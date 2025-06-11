The 10 Best Hair Products for Men (2025)

Share on Pinterest

How we chose the best hair products for men Many hair products claim to have ingredients that moisturize, cleanse, support growth, and reconstruct hair. But sometimes, these claims have little evidence. So, wherever possible, we chose products and treatments from reputable brands that use effective, well-known ingredients. We also sifted through hundreds of customer reviews, choosing products that people rate highly and would likely buy again. Company reputation: Does the brand have excellent customer service and return policies? We prioritized companies and products that went the extra mile to make sure their users were satisfied.

The brands on this list are transparent about ingredients and other product and company details. Vetting: At Healthline, the products we recommend are independently vetted by our Brand and Content Integrity team to ensure they meet our high standards.

What to look for in hair products for men When it comes to selecting the right hair products, making informed choices is key to achieving your desired results. Whether you’re seeking the best shampoo, conditioner, or styling product, understanding what to look for can greatly affect the health and appearance of your hair. Here are some essential shopping tips and advice to help guide you toward the most suitable products for your hair care routine. Tip 1: Understand your hair type and needs Your hair is unique. Understanding your hair type and specific needs is crucial when selecting products. Do you have oily or dry hair, or hair that’s somewhere in the middle? What about concerns like dandruff, thinning, or frizz? If you have thin or fine hair, a cream pomade might be too heavy. If you have frizzy hair, a gel might be too drying. It’s about knowing your hair and tailoring your choices to your hair’s requirements to get the best results. Tip 2: Prioritize ingredients and formulation Some fundamental aspects of hair products to consider are the ingredients and formulation. Look for products that have natural, nourishing ingredients like vitamins, minerals, and essential oils. Ingredients like biotin, keratin, and argan oil can play a pivotal role in promoting hair strength, growth, and overall health. Avoid products that contain harsh chemicals, sulfates, or parabens that can potentially strip your hair of its natural oils and lead to dryness and damage. Tip 3: Evaluate the product’s purpose and benefits There’s a baffling array of hair products, all serving varying purposes, from cleansing to conditioning to styling. So be clear on what you need. If you’re looking for a styling product, choose one that provides the level of hold and finish you desire. If you’re interested in treatments like hair loss solutions, research the science behind the product’s claims and consult professionals if necessary. Making informed decisions based on these tips will help you choose products that align with your hair’s unique characteristics and your grooming goals. By prioritizing ingredients, understanding your hair type, and evaluating product purpose, you’ll be better equipped to create a hair care routine that fosters healthy, vibrant hair.

Safety and side effects Nonprescription hair products are generally considered safe for use, with the exception of potential allergic reactions, which can occur with any product. It’s advisable to perform a patch test before applying any new product to your hair or skin to rule out any sensitivities. However, exercise additional caution with prescription products for hair care. These medications are formulated to address specific concerns, like hair loss and thinning, and may cause some side effects. For example, some previous research had tied finasteride to erectile dysfunction, but a 2019 review revealed that, while there wasn’t enough evidence to tie the two directly, there were some sexual dysfunction side effects experienced by finasteride users. While these side effects are relatively rare, it’s crucial to discuss any concerns or side effects that you experience with a healthcare professional before starting treatment or as new symptoms develop.

Frequently asked questions about hair products for men The best products depend on the unique characteristics of your hair and the specific look you’re aiming to achieve. Here’s a quick breakdown: Thick hair: Opt for products that provide nourishment and moisture without weighing down your hair. Look for formulations containing biotin, which can fortify hair strands and promote overall hair health.

Choose products rich in natural oils, shea butter, or glycerin. These ingredients can help retain moisture and enhance the definition of your curls. Straight hair: Consider sea salt sprays or styling clays to add texture and create a more lived-in look. Also, choose styling products with a light hold to maintain your hairstyle without making it overly stiff or unnatural. If you’re looking to enhance the strength and volume of your hair, there are several effective strategies: Choose the right shampoo and conditioner: Opt for products containing ingredients like biotin, keratin, and collagen, which strengthen hair strands, promoting resilience and vitality. The Keeps Thickening Conditioner does a great job at pumping up the volume.

Gently tease your hair at the roots to add temporary volume. This technique can be especially effective when styling specific looks. Haircut and layering: Consult a skilled hairstylist for haircuts that incorporate layers. Layers can create movement and the appearance of fuller hair. There are products that can reverse some types of hair loss. However, while effective treatments are available, it’s important to set realistic expectations. Some types of hair loss cannot be reversed, including alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder, and scarring alopecia, which damages the hair follicles. If you have male pattern baldness (androgenetic alopecia), then products like minoxidil and finasteride have shown promising results in slowing hair loss and promoting regrowth. Furthermore, some types of temporary hair loss from stress, hormonal changes, or certain medical conditions can often be reversed with appropriate treatment or addressing the underlying cause.