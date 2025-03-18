The 10 Best Face Steamers for Your Glowiest Skin Yet (2025)

Have you ever taken note of the radiance of your skin after a steamy shower or sauna session? You can get the same pore-purging, skin-softening, and moisture-infusing benefits at home with one of the best face steamers. Face steamers can set the stage for product absorption, improve the moisture levels of skin—particularly in seasons when skin is extra dry—and affect how well your makeup glides on and holds up throughout the day.
Dr. Dennis Gross
Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer
NanoSteamer
Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
Vanity Planet
Senia Smart Facial Steamer
These coveted devices from top brands like Dr. Dennis Gross and PMD Beauty also soften skin ahead and open pores to help ease extractions—though we suggest saving that step to a trained dermatologist or esthetician. "All skin types benefit from facial steamers as they can help with acne, dehydration, and oily prone skin while providing blood flow circulation, and product absorption," skin expert Vanessa Marc tells Bazaar.
One of the biggest differences between a spa-grade device and one of the best face steamers for at-home use is often water capacity since many of these tools are designed with portability in mind. If you've ever experienced the deeply parched feeling of post-flight skin, we suggest keeping one of the tools on hand to help replenish skin moisture. For your most glowy, hydrated skin yet, keep reading for a few editor and expert-approved face steamers worth adding to your regimen.
Dr. Dennis Gross
Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer
Pros
- Easy to use
- Contains an auto shut-off feature
Cons
- Over $100
This coveted face steamer is among our favorite devices from Dr. Dennis Gross. Its wide nozzle allows micro-steam to cover your face evenly and features a removable water cartridge that makes it a breeze to keep full.
- Suggested run time: Nine minutes
One satisfied customer writes: "I've used this steamer for a few weeks now and have seen great results. It clears and shrinks hard-to-reach pores around the nose and lips (along with the face) and my nighttime serum seems to absorb more quickly. " — Samantha B.
NanoSteamer
Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
Pros
- Features a large water capacity
- Includes accessories
Cons
- May not be ideal for beginners
At under $50, the NanoSteamer is an ideal entry point into the world of face steamers. The more technical feature here is that the water placed inside passes through an ultrasonic vaporizer that not only makes the water particles smaller but turns them into negatively charged ionic particles for significantly deeper pore penetration than regular steam.
The device also has a larger water tank so you can steam for almost double the time of other steamers. Extraction tools are also included with this steamer but esthetician Diane Hibbard advises again using them at home. "Estheticians not only use steam to relax the skin but also thoroughly massage the skin and or utilize pH-altering ingredients that help to relax the pores making extractions more effective," she explains. "Performing self-extractions without proper preparations can result in infection and or scaring and pigmentation in the skin."
- Fluid capacity: 200 milliliters
One satisfied user writes: "Durable device for steaming the face and leaving your face feeling smooth and clear. Quick and easy to use!" —Geeked Wit Key
Vanity Planet
Senia Smart Facial Steamer
Pros
- Great for makeup prep
- Features automatic shut-off
Cons
- Some customers say steam flow isn't very powerful
There are up to six pre-set modes available with this smart steamer from Vanity Planet, including an option for a hydration boost and an oil control setting. It even has a built-in basket for essential oil—talk about a spa-like experience.
- Suggested run time: 15 to 20 minutes
Skin Gym
Voda Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
Pros
- Great for beginners
- Compact
Cons
- Some customers have issues with steam flow
In addition to its cute design, this face steamer nicely provides a fine mist that doesn't douse your face in steam. The tiny water particles it emits can absorb into pores to release dirt and oil while boosting your glow. Plus, its nozzle happens to be adjustable, making it simple to target specific areas of the face that may need more attention.
- Suggested run time: Up to 12 minutes
One satisfied customer writes: "Moisturizing and refreshing effect! I like the condition of the skin after use! I use it several times a week, the pores are clear!!!" —Lizzy
PMD Beauty
SilkSteam Pro
Pros
- Includes essential oil filters
- Steam is light-treated to kill bacteria
Cons
- Steam flow is too forceful for some reviewers
This high-tech gadget PMD Beauty pumps out ultra-fine water droplets treated within the device with blue LED light to kill any bacteria before it hits your skin. It only takes 30 seconds for the steam to start flowing and comes with essential oil filters that you drop right inside the adjustable nozzle for some aromatherapy.
- Suggested run time: 15 minutes
One satisfied customer writes: "This steamer is so nice. Everything about it is great. It’s very easy to use, it’s a good size for holding, it’s not too loud, the steam feels so gentle, and I especially like that I can use essential oils with it. It makes my skin feel so nice too. I can’t think of anything negative about this." —Emily K.
Hey Dewy
Wireless Facial Humidifier
Pros
- Compact
- Great for travel
- Rechargeable
Cons
- Can't be used with essential oils
This small but mighty face steamer looks great on any countertop and includes a micro USB cord for quick charging. Its battery life also lasts for up to eight hours at a time, not that you would mist your face for that long.
- Fluid capacity: 11.3 Fl. Oz.
Fancii
Cool Mist Facial Steamer
Pros
- Includes built-in aromatherapy basket
Cons
- Over $100
While most of the face steamers on this list use warm steam to help open and clear pores, but this pick from Fancii uses a refreshing, cooling mist instead.
- Suggested run time: Four minutes
One satisfied customer writes: “I love using my Rivo. I can definitely notice my skin brighter and with less pores since using it. I definitely recommend the Rivo. I was hesitate on buying a steamer because I wasn't sure what the point was with water hitting my face from a machine, but believe me, it has definitely helped my skin. I use the dewy essential oil as well. I love it!!” — Kelly H.
Project E Beauty
Sensa Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
Pros
- Has a compact design
- Clear water tank markers
Cons
- Only uses distilled water
Stacked with all the standard bells and whistles of other steamers, this one also features water-ionizing tech and comes with three essential oil baskets to swap your favorite scents in and out. The nozzle is also adjustable so you can direct the flow to where you need it.
- Fluid capacity: 85 milliliters
One satisfied customer writes: "The water tank is labeled so you know how much water to add per session, once turned on it takes less than a minute for the device to start producing steam. During and after use the product externally doesn't get hot, so it's safe to touch and no worrying about melting plastic or toxic fumes." — Samira T.
True Glow by Conair
Facial Sauna
Pros
- Easy to use
Cons
- Takes longer to steam than other options
One reason this Conair device stands apart from other steamers on our list is thanks to its spa-inspired and extra-wide opening. Its ability to cover the entire face in one shot makes it an ideal pick for not only decongesting pores but also relieving sinus pressure and hitting the skin on the neck, which needs moisture just as much as the face.
One satisfied customer writes: “Really like how simple but amazing this Conair face steamer is to use. It has one button, which is all that is needed :). Heats up in a few minutes and leaves your face and the sinuses feeling clear and clean. Definitely recommend this product” —Amanda J.
Jenny Patinkin
Mister Assister Facial Hydration Tool
Pros
- Compact
Cons
- Doesn’t have large water capacity
There's nothing like an at-home facial, but in some instances, you need a moisture boost on the go. This portable, hand-held tool vibrates to break up the water particles as steam disperses. It's also small enough to fit in your carry-on bag to keep skin hydrated mid-flight.
- Suggested run time: After one two two passes over the face
One satisfied customer writes: "I am so excited about this product! I live in the desert and hydration is needed year round. I was thinking of ordering them for all my friends. I will try it out before I do that. Looks so NICE." —Anonymous
How should you prep skin for a face steamer?
Any skincare routine starts with a clean surface—the same rules apply to a face steamer. Keep in mind that the steam will open up your pores and clear them of nestled in grime. Cleanse and dry your skin to remove all existing products, sweat, and dirt. Product residue left on top of the skin will make it more difficult for the steam to penetrate. Once skin is clear, proceed with the steamer. If your skin is really dry or rough, try applying a physical exfoliant to skin after cleansing and before steaming. Always follow the instructions on your steamer.
Are face steamers worth it?
Yes. Steamers assist in the cleansing portion of a facial, soften the skin, and break up dirt and debris. They also help relax the skin and pores to prepare it for extractions, but Hibbard cautions that extractions should be left to the pros. If you do, you risk damaging the skin and causing hyperpigmentation. Steamers also help replenish moisture and can help balance oil in acne-prone skin.
Which skin types are face steamers best for?
All skin types can benefit from the regular use of a face steamer and its skin-hydrating capabilities. Oily skin types can use a face steamer to help break up excess oil. If you have sensitive skin, however, the temperature of the steam can cause irritation, so use it with caution or start slowly. Steamers also help skin with more enlarged pores—particularly devices with a cool mist option that can help close and camouflage the look of pores.
Meet the experts
- Vanessa Marc is an esthetician and the founder of Vanessa Marc Spa in New York City.
- Diane Hibbard is an esthetician and chief of treatments at the Burke Williams Spas in California.
Why trust Harper’s Bazaar?
For more than 150 years, Harper’s Bazaar has been the preeminent fashion and beauty resource for women at every age. We cover what’s new and what’s next in beauty by working with the world’s leading authorities in dermatology, plastic surgery, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and fragrance. Every story we publish has been thoroughly researched and vetted by our team of beauty editors and industry experts.