Tesla Model Y buyer's guide: The best picks for the school run and commute (2025)

The Tesla Model Y has been a cultural phenomenon since launching in 2020, taking over the electric vehicle (EV) landscape to be crowned the best-selling vehicle… in the world.
It’s likewise been right at the top of the list for Australian EV buyers, ranking as one of the most sought after models Down Under.
And now, there’s a new one. The updated Tesla Model Y has been revealed, and Australian deliveries are expected to begin in May.
The ‘Juniper’ update represents more evolution than revolution, featuring aesthetic, mechanical and equipment upgrades to keep pace with a lengthening list of electric SUV rivals.
There’s a pair of ‘Launch Series’ versions packing unique enhancements, along with the two standard variants that will form the basis of the range in the longer term.
But which is worth your money? Heavily revised specifications and a new grading structure have the potential to cloud decision making, but we’re here to unpack the Model Y and recommendation a variant for every lifestyle.
Pricing
Now priced from $58,900 before on-road costs, the entry-level MY25 Model Y RWD is $3000 dearer than before its facelift.
Conversely, the Model Y Long Range AWD is now $1000 cheaper, starting from $68,900 before on-road costs. That’s the cheapest the Long Range has ever been, having launched in Australia with an $81,900 price tag in April 2023.
Lifecycle
The Tesla Model Y hit the market in 2020 and has since gone on to become the world’s best-selling car.
Orders for the Model Y in Australia opened on June 10, 2022, and deliveries commenced in August of the same year.
The Model Y was updated for 2025, with the facelifted ‘Juniper’ version revealed back in January. A fresh look, retuned suspension and more range are among the changes for the updated Tesla Model Y, while prices are also up.
Dimensions
Drivetrains and Efficiency
The Model Y has received an increase in driving range, up 11km for the RWD and 18km for the Long Range, while acceleration has also been improved.
Note: Power figures and battery capacities sourced from Chinese government documents, reported by CarNewsChina
Safety
The pre-facelift Tesla Model Y received a five-star ANCAP safety rating in 2022, based on tests conducted by Euro NCAP. It’s not yet clear if this carries across to the updated model.
Features understood to carry over include:
- Seven airbags incl. front-centre airbag
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
- Blind-spot assist
- Lane-keep assist
- Front, side and reverse parking cameras
- Front, rear parking sensors
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- Intelligent speed limiter
Standard Equipment
The Model Y is available in two trim grades at launch, while Launch Series models come with several unique features.
Model Y RWD features:
- 19-inch ‘Crossflow’ wheels
- Full-width LED front and rear lights
- Automatic high-beam
- Acoustic glass with UV protection
- Low and standard regenerative braking modes
- Power-folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors
- Floor mats
- Black leather upholstery
- Power-adjustable front seats
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Power-reclining rear seats
- Heated rear seats
- 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Wireless smartphone charger
- Nine speakers (down from 13+1)
- 8.0-inch rear touchscreen with climate, entertainment controls, support for two Bluetooth headsets
- Ambient interior lighting
- Panoramic glass roof
- Dog Mode (maintains cabin temperature)
- Power tailgate
Model Y Long Range adds:
- 15+1 speakers
- Acceleration boost
Launch Series adds:
- Boot badge
- Puddle lighting
- Doorsill plate
- Charging console script
- Vegan suede trim
Colours
There are five available exterior paint colours for the Tesla Model Y.
Tesla Model Y colours:
- Pearl White Multi-coat
- Glacier Blue
- Stealth Grey
- Quicksilver
- Ultra Red
Pearl White is the only no-cost colour. Glacier Blue and Stealth Grey are an extra $2300, while Quicksilver and Ultra Red add $2600 to the purchase price.
Servicing and Warranty
The Tesla Model Y is covered by a four-year, 80,000km warranty in Australia.
The Model Y RWD’s battery is backed by an eight-year or 160,000km warranty, whichever comes first. The Model Y Long Range’s battery is covered for eight years or 192,000km.
During the warranty period, Tesla Australia guarantees the battery will retain a minimum of 70 per cent capacity.
There are no set service intervals, but if you need something checked in your Tesla, you can call the service hotline and they’ll send someone to you.
The brand recommends you keep an eye on your tyre wear and change cabin filters every two years, while a brake fluid test should be done every four years.
Competitors
In 2025, the Tesla Model Y faces more competition than ever before.
Electric SUVs have become abundant in the Australian new car market, many arriving from China over the last 12 months.
Chinese rivals include the Smart #3, Zeekr X, BYD Sealion 7, Xpeng G6, Deepal S07 and Leapmotor C10.
Legacy manufacturers are also getting in on the EV party, especially in the SUV space. Kia sells the EV5 and Hyundai has the Kona Electric and Ioniq 5, while the Cupra Tavascan is a sporty take on the formula.
Then there’s the Toyota bZ4x, Subaru Solterra, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Skoda Enyaq and Volkswagen ID.4.
As you can probably tell, the Model Y no longer has the electric SUV segment all to itself.
Sales Data
Tesla sales are in a state of freefall at the time of writing, with the brand losing market share right across the globe.
Compared to last February, Tesla deliveries were down 71.9 per cent with 1592 vehicles delivered last month in Australia.
In particular, Model Y sales slumped to 924 for the month, down by 55.4 per cent. Some of that slide can be attributed to the fact that deliveries of the updated model are due to begin in May.
Last year, Tesla delivered fewer than 40,000 vehicles in Australia as a result of sales declining across nine months in the year, even after aggressive discounting plus the launch of the refreshed Model 3.
Buying a Tesla Model Y
The Tesla Model Y range isn’t as expansive as some, but it’s still worth picking the right variant to suit your personal needs.
For the commute
If short trips from the ‘burbs to the office are the norm, it’s hard to look past the base Model Y RWD.
You don’t need the extra driving range unless regular weekend roadtrips are on the cards, and the entry-level model has 95 per cent of the kit for a $10,000 saving – a pretty good deal if you ask us.
The single-motor version mightn’t have the same shove from a set of traffic lights or when merging onto the highway, but it makes up for that with superior driving dynamics, being lighter with a rear-wheel drive layout.
For the family
While the two Model Y variants are very similar in specification, the extra driving range offered by the Long Range AWD makes it the pick of the pair for families planning weekend’s away.
Not only does the current flagship offer 85km of extra driving range, but its also faster to charge with 250kW of DC charging capacity.
The extra grip of the all-wheel drive model comes in handy when driving in wet and wild conditions, while the Long Range also comes with the benefit of an upgraded sound system.
A rear passenger display with gaming functionality is standard across the range, ensuring that kids can keep themselves occupied during long journeys.
