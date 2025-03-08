Textured Soy Protein Global Market Report 2025 (2025)

Textured soy protein is employed to enhance both the texture and nutritional profile of various dishes. This term refers to processed food products created from soy proteins and isolates, either with or without added nutritional ingredients, which are then compressed into granules or chunks. Its application extends to improving the texture and nutritional value of a wide range of foods, finding common use as a nutritious component in baked goods, breakfast cereals, animal feed, and certain meat products.

The primary types of textured soy protein include non-GMO, conventional, organic, and others. Non-GMO variants are predominantly intended for human consumption as a meat substitute. In the context of the textured soy protein market, non-GMO signifies production without genetic engineering, ensuring that its ingredients are not derived from genetically modified organisms. It is derived through a cold-water microfiltration process from non-GMO soybeans. The key sources of textured soy protein are soy protein concentrates, soy protein isolates, and soy flour. Its diverse applications span various sectors, including food, meat substitutes, dairy alternatives, infant nutrition, bakery, and feed.

The textured soy protein market research report is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides textured soy protein market statistics, including textured soy protein industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with textured soy protein market share, detailed textured soy protein market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the textured soy protein industry. This textured soy protein market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

The textured soy protein market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $3.1 billion in 2024 to $3.43 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in health consciousness and demand for plant-based proteins, expansion of vegetarian and vegan diets, cost-effectiveness compared to animal proteins, growth in awareness of soy protein's nutritional benefits, increased applications in food and beverage industry

The textured soy protein market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.14 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of meat alternatives and plant-based diets, focus on sustainable and ethical sourcing practices, consumer interest in clean label and natural ingredients, increasing demand for sports nutrition and protein supplements, market penetration in emerging economies. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements in soy protein processing, innovation in product formulations and texture improvement, blending with other plant proteins, fortification and nutritional enrichment, soy protein isolate vs concentrate.

The rising demand for protein-rich foods worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the textured soy protein market in the coming years. Protein-rich foods refer to diets that contain a significant amount of protein with minimal carbohydrates. High-protein diets that incorporate plant proteins, such as textured soy proteins, contribute to muscle gain and enhance metabolic health, body composition, and weight management, as they are low in calories while being high in fiber and essential nutrients. For example, in September 2024, Statistics Canada, a government organization that provides statistical information about the country's economy, society, and environment, reported that in 2022, China exported 4,171 metric tonnes of plant-based and animal protein ingredients, which increased to 4,402 metric tonnes in 2023. Therefore, the growing demand for protein-rich foods is significantly influencing the textured soy protein market.

The textured soy protein market is also expected to witness growth due to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products. Ready-to-eat foods are fully cooked and require no further preparation, offering convenience to consumers. Textured soy protein serves as a meat substitute in these products, replicating the texture and protein content of meat. This makes it a valuable plant-based protein source for vegetarian or vegan ready-to-eat meals. In 2022, the total value of US processed food product exports reached $38 billion, reflecting a 10.96% increase from the previous year. Canada and Mexico also saw increased exports of processed food products valued at $11.43 billion and $5.65 billion, respectively, in 2022. The growing demand for ready-to-eat food products is expected to contribute significantly to the textured soy protein market.

An emerging trend in the textured soy protein market is the increasing focus on investments by major players. Companies are investing in creating innovative products to improve the taste and enhance the likable flavor of soy proteins. For instance, in 2022, Archer Daniels Midland announced a $300 million investment to expand its alternative protein capabilities, establishing a Protein Innovation Center in Decatur. This center is anticipated to meet the demand for innovative products by bringing together labs, test kitchens, and pilot-scale production capabilities.

Major players in the textured soy protein market are also concentrating on product innovation to enhance efficiency, precision, and sustainability in manufacturing processes, gaining a competitive edge. This involves developing novel processes, formulations, or applications to improve the texture, taste, nutritional value, or sustainability of textured soy protein within the food industry. For example, in January 2023, International Flavors & Fragrances launched Supro Tex, a soy-based plant protein that mimics meat texture and can be used in various plant-based meat dishes when rehydrated. This dried protein can be easily stored and rehydrated with a variety of colors and flavors, making it versatile for plant-based recipes.

In February 2024, White River Soy Processing, a US-based company specializing in soybean processing, acquired Benson Hill for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is intended to enhance White River Soy Processing's capacity in soybean processing and bolster its position in the food and feed ingredient markets. Benson Hill is a US-based provider of textured soy protein ingredients.

See Also PROELITE Soy Protein 1kg

Major companies operating in the textured soy protein market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bremil Group, Cargill Incorporated, Crown Soya Protein Group, Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech Co. ltd., Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd., Wilmar International Ltd., Hung Yang Foods Co. Ltd., Bunge Ltd., Hoya Foods Inc., Solae LLC, Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods., Fuji Oil Asia Pte. Ltd., Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co. Ltd., Food Ingredient Technology Co. Ltd., Victoria Group SRL, Food Chem International Corporation, MGP Ingredients Inc., Batory Foods Inc., CHS Inc., Gushen Biological Technology Group Co. Ltd., Nutra Food Ingredients LLC, Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group Co. Ltd., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., Axiom Foods Inc., Puris

North America was the largest region in the textured soy protein market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the textured soy protein market analysis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the textured soy protein market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The textured soy protein market consists of sales of meat analogue, soy protein, soya milk, meat product, tofu, soybean. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Textured Soy Protein Global Market Report 2025 from The Business Research Company provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

This report focuses on textured soy protein market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 15 geographies.

Assess the impact of key macro factors such as conflict, pandemic and recovery, inflation and interest rate environment and the 2nd Trump presidency.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-3 working days of order along with an Excel data sheet for easy data extraction and analysis.

All data from the report will also be delivered in an excel dashboard format.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for textured soy protein ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The textured soy protein market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include:

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include the Russia-Ukraine war, rising inflation, higher interest rates, and the legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Scope