The 10 Best Body Bronzers for an Instant Glow From Head to Toe (2025)

A self-tanner might seem the most obvious option for a golden glow, but a haphazard application can make your skin streaky. And laying out in the sun without proper SPF is just not an option we'd ever advise. If you're looking for the easiest way to get a sun-kissed glow with minimal effort, try one of the best body bronzers instead.
"Body bronzers are amazing because they immediately make you look as if you’ve just been laying out at the pool on a tropical vacation," says Alexis Oakley, a celebrity makeup artist in Los Angeles. "Unlike self-tanners, you don’t need to wait for it to develop: It just gives a beautiful bronzed glow in seconds."
Shop the Best Body Bronzers
BEST OVERALL
Dolce Glow Mia Instant Body Glow
Read more
BEST SHIMMER
Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Body Oil
Read more
BEST BUDGET
SOL by Jergens Self Tanner Body Bronzer
Read more
Similar to a facial bronzer, this body makeup has an instant yet temporary application and seemingly natural finish; however, the two formulas are different. For starters, facial bronzers come in powders and liquids, while their body counterparts are available in lotions, oils, and sprays. Longevity is also another key factor. "Body bronzers are often formulated to be longer lasting and transfer-proof so it can stay put through body movement and prevent transfer onto clothing," adds Samreen Arshad of Samreen's Vanity. "Face bronzers are not designed with that level of longevity. " And, since body bronzers have a sheer finish, they offer less coverage than most face bronzers.
Ahead, we're sharing the best body bronzers—loved by experts and enthusiasts—to help you get your glow on.
BEST OVERALL
Dolce Glow Mia Instant Body Glow
Pros
- Lightweight, hydrating formula
- Offers a slightly bronzed sheen
- Dries quickly
- The formula is vegan cruelty-free, and paraben-free
Cons
- Over $50
- The shimmer may not be for everyone
- Limited shades
Oakley has tried a handful of body bronzers, but says Dolce Glow's Mia Instant Body Glow can't be beat. Not only is this option a mainstay in her beauty kit, but the celebrity makeup artist also calls it "the most perfect body bronzer." "It’s so universal and gives the perfect glow," she explains. "It dries down so you don’t have to worry about it getting on anything!" This lightweight formula is easy to apply, dries quickly, and can be easily washed off after a long day. Once it's on, a cocktail aloe vera and hydrating oils like jojoba, cocos nucifera, Australian macadamia to offer a jolt of hydration.
Customer Review:
"Literally the most perfect bronze shimmer! I absolutely love this stuff. It completes every look! I promise you’ll love this stuff as much as I do!"—Maguire A.
|Size
|4.0 fl. oz.
|Key Ingredients
|Aloe Vera, Caffeine, Jojoba Oil, Cocos Nucifera Oil, and Australian Macadamia Oil
BEST SHIMMER
Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Body Oil
Pros
- Fun, tropical smell
- Available in two shades
- Lightweight and buildable formula
Cons
- Shimmer can be polarizing
- Tacky feel
- Some shoppers felt this formula was drying
A lot of bronzers have shimmer built inside, but if you want to shine at full wattage, Arshad recommends Glowmotions Glow Body Oil from Sol de Janeiro. "This has a beautiful blend of acai and coconut oil," she says. "It looks beautiful and smells even better!" Available in two shades, this oil offers a subtle, blurring tint that will give your complexion an extra oomph. Plus, it has a hint of cupuaçu butter to help with hydration and skin elasticity. Be prepared to dazzle—literally.
Customer Review:
"I absolutely love this stuff. Just like it says, give a warm nice glow with a glittering shimmer in the sun. Doesn’t transfer and stays in all day. Smells great, too."—Jewelz369
|Size
|2.5 fl. oz.
|Key Ingredients
|Coconut Oil, Açaí Oil, and Cupuaçu Butter
|Formula Type
|Oil
|Shades
|Light and Medium
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
BEST BUDGET
SOL by Jergens Self Tanner Body Bronzer
Pros
- Doesn't have a strong scent like other self-tanners
- Washes off easily
- Affordable
Cons
- Some people noticed a streaky application
- Packaging in prone to leakage
Since Jergens has a reputation for having a handful of self-tanners for less, it's not too surprising that the brand has some budget-friendly body bronzers, too. A blend of coconut water and shea butter work together to moisturize your skin and enhance your natural complexion. (This bronzer has no shimmer, so think of it as your skin, but better.) This bronzer is cruelty-free and washes off easily so you won't have to overdo it on the scrubbing.
Customer Review:
"These are wonderful! I can’t believe how easy and the color is natural and they didn’t jeff a strong smell. I will use annd purchase these again!"—Mrs. S
|Size
|3.4 oz.
|Key Ingredients
|Shea Butter and Coconut Water
|Formula Type
|Lotion
|Shades
|One Shade
BEST HYBRID
iNNBEAUTY PROJECT Bronze Body Glow Transfer-Resistant Luminous Body Oil
Pros
- Packed with hydrating, skin-nourishing ingredients
- Vegan and cruelty-free formula
- Many people noted it's transfer-resistant
Cons
- Has a sticky feel
- Scent is polarizing
Makeup and skincare go hand in hand with this body oil from iNNBEAUTY PROJECT. This lightweight, luminous oil is packed with a bounty of ingredients to keep your skin looking and feeling its best: An antioxidant-rich green coffee oil to firm; vegan squalane to hydrate; and a caffeine-packed ingredient called guarana to visibly brighten and smooth the skin. While iNNBEAUTY PROJECT's oil is suitable for all skin types, its hydrating properties make it a particularly good option for those with dry skin. Oh, and did we mention this formula is cruelty-free and vegan?
Customer Review:
"I love the glow and bronze this product gives!!!! Super healthy looking." —Jessica M.
|Size
|2.7 oz.
|Key Ingredients
|Green Coffee Oil, Vegan Squalane, and Guarana
|Formula Type
|Oil
|Shades
|One
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
BEST WATER-RESISTANT
St. Tropez Instant Glow Face & Body Bronzer Makeup
Pros
- Water- and sweat-resistant
- Dries quickly
- Has more than one shade
Cons
- Several shoppers noted transfer
- Some people found this bronzer irritated their skin
Unlike self-tanners, which leave your skin looking fresher for longer, bronzers are meant to be washed off like makeup. However, if you're looking for an option that can withstand sweat, rain, or a mid-summer swim, Arshad says St. Tropez's Instant Glow is "smudge-free and water-resistant." This formula offers a medium tan, plus many shoppers love that it's non-greasy and streak-free.
St. Tropez's Instant Glow is water-resistant, but remember: The beauty of a body bronzer is that it's temporary. In other words, you can rinse it off with soap, water, and a little bit of elbow grease.
Customer Review:
"Highly recommend! I used this every day while on vacation in Florida. I wore it all day at Disney while wearing shorts and it lasted all day. There was very minimal transfer but I feel like that is to be expected since this is for temporary use. I loved this product and how easy it is to apply. "—Tarrin
|Size
|3.3 oz.
|Key Ingredients
|Dimethicone
|Formula Type
|Lotion
|Shades
|Light/Medium and Medium/Dark
BEST ECO-FRIENDLY
Pai The Impossible Glow
Pros
- Uses organic ingredients
- Fragrance-free formula
- Drops formula can be incorporated into your skincare routine
- Suitable for sensitive skin
Cons
- Applying can be a bit of a learning curve
- Shimmer isn't for everyone
Think of the Impossible Glow drops from Pai as clean beauty's answer to a body bronzer. The organic skincare brand employed natural ingredients like fragonia, sea buckthorn, rosehip, and grape seed extracts to offer a nourished, shimmery glow. This formula is also packed with vitamin C and omegas to hydrate and soothe the skin. But what makes Pai's bronzer really stand out is its clever drops formula: You can simply add a little bit to your moisturize or SPF to bake a bronze into your pre-existing regimen.
Customer Review:
"Nice product overall! I have a light complexion and it gives me a nice glow. It is non-irritating to my sensitive skin and you have to use very little to achieve your desired look."—Laura R.
|Size
|30 mL
|Key Ingredients
|Hyaluronic Acid; VItamin C; Omegas 3, 6, and 7; fragonia, sea buckthorn, rosehip, and grape seed extracts
|Formula Type
|Liquid Drops
|Shades
|Bronze; Rose Gold; and Champagne
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
BEST BODY BRONZER WITH SPF
Le Mieux Naked Glow Bronzer SPF 50
Pros
- Has SPF 50
- A dose of nourishing ingredients helps with hydration and rejuvenation
Cons
- Limited shades available
Just because you're faking a take with body bronzer doesn't mean your sun care should take a backseat. For the best of both worlds, reach for Le Mieux's Naked Glow Bronzer, which has SPF 50. A mix of peptides and adaptogens work together to protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays and provide a warm, sun-kissed glow, respectively. Meanwhile, ingredients like vitamin C, vitamin E, and botanical extracts are incorporated to leave a hydrated, nourishing complexion behind.
Customer Review:
"I am amazed how beautiful my skin looks after I use this bronzer with SPF 50. It looks so natural and my friends are asking me why my skin looks so great. I LOVE it so much. It melts on my skin and keeps my skin so soft."—Becca K.
|Size
|1.7 oz.
|Key Ingredients
|Peptides, Adaptogens, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Botanical Extractz
|Formula Type
|Lotion
|Shades
|1
BEST FOR DARKER TONES
Vaseline Illuminate Me Shimmering Body Oil
Pros
- Formulated for melanin-rich shoppers
- Lightweight and non-greasy
- Affordable
- Light, pleasant scent
Cons
- Shimmer isn't for everyone
- Not suitable for sensitive skin
- Some people thought it didn't absorb quickly
Since most body bronzers seen here come in one or just a few shades, it can be difficult to find an option to suit melanin-rich shoppers—until Vaseline delivered its Illuminate Me Shimmering Body Oil. Crafted with consumers of color in mind, this lightweight, non-greasy oil offers a warm, copper glow that won't leave an awkward cast behind. The magic lies in an ethically-sourced mica mixed into the body oil.
Customer Review:
"Luxurious formula, not sticky and smells great. It is a great base layer for building up on perfumes. It seems greasy at first but it sinks into the skin and leaves a glowy finish. It is not as bronzing as it looks though but I love it regardless. It has shimmer too!"—Honey
|Size
|3.3 oz.
|Key Inredients
|Mica
|Formula Type
|Oil
|Shade
|1
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
BEST LONG-LASTING
Tan-Luxe Instant Hero Skin Perfector Body Bronzer
Pros
- Long-lasting formula that can offer a full 24 hours of bronze
- Fast-drying
Cons
- Scent is polarizing
- Some people noted it transfers easily onto clothes
A body bronzer is more temporary than a typical self-tanner, but you can stretch its lifespan by picking up a bottle of Tan-Luxe's Instant Hero Skin Perfector Body Bronzer. Thanks to light-reflecting nanoparticles and micro-pigments, this cream can deliver a radiant glow for up to 24 hours. There's also a blend of aloe vera, caffeine, and vitamins B, C and E to minimize the appearance of redness and spider veins.
Customer Review:
"Actually really easy to just bronze up. Added just enough color to give me a glow and I really like the tone of it."—JennNov
|Size
|5.07 fl. oz.
|Key Ingredients
|Aloe Vera; Caffeine; and Vitamins B, C and E
|Formula Type
|Cream
|Shade
|1
BEST BUILDABLE
LORAC LORAC TANtalizer Body Bronzing Luminizer
Pros
- Buildable fomula
- Comes in a large quantity container
Cons
- Some people found this rubs off easily
- Scent is polarizing
Be honest: How tan do you really want to be? Are we talking a "spent the day in the sun" glow? Or a fresh from a multi-week beach vacation bronze? Well, thanks to Lorac's TanTalizer Body Bronzing Luminizer, you can have it all. Available in two shades, this gel-cream hybrid has a buildable quality that allows you to give your faux tan a slightly customizable edge.
But while you might buy this body bronzer for its shade variety, you'll also love this option for its skin-nourishing ingredients. Antioxidants as well as argan, rosehip seed and marula oils work together to nourish and condition the skin. Another thing to love is the spice vanilla scent, which departs from the tropical aroma of most bronzers and self-tanners.
Customer Review:
"I wore this on my wedding day to give my spray tan a little shimmery bronze Glow and I'm so glad I did. It enhanced my bronze! I love love love the shimmer! it can go anywhere! I've never had an issue with transfer! The ones complaining about that are maybe putting too much product on!"—Mkthein2018
|Size
|5 fl. oz.
|Key Ingredients
|Antioxidants; Argan Oil; Rosehip Seed Oil; and Marula Oil
|Formula Type
|Gel-Cream Hybrid
|Shades
|Light/Medium and Medium/Dark
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What's the Difference Between a Body Bronzer and Self-Tanner?
Self-tanner or body bronzer? Well, if you want an immediate tan with little to no wait time, the latter is your best bet. "They are formulated to last longer than a body bronzer, which is why they have an application process that develops over a period of time," Arshad explains. "A body bronzer develops immediately."
Similar to the rest of your makeup, a body bronzer generally goes away after taking a shower or using body wipes, so it may not ideal for someone who wants a long-lasting tan. That said, body bronzers are notoriously low maintenance. "Body bronzers don’t require any prep for application," Arshad says. "However, before applying self-tanner, it is recommended to exfoliate the skin in order to avoid streaks or color patches."
Regardless of which technique you use, Arshad says it's important to avoid using these techniques on irritated or exposed skin. "No matter how safe a product is, it can delay healing and, worse, cause an infection," she adds.
What to Look for in a Body Bronzer
Like anything else you put on your body, ingredients matter. "Body bronzers can cause skin irritation, so it is important to be mindful of the ingredients involved," Arshad says. Look for ingredients such as hyaluronic acid to retain skin moisture, shea butter to moisturize the skin, and vitamin C to help with discoloration and hyperpigmentation."
Oakley, who claims she's tried "every type of body bronzer under the sun" in her line of work, says it's important to double down on formula type. "I love a body bronzer balm because it gives the most glowy appearance, but the downfall is it doesn’t dry down so it tends to get in your hair and on your clothes," she explains. For something more transfer-proof, Oakley recommends a cream or powder.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How to Apply a Body Bronzer
While you should always follow a body bronzer's directions, you should generally apply your formula in light, even coats. (Remember: If you are working with a buildable option, you can always add more. ) Since body bronzer can get all over your hands, Oakley recommends applying your formula with a kabuki brush. "This is the most convenient for me because it creates less of a mess and you avoid getting it all over your hands," she says. "It also buffs the product into the skin for an all-over even application."
How to Remove a Body Bronzer
If you're working with a long-lasting or water-resistant formula, it might take a little more than soap and water to remove your body bronzer. While a warm bath and scrub can help, Arshad recommends employing coconut or baby oil. "Generously apply the oil and let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes, as the oil will help break down the bronzer with the added benefit of providing moisture to the skin," she explains. "Use a washcloth or exfoliating mitten to scrub the oil and product off and voilà!"
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meet the Experts
- Alexis Oakley is a celebrity makeup artist in Los Angeles.
- Samreen Arshad is the founder of Samreen's Vanity.
More Beauty Favorites From Bazaar’s Editors
- The 19 Best Cream Bronzers Worth Adding to Your Makeup Collection
- The 10 Best Tinted Moisturizers with SPF
- 22 Best Moisturizers With SPF for Every Skin Type, According to Dermatologists
- 10 Best Sunscreen Oils to Score a Healthy Glow This Summer
- The 10 Best Face Tanning Drops for an Instant Glow
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Why trust Harper’s Bazaar?
For more than 150 years, Harper’s Bazaar has been the preeminent fashion and beauty resource for women at every age. We cover what’s new and what’s next in beauty by working with the world’s leading authorities in dermatology, plastic surgery, cosmetics, skincare, hair care, and fragrance. Every story we publish has been thoroughly researched and vetted by our team of beauty editors and industry experts.