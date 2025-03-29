The 10 Best Books On Tantra You Should Really Read (2025)

Tantra philosophy is such an expansive body of knowledge that it can sometimes be challenging and confusing to understand. Fortunately, there are many great resources that you can read about tantra. There are many books written by reliable tantric experts that can guide you in understanding this ancient teaching.

Here, we listed the 10 best books on tantra that you can read to better understand this ancient divine philosophy. Some of these books were written decades ago to explain the fundamentals of tantra. Meanwhile, other books explain how tantra is still applicable in our modern way of life. So, let’s go ahead and learn more.

What is Tantra?

Tantra is a system of thought that focuses on power, energy, and connectedness. It believes in the idealogy that all cosmic energy can be found in our beings. Thus, our individual beings and cosmic or universal energy are one.

Tantra comes from the Sanskrit word meaning “woven together.” Thus, tantric techniques help “weave” or connect our physical being to the cosmic spiritual energy. It awakens the dormant “shakti,” or the raw and sensual energy with “shiva,” the other half of the cosmic energy that focuses on transcendence.

This harmony of energy brings together our spirituality and sexuality as one. This Divine union is considered a path toward enlightenment, wisdom, and self-awareness. Tantric techniques such as tantric sex with the yab-yum pose represent this sexual union.

But tantra can also be exemplified even without a partner. A tantric practice of Hatha yoga shows how breathing can awaken the “Kundalini,” the dormant sexual energy of Shakti. “Kundalini” is represented by a serpent that moves from the spine towards the chakras, until it reaches the “crown,” or head. This energy expansion leads to a sensual, spiritual experience like no other.

In the modern-day, tantra is often associated with wild sex. While this is a misconception, tantra practitioners admit to experiencing new pleasures and stronger sexual energy as a benefit.

To understand more about tantra, we listed below 10 of the best books we recommend you to read.

The 10 Best Books On Tantra You Should Read

Here are our recommended 10 best books on tantra you should give a try:

Tantra: The Supreme Understanding by Osho Tantra Illuminated: The Philosophy, History, And Practice Of A Timeless Tradition by Christopher D. Wallis Urban Tantra by Barbara Carrellas Introduction To Tantra: The Transformation Of Desire by Lama Thubten Yeshe The Heart Of Tantric Sex: A Unique Guide To Love And Sexual Fulfillment by Diana Richardson Jewel In The Lotus /The Tantric Path To Higher Consciousness by Sunyata Saraswati Kundalini Tantra by Swami Satyananda Saraswati Tantric Orgasm For Women by Diana Richardson Tantra: The Art Of Conscious Loving by Charles And Caroline Muir The Enlightened Sex Manual: Sexual Skills For The Superior Lover by David Deida

1. Tantra: The Supreme Understanding by Osho

The book Tantra: The Supreme Understanding is one of Osho’s masterpieces. Osho is a famous Indian mystic and is considered one of the most controversial religious-spiritual teachers. Osho was named one of the “1,000 makers of the twentieth century” by the prestigious Sunday Times of London. This book ranked #16 in Amazon’s bestsellers in Indian Eastern Philosophy.

Osho’s book on tantra is thought-provoking as it connects ancient Tantric writings and techniques to this modern-day era. This book expands the truth about tantra as more than a sexual activity by searching for “our highest truth.” It also guides you in exploring your sacred self physically, mentally, sexually, and spiritually. Readers say that the book is “rich, deep, and should be a mandatory life book.”

2. Tantra Illuminated: The Philosophy, History, and Practice of a Timeless Tradition by Christopher D. Wallis

Christopher D. Wallis, a scholar-practitioner of tantric philosophy, meditation, and yoga darsana, is the author of the book Tantra Illuminated. This book ranks # 38 in Amazon’s bestsellers in Indian Eastern Philosophy.

This book is comprehensive and easy to understand. It starts with tantra history and moves on to Tantric lineages until it shares techniques that a modern practitioner can easily follow. This book is both academic and also an easy read for new practitioners. Readers comment that it’s a “properly researched book perfect for newcomers.”

3. Urban Tantra by Barbara Carrellas

Barbara Carrellas, a famous sex/life coach and educator, wrote the book Urban Tantra. Carrellas brings humour and entertainment to learning the holistic and metaphysical approach to sexuality.

This book is ranked #5 in Sacred Sexuality and #27 in General Sexual Health on Amazon’s bestsellers list. This book might not be for you if you’re interested in tantric history and basics. However, it is ideal for the modern-day couple or individual looking to add spice to their sex life using ancient tantric techniques. A reader commented that the book is a “wonderfully practical and readable introduction to integrating kundalini energy into your health and sex life.”

4. Introduction to Tantra: The Transformation of Desire by Lama Thubten Yeshe

Lama Thubten Yeshe, a Tibetan lama, wrote the book Introduction to Tantra: The Transformation of Desire. He co-founded Kopan Monastery while in exile in Nepal.

In this book, Lama Thubten presents tantra as not just a sexual awakening but a practice leading to joy and self-discovery. He defines tantra as a transformation of human energy according to the tantric teachings of Buddhism. This can be a great read for practitioners serious about spirituality and transcendence. Readers commented that the book is “poetic” and shares “deep insights” into tantric psychology.

5. The Heart of Tantric Sex: A Unique Guide to Love and Sexual Fulfillment by Diana Richardson

Diana Richardson, a pioneer of the Slow Sex movement, wrote the book, The Heart of Tantric Sex. She has been teaching tantra to couples to reignite love and relationships.

This book can be great for couples looking to strengthen their relationship through love and good sex. This was written as a way to use tantric techniques to foster connection and exchange energies between couples. Basically, it uses tantra to enhance intimacy and deepen love. A reader commented that the book has changed their marriage completely, saying, “We connect at a deeper level, and we both feel much more fulfilled not just sex, but love.”

6. Jewel in the Lotus/The Tantric Path to Higher Consciousness by Sunyata Saraswati

An authentic Grandmaster, Sunyata Saraswati, wrote the book Jewel in the Lotus. He devoted over 60 years to studying and practicing various forms of healing arts.

This book is considered one of the best in explaining the complex study of Tantric Kriya yoga. This science awakens our spiritual consciousness and teaches us to follow a “warrior’s path” to reason. This book is excellent for individuals researching tantra for sexual healing. This book has exercises on letting go of past hurts and trauma. Readers say the book is “simply life-changing.”

7. Kundalini Tantra by Swami Satyananda Saraswati

The author of Kundalini Tantra, Swami Satyananda Saraswati, is a yogi and spiritual guru who devoted his life to teaching tantric and Vedic yoga sadhana. In 1989, he started to perform higher Vedic sadhanas in seclusion.

This book focuses on a systematic and pragmatic approach to awakening the “kundalini” in ourselves. It provides techniques on how to “arouse greater intelligence.” According to readers, this book can be a bit dogmatic and follows traditional doctrines. This may be more beneficial to a true sadhana practitioner who genuinely understands and is committed to moksha and transcendency.

8. Tantric Orgasm for Women by Diana Richardson

The book Tantric Orgasm for Women is another bestseller from Diana Richardson, the author of The Heart of Tantric Sex. This book ranks #87 in General Sexual Health and #100 in Psychology & Counseling Books on Sexuality on Amazon’s bestsellers list.

The author showcases a revolutionary approach that uses tantric meditation and relaxation to help women achieve deep orgasms. This can be a good book for women to awaken their sexual energy and stimulation. The book shows how women can re-circulate orgasmic energy to increase their sensitivity by using new tantric techniques. According to readers, the book is easy to read and leaves them “feeling empowered and interested.”

9. Tantra: The Art of Conscious Loving by Charles and Caroline Muir

Charles and Caroline Muir wrote the book Tantra: The Art of Conscious Loving to explain how Tantric secrets can strengthen relationships and reignite intimacy and passion in couples.

This book is great for those individuals who want to skip the history and tradition of Tantra and jump into the application techniques. It’s a quick read on using tantric techniques to create harmony and passion in relationships. A reader said she loved the book because it’s “down to earth, loving, easy to read and will guide you throughout your life and relationships.”

10. The Enlightened Sex Manual: Sexual Skills for the Superior Lover by David Deida

The author of the book The Enlightened Sex Manual, David Deida, is one of the most provocative and influential western authors of tantra and spiritual sexuality.

This book focuses on energy and intention instead of genital stimulation to achieve great tantric sex. According to readers, Deida “exposes us to the truth of Tantra” by looking beyond the genitals to achieve spiritual and sexual awakening. While it still delves into pleasure and ecstasy, Deida shows how to use “whole-body recognition” to become good lovers. A reader shared what she learned in the book, saying, “This is what sex is about a deeper look at the subject.”

In Short

There you go! I hope this list of books on tantra will help you as you learn more about this sensual spiritual philosophy. Tantra is such a vast body of knowledge that there’s always something for everyone.

My recommended reading list covers a wide range of tantra interpretations and applications in all aspects of our lives. So go ahead and check it out. You’ll undoubtedly come across the ideal tantra book to satisfy your needs!

