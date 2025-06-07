Tesco opening times for Easter 2025 including Good Friday and Easter Monday (2025)

This article contains affiliate links, we will receive a commission on any sales we generate from it. Learn more

The Easter bank holiday is now in full swing which means most people will be winding down for a long weekend - including supermarkets. Supermarkets across the UK may operate at different hours than normal over the coming days due to the bank holiday, with reduced staff in stores. Government rules on trading hours for retailers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland mean that any shop bigger than 280 square metres must close on Easter Sunday by law. Scotland is the exception and will keep many stores open on Sunday, operating under the usual Sunday trading hours. But in England, Wales and Northern, it means the vast majority of supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday, and hours may also be reduced on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Tesco is no exception and will be closing some of its stores over the Easter weekend. The supermarket chain has a variety of store sizes, including Extra, Metro and Express, with Extra being the largest. All Tesco Extra and Tesco Superstores will be closed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Easter Sunday, but will be open from 8am until 10pm in Scotland. Most Tesco Express stores will stay open on Easter Sunday. On Good Friday and Easter Monday many Tesco branches will operate on reduced hours, so it’s worth checking your local store opening hours and plan to go early if there are any essential items you need. See Also Incredible action film starring Jason Statham is now available for free

