TEV Thermostatic Expansion Valves (2025)

Enhanced variants of DunAn TEV's benefit from the inclusion of a pressure sensing external equalising connection that allows for more precise control of the refrigerant flow by balancing the pressure at the outlet of the evaporator. The external equalisation enhancement improves system reliability, reduces energy consumption, and enhances the longevity of the components by allowing the valve to better handle the refrigerant. Refer to models with E after their series identification.

Improved Superheat Control: The external equaliser helps to maintain more precise control over the superheat in the evaporator. It does this by measuring the pressure at the evaporator outlet rather than relying solely on the pressure in the valve's sensing bulb. This ensures that the valve adjusts more effectively to the actual refrigerant conditions within the system, leading to better overall performance.

Compensation for Pressure Variations: In systems with long or unevenly distributed refrigerant lines, the pressure at the outlet of the evaporator can fluctuate. An external equaliser compensates for these variations by taking pressure readings from a point further downstream, offering more consistent superheat control.

Efficiency in Larger or Complex Systems: In larger systems or those with multiple evaporators or complex piping layouts, the external equalisation helps prevent issues that can arise from pressure imbalances. This allows the TEV to perform more consistently across a range of operating conditions, which is especially beneficial in commercial and industrial applications.