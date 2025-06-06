Tether expands USDT supply with new 1B USDT mint on Tron | Cryptopolitan (2025)

On-chain data revealed Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron blockchain just two hours ago. The firm also noted that Tether has issued a total of 12B USDT on Tron since the beginning of 2025.

The steady rise in Tether’s USDT supply aligns with the growing demand for stablecoins, which are used for cross-border transfers, OTC desk settlements, and DeFi lending. It also reflects higher trading volume or preparation for increased market volatility.

Tron’s supply-side dynamics also paint a picture of tightening supply and enhanced investor sentiment amid Trump’s trade war.

Tether mints 1B USDT on the Tron network

Spot On Chain analytics reported that Tether minted 1B USDT on Tron just two hours ago. The stablecoin issuer has issued a total of roughly 12 billion USD on Tron since the year began. Tron also recorded $71.71 billion in USDT’s total supply, making it the largest supply by chain.

At the time of publication, on-chain data from CoinMarketCap showed that USDT has a capitalization of $147 billion. The stablecoin also recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $51.7 billion, a 10.38% surge in the last 24 hours.

The firm’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, acknowledged that the newly minted tokens are not yet in circulation but are classified as “authorized but not issued.” He also maintained that the assets are in inventory and ready to be released for upcoming transactions or chain swaps.

According to him, Tether’s approach allows it to respond quickly to market demand without flooding the system with unused tokens.

CryptoQuant analytics traced the correlation between the circulating supply of USDT and the Bitcoin rate since the end of 2022, highlighting that the circulating supply of USDT has increased by approximately 30 billion. The firm also noted that each increase in supply coincided with the beginning of the rise in the price of BTC, suggesting that Tether’s actions could have significant ripple effects across the entire crypto market.

Bitcoin is currently exchanging hands around $94,700 at the time of publication. The digital asset has seen an increase in price of 8.32% in the last seven days.

According to real-time data from Tronscan, Justin Sun’s Tron network expansion has accelerated significantly in the wake of Tether’s additional mint. The analytics firm showed that new TRX accounts surged by 175,374 in the last 24 hours, reaching a total of roughly 303 million accounts at the time of publication. The blockchain also saw an increase of $11.2 billion in transfer volume in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to $18B.

On-chain data also revealed that Tron’s 24-hour transactions inched up to over 10.2 billion. The total value locked (TVL) metric declined by 1.08% to $20.24 billion.

With TRX price down 1.43% at the time of writing, trading at $0.2465. Tron’s 24-hour trading volume also reached $507.21M, a 30.45% drop in the last 24 hours.

Tether is open to U.S.-only stablecoin under new regulations

Tether revealed earlier this month that it may offer a new USDT token specifically for the U.S. The company’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, acknowledged the firm had been involved in discussions about the U.S. rules on stablecoins and that it may establish a token just for the U.S. depending on how the discussions unfold.

Ardoino argued that if new rules make U.S. stablecoins competitive, “there could be an interest from Tether to create a domestic stablecoin,” which would be “basically a settlement currency.” He also declared that Tether won’t try to make USDT comply with new U.S. laws.

The firm’s CEO maintained that the Trump administration considers the dollar-backed digital assets as “an important instrument in the United States.” The President is considering regulations on stablecoins to include plans to force foreign issuers trading virtual assets to comply with U.S. laws.

