Temporary Tattoos | Oriental Trading Company (2025)

Make Life More Colorful with Budget-Friendly Temporary Tattoos for Kids & Temporary Tattoos for Adults!

Kids - and many adults - love temporary tattoos! Shop this huge selection of temporary tattoos to match any party theme. Find holiday tattoos, butterfly tattoos, Christian tattoos and our own exclusive designs of tattoos for kids. These fake tattoos make great party favors, prizes and incentives.

Who's thinking they want some ink? If you're not ready to commit to something that will be around forever, check out awesome and super affordable temporary tattoos from Oriental Trading! You're sure to find just what you're looking for among the numerous designs and themes, and you're guaranteed to have a good time adorning yourself in your own personal style. Check out temporary tattoos that look real and some that don't, temporary tattoos for kids and for adults and much, much more.

Why temporary tattoos? Quite simply, because they're loads of fun! Fake tattoos for kids are great giveaways and party favors for so many occasions. Having a community or church carnival? Pick up a bulk assortment of temporary tattoos for carnivals to give away to the kids or to use as prizes. Fake tats also are perfect for parties and other big events and holidays. Hand out temporary tattoos for Halloween in place of candy ... or in addition to candy. Check out other seasonal and holiday temporary tattoos for kids, like temporary tattoos for Christmas stocking stuffers and fake tattoos as giveaways for Easter, St. Patrick's Day and Valentine's Day.

Don't forget about temporary tattoos for everyday uses, too. Have a supply on hand to give your little ones some style when you're heading to run your errands on the weekend. Let them show off some creativity and individuality with different designs just for fun! Combine temporary tattoos and stickers for a cool look for the day that displays kids' personal style and fosters creativity. Check out temporary tats of flowers, butterflies, dinosaurs, pirates, emojis and so much more! Use them in school, too, as classroom rewards or to divide up groups of kids for a class trip or field day. Get a bulk assortment of these fake tats in different colors or designs and put a matching one on each student in a group or team for an easy way to identify them.

Temporary tattoos are non-toxic and easy to apply and remove, so they're great for just a day of use. Apply them on the weekend with no worries about them sticking around at work or school. Temporary tattoos as body art is a great way to express style in a non-permanent way, and - let's be honest - they're just tons of fun!

Fake tattoos aren't just for little kids. Use temporary tattoos for teens, too! They're a great way to show school spirit for the big game. Hand out fake tats in your school's colors at a pep rally or when teens walk in the arena or stadium. The entire cheering section will look fantastic while cheering on their team to victory! Temporary tattoos are ideal for fundraisers and awareness events, too. They make perfect favors for swag bags and favor bags handed out at the door of a fundraising luncheon or event or given to participants in a fun run to raise awareness of a really great cause!

The Best Temporary Tattoos For Kids

Patriotic Tattoos

Mega Tattoo Assortment

Emoji Tattoo Assortment

Everyday Tattoo Assortment

Tattoo Assortment

Sports VBS Temporary Tattoos

Go Team Tattoos

#1 Glitter Tattoo Stickers

Faux tattoos are a great idea for kids and teens who dream of getting a real tattoo someday. Give them a chance to experiment with body art and try out different designs, and maybe they'll be better able to make the right decision for them on permanent ink when they're old enough. Find temporary tattoos that look like real ones and more right here!

Grown-ups can get in on the fun, as well, with temporary tattoos for adults. These fake tattoos are a fantastic way to experiment with body art without the permanence and pain of actual ink. Temporary tattoos for adults that look real, temporary tattoos that look like jewelry and temporary tattoos that look like henna are a great way to show style, and they're super convenient and affordable. Best of all, they'll wash off when you want to switch up your look, giving them a big advantage in the temporary tattoos vs. permanent tattoos debate.

Temporary tattoos can be outside the box and unique party favors for adults, too, not just for kids. Hand out temporary tattoos for wedding events, like a bachelorette party. The bride gets something big and special, and use different designs for members of the wedding party and for the rest of your girl group for a your last big night out as a single girl. There are plenty of temporary tattoos for men, too. Wear them to show support for a big pro sporting event or to your child's soccer game. All of the other parents will want them, too, so make sure you get enough for everyone!

Check out all of these amazing options and uses for temporary tattoos available from Oriental Trading, including dozens of exclusive designs. You're sure to find just what you need at guaranteed lowest prices!