The 10 Best Dying Light 2 Weapons [Expert's Opinion] (2025)

Show Full Text

If I had to name one weapon that saved my life multiple times in Dying Light 2, then it was the Torch. I was unable to find any weapon that was more powerful than it. This weapon even helped me take down some tough enemies with only a single hit.

All I needed to do was swing this weapon in the direction of the target, and it handled the rest. The damage output of this weapon is massive, and it can help you out in almost any situation. It doesn’t matter if you’re facing a single enemy or a group of enemies at once; the Torch will not let you down. You can pretty much judge for yourself why the weapon is listed in our Best Dying Light 2 weapons guide.

To get the Torch in Dying Light 2, you will need to make it all your way to the other corner of the map. There, you will come across an airdrop that has sunk to the bottom of the sea. I have marked the exact location of the airdrop in the image below.

After you have made your way to the bottom of the sea, you will find a crate that you’ll need to unlock. Keep in mind that the unlock difficulty of this crate is marked as “Very Hard,” so you will need to be quick as you’ll be running out of breath as well. After you have unlocked the crate, the Torch will be waiting for you to pick it up.

One important thing to keep in mind here is that you might end up finding some other weapon in this crate. Some players have reported that they found the Enso Katana in this crate, a weapon that is almost as powerful as this weapon. However, no matter which weapon you find, it will be an extremely powerful weapon that you can use from the start till the end of the game. But make sure to save it only for critical moments, as the weapon can break after heavy use.