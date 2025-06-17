Teens With Mental Health Conditions Use Social Media Differently - Neuroscience News (2025)

Summary: Adolescents with mental health conditions report distinct and often more negative experiences on social media compared to their peers. Those with internalising conditions like anxiety and depression were more likely to compare themselves to others, struggle with self-control, and experience mood changes tied to likes and comments.

On average, teens with any mental health condition spent about 50 minutes more daily on social media than those without. While causality is unclear, these patterns suggest social media may amplify emotional challenges, highlighting the need for ethical guidelines and tailored support.

Key Facts:

More Time Online: Teens with mental health conditions spend ~50 minutes more daily on social media.

Teens with mental health conditions spend ~50 minutes more daily on social media. Internalising Conditions Hit Hardest: Anxiety and depression linked to higher social comparison, mood shifts, and poor self-control online.

Anxiety and depression linked to higher social comparison, mood shifts, and poor self-control online. Social Risks: Dissatisfaction with friend counts and emotional vulnerability mark key differences in how affected teens experience social media.

Source: University of Cambridge

Young people with a diagnosable mental health condition report differences in their experiences of social media compared to those without a condition, including greater dissatisfaction with online friend counts and more time spent on social media sites.

This is according to a new study led by the University of Cambridge, which suggests that adolescents with “internalising” conditions such as anxiety and depression report feeling particularly affected by social media.

Young people with these conditions are more likely to report comparing themselves to others on social media, feeling a lack of self-control over time spent on the platforms, as well as changes in mood due to the likes and comments received.

Researchers found that adolescents with any mental health condition report spending more time on social media than those without a mental health condition, amounting to an average of roughly 50 minutes extra on a typical day.*

The study, led by Cambridge’s Medical Research Council Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit (MRC CBU), analysed data from a survey of 3,340 adolescents in the UK aged between 11 and 19 years old, conducted by NHS Digital in 2017.**

It is one of the first studies on social media use among adolescents to utilise multi-informant clinical assessments of mental health. These were produced by professional clinical raters interviewing young people, along with their parents and teachers in some cases.***

“The link between social media use and youth mental health is hotly debated, but hardly any studies look at young people already struggling with clinical-level mental health symptoms,” said Luisa Fassi, a researcher at Cambridge’s MRC CBU and lead author of the study, published in the journalNature Human Behaviour.

“Our study doesn’t establish a causal link, but it does show that young people with mental health conditions use social media differently than young people without a condition.

“This could be because mental health conditions shape the way adolescents interact with online platforms, or perhaps social media use contributes to their symptoms. At this stage, we can’t say which comes first – only that these differences exist,” Fassi said.

The researchers developed high benchmarks for the study based on existing research into sleep, physical activity and mental health.

Only findings with comparable levels of association to how sleep and exercise differ between people with and without mental health conditions were deemed significant.

While mental health was measured with clinical-level assessments, social media use came from questionnaires completed by study participants, who were not asked about specific platforms.****

As well as time spent on social media, all mental health conditions were linked to greater dissatisfaction with the number of online friends. “Friendships are crucial during adolescence as they shape identity development,” said Fassi.

“Social media platforms assign a concrete number to friendships, making social comparisons more conspicuous. For young people struggling with mental health conditions, this may increase existing feelings of rejection or inadequacy.”

Researchers looked at differences in social media use between young people with internalising conditions, such as anxiety, depression and PTSD, and externalising conditions, such as ADHD or conduct disorders.

The majority of differences in social media use were reported by young people with internalising conditions.

For example, “social comparison” – comparing themselves to others online – was twice as high in adolescents with internalising conditions (48%, around one in two) than for those without a mental health condition (24%, around one in four).

Adolescents with internalising conditions were also more likely to report mood changes in response to social media feedback (28%, around 1 in 4) compared to those without a mental health condition (13%, around 1 in 8).

They also reported lower levels of self-control over time spent on social media and a reduced willingness to be honest about their emotional state when online.*****

“Some of the differences in how young people with anxiety and depression use social media reflect what we already know about their offline experiences. Social comparison is a well-documented part of everyday life for these young people, and our study shows that this pattern extends to their online world as well,” Fassi said.

By contrast, other than time spent on social media, researchers found few differences between young people with externalising conditions and those without a condition.

“Our findings provide important insights for clinical practice, and could help to inform future guidelines for early intervention,” said Cambridge’s Dr Amy Orben, senior author of the study.

“However, this study has only scratched the surface of the complex interplay between social media use and mental health. The fact that this is one of the first large-scale and high-quality studies of its kind shows the lack of systemic investment in this space.”

Added Fassi: “So many factors can be behind why someone develops a mental health condition, and it’s very hard to get at whether social media use is one of them.”

“A huge question like this needs lots of research that combines experimental designs with objective social media data on what young people are actually seeing and doing online.”

“We need to understand how different types of social media content and activities affect young people with a range of mental health conditions such as those living with eating disorders, ADHD, or depression. Without including these understudied groups, we risk missing the full picture.”

Notes: *Study participants were asked to rate their social media use on a typical school day and a typical weekend or holiday day. This was given as a nine-point scale, ranging from less than 30 minutes to over seven hours.

Responses from adolescents with any mental health condition approached on average“three to four hours,”compared to adolescents without a condition, who averaged between“one to two hours”and“two to three hours.”

The category of all mental health conditions in the study includes several conditions that are classed as neither internalising or externalising, such as sleep disorders and psychosis. However, the numbers of adolescents suffering from these are comparatively small. **The survey was conducted as part of NHS Digital’s Mental Health of Children and Young People Survey (MHCYP) and is nationally representative of this age group in the UK. The researchers only used data from those who provided answers on social media use (50% male, 50% female). *** Previous studies have mainly used self-reported questionnaires (e.g. a depression severity questionnaire) to capture mental health symptoms and conditions in participants. **** The researchers point out that, as responses on social media use were self-reported, those with mental health conditions may be perceiving they spend more time on social media rather than actually doing so. They say that further research with objective data is required to provide definitive answers. ***** For data on social media use, study participants were asked to rate the extent to which they agree with a series of statements on a five-point Likert scale. The statements ranged from “I compare myself to others on social media” to “I am happy with the number of friends I have on social media”.

Researchers divided responses into ‘disagree’ (responses 1 to 3) and ‘agree’ (responses 4 and 5) and then calculated the proportion of adolescents agreeing separately for each diagnostic group to aid with public communication of the findings.

Author: Fred Lewsey

Source: University of Cambridge

Contact: Fred Lewsey – University of Cambridge

Original Research: Open access.

“Social media use in adolescents with and without mental health conditions” by Luisa Fassi et al. Nature Mental Health

Abstract

Social media use in adolescents with and without mental health conditions

Concerns about the relationship between social media use and adolescent mental health are growing, yet few studies focus on adolescents with clinical-level mental health symptoms. This limits our understanding of how social media use varies across mental health profiles.

In this Registered Report, we analyse nationally representative UK data (N = 3,340, aged 11–19 years) including diagnostic assessments by clinical raters alongside quantitative and qualitative social media measures.

As hypothesized, adolescents with mental health conditions reported spending more time on social media and were less happy about the number of online friends than adolescents without conditions.

We also found hypothesized differences in social media use by condition type: adolescents with internalizing conditions reported spending more time on social media, engaging in more social comparison and experiencing greater impact of feedback on mood, alongside lower happiness about the number of online friends and lower honest self-disclosure.

In contrast, those with externalizing conditions only reported higher time spent.

These findings emphasize the need to consider diverse adolescent mental health profiles in policy and clinical practice.