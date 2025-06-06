Terrifying moment influencer stung by world's most venomous animal caught on camera (2025)

Iona Young News Reporter

14:41, 05 Apr 2025Updated 14:42, 05 Apr 2025

Terrifying moment influencer stung by world's most venomous animal caught on camera (1)

The terrifying moment an influencer was stung by the world's most venomous animal was caught on camera. Julie, from Ireland, was swimming in the shallows of a remote island in the Philippines when she sat and suddenly felt extreme pain in her upper thigh.

She realised she had experienced the full horror of a box jellyfish, whose venom can cause heart failure in people in extreme cases. Luckily for the influencer, also among the visitors was an Australian doctor and a nurse who recognised what had happened and were able to keep her stable.

Terrifying moment influencer stung by world's most venomous animal caught on camera (2)

She was rushed to the nearest hospital, some three hours away, for treatment for the painful sting. She told her followers on TikTok: “When it happened I got up and I was screaming and in a weird state of mind, I was running and screaming. I wasn’t even crying because of the shock.

“I knew from the feeling this was a jellyfish but I was hoping it wasn’t. I was very hot, squatted down and I didn’t feel anything but when I stood up I felt burning in my thighs and on my butt and when the venom spread it was so weird, I could feel it.

"Everything was just vibrating, it felt like it was. Where the sting was, on my thighs and on my butt it felt like a flat iron pressed against me, it was so sore. That lasted a day."s

Terrifying moment influencer stung by world's most venomous animal caught on camera (3)

“The tour guide picked up the jellyfish and it was the length of a man. It was bigger than me and its tentacle were huge and completely transparent.


“There was a doctor and a nurse on our boat, what’re the odds, they were just on holiday. They were from Australia and knew about jellyfish, box jellyfish and they helped me get through it because I was in so much pain.

"They monitored me for an hour because with box jellyfish they can give you a heart attack within half an hour and the neurotoxin can paralyse you if it goes to the brain.”


Julie had been on a tourist expedition from Coron to El Nido, a municipality on the larger Palawan island when the incident happened, reports the Mirror.

She added: “There wasn’t meant to be any jellyfish in this area or they wouldn’t have brought us there, this was a very rare thing.”

It comes as a mum has issued a stark warning to beachgoers after finding herself suddenly surrounded by jellyfish while out for a walk. Kate Lally, 34, was strolling along the sands of Formby Beach last May when she spotted a stinging creature "bigger than [her] head".


Kate had been so engrossed in her podcast that she didn't notice the jellyfish until she nearly stepped on it. The mum, who regularly walks on her hometown beach, said she had never seen one that size washed up.

Kate soon realised she was all but besieged by the wobbly sea creatures, with dozens of them appearing on the sands during her short stroll.

You can read more here.

