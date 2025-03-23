The 10 Best Face Moisturizers for Your Sensitive Skin (2025)

When you have sensitive skin, the thought of trying any new product can make your skin feel flush. So your moisturizer—one of the most important products in your routine—has to be just right. Fortunately, there are a number of moisturizers that are not only suitable for sensitive skin but actually help it.
"Anyone who’s dealing with redness, irritation, or easily reacts to different products should be sticking to a moisturizer that’s made for sensitive skin," says Asmi Berry, a board-certified dermatologist based in Los Angeles. "This includes people with rosacea, eczema, or a damaged skin barrier from over-exfoliating or environmental stressors." She adds: "Basically, if your skin stings when you apply products, feels tight, or gets flaky, then you likely need a gentler moisturizer."
Of course, not all sensitive skin is the same, and can use the same thing. Ahead, we've rounded up the 10 best moisturizers for sensitive skin, with recommendations from Berry included, so you can find your new go-to.
The Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin
Dermatologist Pick
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Moisturizer
Best Thick Moisturizer for Sensitive SkinFirst Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration Moisturizer for Face and Body
Best for Redness
Verdoie La Crème Hydratante
Pros
- Oil-free and fragrance-free
Cons
- Some reviewers said it can pill
Berry "loves" this moisturizer from La Roche-Posay. "It’s one of the best because it’s lightweight, but has ceramides, niacinamide, and also prebiotics to help restore and protect the skin barrier," explains the derm.
Key Ingredients: Thermal spring water, ceramide-3, niacinamide, glycerin
Best for: Dry, sensitive skin
Customer Reviews:
"I have been using this product for a year now and I absolutely love it. I have dry and sensitive skin and this product works great for my skin type." —Ari
Best Thick Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration Moisturizer for Face and Body
Pros
- Can be used on the face and body
Cons
- May be too rich for some
"If you want something richer, I like the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream," says Berry of this face and body cream. "It has colloidal oatmeal and shea butter so it soothes and hydrates."
Key Ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, shea butter, allantoin
Best for: Eczema, distressed skin, full body
Customer Reviews:
"I am a skincare junkie and my husband bought me this Christmas. I am absolutely beside myself with how amazing my skin feels with it. I cannot get enough. I don't have to wear foundation anymore because my skin is so happy!" —Allee D
Best for Redness
Verdoie La Crème Hydratante
Pros
- Fragrance-free
Cons
- May not be hydrating enough for overnight use if you have dry skin
This silky cream might feel airy and lightweight on the skin, but it's packed with soothing ingredients like beta-glucans and a trio of extracts from mushrooms grown on the brand's own farm in France.
Key Ingredients: SymRepair® barrier repair, beta-glucan complex, chaga, tremella, and shitake mushroom
Best for: Redness and dehydration
Customer Reviews:
"I am completely obsessed with this product! My skin is sensitive and dry and this leaves me with perfect glowy skin, so plump—and its the PERFECT makeup base! Run don't walk to get it !" —Violeta G
Best for Itchy Skin
Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream for Dry to Very Dry, Sensitive Skin
Pros
- Can be used on the face and body
Cons
- Some reviewers said it can feel greasy
Keep this supersized jar (20 ounces!) of moisturizer on hand if you suffer from dry, flaky skin, eczema, or itching. Each application will keep your skin hydrated for up to two whole days, and you can use it on children's skin, too.
Key Ingredients: Glycerin, panthenol, niacinamide
Best for: Severe dryness, eczema, itching
Customer Reviews:
"I’ve been using this lotion since I found out I have eczema in high school and it is seriously the very best. I’ve tried many different lotions and nothing else comes close." —Angelbehrends
Best for Eczema
Tower 28 SOS Daily Barrier Recovery Cream
Pros
- Accepted by the National Eczema Association
Cons
- Some customers don't like the tube packaging
All of Tower 28's products are formulated with eczema-prone skin in mind, and this moisturizer is no exception. Made with skin-strengthening ceramides and soothing allantoin, it's simple, moisturizing, and protective—as a moisturizer should be.
Key Ingredients: Allantoin, ceramides, hyaluronic acid
Best for: Eczema, redness
Customer Reviews:
"Cannot recommend this moisturizer enough. It calms acne and redness while also moisturizer and is so gentle. I have combination skin that is also sensitive and rosacea-prone. I am always looking for products that prevent breakouts + moisture + are non-irritating. This is IT!" —GBT1
Best with SPF
CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Lotion With SPF 30
Pros
- Lightweight and won't pill under makeup
Cons
- Some reviewers don't like the new packaging
Of course, even those with sensitive skin need to wear sunscreen daily. This moisturizer from CeraVe—a derm-favorite brand—has SPF 30, a lightweight matte finish, and doesn't cause irritation.
Key Ingredients: Ceramides, hyaluronic acid
Best for: All skin types
Customer Reviews:
"I have extremely sensitive, oily, acne prone skin. I have tried many sunscreens and whether chemical or mineral they still seem to break me out or irritate my skin! I have been using this for at least 5 years, and I can't go without it! I use it every morning when I'm not wearing makeup, and every day that I am as well! It layers amazingly without any pilling and is plenty hydrating for what my skin needs." —Mackenzie
Best for Dry Sensitive Skin
Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Firming Refillable Moisturizer
Pros
- Refillable, airless pump packaging
Cons
- Some reviewers say it's not a lot of product for the price
Equal parts cushiony and lightweight, this face cream is viral for a reason. But in this case, the popularity is warranted: Not only does it keep skin hydrated and healthy-looking, but it also helps reduce the appearance of fine lines.
Key Ingredients: Signal Peptide Complex (growth factors), pygmy waterlily stem cell extract
Best for: Dry, mature skin
Customer Reviews:
"My skin was reacting to everything with rashes, breakouts, and flakiness until I tried this moisturizer! Amazing overnight results! New fave!"
Best for Skin Barrier Repair
Deinde Barrier-Building Moisture Cream
Pros
- SkinSAFE-certified for sensitive skin
Cons
- May be too lightweight to use overnight if you have dry skin
Designed to treat the signs of "inflammaging" (a.k.a. inflammation + aging), this gel cream features a patented biotech ingredient called Naringenin that helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, boost elasticity and hydration, as well as protect against environmental stressors.
Key Ingredients: Naringenin, hyaluronic acid, polysaccharides
Best for: All skin types, including sensitive skin
Customer Reviews:
"So far I am pleased with the moisturizer. I’m 69 and very dry skin since using this moisturizer my face stopped flaking. The price is steep for me however I have very sensitive skin and SkinSAFE recommended Deinde based on my allergies." — Linda M
Best Lightweight
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturizer
Pros
- Fragrance-free
Cons
- Some reviewers don't like the packaging
There's a good chance this moisturizer was one of the first ones you ever used, and it's as good as you remember. It does exactly what it promises—hydrate the skin—thanks to humectants like squalane and glycerin, and is always a good standard to go back to if you're experiencing irritation.
Key Ingredients: Squalane, glycerin
Best for: All skin types
Customer Reviews:
"This has been my staple product for almost 2 decades, leaves my skin feel fresh and light, never heavy. I don’t breakout afterwards. The lower price is also a key point." —BZHO
Best Simple Formula
Krave Beauty Oat So Simple Water Cream
Pros
- Refillable jar
Cons
- May not be hydrating enough for drier skin
Not only is this cream refreshingly lightweight, it's made with just nine—yes, nine—ingredients, including water. In other words? Not much that's in there can irritate your skin, so it's a great choice for anyone looking for basic but effective hydration.
Key Ingredients: Oats, squalane
Best for: Sensitized skin
Customer Review:
"Every time I try a different moisturizer, I keep coming back to this. I have sensitive dry skin, and this has been the only thing that saves me during the winter. So happy they started doing a bulk refill option!" —Cass
Frequently Asked Questions
What Makes an Effective Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin?
Nothing with too many bells and whistles. "A good sensitive skin moisturizer hydrates without triggering irritation," says Berry. "It should be free of fragrance, non-comedogenic, and have barrier-repairing ingredients." Ultimately, says the derm, "The goal is to soothe and protect while keeping moisture locked in."
What Ingredients Are Good—and Bad—-for Sensitive Skin?
Look for hydrating ingredients that support the skin barrier. "Stick to ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, colloidal oatmeal, aloe vera, and centella asiatica," says Berry. "All of these will help strengthen the skin barrier and help with inflammation. Also, glycerin and squalane are really good for hydrating without that heaviness that can come from some moisturizers."
As for things to avoid, in general, the derm says to steer clear of fragrance, essential oils, and certain alcohols as they may lead to irritation. "Also, harsh preservatives and chemical exfoliants in high concentrations, so AHAs and BHAs, and chemical sunscreens," says Berry. "All of these can trigger reactions in sensitive skin." Be sure to talk to your dermatologist for specific products and ingredients to avoid.
Looking for More Sensitive Skin Recommendations?
- The 13 Best Gentle Retinols for Sensitive Skin
- The 10 Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin, According to Dermatologists
- The 9 Best Eye Creams for Sensitive Skin
Meet the Expert
- Dr. Asmi Berry, DO, FAAD, is a a board-certified dermatologist based in Los Angeles.
Why Trust Harper's Bazaar?
For more than 150 years, Harper’s Bazaar has been the preeminent fashion and beauty resource for women at every age. We cover what’s new and what’s next in beauty by working with the world’s leading authorities in dermatology, plastic surgery, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and fragrance. Every story we publish has been thoroughly researched and vetted by our team of beauty editors and industry experts.