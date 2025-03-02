Teeth whitening pen hailed a 'must-have' with 'visibly whiter' results (2025)

Shoppers are raving about a groundbreaking teeth whitening pen that claims to lighten smiles by 'two shades' in just one week. The MySweetSmile Precision Teeth Whitening Pen provides a quick and effective way to remove teeth stains and tackle yellowing on the go, with results visible in as little as ten minutes.

Currently priced at £15.99 in the MySweetSmile sale, this convenient pocket-sized wonder uses safe active ingredients like Phthalimidoperoxycaproic Acid (PAP) to lift stains from usual suspects such as tea, coffee, and tobacco without causing sensitivity or damaging the enamel. It's also enriched with Hydroxyapatite (nHA) to repair damaged enamel and reduce sensitivity, along with PVP (Polyvinylpyrrolidone) to prevent future staining after treatment.

With its compact design and precision brush, it's particularly handy for reaching those difficult areas in crooked or crowded teeth that other products might overlook. Plus, it's a real time-saver, requiring only 10 minutes of your day to enhance your smile – perfect for quick touch-ups before special events or spontaneous meet-ups.

To use, simply twist the pen to dispense the gel onto the brush, then apply a thin layer of the whitening gel directly onto your teeth. Wait for a brief 10-minute period before rinsing with water, and voilà – a noticeably whiter smile is just moments away.

The quest for rapid, risk-free results in teeth whitening might seem too good to be true. However, the dentist-recommended MySweetSmile website assures users of a simple process with impressive outcomes, reports the Liverpool Echo.

Upon application, 'the whitening gel begins to release the active ingredients of our Advanced PAP formula into the tooth's structure. This provides fast whitening results without causing any of the sensitivity that peroxide-based whiteners are known to cause.'

Over 500,000 customers have been pleasantly shocked by the dramatic enhancement of their smiles and the quickness of the results. A satisfied customer left a glowing five-star review, stating: "I took a chance as I rarely buy online I've got to say the my sweet smile teeth whitening pen is super easy to use and my teeth are visibly whiter, delivery was incredibly fast which was a pleasant surprise. This pen has become a staple in my daily routine."

Another consumer began with the whitening powder and faced issues due to a stubbornly discoloured tooth. They shared their story: "I still have one very discoloured tooth so two days ago I ordered a whitening pen that arrived today - had to try it right away and what a difference with just one application!"

See Also Best whitening toothpastes to make your teeth gleam

The satisfied customer added: "Will be using it a few days per week from now on. I can't tell you how pleased I am that I overcame my scepticism and will certainly be re-ordering before I run out of both the powder and pen. So happy to have found products that actually do what they say they will!"

One user hailed the product as a 'must-have', stating: " MySweetSmile's whitening pen is now an essential part of my on-the-go kit. It's discreet, efficient, and I can touch up my smile anywhere. Absolute must-have!"

A previously sceptical customer was won over by its effectiveness, sharing: "I was sceptical - after years of drinking wine and coffee my hygienist always makes a big deal about the discolouration/staining, especially between my teeth. Thought I would give this a go and after just three nights I'm astounded with the difference, including the right spaces! It's easy to use and the brush is the perfect size for getting into the bits between my teeth that I could never get white. Overall my teeth are brighter and cleaner so I'm pleased".

While it's ideal for travel and fits perfectly in handbags, some shoppers were disappointed with the quantity of gel in the pen, which is recommended for three-weekly use, as they found it 'emptied it pretty quickly'. As with many beauty products, results varied among users, with some finding the brand's teeth whitening powder (£19.99) or PAP strips (£19.99) more effective.

For those on the hunt for the ideal teeth whitening solution to take on the go, there's no shortage of options that promise to deliver results. Among them, Colgate Max's White Overnight Pen stands out with its bold claim to roll back 15 years of discolouration while you're asleep, and it's available at Superdrug for £9.99.

Another option to consider is the SmileTime's Teeth Whitening Pen, retailing at £16.99. This product features a formula enriched with PAP and promises to enhance your smile in just 'one minute'. If you're intrigued by MySweetSmile's precision teeth whitening pen, it's available for purchase directly from their website.