The 10 Best Face Massagers for a Feel-Good Facial at Home (2025)

Even if you find your skincare routine to be a form of self-care, there's no denying that it can feel like a chore sometimes. But one step that we'll always look forward to? Facial massage—and it's as beneficial as it is relaxing.
Shop the Best Face Massagers
Best 3-in-1
Clarins Precious L'Outil 3-in-1 Facial Massage Tool
Best Viral Roller
Nurse Jamie Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller
Best Weighted Roller
Joanna Czech Facial Massager
"Massage is a crucial, often overlooked, step in a skincare routine," says celebrity esthetician Joanna Czech, who adds that using a face massager at home is an important tool to incorporate into your routine. "It stimulates blood circulation, which brings vital nutrients and oxygen to the skin's surface, promoting a healthy glow," she says. And although it feels fantastic, the benefits go beyond that: "Regular massage can also help reduce puffiness by aiding in [lymphatic] drainage. Using a facial massager also assists in 'product pushing,' enhancing the absorption of serums and moisturizers, making sure you get the most out of your skincare," Czech says.
But with so many options available, it can be hard to assess which is right for you and your routine. Below, skincare experts and Bazaar beauty editors share their picks for the best face massagers that soothe and depuff.
Best 3-in-1
Clarins Precious L'Outil 3-in-1 Facial Massage Tool
Pros
- Multi-use
Cons
- It's on the small side
"I carry this teeny tiny little facial massager in my handbag with me everywhere," raves Bazaar beauty director Jenna Rosenstein of this multi-use tool. "The gold part stays cool to the touch to help de-puff, while the little nubby white end relieves tension around the eyes or along the temples and jaw. It’s an everyday essential for me, but it’s particularly clutch when traveling!"
- Benefits: Tension release, lymphatic drainage, depuffing
- Time needed: Less than five minutes
Customer review: "Very useful and works good with clarins product. You never go wrong in using this. Works wonder, consistent on using then see the result." —pinayako
Best Viral Roller
Nurse Jamie Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller
Pros
- Can be used all over the body
Cons
- Some reviewers say it makes a squeaking noise
You may have seen this viral roller on your feed, which has the expert stamp of approval, too. "Unlike traditional facial rollers, this one has 24 massaging stones that create a unique rolling effect to help reduce puffiness and enhance definition for a more sculpted look," says esthetician Emme Diane Burg. Fellow esthetician Ian Michael Crumm is also a fan: "Known for its unique hexagonal shape and high-quality materials, it effectively stimulates the skin."
- Benefits: Boost in circulation, lymphatic drainage, better product absorption
- Time needed: Minimal
Customer review: "Often imitated but never duplicated. This is the best face roller on the market. It’s great for lymphatic drainage in the neck/face and gives an instant facelift." —SP
Best Weighted Roller
Joanna Czech Facial Massager
Pros
- Can be used over a sheet mask for bonus benefits
Cons
- Over $150
Czech designed her namesake roller so her clients could get the benefits of her technique when not in her studio. " Its ergonomic design and smooth surface allow for comfortable and efficient use, promoting circulation and product absorption," she explains. The massager is made of aluminum and zinc alloy, so it has a slight heavyweight, so you don’t have to use much pressure to stimulate the skin."
- Benefits: Boost in circulation, tension release, better product absorption
- Time needed: Seven minutes per day
Customer review: "The only reason a star is taken off is because of the price. But this facial massager is annoyingly good! Sometimes I forget to use it (or I am too tired) and I notice it. I am in my 30s and trying to last as long as I possibly can without having to resort to fillers or Botox. This really is great to use (along with the ZIIP, which is the best thing ever)." —Joster
Best Gua Sha
Mount Lai The Stainless Steel Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool
Pros
- Stainless steel is durable and easy to clean
Cons
I'm clumsy, so after one too many broken tools made from jade and quartz, I finally swapped to this stainless steel version from Mount Lai. It's life-changing: It stays intact when I inevitably drop it in the sink and stays remarkably cool during my daily massage ritual.
- Benefits: Facial contouring, tension release, firming and lifting
- Time needed: Five to 10 minutes
Customer review: "Love that you could put this in the refrigerator to cool down. Great for de-puffing the face in the morning." —Anonymous
Best Stone Face Roller
Keys Soulcare Obsidian Facial Roller
Pros
- Easy to use for beginners
Cons
- The larger size doesn't really work under the eyes
If I don't have time for a full massage session, I love using this roller from Keys Soulcare for a minute or two. Thanks to the obsidian stone, it has the perfect weight and glides easily with a facial oil or cleansing balm.
- Benefits: Boost in circulation, reduces puffiness
- Time needed: Minimal
Customer review: "Absolutely positively love this roller it’s soothing and comforting, and it to me makes me feel relaxed. Love the way it feels." —smokeyoo
Best Hot & Cold Device
TheraFace Depuffing Wand
Pros
- Cools and warms without a mess or fridge
Cons
- Some reviewers wish it got colder
“TheraFace is one of our favorite skincare brands at Bazaar, and the brand’s Depuffing Wand is an excellent option for both cold and heated facial massages at home," beauty commerce editor Tiffany Dodson Davis says of this double-duty device. "It’s also ideal for under-eye depuffing and boosting skin radiance overall.”
- Benefits: Depuffing, tension release
- Time needed: Six minutes
Customer review: "Mid-life ladies, this on the cold setting cools down those hot flashes and the warm setting eases tension in the neck, upper chest and shoulders. Basically, this is a mini multitasker." —d.steffe
Stainless Roller
Skin Gym Face Sculptor
Pros
- Lightweight but still effective
Cons
- Some reviewers say the shape doesn't fit smaller faces
Burg likes this model from Skin Gym. "This contoured roller is great for depuffing and sculpting the face, plus it’s made of 100 percent stainless steel, so it’s hypoallergenic and easy to clean," she says.
- Benefits: Boost in circulation, tension release, better product absorption
- Time needed: Less than five minutes
Customer review: "I love using this. I put it in the freezer. I put my cleansing balm on and use it. It takes away the puffiness. The feeling is so satisfying! I could roll that on my face all day!!! Makes a difference in the morning." —Fredo949
Best Cooling Face Globes
Angela Caglia Gold Cryo Facial Set
Pros
- The gold-plated globes aren't breakable like other glass globes
Cons
- Over $120
Keep these contoured, gold-plated cryo globes in the fridge and bust them out whenever you need serious depuffing. They work best over a product with an extra slip that you can rinse off—a cleansing balm is perfect.
Customer review: "So comfortable, so well made, so beautiful. Easy to clean and the best thing of all not breakable like the glass globes I’ve had in the past. I bought a set for me then I bought a set for my daughter." —Angela F.
Best Vibrating Face Massager
Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar
Pros
- Convenient size for travel
Cons
- The gentle vibration may not be intense enough for some
If you want results without an intense massage, consider this pick. Plated in 24-karat gold, this pen-sized vibrating tool helps reduce puffiness for a sculpted appearance by reducing tension in the facial muscles.
- Benefits: Toning, de-puffing
- Time needed: Less than five minutes
Customer review: "Beautiful product. Nice weight and smooth. I am enjoying the product and the results I’m achieving too! I would definitely recommend it. It is a bit pricey but I feel it is a great investment for myself." —Janet H.
Best for Jaw Tension
FaceGym Face Ball
Pros
- Provides gentle release
Cons
- Pricey for a ball
Anyone who's ever gone to a Face Gym "workout" will tell you one of the best parts is when the "trainer" (we're all in on the lingo here) uses this ball—a mini version of one you'd use at the regular gym—to loosen tight muscles around the jaw and face. Luckily, you can get one at home to copy the technique whenever you need.
- Benefits: Boosts circulation, tension release
- Time needed: 5 minutes
Customer review: "I’m not sure how this is different from a regular non-face ball, but I like it and it relaxes my face muscle and just feels good/fun to use. To be clear — don’t be surprised — it’s very much a rubber ball — no gimmicks beyond that." —socali89
How often should you use a face massager?
"Consistency is key with facial massage. Even incorporating a short session into your daily routine can get noticeable results," says Czech. She recommends using her tool for seven minutes each day, in the morning or at night. "Daily use, even for a few minutes, will provide the most significant cumulative benefits," she says.
What is the correct technique when using face massagers?
Experts like Czech say proper technique is essential to getting the most effectiveness out of your facial massage tools. Try testing the following steps after cleansing and toning:
- Apply skincare. "Start with clean skin, apply toner and your favorite serum or facial oil to provide slip and prevent tugging," says the esthetician.
- Massage in an outward motion. "Using the facial massager, gently glide it across your face in upward and outward motions, leading with the handle," Czech advises. "Pay attention to the direction of your strokes; always move towards the outer edges of your face and upwards in lifting motions."
- Use light strokes. "To reduce puffiness and drainage, use light, sweeping motions from the center of the face towards the lymph nodes located along the sides of your neck and behind your ears, leading with the rollers," she says. "Avoid excessive pressure, especially around the delicate eye area. Remember to be gentle and mindful, treating your skin with care."
- Layer skincare for extra benefits. "You can also use small crisscross motions to push the product serum into the skin for absorption or over a sheet mask," recommends Czech. If you're using a metal or stone roller, you can also store it in the fridge for an added cooling effect.
Meet the experts
- Joanna Czech is a master esthetician and the founder of Joanna Czech Skincare.
- Ian Michael Crumm is a celebrity esthetician and co-host of the podcast "Beauty Curious."
- Emme Diane Burg is a licensed esthetician based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and the founder and CEO of Emme Diane.
Why trust Harper's Bazaar?
For more than 150 years, Harper’s Bazaar has been the preeminent fashion and beauty resource for women of every age. We cover what’s new and what’s next in beauty by working with the world’s leading authorities in dermatology, plastic surgery, cosmetics, skincare, hair care, and fragrance. Every story we publish has been thoroughly researched and vetted by our team of beauty editors and industry experts.