The 10 Best Hair Products for Men (2025)

Best products for healthy hair
There’s nothing like dry, dull, unruly hair to ruin your day and chip away at your self-confidence. Every well-groomed man knows that hair is their crowning glory, but perhaps a head of healthy, handsome hair seems like a distant dream.
But it doesn’t have to be! All it takes to elevate your look is careful consideration of your grooming routine. From the foundational basics of shampoo and conditioner to styling products and specialized hair loss treatments, the world of men’s hair care is filled with possibilities waiting to transform your hair from drab to fab.
With myriad hair care products claiming to be the solution, we’ve sifted through dozens of products to present you with our handpicked assortment. Continue reading to revolutionize your hair care game.
Pricing guide
Prices are listed per each product or the price of a 1-month supply. Some links may lead to multipack bundles at a higher price:
- $ = under $15
- $$ = $15 to $30
- $$$ = over $30
Many hair products claim to have ingredients that moisturize, cleanse, support growth, and reconstruct hair. But sometimes, these claims have little evidence.
So, wherever possible, we chose products and treatments from reputable brands that use effective, well-known ingredients.
We also sifted through hundreds of customer reviews, choosing products that people rate highly and would likely buy again.
- Company reputation: Does the brand have excellent customer service and return policies? We prioritized companies and products that went the extra mile to make sure their users were satisfied.
- Customer reviews: Are people happy with the product and the brand? If not, they don’t make the cut.
- Price: Is the product a fair price for the quality of ingredients and results? We considered products that could fit into several different budgets so anyone could find a good match, regardless of their budget.
- Transparency: The brands on this list are transparent about ingredients and other product and company details.
- Vetting: At Healthline, the products we recommend are independently vetted by our Brand and Content Integrity team to ensure they meet our high standards.
Product name
Type
Price as of April 2024
Ingredients
Products for…
shampoo
$
• black castor oil
• shea butter
• peppermint oil
healthy hair
conditioner
$$
• biotin
• caffeine
• saw palmetto
healthy hair
vitamins
$$$
• vitamins
• minerals
• omega-3 DHA
healthy hair
serum
$$
• caffeine
• biotin
• Larix europaea wood extract
healthy hair
pomade
$$
• biotin
• caffeine
• green tea
hairstyling
styling gel
$$
• water
• sorbitol
• panthenol
hairstyling
styling cream
$$
• water
• beeswax
• glycerin
hairstyling
topical foam
$$$
• 5% minoxidil
• alcohol
• citric acid
• glycerin
hair loss treatment
oral tablets
$$
finasteride
hair loss treatment
topical solution
$$$
• finasteride
• minoxidil
• retinoic acid
hair loss treatment
When it comes to selecting the right hair products, making informed choices is key to achieving your desired results.
Whether you’re seeking the best shampoo, conditioner, or styling product, understanding what to look for can greatly affect the health and appearance of your hair.
Here are some essential shopping tips and advice to help guide you toward the most suitable products for your hair care routine.
Tip 1: Understand your hair type and needs
Your hair is unique. Understanding your hair type and specific needs is crucial when selecting products. Do you have oily or dry hair, or hair that’s somewhere in the middle? What about concerns like dandruff, thinning, or frizz?
If you have thin or fine hair, a cream pomade might be too heavy. If you have frizzy hair, a gel might be too drying. It’s about knowing your hair and tailoring your choices to your hair’s requirements to get the best results.
Tip 2: Prioritize ingredients and formulation
Some fundamental aspects of hair products to consider are the ingredients and formulation. Look for products that have natural, nourishing ingredients like vitamins, minerals, and essential oils.
Ingredients like biotin, keratin, and argan oil can play a pivotal role in promoting hair strength, growth, and overall health.
Avoid products that contain harsh chemicals, sulfates, or parabens that can potentially strip your hair of its natural oils and lead to dryness and damage.
Tip 3: Evaluate the product’s purpose and benefits
There’s a baffling array of hair products, all serving varying purposes, from cleansing to conditioning to styling. So be clear on what you need.
If you’re looking for a styling product, choose one that provides the level of hold and finish you desire. If you’re interested in treatments like hair loss solutions, research the science behind the product’s claims and consult professionals if necessary.
Making informed decisions based on these tips will help you choose products that align with your hair’s unique characteristics and your grooming goals. By prioritizing ingredients, understanding your hair type, and evaluating product purpose, you’ll be better equipped to create a hair care routine that fosters healthy, vibrant hair.
Nonprescription hair products are generally considered safe for use, with the exception of potential allergic reactions, which can occur with any product. It’s advisable to perform a patch test before applying any new product to your hair or skin to rule out any sensitivities.
However, exercise additional caution with prescription products for hair care. These medications are formulated to address specific concerns, like hair loss and thinning, and may cause some side effects.
For example, some previous research had tied finasteride to erectile dysfunction, but a
While these side effects are relatively rare, it’s crucial to discuss any concerns or side effects that you experience with a healthcare professional before starting treatment or as new symptoms develop.
The best products depend on the unique characteristics of your hair and the specific look you’re aiming to achieve. Here’s a quick breakdown:
- Thick hair: Opt for products that provide nourishment and moisture without weighing down your hair. Look for formulations containing biotin, which can fortify hair strands and promote overall hair health.
- Thin hair: Choose volumizing shampoos and styling products. These can create the illusion of fuller hair and maybe even provide you with a quick confidence boost. Oils may leave hair looking limp and greasy, so opt for lightweight products instead.
- Curly hair: Choose products rich in natural oils, shea butter, or glycerin. These ingredients can help retain moisture and enhance the definition of your curls.
- Straight hair: Consider sea salt sprays or styling clays to add texture and create a more lived-in look. Also, choose styling products with a light hold to maintain your hairstyle without making it overly stiff or unnatural.
If you’re looking to enhance the strength and volume of your hair, there are several effective strategies:
- Choose the right shampoo and conditioner: Opt for products containing ingredients like biotin, keratin, and collagen, which strengthen hair strands, promoting resilience and vitality. The Keeps Thickening Conditioner does a great job at pumping up the volume.
- Use volumizing products: Select volumizing styling products. These formulations can create the illusion of fuller hair by lifting the roots and enhancing overall body.
- Avoid heavy products: Minimize heavy, oil-based products that can weigh down your hair. Instead, choose lightweight styling products that add volume without compromising manageability.
- Blow-dry technique: Use a diffuser attachment when blow-drying your hair to enhance natural volume and definition. Blow-drying your hair upside down can also create added lift.
- Teasing or backcombing: Gently tease your hair at the roots to add temporary volume. This technique can be especially effective when styling specific looks.
- Haircut and layering: Consult a skilled hairstylist for haircuts that incorporate layers. Layers can create movement and the appearance of fuller hair.
There are products that can reverse some types of hair loss.
However, while effective treatments are available, it’s important to set realistic expectations. Some types of hair loss cannot be reversed, including alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder, and scarring alopecia, which damages the hair follicles.
If you have male pattern baldness (androgenetic alopecia), then products like minoxidil and finasteride have shown promising results in slowing hair loss and promoting regrowth.
Furthermore, some types of temporary hair loss from stress, hormonal changes, or certain medical conditions can often be reversed with appropriate treatment or addressing the underlying cause.
Revitalizing your hair could be as easy as refreshing your hair care routine. Once you understand your hair’s unique needs, it’s just a matter of choosing the most suitable products.
From shampoos and conditioners tailored to your hair type to finishing products that bring your style to life, there’s an ideal product for your needs. And many options have natural or clinically proven ingredients too.
Through making informed choices and taking a personalized approach, you can elevate your grooming routine to new heights and enjoy healthy, vibrant, confidence-boosting hair every day of the week.