Texas vs. South Carolina Livestream: How To Watch Women’s NCAA March Madness Final Four 2025 Online (2025)

The 2025 NCAA Women’s March Madness Final Four features the best college basketball teams in the country.

The women’s college basketball tournament continues with Texas taking on South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday, April 4. Learn more about NCAA Women’s March Madness, along with college basketball bracket info here.

At a glance: Watch NCAA Women’s March Madness Texas vs. South Carolina Online

When: April 4 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET

April 4 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

Stream online: Fubo , Hulu + Live TV , Sling , DirecTV Stream , ESPN+

How to Watch NCAA Women’s March Madness Texas vs. South Carolina: Date, Time

Women’s March Madness Final Four continues on Friday, April 4, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET with No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns vs. No. 1-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on ESPN.

Cord-cutters can watch the Texas-South Carolina game through any live TV streaming service that carries ESPN, such as Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream and others. Sign up for a seven-day free trial from Fubo to watch it for free. All web-based services are accessible on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or smart TV.

Aside from Women’s March Madness, fans can watch even more big sports events on ESPN, including The Masters Tournament, WNBA Draft, NBA and NHL Playoffs, NFL Draft, Wimbledon Championships and other events throughout the spring and summer.

Keep reading to find out how to watch the NCAA Women’s March Madness Final Four with and without a cable subscription, including more details on how to watch the game for free, the women’s college basketball schedule and where to buy last-minute tickets.

How to Stream NCAA Women’s March Madness Texas vs. South Carolina Without Cable

While the NCAA Women’s March Madness Final Four broadcasts on TV on ESPN, the college basketball game can also be streamed on web-based streaming cable services, including on some that offer free trials. If you act fast and sign up now, you can watch the game online for free.

Learn more about how to stream the NCAA Women’s March Madness Texas-South Carolina game below.

Best For Cable Networks Fubo Stream ESPN; plans on sale from $64.99 for the first month get fubo free trial Watch the Texas-South Carolina game on ESPN, along with more than 220 other news, entertainment and sports channels with a subscription toFubo, which starts at $64.99 for your first month of service ($84.99 per month afterward with Fubo’s current deals). The online TV streaming service offers a seven-day trial for new subscribers, so you can watch Women’s March Madness online for free.

Best For Streaming Bundles Hulu + Live TV Stream ESPN on Hulu + Live TV for free with three-day free trial; plans start at $82.99 per month GET HULU + LIVE TV FREE TRIAL You can watch the Texas-South Carolina game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. The streaming service has access to more than 90 live channels — like BET, CNN, Discovery Channel, Food Network and more — starting at $82.99 per month and comes with Hulu’s entire streaming library, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+. It includes unlimited cloud DVR too. Right now, Hulu + Live TV offers a three-day free trial so you can watch March Madness games online for free. See Also ‘Superman’ Stars Unveil Krypto-Heavy New Footage and Recall “Witnessing the Magic of Cinema”

Best Wallet-Friendly Sling Stream ESPN on Sling’s Orange package; plans on sale starting at $23 for the first month Get Sling Sling might be a good fit to watch the Texas-South Carolina game on ESPN. It’s the most wallet-friendly cable alternative at $23 for your first month of service with Sling Orange ($45.99 per month afterward). The Sling Orange package includes ESPN for Women’s March Madness, while it also has Disney Channel, Freeform, QVC, AMC, A&E, BBC America, BET, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, IFC, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Vice and other channels. Sling currently does not offer a free trial. Please note: Pricing and channel availability varies by TV market. Learn more about Sling Orange here.

Best for Sports DirecTV Stream Watch ESPN with DirecTV Stream starting at $74.99 per month Sign up For DirectV Watch the Texas-South Carolina game on DirecTV Stream. All of the cable alternative’s packages offer ESPN. Additionally, DirecTV Stream has a new MySports package priced at $69.99 per month. It features more than 25 of the best sports channels, such as ESPN, Fox Sports, NBA TV, NFL Network and others. Learn more about DirecTV Stream’s MySports here. The streamer has a five-day free trial available — more than enough time to watch March Madness games online. Packages start with the Entertainment tier that offers over 90 channels, such as AMC, Bravo, CNBC, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon and much more.

How to Watch NCAA Women’s March Madness Texas vs. South Carolina on TV

The NCAA women’s game broadcasts live across ESPN. You can watch the game on TV through your cable provider, onESPN.com or the ESPN mobile app with your cable TV account credentials, including traditional and streaming services such as DirecTV,Hulu + Live TV,Verizon,Philo,Sling,Xfinityand others.

What Is the NCAA Women’s March Madness Schedule?

The NCAA Women’s March Madness continues with the Final Four starting on Friday, April 4 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The game takes place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Check out a complete NCAA Women’s March Madness schedule here.

Where to Buy NCAA Women’s March Madness Texas vs. South Carolina Tickets Online

The NCAA Women’s March Madness goes until Saturday, April 6. Tickets are still available for the women’s college basketball game at GameTime, SeatGeek, StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, Ticketmaster, Ticket Network and Vivid Seats.

