depending on the stock of the box*.
In Stock
TUBE, TIPS AND GRIPS
Good Hand Tubes Black Round 25mm / 20und
GOOD HAND
€16.95
*The packaging may change as we serve depending on the stock of the box*.
In Stock
TUBE, TIPS AND GRIPS
Good Hand Disposable Long Disposable Tips Magnum 50 und
GOOD HAND
€11.10
*The packaging may change as we serve depending on the stock of the box*.
In Stock
TUBE, TIPS AND GRIPS
Good Hand Tubes Black Magnum
GOOD HAND
€16.95
*The packaging may change as we serve depending on the stock of the box*.
In Stock
TUBE, TIPS AND GRIPS
Good Hand Black Magnum Tubes 30mm / 15und
GOOD HAND
€16.95
*The packaging may change as we serve depending on the stock of the box*.
In Stock
TATTOO NEEDLES AND TUBES
Cartridge Rods Pack 3 und
IN TATTOO VERITAS
VARILLAS.CART
€5.10
Rods with different lengths for cartridges. Including three pieces.
In Stock
TUBE, TIPS AND GRIPS
Good Hand Tubes Black Round 30mm / 15und
GOOD HAND
€16.95
*The packaging may change as we serve depending on the stock of the box*.
- On sale!
In Stock
Beginning
Cohesive Elastic Bandages 7,5cm
IN TATTOO VERITAS
VEN.7.NEGRO
€2.35
- -50%
In Stock
TUBE, TIPS AND GRIPS
Good Hand Disposable Long Disposable Tips Flat 50 und
GOOD HAND
€5.55 €11.10
*The packaging may change as we serve depending on the stock of the box*.
- On sale!
In Stock
Beginning
Cohesive Elastic Bandages 10cm
IN TATTOO VERITAS
VEN.10.NEGRO
€4.10
In Stock
EXPIRED PRODUCTS
Good Hand Black Tubes Flat 25mm- 20und Expired
GOOD HAND
€8.50
Good Hand tubes, grey box. Pack of 20 units. Expires 03/2024.
In Stock
STEEL AND DISPOSABLE TIPS
Magnum Steel Tip
IN TATTOO VERITAS
€3.00
High quality steel tip, autoclavable and cold sterilisable FT - CLOSED TIP / MG - OPEN TIP
In Stock
Beginning
Gift Card
IN TATTOO VERITAS
€16.63
the perfect gift for the tattoo artist! Gift Card redeemable at any of our products and points of sale.
In Stock
TUBE, TIPS AND GRIPS
Good Hand Tubes Black Flat 25mm / 20und
GOOD HAND
€16.95
*The packaging may change as we serve depending on the stock of the box*.
In Stock
GRIP COVERS, BANDAGES
Rubber Grip 100 und
IN TATTOO VERITAS
FUNDA.C.GRIP
€5.10
Rubber (condom) grip cover, can also be used to cover your pen machine. Bag of 100 pcs.
In Stock
TUBE, TIPS AND GRIPS
Grip Cleaning Brush
IN TATTOO VERITAS
CEPILLO.MET
€3.00
Set of 5 brushes for cleaning grips and tips.
In Stock
TATTOO NEEDLES AND TUBES
Cartridge Rods 4 Lengths
IN TATTOO VERITAS
VARILLAS.4CAR
€6.76
- On sale!
In Stock
Beginning
Cohesive Elastic Bandage 2,5cm
IN TATTOO VERITAS
VEN.2.5.NEGRO
€0.85
- -25%
In Stock
MEGA OUTLET
Disposable Toe Caps Barrel Flat 50 und
INKED ARMY
€6.27 €8.36
In Stock
TUBE, TIPS AND GRIPS
Good Hand Tubes Black Diamond 25mm / 20und
GOOD HAND
€16.95
*The packaging may change as we serve depending on the stock of the box*.
In Stock
TUBE, TIPS AND GRIPS
Good Hand Tattoo Tube and Traditional Needles Magnum 20und
GOOD HAND
€21.50
tAKEOVER Good Hand and Traditional Needles! A perfect combination if you are looking for quality. This pack includes 20 disposable 25mm Good Hand tubes and 20 traditional needles, best of all you can use them together or separately as each piece is individually sterilised.*The needles are Magnum 35 MT.* * Due to stock issues we will be able to use...
In Stock
TUBE, TIPS AND GRIPS
Good Hand Tattoo Tube and Traditional Needles Round Liner 20und
GOOD HAND
€21.50
tAKEOVER Good Hand and Traditional Needles! A perfect combination if you are looking for quality. This pack includes 20 disposable 25mm Good Hand tubes and 20 traditional needles, best of all you can use them together or separately as each piece is individually sterilised.*The needles are Round Liner 30LT Bug Pin, except for the 5RL needles which will...
Showing 1-24 of 126 item(s)
In the Tattoo Tubes, Tips and Grips category of In Tattoo Veritas, we offer a complete range of products designed to meet all your tattooing needs. Find disposable tattoo tubes, disposable short and long tips, as well as disposable cartridge tubes. We also stock steel and acetal grips, steel tips and a variety of other essential accessories. We work with the best brands on the market, such as Good Hand, Inked Army, Tat Soul, Ego, Cheyenne, Bishop, Five Moths and many more, guaranteeing high quality products that improve comfort, precision and efficiency in every tattoo session. Explore our selection to equip yourself with the most advanced and reliable tools available.