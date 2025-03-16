The 10 Best Body Bronzers for an Instant Glow From Head to Toe (2025)

A self-tanner might seem the most obvious option for a golden glow, but a haphazard application can make your skin streaky. And laying out in the sun without proper SPF is just not an option we'd ever advise. If you're looking for the easiest way to get a sun-kissed glow with minimal effort, try one of the best body bronzers instead.

"Body bronzers are amazing because they immediately make you look as if you’ve just been laying out at the pool on a tropical vacation," says Alexis Oakley, a celebrity makeup artist in Los Angeles. "Unlike self-tanners, you don’t need to wait for it to develop: It just gives a beautiful bronzed glow in seconds."

Similar to a facial bronzer, this body makeup has an instant yet temporary application and seemingly natural finish; however, the two formulas are different. For starters, facial bronzers come in powders and liquids, while their body counterparts are available in lotions, oils, and sprays. Longevity is also another key factor. "Body bronzers are often formulated to be longer lasting and transfer-proof so it can stay put through body movement and prevent transfer onto clothing," adds Samreen Arshad of Samreen's Vanity. "Face bronzers are not designed with that level of longevity. " And, since body bronzers have a sheer finish, they offer less coverage than most face bronzers.



Ahead, we're sharing the best body bronzers—loved by experts and enthusiasts—to help you get your glow on.