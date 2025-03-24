The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (2025)

Table of Contents
Bare Hands The Natural Pedicure Pros Cons Gehwol Callus Cream Pros Cons Barefoot Scientist Pure Grit Pros Cons Baby Foot Original Deep Skin Exfoliation for Feet (1 pair) Pros Cons DRMTLGY Intensive Repair Balm Pros Cons TWEEZERMAN Sole Smoother Pros Cons Mr. Pumice Callus Terminator Pros Cons Rikans Colossal Callus Remover Pros Cons PRITECH Electric Feet Callus Removers Pros Cons Glytone Ultra Softening Heel and Elbow Cream Pros Cons Frequently Asked Questions References
The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (1)

If you've ever walked in a high heel or gone to the gym, there's a pretty solid chance you've encountered calluses on your feet and hands. And if that's the case, you're well aware that getting rid of them can take a fair amount of trial and error, or the help of a seasoned professional and a whole lot of scrubbing. So in order to save the trip to the pedicure bowl, we took matters into our own hands (quite literally), to find out about a few pro-approved tools and tricks for removing calluses at home.

As Sand Spa CEO and cofounder Gretchen Tiernan tells us, the key is both scrubbing away the callus and hydrating intensely after doing so. The result? Super-soft skin that doesn't require stepping foot in a salon. Read on for the 10 best callus removers, no matter what you're looking for.

BEST FOR GENTLE REMOVAL

Bare Hands The Natural Pedicure

The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (2)

Pros

  • The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (3)Gentle on skin

Cons

  • The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (4)Pricey

"Our go-to callus remover is The Natural Pedicure by the brand Bare Hands," Tiernan says of her and fellow cofounder Megan Richardson-Tiernan's must-have. "The balm and file work together to exfoliate and moisturize calloused skin without the abrasiveness seen in most acidic callus removers. The balm turns into an oil when applied to your skin, and the glass file helps to remove rough calluses in a way that's gentler than the pumice stones that we're so used to seeing."

BEST EVERYDAY FOOT CREAM

Gehwol Callus Cream

The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (5)

Pros

  • The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (6)Great scent

Cons

  • The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (7)Small bottle

This cream uses lipids and silk extract to strengthen, protect, and soften even the most stubborn calluses. "I can honestly say this is the best foot cream. Silky smooth, effective, and beautiful scent," one user says.

Pros

  • The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (9)Unscented

Cons

  • The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (10)Pricey

After soaking feet in Epsom salts, Tiernan swears by this callus-targeting foot scrub to get rid of roughness.

BEST INTENSIVE TREATMENT

Baby Foot Original Deep Skin Exfoliation for Feet (1 pair)

The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (11)

Pros

  • The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (12)Removes almost all dead skin

Cons

  • The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (13)Can take up to two weeks for results

This foot-peeling treatment may not deliver the prettiest process while it works over a two-week period (you'll probably want to avoid sandals), but you're basically left with a new pair of feet once all is said and done. "Had my feet feeling smooth and fresh like a baby's bottom," one reviewer says.

BEST BALM

DRMTLGY Intensive Repair Balm

The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (14)

Pros

  • The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (15)Doesn't leave a greasy film

Cons

  • The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (16)Can be difficult to rub in

"When our calluses are at their worst, we like to use a callus remover at least twice a week, followed by a hydrating lotion or repair cream, like the Intensive Repair Balm," Tiernan says.

BEST MANUAL SCRUBBER

TWEEZERMAN Sole Smoother

The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (17)

Pros

  • The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (18)Easy to use

Cons

    Hang this baby in your shower for a quick smoothing session before you hop out. This dual-sided scrubber has a gritty and a fine side for various levels of smoothing.

    BEST FOR STUBBORN CALLUSES

    Mr. Pumice Callus Terminator

    The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (19)

    Pros

    • The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (20)Reviewers swear by it

    Cons

    • The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (21)Can dry out hands when applying

    "Dramatically softens calluses for ease of foot filing. This is more gentle on the skin than other callus-remover leave-on products I have tried," one reviewer wrote.

    BEST ON AMAZON

    Rikans Colossal Callus Remover

    The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (22)

    Pros

    • The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (23)Works very well

    Cons

    • The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (24)Very abrasive

    When it's time to bring in the big guns, the old faithful, grater-style callus remover is your best friend. "Alas, a miracle occurred," one of more than 88,000 reviewers writes. "I soaked my feet in the bath and after the skin was softened began to use this tool as the instructions described. I watched years of dead skin flake into the bath water."

    BEST ELECTRIC CALLUS REMOVER

    PRITECH Electric Feet Callus Removers

    The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (25)

    Pros

    • The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (26)Good price point

    Cons

    • The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (27)Needs to be charged

    High-maintenance feet? Try this electric callus remover, which comes with a variety of attachments to cater to different levels of roughness. Nearly 40,000 Amazon reviewers swear by this miracle tool.

    BEST LOTION

    Glytone Ultra Softening Heel and Elbow Cream

    The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (28)

    Pros

    • The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (29)Works on elbows and feet

    Cons

    • The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (30)Pricey

    We'll let this review speak for itself: "I have been using this regularly for a couple months," one user says. "My heels are cured. They are normal! No more thick gross cracked heels!"

    Frequently Asked Questions

    The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (31)

    Can you use callus removers on both hands and feet?

    "Yes," Tiernan says. "I use The Natural Pedicure on my hands and feet when my days of heavy exercise or open-toed shoes lead to particularly stubborn calluses."

    What's the best way to treat calluses at home?

    "Our favorite at-home remedy for calluses is to soak in Epsom salt. We usually add a few cups to a hot bath, which helps soften and prepare calluses for other treatments (plus, it's relaxing!)," Tiernan says. Then, she adds, "We always follow this up with a scrub, like the Pure Grit Revitalizing Scrub by the Barefoot Scientist. We round out this treatment to help lock in moisture by finishing up with their High Dive Intensive Hydration Cream. Your hands and feet are always left feeling soft and smooth."

    Can you get rid of calluses permanently?

    Unless you stop putting repeated pressure on the skin (like, stop playing guitar), the answer is unfortunately no. But you can keep them softer over time by using scrubs and exfoliating lotions regularly, rather than waiting until they are hardened to address.

