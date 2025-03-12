The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2025)

At a Glance: Our Top Picks Top 10 Acrylic Powders Mia Secret Clear Acrylic Powder DeEnti Medium Pink Acrylic Nail Powder Mia Secret Cover Acrylic Powder Set - 3 Colors Modelones Acrylic Powder, 6 Colors Set Modelones 10 Colors Acrylic Powder & 2 Jars Nail Glitter Set Mia Secret Acrylic Powder Set SAVILAND Acrylic Powder Set Mia Secret Clear Acrylic Powder Morovan 4 Colors Acrylic Powder Set Saviland Pink Acrylic Powder - 30g Professional Colored Acrylic Nail Powder Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What acrylic do salons use? 2. What powder do you use for acrylic nails? 3. What is acrylic powder vs dip powder? 4. Do you use UV light for acrylic powder? 5. What lasts longer, acrylic or powder? 6. Can I use rubbing alcohol as monomer? 7. Which is healthier, dip powder or acrylic? 8. Is dip powder less expensive than acrylic? Acrylic Powders Comparison Table References

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (1)

Lisa Bechard

Last Updated: Jan 16, 2025

Acrylic powders are a popular product used in the nail industry for creating artificial nails. These powders are made from a polymer powder mixed with a liquid monomer to create a paste that can be sculpted onto the natural nail or used to create nail extensions. Acrylic powders are available in a range of colors, finishes, and textures, making them a versatile product for creating unique nail designs. They are also durable and long-lasting, making them a popular choice for those looking for a low-maintenance nail solution.

At a Glance: Our Top Picks

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2) #TOP 1

Mia Secret Clear Acrylic Powder

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (3) 9.8

Buy on Amazon Read Review

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (4)

9.8

Read Review

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (5) #TOP 2

DeEnti Medium Pink Acrylic Nail Powder

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (6) 9.7

Buy on Amazon Read Review

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (8) #TOP 3

Mia Secret Cover Acrylic Powder Set - 3 Colors

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (9) 9.5

Buy on Amazon Read Review

Top 10 Acrylic Powders

#TOP 1

Mia Secret Clear Acrylic Powder

Mia Secret

PL440C

Clear

4 Ounce (Pack of 1)

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (11)

Mia Secret Clear Acrylic Powder (4oz)

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (12) 9.8

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

Mia Secret Clear Acrylic Powder is an eco-friendly product made in the USA with ingredients of the highest quality. It requires minimum filing, is self-leveling, and provides excellent adhesion. Additionally, it can be mixed with gel systems such as Formagel, Polymia, and Biobuilder Gel by Mia Secret.

What We Like

Easy to work with

Great retention

Good for beginners and professionals

High-quality product

Large container size

What We Don't Like

May become foggy

Not the best compared to others

What Cusomers Say

"I truly enjoy doing my own nails and experimenting with techniques I see from nail techs. I purchased this acrylic powder to use with the gel dip method, and I absolutely love it. After comparing it with a strictly nail dip powder kit, I found that this powder has better retention and applies just as easily. The clear overlay dried beautifully, and I received numerous compliments on my nails without any polish. This product definitely gives a natural nail look, and I plan to keep buying from this brand. After trying multiple products and methods, the dip method has become my favorite."

"As a beginner nail tech, I'm really impressed with this acrylic! The consistency is manageable, allowing me plenty of time to shape and smooth before it sets. I've noticed that while the clear is different to work with than the color powder, it’s more durable. The quality is excellent, and it doesn’t lift easily. There are slight bubbles when applied, but I’m still learning. I’m proud of the set I did on my sister using this acrylic, and I definitely recommend it to anyone starting their nail journey."

"If you're just starting out, I recommend this brand—it's quite good! I find that if my liquid-to-powder ratio is right, it doesn't dry quickly and is very manageable."

#TOP 2

DeEnti Medium Pink Acrylic Nail Powder

DeEnterprises, Inc.

Medium Pink

2 Ounce

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (13)

DeEnti Acrylic Nail Powder, 2oz Medium Pink Acrylic Powder Dip for Nails, Long Lasting Salon Quality, Bubble Free Professional Manicures, Nail Art, Fake Nails, Carving & Extensions

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (14) 9.7

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The DeEnti Acrylic Nail Powder offers professional quality for your at-home manicures. This medium pink powder is designed for long-lasting use, ensuring your nails remain chip-free and beautiful. Its non-yellowing and self-leveling formula means you can achieve smooth, shiny nails without extensive prep work. Ideal for a variety of nail art applications, this powder creates strong adhesion when paired with acrylic monomer, making it perfect for French tips or nail extensions. With easy application and a drying time of just 5-8 minutes, you can enjoy salon-quality results from the comfort of your home.

What We Like

Easy application

Good color selection

Affordable price

Durable and long-lasting

Smooth consistency

What We Don't Like

Color misrepresentation

What Cusomers Say

"As a beginner nail tech, I've tried several powders, and this one is by far the best. Its easy application means I hardly need to file or buff. Just be cautious while shaping, as it files off easily."

"Initially skeptical, I’m so glad I purchased this acrylic powder! As a nail tech, I find it easier to work with than even high-end brands. The color is stunning, and the packaging was perfect with no spills!"

"This nude color is my favorite base. It blends beautifully and works well with any monomer. There's no yellowing, and it's simple to control around the cuticles, making it my go-to cover color for clients."

#TOP 3

Mia Secret Cover Acrylic Powder Set - 3 Colors

Mia Secret

miasecret_cover_beige_pink_rose_1ozset

Beige

1 Ounce (Pack of 3)

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (15)

Mia Secret Cover Acrylic Powder 3 Piece Set - Pink/Beige/Rose 1 oz

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (16) 9.5

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

Mia Secret Cover Acrylic Powder Set includes three shades of pink, beige, and rose, which are easy to use and perfect for both personal and professional use. The powder is formulated with an ideal consistency and activation time, making it effortless to extend the nail beds and cover the natural nail. It leaves users with long-lasting salon-quality nails at a reasonable price.

What We Like

Easy to work with

Long setting time

High-quality results

Variety of colors

Protective seal included

What We Don't Like

Sticker damage on one bottle

Slight smell during use

What Cusomers Say

“As a beginner nail tech, I’m really impressed with this acrylic! It has an easy consistency that allows me plenty of time to shape and smooth before it sets. The quality is fantastic, and I’m proud of how my recent set turned out! Highly recommend this for anyone starting their nail journey.”

“The colors are absolutely beautiful, and I highly recommend this product! The quality is excellent, making it the best investment for my clients. I plan to share my experience on TikTok and Instagram. Thank you!”

“I’ve loved Mia Secret acrylics since I was 14. The quality is always amazing, and the colors are fantastic. It’s my absolute favorite for acrylic nails!”

#TOP 4

Modelones Acrylic Powder, 6 Colors Set

modelones

A3-Jelly Nude

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (17)

Modelones Acrylic Powder, 6 Colors Transparent Jelly Nude Nail Acrylic Powder Milky White Pink Nude Nail Acrylic Powder for Acrylic Nail Art 3D Nail Carving French Nail Extension, Gifts for Women

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (18) 9.4

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

Modelones Acrylic Powder Set offers 6 semitransparent shades inspired by the most popular nail colors. The special blend formula provides chip-resistant, bubble-free, self-leveling application with superior strength and flexibility. When used with Modelones acrylic liquid, it creates a protective layer that strengthens natural nails, promoting healthier and split-free nails for over 28 days. Certified cruelty-free and toxin-free, this acrylic powder is gentle on your nails, with a low odor and skin-friendly properties. Enjoy the jelly nail trend at home with this must-have acrylic powder set.

What We Like

Great application

Colors are appealing

Glittery options available

Allows for mold adjustments

What We Don't Like

Control could be improved

Longer drying time

What Cusomers Say

"I really loved the product; it has a great application with YN nails monomer."

"I appreciate the colors, but I found I had to apply more layers than I anticipated to achieve the desired color."

"I enjoyed the glittery ones in my collection; they go on smoothly but need a bit more liquid to work with."

"I purchased this acrylic, but it was hard to work with. After trying name brand products, I noticed a shocking difference in quality. I recommend saving money for the better brands!"

#TOP 5 Best Glitter Acrylic Powder

Modelones 10 Colors Acrylic Powder & 2 Jars Nail Glitter Set

modelones

MO-0504

D4-Daily Collection

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (19)

Modelones 10 Colors Acrylic Powder & 2 Jars Nail Glitter Set, Pink Nude Red Brown Acrylic Nail Powder with Chunky Glitter for 3D Carving Valentine’s Nail Art French Nail Extension, Gifts for Women

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (20) 9.3

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

Modelones Acrylic Powder Set includes 10 different colors suitable for any occasion with 2 jars of fine glitter set. The special blend formula is chip-resistant and non-blistering, providing perfect consistency, excellent adhesion, bubble-free, and self-leveling, with superior strength, durability, and flexibility. This acrylic powder creates a protective layer to strengthen natural nails and promote stronger nails without split or peel. It is certified cruelty-free, healthy, and features 11 toxin-free ingredients.

What We Like

Beautiful color variety

Easy to work with

Great for beginners

Doesn't dry too fast

Good packaging

What We Don't Like

Long drying time

Colors not as expected

What Cusomers Say

"I absolutely love the color variety! It's become my new favorite range for the Christmas season."

"As a beginner, I've found these powders to be really helpful. They go on smoothly and have made my learning process easier."

"While I adore the powder, I wish it dried faster. Nonetheless, the colors are still fantastic!"

#TOP 6

Mia Secret Acrylic Powder Set

Mia Secret

01105+01179

White, Pink, Clear

1 Ounce (Pack of 3)

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (21)

Mia Secret Acrylic Powder 1 oz x 3 (White, Pink, Clear) color acrylic powder for nails mia secret, mia secret professional acrylic nail system clear acrylic powder

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (22) 9.3

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

Mia Secret Acrylic Powder offers a self-leveling and non-yellowing formula that makes nail application easier than ever. You’ll appreciate how it requires minimal filing, saving you time and effort. Suitable for both personal and professional use, this product ensures a comfortable experience, whether you’re at home or in a salon. Plus, it’s designed to be user-friendly, making it hassle-free to achieve beautiful nails. Finally, you can enjoy salon-quality results without breaking the bank, as this affordable option delivers long-lasting and stunning nails.

What We Like

Easy to use

Strong and durable

Good for beginners

Minimal bubbles in application

What We Don't Like

Dries quickly

White acrylic not preferred

What Cusomers Say

"I'm just starting with this brand, but I really like it. If you're a beginner, avoid the regular mono mero because it dries too fast."

"I love doing my nails at home! This product is super easy to work with because it doesn't run like others."

"I found the white acrylic not to my liking because it dries really quickly."

#TOP 7

SAVILAND Acrylic Powder Set

SAVILAND

SA0551

10pcs

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (23)

Saviland Acrylic Powder Set: Keratin Professional Acrylic Nail Powder Clear/Nudes/Pink Acrylic Ultra Fine Powder for Nail Extension 3D Nail Art Quick Dry Salon Quality Acrylic Nails 10G * 10

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (24) 9.3

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

Saviland Acrylic Powder, with an enhanced formula infused with keratin, offers protection against nail damage and pressure, keeping your nails healthy. The ultra-fine texture ensures smooth application for vibrant colors. Enjoy nails that are exceptionally hard and durable for over 28 days, preventing breakage. With a variety of ten essential colors, you can create stunning nail art. The powder naturally sets, saving you time and hassle.

What We Like

Easy to blend

Beautiful colors

Strong and solid

Silky texture

Long-lasting with no lifting

What We Don't Like

Dries quickly

What Cusomers Say

"I really appreciate how well the acrylic hardens! I wish the acrylic liquid was larger, but for the price, it's a fantastic deal! I'd recommend getting an extra bottle of the acrylic liquid."

"These acrylics are of excellent quality! I absolutely love them and highly recommend them."

"As a beginner, I find them very easy to blend. I'm really happy with my purchase!"

#TOP 8

Mia Secret Clear Acrylic Powder

Mia Secret

SG_B071KXLG65_US

Clear

1 Ounce (Pack of 1)

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (25)

Mia Secret Clear Acrylic Powder (1oz)

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (26) 9.3

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

Mia Secret Acrylic Powder, made in the USA, offers you a quality product with eco-friendly ingredients. This versatile powder is compatible with various gel systems, giving you flexibility in your nail enhancements. With minimal filing required, it self-levels for a smooth finish and ensures strong adhesion for long-lasting results.

What We Like

Fine powder quality

Great for encapsulated sets

Reliable for years

Good for beginners

Salon quality at home

What We Don't Like

Short expiration period

What Cusomers Say

"I used this to create sweater nails and the powder was incredibly fine! It worked amazingly well!"

"I've been using this product for years and it has never let me down. It's reliable and consistent."

"As someone who does my own nails at home, I find this brand to be excellent for beginners. My nails last 3-4 weeks before lifting."

#TOP 9

Morovan 4 Colors Acrylic Powder Set

Morovan

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (27)

Morovan Acrylic Nail Powder Set: 4 Colors Clear Nude Pink White Acrylic Powder Colored Acrylic Nail Powder for Acrylic Nail Extension Carving

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (28) 9.1

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

The Morovan Acrylic Powder Set includes 4 colored powders that are long-lasting and easy to use. The set can be cured without a nail lamp, saving time and preventing damage to the skin. The high-quality, non-bubble polymer provides the best adhesion to the natural nail plate and prevents yellowing or darkening. Ideal for acrylic nail art, nail tips, French nail art, DIY, and more. Quality service is also provided.

What We Like

Game changer for smooth foundation

Nice colors

Good container size

Works well for experienced users

What We Don't Like

Limited variation

Dried quickly

What Cusomers Say

"I've used Kiss for years, and this product has been a game changer for achieving a smooth foundation. If you're looking for something that doesn't clump up, this is the one for you, bestie!"

"The colors are really nice, and I appreciate the good size of the containers. I still need to try them out, but so far, it looks good!"

"While the product itself is decent, I found that there's not much variation, and it dried a bit too fast. I wouldn't recommend this for beginners, but if you're experienced, it works pretty well."

"I was hoping to try acrylic since I'm a nail biter and wanted something stronger than regular polish. I thought it would be easy, but I struggled with getting it to stick. It just wanted to stick to the brush. Even when I managed to apply some, it dried and cracked right off. I realized acrylic isn't for me, so I returned it."

#TOP 10

Saviland Pink Acrylic Powder - 30g Professional Colored Acrylic Nail Powder

SAVILAND

SA0277-New

A-Pink

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (29)

Saviland Pink Acrylic Powder - 30g Professional Colored Acrylic Nail Powder for Acrylic Nails Extension, 3D Nail Art Acrylic Polymer Powder, No Need Nail Lamp

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (30) 9.0

FTB Score

Find on eBay

Find on Walmart

Saviland Pink Acrylic Powder is a high-quality, safe, and easy-to-use colored acrylic nail powder that does not require a nail lamp. With long-lasting and natural-looking results, this powder is perfect for both beginners and professionals. The smooth self-leveling finish ensures color clarity and prevents yellowing or dulling, while the natural ingredients make it non-toxic, healthy, and environment-friendly. Simply apply, and enjoy beautiful nails for up to 4 weeks.

What We Like

Beginner-friendly

Variety of colors

Good quality brushes

Affordable price

Works for acrylic and dip nails

What We Don't Like

Smaller size than expected

Tiny bottle sizes

What Cusomers Say

"I found this acrylic to be very beginner-friendly. Even though some people had issues, I had no problems at all. You just need to take your time with it, and it works well!"

"Despite the disappointment of it not being regular acrylic powder, I loved the color and how it looked with the monomer. It just didn't harden like I expected. I realized it's better used as a dip powder."

"The colors are really pretty, and the quality is great; however, I was surprised by how tiny the bottles are!"

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (31)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What acrylic do salons use?

Nail salons typically use two types of acrylic liquid monomers: Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) and Methyl Methacrylate (MMA). These acrylic liquids are used in combination with acrylic powders to create acrylic nails.

2. What powder do you use for acrylic nails?

For acrylic nails, salons use acrylic powder that contains the monomer methyl methacrylate. When mixed with liquid, this powder undergoes suspension polymerization, causing the monomers to solidify and harden into a molded shape.

3. What is acrylic powder vs dip powder?

Acrylic powder and dip powder are actually made from the same formulation. The main difference lies in the texture, where dip powder is grounded finer than acrylic powder.

4. Do you use UV light for acrylic powder?

No, acrylic nail powder does not require UV light. It is a simple manicure method where the powder reacts with a base coat polish and instantly hardens, eliminating the need for UV light.

5. What lasts longer, acrylic or powder?

Dip powder nails tend to last longer compared to acrylic nails. While acrylic nails may last around two to three weeks before needing a touch-up, dip nails can last up to four weeks.

6. Can I use rubbing alcohol as monomer?

Rubbing alcohol can be used as an acrylic liquid substitute instead of monomer. It is a clear, colorless solution that evaporates quickly, making it convenient for a quick and easy manicure.

7. Which is healthier, dip powder or acrylic?

Dip powder nails are considered healthier than acrylics. They are among the safest nail enhancements available, providing quality and a safer option for your nails.

8. Is dip powder less expensive than acrylic?

The price of dip powder nails can vary depending on the salon, service, and additional factors such as polish and nail art. Generally, acrylic nails tend to be more expensive than dip powder nails.

During our acrylic powder research, we found 48 acrylic powder products and shortlisted 10 quality products. We collected and analyzed 155,736 customer reviews through our big data system to write the acrylic powders list. We found that most customers choose acrylic powders with an average price of $13.81.

The acrylic powders are available for purchase. We have researched hundreds of brands and picked the top brands of acrylic powders, including Mia Secret, DeEnterprises, Inc., modelones, SAVILAND, Morovan. The seller of top 1 product has received honest feedback from 5,658 consumers with an average rating of 4.9.

Written by

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (32)

Lisa Bechard

Lisa Bechard is a skin therapist with 12 years of working experience in the beauty industry and also an experienced beauty writer who has expertise in skincare, medical aesthetics and cosmetic surgery, and wellness. Her writing skills are excellent and all her content is very persuasive and insightful.

Acrylic Powders Comparison Table

#TOP1

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (33)

#TOP2

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (34)

#TOP3

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (35)

#TOP4

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (36)

#TOP5

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (37)

#TOP6

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (38)

#TOP7

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (39)

#TOP8

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (40)

#TOP9

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (41)

#TOP10

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (42)

Brand Mia Secret DeEnterprises, Inc. Mia Secret modelones modelones Mia Secret SAVILAND Mia Secret Morovan SAVILAND
Color Clear Medium Pink Beige A3-Jelly Nude D4-Daily Collection White, Pink, Clear 1-Keratin Professional Acrylic Powder Set 10 Colors Clear Clear,Pink,Nude,White A-Pink
Item Weight 4 ounces 2 Ounces 8.8 ounces 0.35 Ounces 0.35 Ounces 1 Ounces 10 Grams 0.11 Pounds 10 Grams 30 Grams
Finish Type - Glossy - Multicolor Multicolor Glossy Glossy - Glossy -
FTB Score

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (43) 9.8

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (44) 9.7

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (45) 9.5

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (46) 9.4

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (47) 9.3

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (48) 9.3

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (49) 9.3

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (50) 9.3

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (51) 9.1

The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (52) 9.0

Where to Buy

Amazon

Walmart

Amazon

Walmart

Amazon

Walmart

Amazon

Walmart

Amazon

Walmart

Amazon

Walmart

Amazon

Walmart

Amazon

Walmart

Amazon

Walmart

Amazon

Walmart

