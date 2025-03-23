The 10 Best Face Moisturizers for Your Sensitive Skin (2025)

Dermatologist Pick Best Thick Moisturizer for Sen Best for Redness Best for Itchy Skin Best for Eczema Best with SPF Best for Dry Sensitive Skin Best for Skin Barrier Repair Best Lightweight Best Simple Formula FAQs

When you have sensitive skin, the thought of trying any new product can make your skin feel flush. So your moisturizer—one of the most important products in your routine—has to be just right. Fortunately, there are a number of moisturizers that are not only suitable for sensitive skin but actually help it.

"Anyone who’s dealing with redness, irritation, or easily reacts to different products should be sticking to a moisturizer that’s made for sensitive skin," says Asmi Berry, a board-certified dermatologist based in Los Angeles. "This includes people with rosacea, eczema, or a damaged skin barrier from over-exfoliating or environmental stressors." She adds: "Basically, if your skin stings when you apply products, feels tight, or gets flaky, then you likely need a gentler moisturizer."

Of course, not all sensitive skin is the same, and can use the same thing. Ahead, we've rounded up the 10 best moisturizers for sensitive skin, with recommendations from Berry included, so you can find your new go-to.