Techniques to help premature ejaculation - Medzino (2025)

Ejaculations are called premature if they last less than 1.5 minutes. On average, ejaculations are delayed 7 minutes during intercourse. An estimated one in five men experiences an issue with early ejaculation during his life. But it’s rare that physical conditions such as inflammation are the underlying cause. In most cases, premature ejaculation is linked to underlying performance anxiety or another mental issue.

Although drug treatments are available, there are plenty of techniques and therapies to combat early ejaculation. Often a combination of multiple approaches has the best effect. Here are some you can do alone or with your partner.

What is edging?

Edging (also called the stop/start technique) allows partners to learn to prolong and intensify their orgasm. It’s a common behavioral approach and first point of call when combating premature ejaculation. The main steps of edging include taking breaks in between sex to reduce stimulatory sensation. The male partner edges closer to the orgasm so to speak. But how does it work?

The practice is simple. When you’re aroused during masturbation or intercourse, you stop just before you feel like ejaculating. Take a break of one or two minutes and focus on your breathing. Repeat these steps multiple times until the point of no return when you can finally let yourself go. When practiced regularly, edging helps men to anticipate their point of no return.

You may want to begin practicing edging by yourself to learn to slow your pace. Or you could speak to your partner to develop the skill together. It can be a bit embarrassing, but you’ll be surprised how supportive many loving partners are because it ultimately brings you two closer to one another. Just make sure you speak openly about your feelings and sexual desires.

The practice isn’t just beneficial for men who suffer from premature ejaculation but can be an excellent way to intensify the orgasm for both men and women.

What is the squeeze technique?

Squeezing is another popular training technique to prolong ejaculation. The squeeze technique was first introduced in the 1970s. After the penis is stimulated to the point of ejaculation, the penis head is squeezed before resuming activity. It’s a more physically forceful method than edging because the man doesn’t need to control the erection through willpower alone but can actually decompress it. In other words, the squeeze technique allows you to eliminate the erection.

You may want to begin practicing the squeeze technique alone or with a partner. Place your fingers where the penis head (glans) meets the shaft and squeeze this point tightly. Hold firm for a few seconds until the climactic feeling subsides. Let go and repeat the process several times. The technique can also be practiced with a partner where you or your partner squeeze the penis head and repeat sexual activity once you no longer feel the need to orgasm.

Other therapy approaches

If you suffer from performance anxiety or other forms of anxiety that could contribute to your premature ejaculation, you may want to speak to a counselor or therapist. Talk therapies could help you determine why you feel anxious and help you to address these issues.

Available drug treatments include selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), anti-depressants, phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors, and analgesics. Among them, SSRIs have been shown to be the most effective in treating premature ejaculation.

How effective are these techniques?

One analysis of multiple clinical trials with a total of 521 patients found that behavioral therapy approaches combined with drug treatments were more effective in treating premature ejaculation than either therapy alone. It’s worth starting out with behavioral approaches before considering pharmaceuticals. Speak to your doctor or therapist if you’re worried about existing therapies or would like to learn more about medical treatments.

References

