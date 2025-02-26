The 10 Best Disposable Eyeshadow Brushes of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2025)

Lisa Bechard
Disposable eyeshadow brushes are an essential tool for makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts alike. These brushes are designed to provide a hygienic and convenient way to apply eyeshadow without the risk of contamination or cross-contamination. They are made from high-quality materials that are gentle on the delicate skin around the eyes and feature soft bristles that blend eyeshadow seamlessly for a flawless finish. Disposable eyeshadow brushes come in a variety of shapes and sizes to suit different eye shapes and makeup styles, and they are an affordable and practical addition to any makeup collection.
Top 10 Disposable Eyeshadow Brushes
#TOP 1
Cuttte 120PCS Disposable Dual Sides Eye Shadow Sponge Applicators
Cuttte
eye shadow sponge
Black
9.9
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
Cuttte 120PCS Disposable Dual Sides Eye Shadow Sponge Applicators with Container is a great assortment of makeup applicators for eye makeup, face painting and nail chrome powder application. It comes with 120pcs eyeshadow applicators, enough to use for different purpose. The sponge is firm enough to apply your shadow well, but not so hard that it doesn't mold to the contour of your eyelid. It also has dual sided eyeshadow brushes with 2 different colors each side and a nice little plastic re-usable container for storing them in and keeping them organized.
What We Like
Effortlessly applies different formulas
No flaking or mess during application
Generous quantity in a convenient case
Ideal for a more pigmented look
Great value for the money
#TOP 2
Cuttte Eyeshadow Applicators Makeup Brushes
Cuttte
eyeshadow applicators
Black
9.8
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
Cuttte Eyeshadow Brushes set includes 60 black disposable brushes with dual sides. The longer handle ensures precise placement. The firm sponge molds well to your eyelid's contour, making application smooth. Each brush has 2 different colors for blending and applying shadow separately. These disposable brushes make sanitation easy by allowing you to dispose of them after use. Ideal for eye makeup, face painting, and nail chrome powder application.
What We Like
60 disposable brushes
Smooth application
Precise placement
#TOP 3 Best Oval Eyeshadow Brush
Akstore Disposable Eye Shadow Sponge Applicator Brushes
Akstore
Akstore0212
30PCS-Black
9.6
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
Akstore Disposable Eye Shadow Sponge Applicator Brushes are perfect for applying eyeshadow with ease and precision. The oval tips are made of soft latex sponge, ensuring a comfortable touch while applying makeup. The sturdy wand and secure applicator heads prevent the heads from coming off during use. With dual-sided brushes, you can easily apply different eyeshadow colors without mixing them. These brushes are soft, lightweight, and suitable for various eyeshadow designs, from natural to dramatic. They are also easy to use and carry, making them ideal for business trips, holidays, parties, and daily use. Overall, Akstore Disposable Eye Shadow Sponge Applicator Brushes provide a convenient and hygienic solution for flawless eyeshadow application.
What We Like
Well-made
Can be used multiple times
Great value for money
Versatile
Gentle on sensitive skin
#TOP 4
JASSINS Eyeshadow Applicators
JASSINS
Y-3523-4
Orange white 2#
9.4
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
JASSINS Eyeshadow Applicators are high-quality brushes with soft sponges that make makeup application easy and precise. The flexible grip ensures control while applying bright makeup effortlessly. The skin-friendly sponge fits the eyes perfectly, simplifying eye makeup and other cosmetic applications. With a double-headed design, these applicators allow for mixing multiple eyeshadow colors without the need for extra brushes, keeping your makeup clean and fresh. Ideal for makeup artists and personal use, these disposable brushes are convenient for daily or professional makeup needs.
What We Like
High-quality materials
Double-headed design
Skin-friendly sponge
#TOP 5
MORGLES 50 PCS Eyeshadow Applicators with Organizer
MORGLES
PAA018Q
Black
9.2
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
MORGLES Eyeshadow Applicators set includes 50 dual-tip brushes with a storage case. The flat side is for applying and smudging colors, while the pointy side corrects makeup details. The soft sponges won't stretch your skin, ensuring delicate makeup. Being disposable, they eliminate color mixing and the need for cleaning. These brushes are versatile for eye shadow, eyebrows, face glitter, and lipstick application, and even for nail chrome powder and crafting color application.
What We Like
50 dual-tip brushes
Soft sponges
Disposable convenience
#TOP 6
ZYIGYI 200 PCS Disposable Eyeshadow Brushes
ZYIGYI
20210910000017
9.2
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
The ZYIGYI 200 PCS Disposable Eyeshadow Brushes are great for eyeshadow application, eyebrow drawing, face glitter application, lip brush, and other makeup applications. Each brush is 2.4 inches long and made of sponge, with dual sides of two different colors. Customers have praised the product for its great value, sturdiness, and ability to apply and blend makeup without fallout.
What We Like
Great value for the money
Sturdy product
Dual sided with two different colors
Sponge is firm enough to apply shadow well
No fallout when applying makeup
#TOP 7
MORGLES 50pcs Disposable Eyeshadow Applicators
MORGLES
HU-XI-201
clear
9.0
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
The MORGLES Eyeshadow Applicators come in a convenient pack of 50, all neatly stored in a sturdy plastic box for easy organization. You'll appreciate the durable yet flexible plastic sticks paired with ultra-soft sponge tips that are gentle on your skin, ensuring a comfortable application. These versatile tools are perfect for applying eyeshadow, creating eyebrow designs, or even applying lip color. Their dual-sided design means you can use different colors without worrying about mixing them, making your makeup routine quicker and more efficient.
What We Like
Convenient storage box
Soft, skin-friendly tips
Dual-sided for color separation
Versatile for various applications
#TOP 8
Juxiamal Disposable Dual Sided Eyeshadow Brushes
Juxiamal
Jus-4413307
Black
8.8
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
The Juxiamal Eyeshadow Applicators are designed to make your makeup routine easier and mess-free. With their double-sided design, you can effortlessly apply different eyeshadow colors without the hassle of switching tools. Made from high-quality plastic and soft latex sponge, these brushes are gentle on your skin while ensuring safety and hygiene. Their compact size makes them perfect for on-the-go touch-ups, fitting easily into your purse or makeup bag. Whether you're applying eyeshadow, drawing eyebrows, or using glitter, these versatile applicators will help you achieve a flawless look.
What We Like
Double-sided for versatile use
Soft and skin-friendly material
Compact and portable design
Hygienic and disposable
#TOP 9
DIVINA VITAE 500 Pcs Eyeshadow Applicators
DIVINA VITAE
607682_1_KjRBbhfb5
colorful
8.6
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
The DIVINA VITAE Eyeshadow Applicators come with 500 disposable sticks, giving you ample supply for your daily makeup routine. Each applicator features a sturdy plastic handle with soft sponge tips, ensuring a comfortable and gentle application. The dual-sided design allows you to effortlessly blend different eyeshadow colors, enhancing your makeup versatility. These applicators are perfect for creating smooth transitions in your eye makeup, making it easier for you to achieve that flawless look. With their lightweight nature, they are also easy to carry, making them ideal for on-the-go touch-ups.
What We Like
Large quantity for sharing
Comfortable and gentle application
Dual-sided for versatility
Lightweight and portable
#TOP 10
Ponpon 100Pcs Eyeshadow Applicators
Ponpon
Ponpon
Black
8.4
FTB Score
Find on eBay
Find on Walmart
Ponpon Eyeshadow Applicators are made of soft sponge material, gentle on your skin. The dual-sided design makes them easy to use, perfect for applying eye makeup. Being disposable ensures cleanliness and convenience, ideal for makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts. With a compact size and lightweight construction, they are portable for on-the-go touch-ups.
What We Like
Soft Sponge Material
Dual-Sided Design
Disposable for Cleanliness
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How often should you replace your eyeshadow brushes?
When to toss them: 2 to 3 months Elle magazine experts say you should be buying new brushes every three months if they start to shed, smell or are discolored. As for that foam blending sponge, In Style says that needs to be replaced at least every three months, if not two — and that's if you're keeping it clean.
2. How long do eyeshadow brushes last?
How many times should your make-up brushes be replacing? “All in all, you should buy a few new brushes every three months to replace the old ones,” Monaco says. Checking for shedding is also important. “They can last a lifetime unless their brushes are shedding, smelling or severely discolored,” Ciucci says.
3. Should you wet your eyeshadow brushes before using them?
A good ole flat eyeshadow brush (wet) works best. Be sure it's not dripping wet. Once you've wet it, tap it on the back of your hands a couple times to release excess water. Once it's applied, (if you are using dry shadow in the same look) it can then easily be blended with dry shadow with a blending brush.
Editor's Notes
During our disposable eyeshadow brush research, we found 48 disposable eyeshadow brush products and shortlisted 10 quality products. We collected and analyzed 118,039 customer reviews through our big data system to write the disposable eyeshadow brushes list. We found that most customers choose disposable eyeshadow brushes with an average price of $6.02.
The disposable eyeshadow brushes are available for purchase. We have researched hundreds of brands and picked the top brands of disposable eyeshadow brushes, including Cuttte, Akstore, JASSINS, MORGLES, ZYIGYI. The seller of top 1 product has received honest feedback from 902 consumers with an average rating of 4.9.
