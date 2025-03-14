Tattoo tubes, tips and grips | In Tattoo Veritas (2025)

tAKEOVER Good Hand and Traditional Needles! A perfect combination if you are looking for quality. This pack includes 20 disposable 25mm Good Hand tubes and 20 traditional needles, best of all you can use them together or separately as each piece is individually sterilised.*The needles are Round Liner 30LT Bug Pin, except for the 5RL needles which will...

tAKEOVER Good Hand and Traditional Needles! A perfect combination if you are looking for quality. This pack includes 20 disposable 25mm Good Hand tubes and 20 traditional needles, best of all you can use them together or separately as each piece is individually sterilised.*The needles are Magnum 35 MT.* * Due to stock issues we will be able to use...

In the Tattoo Tubes, Tips and Grips category of In Tattoo Veritas, we offer a complete range of products designed to meet all your tattooing needs. Find disposable tattoo tubes, disposable short and long tips, as well as disposable cartridge tubes. We also stock steel and acetal grips, steel tips and a variety of other essential accessories. We work with the best brands on the market, such as Good Hand, Inked Army, Tat Soul, Ego, Cheyenne, Bishop, Five Moths and many more, guaranteeing high quality products that improve comfort, precision and efficiency in every tattoo session. Explore our selection to equip yourself with the most advanced and reliable tools available.