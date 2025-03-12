The 10 Best Acrylic Powders of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2025)

"I truly enjoy doing my own nails and experimenting with techniques I see from nail techs. I purchased this acrylic powder to use with the gel dip method, and I absolutely love it. After comparing it with a strictly nail dip powder kit, I found that this powder has better retention and applies just as easily. The clear overlay dried beautifully, and I received numerous compliments on my nails without any polish. This product definitely gives a natural nail look, and I plan to keep buying from this brand. After trying multiple products and methods, the dip method has become my favorite."

"As a beginner nail tech, I'm really impressed with this acrylic! The consistency is manageable, allowing me plenty of time to shape and smooth before it sets. I've noticed that while the clear is different to work with than the color powder, it’s more durable. The quality is excellent, and it doesn’t lift easily. There are slight bubbles when applied, but I’m still learning. I’m proud of the set I did on my sister using this acrylic, and I definitely recommend it to anyone starting their nail journey."

"If you're just starting out, I recommend this brand—it's quite good! I find that if my liquid-to-powder ratio is right, it doesn't dry quickly and is very manageable."