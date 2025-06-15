The 10 Best Face Massagers for a Feel-Good Facial at Home (2025)

Best 3-in-1 Best Viral Roller Best Weighted Roller Best Gua Sha Best Stone Face Roller Stainless Roller Best Cooling Face Globes Best Vibrating Face Massager Best for Jaw Tension How Often to Use Face Tools Best Technique for Face Tools More of Our Top Skincare Picks Meet the Experts Why trust Harper's Bazaar?

Even if you find your skincare routine to be a form of self-care, there's no denying that it can feel like a chore sometimes. But one step that we'll always look forward to? Facial massage—and it's as beneficial as it is relaxing.

"Massage is a crucial, often overlooked, step in a skincare routine," says celebrity esthetician Joanna Czech, who adds that using a face massager at home is an important tool to incorporate into your routine. "It stimulates blood circulation, which brings vital nutrients and oxygen to the skin's surface, promoting a healthy glow," she says. And although it feels fantastic, the benefits go beyond that: "Regular massage can also help reduce puffiness by aiding in [lymphatic] drainage. Using a facial massager also assists in 'product pushing,' enhancing the absorption of serums and moisturizers, making sure you get the most out of your skincare," Czech says.

But with so many options available, it can be hard to assess which is right for you and your routine. Below, skincare experts and Bazaar beauty editors share their picks for the best face massagers that soothe and depuff.