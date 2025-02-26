The 10 Best Disposable Eyeshadow Brushes of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2025)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How often should you replace your eyeshadow brushes?

When to toss them: 2 to 3 months Elle magazine experts say you should be buying new brushes every three months if they start to shed, smell or are discolored. As for that foam blending sponge, In Style says that needs to be replaced at least every three months, if not two — and that's if you're keeping it clean.

2. How long do eyeshadow brushes last?

How many times should your make-up brushes be replacing? “All in all, you should buy a few new brushes every three months to replace the old ones,” Monaco says. Checking for shedding is also important. “They can last a lifetime unless their brushes are shedding, smelling or severely discolored,” Ciucci says.

3. Should you wet your eyeshadow brushes before using them?

A good ole flat eyeshadow brush (wet) works best. Be sure it's not dripping wet. Once you've wet it, tap it on the back of your hands a couple times to release excess water. Once it's applied, (if you are using dry shadow in the same look) it can then easily be blended with dry shadow with a blending brush.