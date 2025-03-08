The 10 Best Double-sided Cuticle Pushers of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest (2025)

Lisa Bechard
Last Updated: Jan 4, 2025
Double-sided cuticle pushers are a must-have tool for anyone looking to achieve salon-quality manicures at home. These versatile tools feature a flat end for gently pushing back cuticles and a pointed end for cleaning under the nails and removing stubborn dirt and debris. Made from high-quality stainless steel, double-sided cuticle pushers are durable and easy to clean, making them a great investment for anyone looking to maintain healthy and beautiful nails. Whether you're a seasoned nail pro or just starting out, these handy tools are sure to become a staple in your at-home manicure kit.
Top 10 Double-sided Cuticle Pushers
Borogo 100 Pcs Orange Wood Nail Sticks
9.9
Borogo 100 Pcs Orange Wood Nail Sticks are durable, comfortable, and multi-functional. Made of natural orange wood, these sticks are lightweight, disposable, and easy to use. With a double-end design, they have a pointed end for cleaning nail polish and a flat end for pushing back cuticles. Suitable for use at home or in beauty shops, these nail sticks are perfect for manicures, pedicures, or DIY nail art. Furthermore, the after-sale team provides 24-hour satisfied service.
What We Like
Durable and comfortable
Multi-functional with double-end design
Suitable for use at home or in beauty shops
ForPro Double Sided Cuticle Pusher
9.8
The ForPro Cuticle Pusher from the Professional Collection is a high-quality stainless steel tool designed to effortlessly push back cuticles without causing any damage to the nails. With its double-sided design, this cuticle pusher ensures optimal results every time. The stainless steel construction guarantees durability and longevity, making it a reliable tool for your nail care routine. This cuticle pusher is specifically designed to be gentle on the nails, preventing any scratching or discomfort during use. Its ergonomic design provides a comfortable grip, allowing for precise control and ease of use. Say goodbye to unruly cuticles and hello to well-manicured nails with the ForPro Cuticle Pusher.
What We Like
High-quality stainless steel
Double-sided design
Gentle on the nails
Krisp Beauty Cuticle Pusher Set
9.6
Krisp Beauty Cuticle Pusher Set is a high-quality manicure/pedicure tool made of professional-grade stainless steel. With its ergonomic design, it provides a great home solution for removing cuticles and treating sensitive areas easily. The set includes two spoon-shaped tools, which are convenient for different needs and situations. These dual-ended tools not only push back cuticles but also function as nail cleaners and gel polish removers. The curved ends are designed to reach even the closest fingernails, ensuring thorough cleaning. This value pack kit comes in a plastic pouch for easy storage and portability. Krisp Beauty prioritizes customer satisfaction and is committed to resolving any issues.
What We Like
High Quality Stainless Steel
Ergonomic Design
Convenient Dual-ended Tools
Glass Cuticle Pusher by Bona Fide Beauty
9.5
The Bona Fide Cuticle Pusher is a gentle tool that helps you care for your nails without causing damage. Its non-abrasive design allows you to push back cuticles effectively, promoting healthy nail growth while preventing dead skin buildup. You will appreciate the dual-sided feature, which makes it easy to trim excess cuticles and clean hard-to-reach areas around your nails. Made from durable Czech glass, this long-lasting tool is easy to clean and maintain, ensuring you can enjoy beautiful nails with minimal effort.
What We Like
Non-abrasive design
Durable Czech glass
Dual-sided functionality
Easy to clean
Krisp Cuticle Pusher Set
9.3
The Krisp Cuticle Pusher Set is a 4-piece set of high-quality manicure/pedicure tools made of professional-grade stainless steel. Ergonomic design helps you remove cuticles and treat sensitive areas easily without pain. The spoon-shaped designs are convenient for different needs and situations. The dual-ended cuticle pusher and ingrown toenail lifter not only push cuticles but also serve as an amazing nail cleaner and gel polish remover. Comes in a plastic pouch for easy storage and portability.
What We Like
High-quality professional-grade stainless steel
Ergonomic design for easy cuticle and sensitive area treatment
Dual-ended cuticle pusher and ingrown toenail lifter
Lusofie 4Pcs Stainless Cuticle Pushers
9.3
The Lusofie Cuticle Pushers come in a set of four, ensuring you have enough tools for regular use. Their double-ended design is perfect for pushing back cuticles and cleaning under nails, making your manicure process easier. Crafted from high-quality stainless steel, these tools provide a comfortable grip for precise control, helping you avoid accidents while trimming. They are also easy to clean, allowing you to maintain hygiene effortlessly after each use. With these features, you can enjoy a professional nail care experience right at home.
What We Like
Durable stainless steel material
Double-ended for versatile use
Comfortable non-slip grip
Easy to clean and disinfect
Best Glass Cuticle Pusher
Sibba Glass Cuticle Pusher Set
9.3
The Sibba Glass Cuticle Pusher Set is made of high-quality, solid, and wear-resistant glass material with an ergonomic handle designed for easy control. Its double head design includes pointed and angled heads, making it easy to remove dead cuticles and shape nails. This multipurpose tool is suitable for various types of nails and is reusable and washable. It comes with a PVC bag for easy storage and portability, making it perfect for salon and at-home use.
What We Like
Double head design for easy cuticle pushing and customized shaping
Suitable for various types of nails, including artificial and acrylic nails
Reusable and washable, withstanding long-term use
Comes with a PVC bag for convenient storage and portability
Ergonomic handle for easy control and effortless removal of cuticles
Borogo 120 Pcs Orange Nail Sticks
9.2
The Borogo Orange Nail Sticks are crafted from natural orange wood, ensuring a smooth and safe experience while using them. Their size, at 3.5 mm in diameter and 110 mm in length, makes them portable and easy to handle. The double-ended design features a pointed end for cleaning nail polish from the edges of your nails and a flat end ideal for pushing back cuticles. Whether you're at home or in a beauty shop, these versatile sticks are perfect for both manicures and pedicures, making them a convenient addition to your nail care routine.
What We Like
High-quality natural wood
Double-ended design
Portable and easy to use
Suitable for home and salon
Pxiryanlow 20PC Wooden Nail Care Set
9.0
The Pxiryanlow Nail Care Tools offer a complete solution for your manicure and pedicure needs. This 20-piece set features double-sided cuticle pushers and nail stick removers, making it easy for you to maintain your nails at home or in a salon. Made from high-quality wood, these tools ensure precise cuticle removal and gel polish application without harming your nails. The convenient double-sided design allows you to push back cuticles with the pointed end and scrape off gel polish with the flat end. Plus, these durable tools can be cleaned and reused, providing great value for your nail care routine.
What We Like
Versatile nail care set
Precise cuticle and polish removal
Convenient double-sided design
Durable and reusable tools
Sliverdew Glass Cuticle Pusher Set
8.8
The Sliverdew Cuticle Pusher Set is designed to make your nail care routine easier and more effective. Made from durable glass, the pusher features an ergonomic handle that gives you better control for effortless cuticle removal. Its double-sided design includes a pointed end for precision and an angled head for polishing, ensuring you can tackle all types of cuticle residue. After use, simply clean the tool with water and store it in the included PVC bag for easy transport and organization. This set is perfect for various nail types, whether at home or in a salon.
What We Like
Durable glass material
Ergonomic handle
Double-sided functionality
Easy to clean
Portable storage bag
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How do you use a double ended cuticle pusher?
Holding the cuticle pusher at a 45-degree angle to each nail, gently push each cuticle using the flat or round side of the cuticle pusher. Once your cuticles are pushed back to your liking, you can begin polishing if desired.
2. What is the best tool to push back cuticles?
Using a Cuticle Pusher. Choose a cuticle pusher made of wood to avoid damaging your cuticles. Orange sticks (also called orangewood sticks) are small round pieces of wood with a round, slanted edge at both ends, and they're a great option for gently pushing back the delicate skin around your nails.
3. Are cuticle pushers Safe?
Are cuticle removers safe? Cuticle removers can be very effective, but be mindful of how long you leave on a gel or liquid cuticle remover, as "it can dry up, which could make it harder to remove the cuticle and increase the risk of potentially damaging nails or irritating the skin," Choi explains.
Editor's Notes
During our double-sided cuticle pusher research, we found 48 double-sided cuticle pusher products and shortlisted 10 quality products. We collected and analyzed 51,725 customer reviews through our big data system to write the double-sided cuticle pushers list. We found that most customers choose double-sided cuticle pushers with an average price of $6.13.
The double-sided cuticle pushers are available for purchase. We have researched hundreds of brands and picked the top brands of double-sided cuticle pushers, including Borogo, ForPro Professional Collection, Krisp Beauty, BONA FIDE BEAUTY, Lusofie. The seller of top 1 product has received honest feedback from 600 consumers with an average rating of 4.9.
Lisa Bechard
Lisa Bechard is a skin therapist with 12 years of working experience in the beauty industry and also an experienced beauty writer who has expertise in skincare, medical aesthetics and cosmetic surgery, and wellness. Her writing skills are excellent and all her content is very persuasive and insightful.