The 10 Best At-Home Callus Removers for the Softest Feet and Hands (2025)

Can you use callus removers on both hands and feet?



"Yes," Tiernan says. "I use The Natural Pedicure on my hands and feet when my days of heavy exercise or open-toed shoes lead to particularly stubborn calluses."

What's the best way to treat calluses at home?



"Our favorite at-home remedy for calluses is to soak in Epsom salt. We usually add a few cups to a hot bath, which helps soften and prepare calluses for other treatments (plus, it's relaxing!)," Tiernan says. Then, she adds, "We always follow this up with a scrub, like the Pure Grit Revitalizing Scrub by the Barefoot Scientist. We round out this treatment to help lock in moisture by finishing up with their High Dive Intensive Hydration Cream. Your hands and feet are always left feeling soft and smooth."

Can you get rid of calluses permanently?

Unless you stop putting repeated pressure on the skin (like, stop playing guitar), the answer is unfortunately no. But you can keep them softer over time by using scrubs and exfoliating lotions regularly, rather than waiting until they are hardened to address.

