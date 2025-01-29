Terrible lagging all of a sudden on Razer Blade 15 | Razer Insider (2025)

You can try the steps here for further isolation. If that didn’t help, let me know through PM and provide the serial number of your laptop so I can validate its model and check for other steps to help you resolve the lagging issue of your device. Thanks!

I clicked on the link above for the steps and all it does is send me to a page that doesn'thave any steps. It’sjust the entry page into the Support section; in other words, I have no idea howto get the the steps you mention above from the page the link sends me to. It would be very helpful if your link sent me to the ACTUAL page that has the steps. I will PM you withthe serial number of my computer.

Razer.Zionzedd, you have NOT answered my post. Please do so. Again, the linkdoes NOT send me to a list of steps I can take. The link takes me to the Customer Support FAQ page, not where I need to be. Please respond.

FiszPL,the idling temperature of the CPU is about 75-78C. When playing a game the top of the keyboard it too hot to touch. It has always been that way.

FiszPL,the idling temperature of the CPU is about 75-78C. When playing a game the top of the keyboard it too hot to touch. It has always been that way. Idling temperature is quite high, you might want to check the thermal paste or cleaning the fans. How old is your blade 15? Two years usually time for repasting since the thermal compoundmight drying out, every year I’d recommend dusting the fans since it might also hold cooling performance if badly dusted. Upper keyboard areas is normal being hot since it’s the heat sink and thermal output inside, you don’t touch it while gaming do you?

I understand that you're experiencing sudden lag issues with your Razer Blade 15 while playing games like The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk, despite having played them without issues in the past. Here are some steps you can take to troubleshoot and potentially resolve the problem: Update graphics drivers: Outdated or incompatible graphics drivers can often cause performance issues. Visit the Razer website or the manufacturer's support page for your graphics card to download and install the latest drivers specifically designed for your system. Check for Windows updates: Ensure that your Windows 10 operating system is up to date with the latest patches and updates. Windows updates often include bug fixes and performance improvements that can help resolve gaming-related issues. Verify game files: For both The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk, use the respective game platforms (e.g., Steam, GOG, or Epic Games Store) to verify the integrity of the game files. This process will check for any missing or corrupted files and repair them as necessary. Adjust in-game settings: Lowering certain graphical settings within the game, such as resolution, texture quality, shadows, and anti-aliasing, can help alleviate performance issues. Experiment with different settings to find the right balance between visual quality and performance. Check for background processes: Other running processes or applications in the background can consume system resources and affect gaming performance. Close any unnecessary programs, especially resource-intensive ones like web browsers or streaming applications, before launching the game. Monitor system temperatures: Overheating can cause performance throttling and lead to lag in games. Use monitoring software, such as MSI Afterburner or HWMonitor, to check your CPU and GPU temperatures while gaming. If temperatures are excessively high, it may be necessary to clean out dust from the laptop's vents and consider using a laptop cooling pad for better airflow. Scan for malware: Malware or viruses can impact system performance, including gaming. Run a full system scan using reputable antivirus software to ensure your system is free from any malicious programs. Perform a clean boot: Temporarily disabling non-essential startup programs and services through a clean boot can help identify if any background processes are causing conflicts. Instructions for performing a clean boot can be found on the Microsoft support website. Reset power settings: Resetting your power settings to default can help ensure that your system is not in a power-saving mode that could impact performance. Open the Power Options in the Control Panel and choose the "Balanced" or "High performance" power plan. If the issue persists after trying these steps, it may be worth reaching out to Razer's support team or seeking assistance from a technical professional who is familiar with your specific laptop model. They can provide more specialized guidance and help diagnose and resolve any underlying hardware or software issues. Reason of lagging. I hope these suggestions help improve the gaming performance on your Razer Blade 15!