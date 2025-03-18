The 10 Best Face Steamers for Your Glowiest Skin Yet (2025)

Best Overall Best Under $50 Most Customizable Best Under $100 Best with LED Best for Small Spaces Best with Cool Mist Best Ionic Best for Congestion Best for Travel How Should I Prep for Steam? Are Face Steamers Worth It? Who Should Use Face Steamers? Meet the Experts More of Our Favorite Skincare Why Trust Harper's Bazaar?

Have you ever taken note of the radiance of your skin after a steamy shower or sauna session? You can get the same pore-purging, skin-softening, and moisture-infusing benefits at home with one of the best face steamers. Face steamers can set the stage for product absorption, improve the moisture levels of skin—particularly in seasons when skin is extra dry—and affect how well your makeup glides on and holds up throughout the day.

These coveted devices from top brands like Dr. Dennis Gross and PMD Beauty also soften skin ahead and open pores to help ease extractions—though we suggest saving that step to a trained dermatologist or esthetician. "All skin types benefit from facial steamers as they can help with acne, dehydration, and oily prone skin while providing blood flow circulation, and product absorption," skin expert Vanessa Marc tells Bazaar.

One of the biggest differences between a spa-grade device and one of the best face steamers for at-home use is often water capacity since many of these tools are designed with portability in mind. If you've ever experienced the deeply parched feeling of post-flight skin, we suggest keeping one of the tools on hand to help replenish skin moisture. For your most glowy, hydrated skin yet, keep reading for a few editor and expert-approved face steamers worth adding to your regimen.