The 10 Best Curl Creams in 2025 – How to Choose a Curl Cream (2025)

The Curls of Your Dreams How to Choose a Curl Cream Before we get into our list, we first need to discuss the most important things to look out for when choosing a curl cream. How Does Curl Cream Work? A quality curl cream will coat your hair, clinging to each strand where it will prevent tangling and define curls. Curl creams can also tame frizz, fight humidity, and add volume to your hair. To read about the additional benefits of curl cream in more detail, check out our full guide below. Curl Creams vs. Gels Curl creams are often confused with curly gels. While both products aim to provide curl definition, curl creams are more hydrating and frizz-fighting. Gels work to create more hold on curls but form a less soft and moveable style. Sometimes, elements of both products are combined, like in L’Oreal Paris EverCurl’s Sculpt and Hold Cream-Gel. Products like these provide moisture and softness to curls while creating a firmer style. Ingredients Curl cream come in a variety of different formulas. Ingredients can be varied, but there are certain things that you can look for in a curl cream to determine its effectiveness. Coconut Oil The essential fatty acids and vitamins in coconut oil help to nourish curls and provide definition. Shea Butter Shea butter is highly moisturizing to the hair and is perfect for coily and coarse-textured curls. Aloe Vera Good for more than treating burns, aloe vera soothes your scalp and gently protects your hair from damage. Olive Oil Olive oil conditions hair, keeping it strong and shiny. Alcohols You may be surprised to learn that not all alcohols are bad for your hair – cetearyl alcohol and cetyl alcohol will moisturize, detangle, and soften your hair. You may find just one of these ingredients or a combination of them in addition to plant extracts and vitamins. Keep in mind that products that feature excessive chemicals, fragrances, sulfates, or silicones could damage your hair; you may want to avoid curl creams with these ingredients. Now that you know what to consider in a curl cream, let’s head straight into our top 10 picks!

1. Best Overall Curl Cream: Aunt Jackie's Curl La La Defining Curl Custard

Best Overall Curl Cream: Aunt Jackie's Curl La La Defining Curl Custard

Active Ingredients: Shea Butter, Olive Oil

It’s hard to find more of a crowd-pleaser than Aunt Jackier’s Curl La La Curl Defining Custard. This product can be used on all curl types, from wavy curls to tight coils, and leaves each one looking soft and defined. It can be applied to wet hair for air-dried styling or to dry hair as a refresher. It is a good choice if you are looking for a versatile curl cream.

The formula of this product has an easy-to-use consistency. It is not too thick or too hard to spread. Additionally, as it dries, it does not leave any greasy residue or stickiness in the hair. The only thing it leaves behind is a light fruity scent.

Because this product features shea butter and olive oil, it may be a little too heavy for use on thin or fine-textured hair. It also does not fight humidity well and may let hair frizz after prolonged exposure. For a humidity-proof curl cream, we suggest looking at Bed Head On The Rebound Curl Recall Cream.

Pros Can be used on wet or dry hair

Works with all curl types

Does not leave residue or stickiness in hair

Easy to use consistency

Cons May be too heavy for fine hair

Does not fight humidity well

2. Best Premium Curl Cream: Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream

Best Premium Curl Cream: Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream

Active Ingredients: Argan Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol

Argan oil is full of fatty acids that help to moisturize the hair shaft and condition hair. This leaves your curls frizz-free and defined. Cetearyl alcohol works to keep hair detangled and soft, so your curls stay moveable all day long.

Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream uses a unique scent – a blend of spicy amber, musk, and jasmine. It is light and not too overpowering, which means it would be tolerable for someone who dislikes strong fragrances. If you prefer your curl cream to be scented, this is a great choice.

Unfortunately, this cream can leave a sticky feeling at the roots of your hair once it dries. This can be counteracted by not using as much product near the top of your curls and washing the product out regularly. It is also a more expensive premium product, and might not be the best if you are shopping on a budget – our budget pick is a better fit in this case.

Cons Leaves sticky feeling at roots

Expensive

3. Best Budget Curl Cream: OGX Moroccan Curling Perfection

Best Budget Curl Cream: OGX Moroccan Curling Perfection

Active Ingredients: Cetearyl Alcohol, Argan Oil

Similar to Moroccanoil’s Curl Defining Cream, OGX’s Defining Cream features cetearyl alcohol and argan oil. These ingredients work to soften and leave curls naturally bouncy and moveable. It tames frizz and fly-aways to make your curls look as sleek as possible. It is a good choice for anyone who struggles to get their frizz under control.

OGX’s Defining Cream is affordable, coming in a 6-ounce bottle for less than 10 dollars. The formula is paraben and sulfate-free and will last a long time, making it a great option for someone who wants to purchase the most economical curl cream they can.

This product may dry your hair out, especially if you have naturally coarse or coily hair. If you leave the cream in too long or sleep on it, you may end up with hair that is dry or rough feeling. For a more hydrating cream that can even repair damaged hair, check out Marc Anthony Coconut Oil Curl Cream.

Pros Creates bouncy curls

Tames frizz and fly-aways

Paraben and sulfate-free

Affordable

Cons Can dry hair out

4. Best Curl Cream for Thick Hair: SheaMoisture Curl and Style Milk

Best Curl Cream for Thick Hair: SheaMoisture Curl and Style Milk

Active Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Neem Oil, Silk Protein

Featuring a proprietary blend of curl-friendly ingredients, SheaMoisture’s Curl and Style Milk is fantastic for styling thick curls. It helps smooth and control curls, adding shine and definition to create luscious locks. It is a good choice for anyone who has trouble creating curl definition in their thick hair.

Silk protein adds elasticity to the hair, preventing breakage. This, over time, adds more volume to the hair and makes curls appear bouncier. Neem oil reduces overall frizz and seals in moisture to create life-proof defined curls that last. If you have hair that is prone to excessive frizz, this product is a good option for you.

Unfortunately, the formula of this curl cream can be too thick for some. This consistency makes it hard to spread evenly and sometimes causes it to create clumps of curls. The product package is also a little flimsy and can make it hard to get any product out in the first place. For an easier to use curl cream, you may want to look at Aunt Jackie’s Curl La La instead.

Pros Silk protein prevents hair breakage

Adds shine to hair

Great for styling thick curls

Neem oil reduces frizz

Cons Product consistency is too thick

Packaging is often faulty

5. Best Curl Cream for Coily Hair: Cantu Shea Butter Moisturizing Curl Activator

Best Curl Cream for Coily Hair: Cantu Shea Butter Moisturizing Curl Activator

Active Ingredients: Shea Butter, Olive Oil, Aloe Vera

This curl cream is perfect for using on coily and coarse hair types. It is moisturizing, but not too heavy, and it doesn’t weigh down hair. It is a great choice for styling hair and for creating wash and go looks.

While the Cantu Shea Butter Curl Activator Cream has a thinner, more hydrating formula, it is also available in a thicker coconut curling cream, if you prefer a heavier consistency. If you’re looking for a super lightweight curl cream, we suggest Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer instead.

This is not the best product for wavy curls or for finer hair. This cream can weigh down hair and make it feel heavy, potentially ruining curls that are naturally looser. If you still want to use this product despite this risk, apply it sparingly and do not apply too much to the ends of your hair.

Pros Available in a thicker formula

Works great on coily and coarse hair

Great for wash and go’s

Cons Not good for wavy curls

6. Best Curl Cream for Intense Hold: L'Oreal Paris EverCurl Sculpt & Hold Cream-Gel

Best Curl Cream for Intense Hold: L'Oreal Paris EverCurl Sculpt & Hold Cream-Gel

Active Ingredients: Coconut Oil

A combination between a curl cream and a curl gel, L’Oreal Paris EverCurl will give your curls long-lasting definition and hold. The cream works for up to 48 hours fighting frizz, while coconut oil smooths out and adds shine to your hair. If you are looking for a low-maintenance way to define your curls, this product is a good choice.

The formula of L’Oreal’s EverCurl is not too heavy or thick. It works especially well on shorter or wavy hair that needs moveable curl definition. If you have thinner hair or type 2 curls, this product may be perfect for taming your hair.

Because it is partly a gel, this product may leave your hair feeling slightly stiff. This could result in a slightly crunchy feeling on your curls. To get rid of this texture, use the cream sparingly as you apply it, and brush through or scrunch out your curls after the product has dried in your hair.

Pros Long-lasting hold

48-hour curl definition

Works well on short hair

Cons Can leave hair slightly stiff

7. Best Curl Cream for Damaged Hair: Marc Anthony Coconut Oil Curl Cream

Best Curl Cream for Damaged Hair: Marc Anthony Coconut Oil Curl Cream

Active Ingredients: Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, Biotin

Marc Anthony’s Coconut Oil Curl Cream is a salon-quality professional product that provides your hair with supreme nourishment and hydration. Coconut oil and shea butter work to smooth and moisturize hair, while biotin repairs and strengthens dry or brittle curls. If you regularly heat style or color your hair, this product is a great choice for you.

For anyone with wavy hair or loose curls, this curl cream can help transform your hair into ringlets as it works. It coats the hair without weighing it down and softly defines curls, bringing ringlets and large loose curls to life. It can also tame hair that is coarser or more coily.

This curl cream does have a very strong coconut fragrance that some may find off-putting. It lingers in your hair all day and may be overwhelming if you are sensitive to fragrances. The styling power of this product is also not as long-lasting as some, and you may find your curls losing their definition before the day is over. For a more intense hold we recommend L’Oreal Paris EverCurl Sculpt and Hold Cream-Gel.

Pros Biotin repairs brittle curls

Salon quality product

Nourishes and hydrates damaged hair

Works well for styling ringlet curls

Cons Very strong coconut fragrance

Not very long-lasting

8. Best Humidity-Fighting Curl Cream: Bed Head - On the Rebound Curl Recall Cream

Best Humidity-Fighting Curl Cream: Bed Head - On the Rebound Curl Recall Cream

Active Ingredients: Pomegranate Extract, Baobab Seed Oil

For anyone who needs all day humidity protection, Bed Head’s Curl Recall Cream is a great option. The formula of the curl cream easily covers and coats hair strands, bringing definition and shine to curls and preventing humidity damage. It also works to fight against frizz.

Plant extracts provide significant enhancement to this product; pomegranate extract strengthens hair, boosting elasticity and bounce, while baobab seed oil penetrates deep into the hair shaft to moisturize your curls and leave them feeling soft. It is a good option if you are looking for a simple nourishing product that isn’t too heavy.

This product does utilize copolymers. Some users may want to avoid this petroleum-derived chemical smoothing ingredient as it has the potential to cause respiratory irritation or dryness in hair. The formula of this cream also sits in hair and flakes off when dry, which some people may not appreciate.

Pros Lasting humidity protection

Pomegranate extract strengthens hair

Baobab seed oil moisturizes curls

Cons Formula contains copolymers

Flakes when dry

9. Best Lightweight Curl Cream: Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer

Best Lightweight Curl Cream: Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer

Active Ingredients: Aloe Vera, Vitamin B, Marshmallow Root Extract

Aveda’s Be Curly Curl Enhancer features a lightweight formula that is both non-sticky and non-greasy. The cream lightly coats hair, providing frizz-fighting and curl-taming benefits without weighing down strands or clumping hair together. It is a great choice for thin or fine hair.

The marshmallow root extract in this formula detangles and conditions hair, which make it great for using on wet hair as part of an air-dry style. Vitamin B nourishes hair and adds shine to curls, making them appear well-hydrated and soft.

Because this product is more lightweight, it does not provide as strong definition as other creams on our list. The hold is light and results in soft, loose curls. If you want something that will give you provide significant definition while still be somewhat lightweight, we suggest OGX’s Moroccan Curling Perfection.

Pros Works well on thin or fine hair

Marshmallow root extract detangles

Vitamin B nourishes hair

Cons Does not provide strong definition

10. Best Curl Cream for Wavy Hair: TIGI Catwalk Curls Rock Curl Amplifier

Best Curl Cream for Wavy Hair: TIGI Catwalk Curls Rock Curl Amplifier

Active Ingredients: Jojoba Seed Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol

Featuring jojoba seed oil which is rich in vitamins and minerals that nourish hair, TIGI Catwalk Curl Rock Amplifier nourishes hair and promotes hair thickness. As it smooths and controls curls, this curl cream works to bring volume back to the hair; it is a great choice for anyone who wants to rock a face-framing curl look with lots of root volume.

This product is great for type 2 wavy hair and wavy hair that is mixed with curls. It separates hair as it defines it, leaving your curls looking sleeker and more free-flowing. It makes a great product selection if you love a loose curly or wavy look.

Unfortunately, this formula can be hard to wash out of hair. It tends to stick on your roots and can cause significant product buildup throughout your hair – you may need to shampoo twice to remove it. The cream itself has a sticky consistency that will take a lot of handwashing to get rid of and can be very off-putting to some users.

Pros Jojoba seed oil rich in vitamins

Promotes volume

Helps form wavy curls

Provides definition and separation

Cons Hard to wash out of hair

Sticky consistency